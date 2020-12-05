Various Uses of Coconut Oil for Dogs

You may not know that coconut oil can be beneficial for your dog! Extracted from mature coconuts, coconut oil is edible oil that is often found in both food and beauty products. It is high in saturated fat and medium-chain triglycerides, a form of saturated fatty acid with evident health benefits, ranging from weight management to magnified cognitive function.



From easing tummy troubles and soothing irritated skin to preventing infection and reducing allergic reactions, coconut oil has also been shown to have many benefits for the dog population.



