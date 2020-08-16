Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sesión de clase No. 14:Hoja de cálculo electrónica Propósito del aprendizaje: Propósito del aprendizaje: El estudiante ela...
COMPETENCIAS GENÉRICA 4. ESCUCHA, INTERPRETA EMITE MENSAJES PERTINENTES EN DISTINTOS CONTEXTOS MEDIANTE LA UTILIZACIÓN DE ...
Excel se distingue de todos los programas ofimáticos porque nos permite trabajar con datos numéricos Excel pertenece a la ...
Elementos de la hoja de cálculo Columna (Identificada por letras) FILA Identifica da por números Rango de celdas Formado p...
Formulas en excel Formula de Excel Por referencia relativa Formula suma de celdas operador + (más) Formula Multiplicación ...
Referencias relativas y absolutas Las referencias relativas Son ampliamente utilizadas en Excel porque guardan una relació...
Diferencia de referencia relativa y absoluta Fuente: https://exceltotal.com/referencias-absolutas-y- relativas/
Una función es un procedimiento predefinido que ha sido incorporando en Excel desde su fabricación y que nos ayuda a reali...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bloque 3 tema 4 hoja de calculo

24 views

Published on

BLOQUE 3 TEMA 4 HOJA DE CALCULO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bloque 3 tema 4 hoja de calculo

  1. 1. Sesión de clase No. 14:Hoja de cálculo electrónica Propósito del aprendizaje: Propósito del aprendizaje: El estudiante elabora un formato en Excel para construir formulas mediante operadores aritméticos dando formato a la hoja de cálculo.
  2. 2. COMPETENCIAS GENÉRICA 4. ESCUCHA, INTERPRETA EMITE MENSAJES PERTINENTES EN DISTINTOS CONTEXTOS MEDIANTE LA UTILIZACIÓN DE MEDIOS, CÓDIGOS Y HERRAMIENTAS APROPIADOS. • 1. EXPRESA IDEAS Y CONCEPTOS MEDIANTE REPRESENTACIONES LINGÜÍSTICAS, MATEMÁTICAS O GRAFICAS. • 2. APLICA DISTINTAS ESTRATEGIAS COMUNICATIVAS SEGÚN QUIENES SEAN SUS INTERLOCUTORES, EL CONTEXTO EN EL QUE SE ENCUENTRA Y LOS OBJETIVOS QUE PERSIGUE. Disciplinar 1. Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e implícitos en un texto, considerando el contexto en el que se generó y en el que se recibe. 12. Utiliza las tecnologías de la información y comunicación para investigar, resolver problemas, producir materiales y transmitir información.
  3. 3. Excel se distingue de todos los programas ofimáticos porque nos permite trabajar con datos numéricos Excel pertenece a la categoría de programas informáticos conocida como hojas de cálculo. Las hojas de cálculo fueron desarrolladas desde la década de 1960 para simular las hojas de trabajo contables de papel y de esa manera ayudar en la automatización del trabajo contable. ¿Qué es excel?
  4. 4. Elementos de la hoja de cálculo Columna (Identificada por letras) FILA Identifica da por números Rango de celdas Formado por conjunto de celdas (D2: F3) Celda Se forma del cruce entre una columna y una fila B5
  5. 5. Formulas en excel Formula de Excel Por referencia relativa Formula suma de celdas operador + (más) Formula Multiplicación de celdas operador * (multiplicación) Tipos de operadores
  6. 6. Referencias relativas y absolutas Las referencias relativas Son ampliamente utilizadas en Excel porque guardan una relación con la columna y la fila en donde se encuentran. Lo que esto quiere decir es que, al momento de copiar una referencia relativa a otra celda, Excel ajustará automáticamente su columna y su fila. las referencias relativas: Las referencias absolutas no permiten que Excel las modifique al momento de copiarlas. Estas referencias permanecen fijas sin importar la cantidad de veces que sean copiadas. Para hacer que una referencia sea absoluta necesitamos anteponer el símbolo $ a la columna y fila de la referencia. La siguiente fórmula tiene una referencia absoluta a la celda A1:
  7. 7. Diferencia de referencia relativa y absoluta Fuente: https://exceltotal.com/referencias-absolutas-y- relativas/
  8. 8. Una función es un procedimiento predefinido que ha sido incorporando en Excel desde su fabricación y que nos ayuda a realizar cálculos utilizando los datos que proporcionamos como sus argumentos. Para utilizar correctamente las funciones de Excel, necesitamos conocer a la perfección cada una de sus partes, como su nombre y sus argumentos obligatorios y opcionales. Funciones en excel Un ejemplo es la función PROMEDIO a quien podemos indicarle una serie de valores numéricos y nos devolverá el promedio de todos ellos.

×