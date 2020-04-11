Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Guion de contenidos Etapas y fases del diseño-producción de medios TIC Etapa 1: diseño. a. Fase 1: análisis de la situación. Incluye diferentes actividades tales como la selección de los contenidos, identificación y concreción de los receptores, identificación de las destrezas didácticas a emplear, determinación de los materiales complementarios que acompañarán al medio TIC y a la conexión que se establece entre ellos... En cuanto a la selección de objetivos además de hacer referencia a la temática, exige también la concreción y profundización que dependerá de un cúmulo de variables que va desde las características del alumnado hasta los objetivos que se pretender alcanzar. Además, es necesario tener en cuenta es el papel que desempeñará el receptor. b. Fase 2: especificación del plan y temporalización del proyecto. Generalmente se refiere a la secuenciación, ordenación y temporalización de las diferentes actividades propuestas que permiten la producción del medio. Por tanto, implica también la organización del equipo necesario para su producción. c. Fase 3: documentación. Dicha revisión no debe centrarse solo en el terreno conceptual de los contenidos presentados por el medio, sino que además ha de tener en cuenta los sonidos e imágenes introducidos por la temática. d. Fase 4: guionización. La guionización, denominada también fase de concreción del producto, es una de las fases más importantes, ya que las decisiones que tomemos en ellas afectarán sobre la calidad del medio a diseñar y producir. Además, es necesario señalar que el tipo de medio que escojamos condicionará la aplicación de diversas estrategias.
  2. 2. Existen dos tipos de guiones: - Literario: Su objetivo es el de recoger en detalle la información que será transmitida por el medio. - Técnico: El objetivo principal es traducir dicha información a términos específicos para que puedan ser entendidas por el equipo técnico de producción. e. Fase 5: economía del tiempo, espacio y conceptual. Dichos principios nos permitirán utilizar los planos y pantallas necesarios, conocer la duración correcta para facilitar la atención del receptor y la presentación de un número de conceptos suficientes que no dificulten su seguimiento por el receptor. Etapa 2: etapa de producción. La etapa de producción consiste en la ejecución de las decisiones adoptadas anteriormente. Así pues, tomamos como referencia los guiones elaborados previamente e iniciamos la búsqueda, elaboración, grabación…, de los distintos medios y recursos especificados en el guion técnico. a. Fase 1: conocimiento de los elementos técnicos. Dicho conocimiento implica el dominio de soportes informáticos, cámaras de vídeo…, es decir, de todos los elementos técnicos tanto de hardware como de software que se utilización para su producción. b. Fase 2: dominio de los lenguajes y reglas de producción de los diferentes medios que se vayan a utilizar. Etapa 3: etapa de posproducción. Se refiere a la conjunción y ensamblaje de los medios y recursos producidos en la etapa anterior. Tanto la producción como la posproducción de las TIC hacen referencia a las actividades de tipo instrumental y tecnológico que realizamos y nos permiten la creación del medio - TIC.
  3. 3. Además, es necesario tener en cuenta los materiales de acompañamiento o guías didácticas de utilización, que no deben de ser entendidas como manuales de requerimiento técnico ni como propuestas limitadas. Etapa 4: etapa de evaluación. Determina si el material producido alcanza los objetivos por los que se ha producido, y también nos permitirá identificar los errores cometidos.

