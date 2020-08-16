Bloque 3 tema 1 programas de aplicaicon palabra power point y excel

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bloque III Tema 1 Programas de aplicación Procesador de textos Presentación electrónica Hoja de Cálculo
Competencias Genérica 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de ...
Aplica las herramientas y características particulares de procesadores de texto, presentadores y hojas de cálculo, en la e...
Sesión de clase No. 11: Interfaz y uso de los programas de aplicación Propósito del aprendizaje: El estudiante reconoce la...
Microsoft Word : es un programa informático destinado al procesamiento de textos Fuente: https://www.malavida.com/es/soft/...
INTERFAZ DEL PROCESADOR DE TEXTOS (WORD)
Power point es un programa informático de Microsoft que sirve para hacer presentaciones electrónicas. Estas pueden ser de ...
INTERFAZ DEL PROGRAMA PARA PRESENTACIONES ELECTRÓNICAS (POWER POINT)
HOJA DE CÁLCULO Qué es Excel: Excel pertenece a la categoría de programas informáticos conocida como hojas de cálculo. Sur...
Excel nos permite realizar cálculos aritméticos con nuestros datos numéricos como la suma (+), la resta (-), la multiplica...
Excel Es una de las aplicaciones más populares alrededor del mundo por su capacidad de crear gráficos basados en datos. El...
Programas de aplicación Hoja de cálculo Procesador de textos Presentaciones electrónicas
  1. 1. Bloque III Tema 1 Programas de aplicación Procesador de textos Presentación electrónica Hoja de Cálculo
  2. 2. Competencias Genérica 4. Escucha, interpreta emite mensajes pertinentes en distintos contextos mediante la utilización de medios, códigos y herramientas apropiados. • 1. Expresa ideas y conceptos mediante representaciones lingüísticas, matemáticas o graficas. • 2. Aplica distintas estrategias comunicativas según quienes sean sus interlocutores, el contexto en el que se encuentra y los objetivos que persigue. Disciplinar 1. Identifica, ordena e interpreta las ideas, datos y conceptos explícitos e implícitos en un texto, considerando el contexto en el que se generó y en el que se recibe. 12. Utiliza las tecnologías de la información y comunicación para investigar, resolver problemas, producir materiales y transmitir información.
  3. 3. Aplica las herramientas y características particulares de procesadores de texto, presentadores y hojas de cálculo, en la elaboración de archivos que aborden situaciones del contexto local, nacional o internacional con un propósito específico. Propósito del bloque III Herramientas básicas de software de aplicación
  4. 4. Sesión de clase No. 11: Interfaz y uso de los programas de aplicación Propósito del aprendizaje: El estudiante reconoce la interfaz de los programas del procesador de textos, las presentaciones electrónicas y la hoja de cálculo para diferenciar su uso en la generación de archivos digitales.
  5. 5. Microsoft Word : es un programa informático destinado al procesamiento de textos Fuente: https://www.malavida.com/es/soft/microsoft- word/q/para-que-sirve-word.html Fuente: https://concepto.de/que-es- word/#ixzz6V4fqk0kJ Sirve :por tanto para escribir textos con cualquier finalidad: académica, profesional, creativa Características: habilita al usuario a insertar imágenes Resulta esencial como herramienta el corrector ortográfico permite al usuario ver si cometió un error de tipeo o de gramática y sintaxis Configurar el tamaño de la hoja y la disposición de la misma, ya sea vertical u horizontal. Para abrir Word se debe realizar “doble click” en el ícono Para concluir, Microsoft Word es un programa que facilitó completamente el trabajo de la redacción. PROCESADOR DE TEXTOS
  6. 6. INTERFAZ DEL PROCESADOR DE TEXTOS (WORD)
  7. 7. Power point es un programa informático de Microsoft que sirve para hacer presentaciones electrónicas. Estas pueden ser de texto esquematizado, de diapositivas o de animaciones de texto e imagen a las que se les puede aplicar diferentes diseños Crear presentaciones de todo tipo con texto esquematizado y con gran cantidad de elementos: sonoros, audiovisuales, interactivos, gráficos, escritos... Partiendo de una plantilla elaborada o en blanco, se pueden crear un conjunto de pantallas —llamadas "diapositivas"— que se proyectan a través de la computadora Las diapositivas se elaboran en documentos con capacidades multimedia y se enlazan unas con otras de manera secuencial Cuenta con tres funciones principales para desarrollar las presentaciones: •Editor de texto con herramientas similares a las de Word para darle formato. •Inserción y manipulación de recursos gráficos (imágenes y gráficas). •Muestra del contenido de forma continua. PRESENTACIONES ELECTRÓNICAS (POWER POINT)
  8. 8. INTERFAZ DEL PROGRAMA PARA PRESENTACIONES ELECTRÓNICAS (POWER POINT)
  9. 9. HOJA DE CÁLCULO Qué es Excel: Excel pertenece a la categoría de programas informáticos conocida como hojas de cálculo. Surgen para simular las hojas de trabajo contables de papel y de esa manera ayudar en la automatización del trabajo contable. Como trabaja Excel Excel se distingue porque nos permite trabajar con datos numéricos. Con los números que almacenamos en Excel podremos realizar cálculos aritméticos básicos y también podremos aplicar funciones matemáticas de mayor complejidad, o utilizar funciones estadísticas. Porque usar Excel: Excel no es solamente una aplicación para contadores y financieros. Excel se ha convertido en una herramienta de tratamiento de datos que trasciende mucho más a la contabilidad ya que facilita la manipulación y tratamiento de datos. Fuente: https://exceltotal.com/que-es-excel/
  10. 10. Excel nos permite realizar cálculos aritméticos con nuestros datos numéricos como la suma (+), la resta (-), la multiplicación (*) y la división (/) La única condición es que debemos colocar un signo igual (=) precediendo a la fórmula de manera que Excel efectúe el cálculo correspondiente. las funciones de Excel Son procedimientos que nos ayudan a efectuar cálculos sobre nuestros datos. Podemos pensar en las funciones como si fueran un asistente de Excel al cual le daremos algunos datos numéricos y se encargarán de realizar los cálculos y entregarnos el resultado correcto. Construcción de formulas y funciones en excel
  11. 11. Excel Es una de las aplicaciones más populares alrededor del mundo por su capacidad de crear gráficos basados en datos. El hecho de tener una herramienta visual facilita mucho la compresión e interpretación de la información por lo que millones de usuarios de la aplicación generan sus propios reportes en Excel. Gráficos en excel
  12. 12. Programas de aplicación Hoja de cálculo Procesador de textos Presentaciones electrónicas

