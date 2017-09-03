1150014064 dodit mujiono studi kasus_cover

i KARYA TULIS ILMIAH ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN KELUARGA DENGAN DEFISIENSI PENGETAHUAN TENTANG PEMELIHARAAN KESEHATAN (DIET) PADA ...
ii KARYA TULIS ILMIAH ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN KELUARGA DENGAN DEFISIENSI PENGETAHUAN TENTANG PEMELIHARAAN KESEHATAN (DIET) PADA...
iii LEMBAR PERNYATAAN ASUHAN KEPERAWATAN KELUARGA DENGAN DEFISIENSI PENGETAHUAN TENTANG PEMELIHARAAN KESEHATAN (DIET) PADA...
iv MOTTO Maju selangkah maka kesuksesaan akan bersamamu, dari pada berdiam diri hanya menunggu dan menyia-nyiakan waktu. (...
v LEMBAR PERSETUJUAN PEMBIMBING Judul : Asuhan Keperawatan Keluarga Dengan Defisiensi Pengetahuan Tentang Pemeliharaan Kes...
vi LEMBAR PENETAPAN PENGUJI Studi Kasus Dengan Judul Asuhan Keperawatan Keluarga Dengan Defisiensi Pengetahuan Tentang Pem...
vii KATA PENGANTAR Puji syukur penulis panjatkan ke hadirat Allah SWT yang telah melimpahkan rahmat, hidayah serta inayah-...
viii Semoga Allah SWT memberikan balasan pahala atas segala amal yang telah di berikan sampai terselesainya Studi Kasus in...
ix DAFTAR ISI Sampul Depan............................................................................................ i L...
x Daftar Pustaka............................................................................................. 122 Lampiran...
xi DAFTAR TABEL No. Tabel Judul Tabel Halaman Tabel 2.1 Klasifikasi tekanan darah untuk dewasa usia 28 tahun atau lbih (Pr...
xii Tabel 4.29 Intervensi 87 Tabel 4.30 Implementasi dan Kegiatan Klien 1 91 Tabel 4.31 Implementasi dan Kegiatan Klien 2 ...
xiii DAFTAR GAMBAR No. Gambar Judul Gambar Halaman Gambar 4.1 Genogram Keluarga Klien 1 69 Gambar 4.2 Genogram Keluarga Kl...
xiv DAFTAR LAMPIRAN No. Lampiran Judul Lampiran Halaman Lampiran 1 Surat permohonan izin pengambilan data penelitian 125 L...
xv DAFTAR ARTI LAMBANG DAN SINGKATAN Arti Lambang < : Kurang Dari > : Lebih Dari - : Sampai ? : Tanda Tanya % : Presentase...
xvi ABSTRAK Hipertensi merupakan masalah kesehatan yang semakin penting ditunjukkan dengan prevalensi yang meningkat setia...
xvii ABSTRACT Hypertension is an important health problem indicate with increasing incedence every year. Hypertension is g...
