Successfully reported this slideshow.

Top MSc Computer Science Colleges in Pune - MIT ACSC

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 22 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Top BSc Animation Colleges in Pune - MIT ACSC
Top BSc Animation Colleges in Pune - MIT ACSC
Loading in …3
×
1 of 9

Top MSc Computer Science Colleges in Pune - MIT ACSC

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 22 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Advance your career in Technology with the Leading MSc Computer Science College in Pune. MITu2019s BSc Computer Science Course focuses on New-Age Technologies. Apply Now.

To know more details you can visit here:
https://mitacsc.ac.in/pageinfo.php?cid=3&scid=199&sscid=237

Advance your career in Technology with the Leading MSc Computer Science College in Pune. MITu2019s BSc Computer Science Course focuses on New-Age Technologies. Apply Now.

To know more details you can visit here:
https://mitacsc.ac.in/pageinfo.php?cid=3&scid=199&sscid=237

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Road Less Traveled: A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth M. Scott Peck
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
The Mom Friend Guide to Everyday Safety and Security: Tips from the Practical One in Your Squad Cathy Pedrayes
(0/5)
Free
How to Notice and Name Emotions Emma McAdam
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Lessons Harry Potter Taught Me: Discover the Magic of Friendship, Family, Courage, and Love in Your Life Jill Kolongowski
(3.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4/5)
Free
Making Sense of Anxiety and Stress: A Comprehensive Stress Management Toolkit Saarim Aslam
(4.5/5)
Free
Empath Up!: How to Embrace the Gift of Empathy Cheryl Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free

Top MSc Computer Science Colleges in Pune - MIT ACSC

  1. 1. Top MSc Computer Science Colleges in Pune | MIT MSc Computer Science Course - MIT ACSC
  2. 2. MASTER OF SCIENCE (COMPUTER SCIENCE) Guidelines for the first-year admissions Eligibility Bachelor of Computer Science (BCS) with 50% marks (45% marks for Reserved Category as per the Maharashtra State Government Rules). Or
  3. 3. B.Sc. (Computer Science) with 50% marks (45% marks for Reserved Category as per the Maharashtra State Government Rules). Or A Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronic Telecommunication with 50% marks (45% marks for Reserved Category as per the Maharashtra State Government Rules).
  4. 4. Admission Process An eligible student has to apply through the college application form for admission. Admissions will be offered to the students on their merit basis.
  5. 5. How to Apply Admission application forms should be filled online through the college website www.mitacsc.ac.in and should be submitted before the last date of submission with the payment of Rs. 800/- through any one of the modes of payment given below:
  6. 6. Mode of Payment Medium of payment Online Payment Credit card / Debit card / Net banking
  7. 7. Demand draft (DD) DD to be drawn in the name: “MIT ACSC, Alandi, Pune.” Payable at: “Pune” Amount Rs.: 800/- Address on which DD to be sent along with a print of application form: To, Principal, MIT Arts, Commerce & Science College, Alandi, Pune. 412105.
  8. 8. Cash payment You need to make a cash payment of Rs. 800/- by visiting MIT Arts, Commerce & Science College, Alandi, Pune.
  9. 9. Conclusion Advance your career in Technology with the Leading MSc Computer Science Colleges in Pune. MIT’s BSc Computer Science Course focuses on New-Age Technologies. Apply Now.

×