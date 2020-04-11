Successfully reported this slideshow.
Es necesario explicitar el concepto de experto que se va a utilizar y los criterios que se van a emplear para su selección
Ventajas y Limitaciones

Ventajas y Limitaciones

Ventajas y Limitaciones

  1. 1. Guion de contenidos Estrategias de evaluación de los medios TIC: Ventajas y limitaciones Estrategia de evaluación 1: autoevaluación por los productores. La evaluación de las TIC se lleva a cabo por sus propios realizadores. Dicha valoración se realiza siempre, siendo una de las primeras evaluaciones a las que se ven sometidos todos los medios. La autoevaluación puede interpretarse como un proceso, ya que la ponemos en marcha a través de la elaboración de un guion formado por decisiones condicionadas por la incorporación o no de elementos. Además, todo producto de un proceso ha de ser revisado. a. Ventajas (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja en negrita o subrayados) - Ventaja 1: Postura abierta y comprensiva del equipo de producción ante las críticas y propuestas para asumirlas con facilidad. - Ventaja 2: La autoevaluación indirectamente propicia el autoperfeccionamiento del equipo de producción y la mejora constante de los productos realizados. - Ventaja 3: Utilización de datos obtenidos para la mejora o el perfeccionamiento del material. - Ventaja 4: No es necesario que el material esté acabado para llevar a cabo la evaluación. - Ventaja 5: Equipo de personas compuesto por realizadores o productores del programa. - Ventaja 6: Bajo costo.
  2. 2. b. Limitaciones (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja) - Limitación 1: Subjetividad del equipo de producción para realizar críticas y propuestas de mejora, provocando una falta de calidad en las respuestas – resultados. - Limitación 2: Carencia de formación de sus miembros que dificulta la posibilidad de abordar desde otros planteamientos el medio realizado. Además, dicha formación no debe ser sistemática ni profundizar en todos sus elementos. - Limitación 3: Ausencia de intervención de los receptores del programa en el proceso de revisión de los medios y materiales. Estrategia de evaluación 2: juicio de expertos. Es frecuente la consulta a los expertos para la evaluación de las TIC. Asimismo, es aconsejable consulta a diversos expertos para cada una de las variables que se contrasten (contenidos, vocabulario, calidad de los recursos expresivos utilizados…). a. Ventajas (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja en negrita o subrayados). - Ventaja 1: Respuestas de calidad que permiten un nivel de profundización mayor. - Ventaja 2: Obtención de información generalizada del medio e individualizada de las diferentes dimensiones que lo componen (contenidos, elementos, animaciones…) - Ventaja 3: Puede realizarse sin la versión definitiva del programa. b. Limitaciones (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja en negrita o subrayados). - Limitación 1: Subjetividad en las respuestas, ya que suelen estar respondidas por los expertos que evalúan el programa. - Limitación 2:
  3. 3. Es necesario explicitar el concepto de experto que se va a utilizar y los criterios que se van a emplear para su selección y localización, es decir, emplear técnicas de investigación evaluativa. - Limitación 3: Las modificaciones propuestas no deben de introducirse inmediatamente. Estrategia de evaluación 3: evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios. La estrategia presentada es la efectuada “por” y “desde” los usuarios. Esta evaluación es la más significativa, ya que los medios TIC son evaluados directamente por sus destinarios. Así pues, puede realizarse de dos formas: evaluación “por” los usuarios y evaluación “desde” los usuarios. a. Ventajas (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja en negrita o subrayados). - Ventaja 1: Los medios TIC son evaluados directamente por los destinatarios: estudiantes, profesores… - Ventaja 2: Posible contemplación del contexto de utilización. - Ventaja 3: El medio TIC adquiere su verdadero sentido educativo. b. Limitaciones (subrayar los conceptos – ideas claves de cada ventaja en negrita o subrayados). - Limitación 1: Requiere una versión final del medio – TIC. - Limitación 2: Tiempo y coste. - Limitación 3: Laboriosidad. - Limitación 4: Necesidad de dominio de técnicas de investigación educativas.

