• Ya sabemos que el planteamiento o introducción esta formado por : Openning Presentación Hook 5 segs. 14 segs. 1 seg.
¿Qué debe tener un openning? • El logo, marca y la música característica del canal duración max. 10 segs.
¿Qué va en la presentación? Un dialogo que enganche y exponga el tema; debe haber: • Una Regla • Un Escenario • Y un Estilo
Ejemplos de planteamientos https://youtu.be/2mN_M1lVBhM
Vamos a OBS
• No olvidar ajustar tiempo de la música de fondo en el archivo de mp3
Y Ahora
(Pa2) Como hacer el planteamiento con OBS Studio
El Primer acto de nuestra polimedia comienza con la producción de el planteamiento

