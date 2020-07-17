Reglasde derivaciÓn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• REGLAS DE DERIVACION • 6ta semana
TEOREMA 1 Derivada de una constante Si c es una constante y tenemos que f(x) = C; entonces la derivada es f’(x) = 0 Ejempl...
TEOREMA 2 Derivada de una potencia Es igual a la potencia por la variable y elevado a la potencia menos 1. 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑋 𝑛 𝑓'(𝑥...
TEOREMA 3 Derivada de una función multiplicada por una constante 𝑔(𝑥) = 𝑐. 𝑓(𝑥) 𝑔'(𝑥) = 𝑐. 𝑓'(𝑥) Ejemplo 𝑓(𝑥) = 4. 𝑥5 𝑓(𝑥)...
TEOREMA 4 Derivada de la Suma o Resta de Funciones Sea una función r definida por r(x) es igual a f(x) ± g(x) ; entonces r...
TEOREMA 5 Derivada de un producto Si tenemos una función 𝑟(𝑥) = 𝑓(𝑥). 𝑔(𝑥) 𝑟'(𝑥) = 𝑓'(𝑥). 𝑔(𝑥)+ 𝑔'(𝑥). 𝑓(𝑥) Ejemplo 𝑟(𝑥) =...
TEOREMA 6 Derivada de un cociente Si r(x) es igual a 𝑓(𝑥)/𝑔(𝑥) entonces f’(x) es igual a 𝑓'(𝑥).𝑔(𝑥)-𝑔'(𝑥).𝑓(𝑥) [𝑔(𝑥)]2
TEOREMA REGLA DE LA CADENA La regla de la cadena es un teorema que permite obtener la derivada de una función compuesta Un...
La regla de la cadena establece que si y cambia dy/dx veces mas rápido que u, mientras que u cambia du/dx veces mas rápido...
Solución: Puesto que la circunferencia del segundo engranaje es tres veces mayor que la de la primera , el primer eje debe...
Combinando ambos resultados, el primer eje debe dar seis vueltas para hacer girar una vez al tercer eje. De tal manera: 𝑑𝑦...
El ejemplo ilustra un caso simple de la regla de la cadena. Su enunciado general es el siguiente: Teorema LA REGLA DE LA C...
Demostración Sea h(x)=f(g(x)). Usando la forma alternativa de la derivada, es necesario demostrar que, para x=c. h’( c) =f...
h’( c)= lim x->c 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑥−𝑐 = h’( c)= lim x->c [ 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑔( 𝑐) . 𝑔 𝑥 −(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑥−𝑐 ].g(x) ≠g( c) h’( c)=...
Al aplicar la regla de la cadena, es útil considerar que la función compuesta f ○ g esta constituida por dos partes una in...
También podemos decir que si tenemos f(x)=g(t(x)) donde u=t(x), si g(u) y t(x) son derivables, entonces la derivada de est...
REGLA DE LA CADENA FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS
REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION SENO
REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION COSENO
REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION TANGENTE
EJEMPLO 1 EJEMPLOS GENERALES REGLAS DE DERIVACION
EJEMPLO 2
EJEMPLO 3
EJEMPLO 4
EJEMPLO 5
1.- y = xx (x > 0) ln y = x • ln x ⇒ 𝑦´ ý = ln x + 1 y ‘ = xx • ( ln x +1) 2.- y = ( sen x)cos x con 0 < x < π. ln y = cos...
EJEMPLOS 8,9,10,11
TABLA DE DERIVADAS
PROPIEDADES DE LOS LOGARTIMOS
PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACION
REGLAS DE DERIVACION
Reglasde derivaciÓn

Reglasde derivaciÓn

  1. 1. • REGLAS DE DERIVACION • 6ta semana
  2. 2. TEOREMA 1 Derivada de una constante Si c es una constante y tenemos que f(x) = C; entonces la derivada es f’(x) = 0 Ejemplo 𝑓(𝑥) = 54= 0 No hay variable, es igual a cero.
  3. 3. TEOREMA 2 Derivada de una potencia Es igual a la potencia por la variable y elevado a la potencia menos 1. 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑋 𝑛 𝑓'(𝑥) = 𝑛. 𝑥 𝑛-1 Ejemplo 𝑓(𝑥) = 𝑥3 𝑓(𝑥) = 8𝑥7 𝑓'(𝑥) = 3𝑥2 𝑓'(𝑥) = 56𝑥6
  4. 4. TEOREMA 3 Derivada de una función multiplicada por una constante 𝑔(𝑥) = 𝑐. 𝑓(𝑥) 𝑔'(𝑥) = 𝑐. 𝑓'(𝑥) Ejemplo 𝑓(𝑥) = 4. 𝑥5 𝑓(𝑥) = 8. 𝑥5 𝑓'(𝑥) = 4. 5𝑥4 𝑓'(𝑥) = 8. 5𝑥4 𝑓'(𝑥) = 20𝑥4 𝑓'(𝑥) = 40𝑥4
  5. 5. TEOREMA 4 Derivada de la Suma o Resta de Funciones Sea una función r definida por r(x) es igual a f(x) ± g(x) ; entonces r(x) = f’(x) ± g’(x). Ejemplo 𝑟(𝑥) = 5𝑥2+ 3𝑥3 𝑟(𝑥) = 7𝑥4- 12𝑥7 𝑟'(𝑥) = 10𝑥 + 9𝑥2 𝑟'(𝑥) = 28𝑥3- 84𝑥6
  6. 6. TEOREMA 5 Derivada de un producto Si tenemos una función 𝑟(𝑥) = 𝑓(𝑥). 𝑔(𝑥) 𝑟'(𝑥) = 𝑓'(𝑥). 𝑔(𝑥)+ 𝑔'(𝑥). 𝑓(𝑥) Ejemplo 𝑟(𝑥) = 3𝑥2 . 5𝑥3 𝑟'(𝑥) = [6𝑥 . 5𝑥3] + [15𝑥2. 3𝑥2] 𝑟'(𝑥) = 30𝑥4+ 45𝑥4 𝑟'(𝑥) = 75𝑥4
  7. 7. TEOREMA 6 Derivada de un cociente Si r(x) es igual a 𝑓(𝑥)/𝑔(𝑥) entonces f’(x) es igual a 𝑓'(𝑥).𝑔(𝑥)-𝑔'(𝑥).𝑓(𝑥) [𝑔(𝑥)]2
  8. 8. TEOREMA REGLA DE LA CADENA La regla de la cadena es un teorema que permite obtener la derivada de una función compuesta Una función compuesta es una función formada por la composición o aplicación sucesiva de otras dos funciones. Para ello, se aplica sobre el argumento la función más próxima al mismo, y al resultado del cálculo anterior se le aplica finalmente la función restante. Es una de las reglas de la derivación mas potentes , añade versatilidad a las reglas analizadas .
  9. 9. La regla de la cadena establece que si y cambia dy/dx veces mas rápido que u, mientras que u cambia du/dx veces mas rápido que x, entonces y cambia (dy/du)(du/dx) veces mas rápido que x. Ejemplo: la derivada de una función compuesta Un juego de ruedas dentadas esta construido como muestra la figura, de forma que la segunda y la tercera giran sobre un eje común. Cuando la primera gira, impulsa a la segunda y esta a su vez a la tercera. Sean y , u y x los números de revoluciones por minuto del primero, segundo y tercer ejes. Encontrar dy/du, du/dx y dy/dx y verificar que: 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 . 𝑑𝑢 𝑑𝑥
  10. 10. Solución: Puesto que la circunferencia del segundo engranaje es tres veces mayor que la de la primera , el primer eje debe dar tres vueltas para que el segundo complete una. Del mismo modo, el segundo eje ha de dar tres vueltas para que el tercero complete una y por tanto se debe escribir 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 = 3 y 𝑑𝑢 𝑑𝑥 = 2
  11. 11. Combinando ambos resultados, el primer eje debe dar seis vueltas para hacer girar una vez al tercer eje. De tal manera: 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 = 𝑟𝑎𝑧𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑝𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑒𝑟 𝑒𝑗𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑛 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑙 𝑠𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑜 . 𝑅𝑎𝑧𝑜𝑛 𝑑𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑖𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑙 𝑠𝑒𝑔𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑜 𝑐𝑜𝑛 𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑙 𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑟𝑜 = 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 . 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 =3.2=6 Razón de cambio del primer eje con respecto al tercero. En otras palabras, la razón de cambio de y respecto a x es igual al producto de la razón de cambio de y con respecto a u multiplicado por el de u con respecto a x.
  12. 12. El ejemplo ilustra un caso simple de la regla de la cadena. Su enunciado general es el siguiente: Teorema LA REGLA DE LA CADENA Si y =f(u) es una función derivable de u y además u=g(x) es una función derivable de x, entonces y=f(g(x)) es una función derivable de x y. 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑥 = 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 . 𝑑𝑢 𝑑𝑥 O su equivalente 𝑑𝑦 𝑑𝑢 [f(g(x))]= f’(g(x))g’(x). Cálculo de Larson
  13. 13. Demostración Sea h(x)=f(g(x)). Usando la forma alternativa de la derivada, es necesario demostrar que, para x=c. h’( c) =f’(g( c) (g’( c)). Un aspecto importante en esta demostración es el comportamiento de g cuando x tiende a c. Se presenta dificultades cuando existen valores de x, distintos de c, tales que g(x)=g( c). Con esto suponemos que g(x) no es igual que g( c) para valores distintos de c. En las demostraciones de las reglas del producto y del cociente se sumo y resto una misma cantidad. Ahora se recurrirá a un truco similar , multiplicar y dividir por una misma cantidad (distinta de cero). Observar que como g, es derivable, también es continua, por lo que g(x)-> g( c) cuando x -> c.
  14. 14. h’( c)= lim x->c 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑥−𝑐 = h’( c)= lim x->c [ 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑔( 𝑐) . 𝑔 𝑥 −(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑥−𝑐 ].g(x) ≠g( c) h’( c)= [lim x->c [ 𝑓 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑓(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑔 𝑥 −𝑔( 𝑐) ] [lim 𝑥 → 𝑐. 𝑔 𝑥 −(𝑔 𝑐 ) 𝑥−𝑐 ] =f’(g( c))g’( c)
  15. 15. Al aplicar la regla de la cadena, es útil considerar que la función compuesta f ○ g esta constituida por dos partes una interior y otra exterior. Función exterior Y=f(g(x))=f(u) Función interior La derivada de y=f(u) es la derivada de la función exterior(en la función interior u) multiplicada por la derivada de la función interior. Y’=f’(u).u’ Cálculo de Larson
  16. 16. También podemos decir que si tenemos f(x)=g(t(x)) donde u=t(x), si g(u) y t(x) son derivables, entonces la derivada de esta función compuesta esta dada por f´(x)=g´(u)t´(x), pero ya que u=t(x), entonces la derivada esta dada por: f´(x)=g´(t(x))t´(x) Afinamos el procedimiento para obtener la derivada con la regla de la cadena: 1. Identificar u= t( x) 2. Obtener la derivada de g(u) 3. Obtener la derivada t(x) 4. Obtener el producto de las derivadas, es decir, g´(u)t´(x) 5. Sustituir u por t(x)
  17. 17. REGLA DE LA CADENA FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS
  18. 18. REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION SENO
  19. 19. REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION COSENO
  20. 20. REGLA DE LA CADENA EN FUNCIONES TRIGONOMETRICAS, EJEMPLOS FUNCION TANGENTE
  21. 21. EJEMPLO 1 EJEMPLOS GENERALES REGLAS DE DERIVACION
  22. 22. EJEMPLO 2
  23. 23. EJEMPLO 3
  24. 24. EJEMPLO 4
  25. 25. EJEMPLO 5
  26. 26. 1.- y = xx (x > 0) ln y = x • ln x ⇒ 𝑦´ ý = ln x + 1 y ‘ = xx • ( ln x +1) 2.- y = ( sen x)cos x con 0 < x < π. ln y = cos x • ln (sen x) y′ y = ( - sen x )• ln (sen x) + cos x • 𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑥 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑥 y ' = ( sen x )cos x • [ −sen x • ln (senx)+ cos2 𝑥 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑥 EJEMPLOS 6 Y 7
  27. 27. EJEMPLOS 8,9,10,11
  28. 28. TABLA DE DERIVADAS
  29. 29. PROPIEDADES DE LOS LOGARTIMOS
  30. 30. PROPIEDADES DE LA POTENCIACION

×