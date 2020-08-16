Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SESIÓN DE CLASE NO. 12: FORMATO A UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN WORD PROPÓSITO DEL APRENDIZAJE: EL ESTUDIANTE UTILIZA LAS HERRA...
Competencias Genérica 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de ...
COMPETENCIAS 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, c...
Responde las preguntas ¿Qué es dar formato a un texto en un programa de computadora? ¿Si hay errores de ortografía o se pi...
FORMATO RÁPIDO Para establecer formato a un documento de una forma rápida y sencilla, puede realizar lo siguiente: 1. Sele...
ALINEAR UN TEXTO La alineación de un texto dentro de Word se hace de manera horizontal con respecto a los márgenes y sangr...
CREAR LISTAS Puede agregar rápidamente viñetas o números a párrafos de texto existentes o dejar que Word cree automáticame...
ESTABLECER INTERLINEADO Una vez escrito el documento, si lo desea puede cambiar el interlineado, tomando en cuenta que si ...
APLICAR SANGRÍAS La sangría establece la distancia del párrafo respecto al margen izquierdo o derecho. Entre los márgenes,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bloque 3 tema 2 formato a un documento en word

50 views

Published on

Bloque 3 tema 2 formato a un documento de word

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bloque 3 tema 2 formato a un documento en word

  1. 1. SESIÓN DE CLASE NO. 12: FORMATO A UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO EN WORD PROPÓSITO DEL APRENDIZAJE: EL ESTUDIANTE UTILIZA LAS HERRAMIENTAS BÁSICAS DE WORD PARA DAR FORMATO A UN DOCUMENTO DE TEXTO A TRAVÉS DE LOS COMANDOS DEL PANEL DE CONTROL PARA MEJORAR LA PRESENTACIÓN DE TEXTOS.
  2. 2. Competencias Genérica 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiados. • 1. Expresa ideas y conceptos mediante representaciones lingüísticas, matemáticas o graficas. • 2. Aplica distintas estrategias comunicativas según quienes sean sus interlocutores, el contexto en el que se encuentra y los objetivos que persigue. Disciplinar 1. Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e implícitos en un texto, considerando el contexto en el que se generó y en el que se recibe. 12. Utiliza las tecnologías de la información y comunicación para investigar, resolver problemas, producir materiales y transmitir información.
  3. 3. COMPETENCIAS 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiados. 1. Expresa ideas y conceptos mediante representaciones lingüísticas, matemáticas o graficas. 2. Aplica distintas estrategias comunicativas según quienes sean sus interlocutores, el contexto en el que se encuentra y los objetivos que persigue. 1. Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e implícitos en un texto, considerando el contexto en el que se generó y en el que se recibe. 12. Utiliza las tecnologías de la información y comunicación para investigar, resolver problemas, producir materiales y transmitir información. Genérica Disciplinar
  4. 4. Responde las preguntas ¿Qué es dar formato a un texto en un programa de computadora? ¿Si hay errores de ortografía o se pierde el documento impreso se tiene que volver a escribir el texto en word
  5. 5. FORMATO RÁPIDO Para establecer formato a un documento de una forma rápida y sencilla, puede realizar lo siguiente: 1. Seleccione el texto que desea cambiar y, a continuación, mueva el puntero a la mini-barra de herramientas que aparece con la selección de texto. En ella se encuentran los siguientes botones:
  6. 6. ALINEAR UN TEXTO La alineación de un texto dentro de Word se hace de manera horizontal con respecto a los márgenes y sangrías establecidos previamente, la alineación puede aplicarse de 4 formas diferentes, a la izquierda, a la derecha, centrado y justificado. Para realizar esto deberá: CTRL + Q Alineación izquierda CTRL + T Centrar CTRL + D Alineación derecha CTRL + J Justificar BORDES Y SOMBREADOS Los bordes y sombreado se utilizan para aplicar líneas que rodeen un párrafo, texto, celda o página, a su vez podrá aplicarles un relleno de color que resalte, por ejemplo, información importante. Para realizar esto deberá:
  7. 7. CREAR LISTAS Puede agregar rápidamente viñetas o números a párrafos de texto existentes o dejar que Word cree automáticamente listas con viñetas y listas numeradas mientras escribe. Cambiar viñetas o números a una lista 1. Seleccione los elementos a los que desea agregar viñetas o números 2. En la ficha Inicio en el grupo Párrafo, haga clic en Viñetas o en Numeración.
  8. 8. ESTABLECER INTERLINEADO Una vez escrito el documento, si lo desea puede cambiar el interlineado, tomando en cuenta que si la línea contiene una fórmula, un gráfico o un carácter de texto de gran tamaño, Word aumenta el espacio para esa línea. Cabe mencionar que el interlineado también puede ser cambiado al iniciar el documento, es decir, antes de redactarlo, siempre y cuando todas las líneas del documento lleven el mismo interlineado, para ello deberá realizar lo siguiente: 1. Seleccione el párrafo cuyo interlineado desea modificar. 2. En la ficha Inicio en el grupo Párrafo, haga clic en Interlineado. 3. Realice uno de los procedimientos siguientes: Para aplicar una nueva configuración, haga clic en el número de espacios de línea que desee. Por ejemplo, si hace clic en 1.5, se aplica al texto seleccionado un interlineado de un espacio y medio.
  9. 9. APLICAR SANGRÍAS La sangría establece la distancia del párrafo respecto al margen izquierdo o derecho. Entre los márgenes, puede aumentar o disminuir la sangría de un párrafo o un grupo de párrafos. Además, puede crear una sangría negativa (también denominada anulación de sangría), que empuja el párrafo hacia el margen izquierdo. Las sangrías que Word utiliza para modificar el aspecto del texto son: Sangría izquierda, derecha, de primera línea y francesa. Para aplicar o modificar sangrías, deberá: 1. Seleccione los párrafos que desea cambiar. 2. En la ficha Diseño de página en el grupo Párrafo, escriba el espacio que desee aplicar para la sangría izquierda y/o derecha respectivamente

×