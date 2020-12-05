Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
You may not know that coconut oil can be beneficial for your dog! Extracted from mature coconuts, coconut oil is edible oi...
After consulting with your vet, you can consider adding coconut oil to your dog’s meals as a way to help balance out his t...
Simply rub a little quantity into your hands and massage into the skin, running your fingers through fur, the coconut oil ...
Anyone who has ever had to give their dog a pill knows that it is not always the easiest task. If your dog has figured out...
Coconut oil is considered to have natural antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties, so if your dog is sufferin...
Coconut oil’s antimicrobial properties make it a natural and delicious way to clean your dog’s teeth. The oil can help in ...
Contact Us Dog Father 147 B, Opp. Bhatia Hospital, Panchwati Circle, Rajapark Jaipur - 302004 1800 200 4995 / 09672502244
Various Uses of Coconut Oil for Dogs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Various Uses of Coconut Oil for Dogs

3 views

Published on

You may not know that coconut oil can be beneficial for your dog! Extracted from mature coconuts, coconut oil is edible oil that is often found in both food and beauty products. It is high in saturated fat and medium-chain triglycerides, a form of saturated fatty acid with evident health benefits, ranging from weight management to magnified cognitive function.

From easing tummy troubles and soothing irritated skin to preventing infection and reducing allergic reactions, coconut oil has also been shown to have many benefits for the dog population.

If you are looking for more healthy products, dog accessories, and dog food online, you must visit Dogfather website to get genuine and best products.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Various Uses of Coconut Oil for Dogs

  1. 1. You may not know that coconut oil can be beneficial for your dog! Extracted from mature coconuts, coconut oil is edible oil that is often found in both food and beauty products. It is high in saturated fat and medium-chain triglycerides, a form of saturated fatty acid with evident health benefits, ranging from weight management to magnified cognitive function. From easing tummy troubles and soothing irritated skin to preventing infection and reducing allergic reactions, coconut oil has also been shown to have many benefits for the dog population.
  2. 2. After consulting with your vet, you can consider adding coconut oil to your dog’s meals as a way to help balance out his thyroid, which means it can aid overweight dogs in losing weight, and help even the most lazy dogs feel more energetic. Coconut oil can boost nutrient absorption, help prevent digestive disorders, like inflammatory bowel syndrome and colitis, and mitigate overall inflammation in the body. Just ensure you are picking out virgin, organic coconut oil, and instantly stop offering it to your dog if you notice any signs of stomach agony, like diarrhea or allergic reactions. If your dog looks like to have an allergic reaction to coconut oil, substitutes like salmon oil and flaxseed oil can offer some benefits of coconut oil due to the omega-3 fatty acids. Add Coconut Oil to Meals and Treats
  3. 3. Simply rub a little quantity into your hands and massage into the skin, running your fingers through fur, the coconut oil may also assist your dog's coat appear more sleek and glossy. Just be aware that your dog may lick himself a bit more frequently that day. Apply Coconut Oil to Your Dog’s Skin Applying coconut oil to your dog’s skin can aid in imparting your furry dog’s skin with moisture, particularly crucial in the harsh winter months and avert flaking or other signs of irritation. If your dog has dry skin or dandruff, coconut oil is highly potent at hydrating and increasing lipid levels on the texture of the skin.
  4. 4. Anyone who has ever had to give their dog a pill knows that it is not always the easiest task. If your dog has figured out that the glob of peanut butter you are offering him is actually masking a pill, coconut oil can also be used as a handy trick to get your dog to take his pills. Used as a coating on pills, it can not only make taking medicine more enticing and enjoyable to your dog, but it will also help your dog swallow the pill more easily. Use Coconut Oil as a Coating on Pills
  5. 5. Coconut oil is considered to have natural antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-fungal properties, so if your dog is suffering from cracked pads or other cuts, it can be safely used as an essential relevant antibiotic to help heal and soothe any wounds. Dogs that suffer from seasonal allergies and thus tend to chew on their paws or scratch their ears more frequently, can get some relief from coconut oil on these types of sores. Use Coconut Oil to Soothe Wounds
  6. 6. Coconut oil’s antimicrobial properties make it a natural and delicious way to clean your dog’s teeth. The oil can help in removing harmful bacteria in your dog’s mouth and avert plaque that can break in dental disease from forming in the first place. You can apply the coconut oil to your dog’s teeth with a dog-friendly toothbrush or even your finger. If you are looking for more healthy products, dog accessories, and dog food online, you must visit Dogfather website to get genuine and best products. Brush Your Dog’s Teeth with Coconut Oil
  7. 7. Contact Us Dog Father 147 B, Opp. Bhatia Hospital, Panchwati Circle, Rajapark Jaipur - 302004 1800 200 4995 / 09672502244

×