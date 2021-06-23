Successfully reported this slideshow.
(Pa3) clase 21 evidencias 2da etapa
  1. 1. Primera evidencia • Bubble Diagram Primer Episodio.- Constituye el elemento base del cual se construirá el secuenciado y el cuenta explica, por otro lado debo valerme del storyline.
  2. 2. 2da.-Desglose de secuencias • Doy formato al bubble diagram y añado columna de definiciones.
  3. 3. Del concepto al explica • Consiste en poner el primera persona y en tiempo presente las descripciones y conceptos en dos columnas paralelas.
  4. 4. El cuenta - explica • Consiste en poner en la primera columna la explicación y en la segunda complemento el cuento que llevara al explica
  5. 5. El opening • Se construye con un icono característico del canal, colores y música sin derecho de autor. • Hay tres elementos, podemos basarnos en intros editables (youtube) a lo que debemos cambiar a nuestro estilo. • Un Opening no supera nunca los 10 segundos, siendo su promedio el de 5 segundos (youtubers).
  6. 6. De donde saco los elementos del Opening •Tema Musical lo busco en (NCS) •Fondo lo busco en Intros editables •Logo lo puedo hacer usando las web https://www.tailorbrands.com/ https://www.brandcrowd.com/ https://es.freelogodesign.org/
  7. 7. El Planteamiento

