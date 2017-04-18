Chuyên đề Văn hóa Doanh nghiệp.

CHUYÊN ĐỀ ĐÀO TẠO VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHIỆP
Mục tiêu của chuyên đề Mục tiêu đặt ra cho chuyên đề này là: ◦ Hiểu được một cách căn bản: VHDN là gì? ◦ Nắm được tư duy v...
Trong số nhiều nguyên nhân, có 04 nguyên nhân chính 1. Thiếu sự nhận thức sâu sắc về VHDN và tầm quan trọng của VHDN 2. Th...
Từ cách đặt vấn đề trên, nội dung của chuyên đề như sau: ◦ Phần 1: VHDN là gì? Cấu thành của VHDN? ◦ Phần 2: Vai trò & lợi...
Phần 1 VHDN là gì? Cấu phần của VHDN?
Việc tìm hiểu VHDN “Muốn đào được một cái giếng sâu thì phải có đủ độ rộng cần thiết” “Độ rộng” của VHDN nằm ở 2 khía cạnh...
Vậy,”Văn hóa”là gì ? ◦ Tùy theo ”góc nhìn” mà ta có các khái niệm về văn hóa khác nhau. Nói cách khác, có bao nhiêu ”góc n...
Văn hóa là gì ? (dưới góc nhìn bên ngoài) “Văn Hóa”là những đặc trưng (bản sắc, cá tính, nét riêng, đặc thù) cơ bản để phâ...
Văn hóa là gì ? (dưới góc nhìn bên trong) “Văn hóa” là những chuẩn mực hành vi (hoặc chuẩn hành xử, hệ thống giá trị, BẢN ...
Văn hóa tổ chức ◦ “Văn hóa tổ chức” (Organization Culture) là những đặc trưng, cơ bản để phân biệt ”tổ chức” này với ”tổ c...
Văn hóa nghề ◦ “Văn hóa nghề” (Professional / Occupational Culture) là những đặc trưng cơ bản để phân biệt ”nghề/giới” này...
Văn hóa ngành ◦ ”Văn hóa ngành” (Industry Culture) là những đặc trưng cơ bản để phân biệt ”ngành” này với ”ngành” khác - C...
Văn hóa doanh nghiệp (VHDN) Khái niệm 1: ”VHDN” là những đặc trưng (bản sắc, cá tính, nét riêng) cơ bản để phân biệt doanh...
Cấu thành của VHDN ?
VHDN như một công trình kiến trúc về mặt xã hội của mỗi doanh nghiệp
Văn hóa của một cá nhân
Tầng bề mặt của VHDN Tầng bề mặt: là biểu hiện bên ngoài của VHDN (là phần mà ta có thể cảm nhận được bằng các giác quan t...
Tầng trung gian của VHDN Tầng trung gian chẳng hạn như: • Biểu tượng của công ty (đại bàng cọp, thần linh, vũ trụ, địa cầu...
Tầng sâu nhất của VHDN • Tầng sâu nhất: đây chính là nền móng và là xương sống của VHDN. Tầng sâu nhất này chính là: hệ tư...
Hình thức của VHDN Không văn bản (in-formal Elements) ◦ Nếp nghĩ, nếp làm ◦ Phong tục, tập quán ◦ Không khí làm việc ◦ Cảm...
Hình thức của VHDN • Phần hữu hình: chỉ là bề mặt, biểu hiện ra bên ngoài. • Phần vô hình: là cốt lõi của văn hóa, không n...
Tóm tắt phần 1 VHDN là gì?  Văn hóa là gì? Dưới góc nhìn bên ngoài và bên trong?  Văn hóa tổ chức. Văn hóa nghề. Văn hóa...
Phần 2 Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN?
Đối với Doanh nghiệp
Vai trò của VHDN “Nếu chiến lược được ví như Hạt thì văn hóa được xem là Đất. Nếu “Đất” không tốt thì dù có cố gắn cách mấ...
Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN Lợi thế cạnh tranh độc đáo Tài sản không thể bắt chước
Đối với lãnh đạo
Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN CSVC và trang thiết bị là ”phần xác” của DN vòn VHDN là ”phần hồn” của DN.  Chúng ta cũng có ...
Tài sản quý nhất của một DN? “Tài sản quý nhất của một doanh nghiệp không phải là con người mà là đội ngũ”. Con người thì ...
Mô hình quản trị của Always Lãnh đạo = Chiến lược + Đội ngũ Đội ngũ = Con người + Hệ thống + Văn hóa Chiến lược + Con ng...
“Văn hóa là một nền tảng quan trọng và không thể thiếu trong điều hành, bất kể đó là điều hành, bất kể đó là điều hành một...
Đối với lãnh đạo, quản trị bằng…. • Power => Quản trị bằng áp chế Dùng quyền lực của lãnh đạo để điều hành công ty => Cai ...
Tóm tắt phần 2 Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN? Góc nhìn đối với doanh nghiệp: Là lợi thế cạnh tranh độc đáo Là tài sản khôn...
Phần 3 Xây dựng hay Thay đổi VHDN
“Cái gì” hình thành nên VHDN? ◦ Các “mẹ” của VHDN bao gồm: ◦ Người sáng lập doanh nghiệp ◦ Các thế hệ Lãnh đạo của doanh n...
Người sáng lập & lãnh đạo DN ◦ Rất nhiều tư tưởng, triết lý, quan niệm (về kinh doanh, về công việc, về công ty, về nhân s...
Lịch sử của DN ◦ Rất nhiều “cái” diễn ra lặp đi, lặp lại trong một thời gian dài trong qua trình tồn tại và phát triển của...
Văn hóa Cá nhân và VHDN Cá nhân trong doanh nghiệp gồm: ◦ Người Sáng lập ◦ Cấp lãnh đạo ◦ Cấp Quản lý ◦ Cấp nhân viên Các ...
Các “mẹ” khác ◦ Môi trường mà DN hoạt động gọi là các “văn hóa mẹ” khác của DN ◦ Các “văn hóa mẹ” khác có thể bao gồm: - V...
Các bước xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN 1. Nhận diện “VH hiện trạng” và “VH mong muốn”: kế thừa và tái tạo 2. Rà soát lại sứ mện...
Khảo sát “VH hiện trạng” & “VH mong muốn” Công cụ: ◦ Quan sát ◦ Thực hiện khảo sát ◦ Phỏng vấn Hiện trạng Mong muốn Ban lã...
Sứ mệnh (Mission), Hoài bão (Vision) ◦ Sứ mệnh và Hoài bão của công ty nằm trong tầng sâu nhất của VHDN, là hệ tư tưởng ch...
Mô hình VHDN VĂN HÓA BẢN SẮC (Corporate Way) VĂN HÓA NỀN TẢNG (Human Ways/Univeral Values) Giá trị cốt lõi (Core value) Vă...
Một cách hiểu về hiệu quả... ◦ Bất kỳ việc gì cũng cần hướng đến: “Do the right things right” right = (in better ways) Tro...
Làm sao biết đâu là “right things” ◦ Gắn kết với sứ mệnh (hiểu đơn giản là mình muốn là ai/ làm gì?) ◦ Gắn với các vai trò...
Văn hóa nền tảng (NHÂN VĂN) ◦ Thế nào là nhân văn? ◦ Vì sao người ta thiếu “hồn” ở tim? ◦ Thức ăn của “tâm hồn”
Văn hóa bản sắc ◦ Hoài bão & Sứ mệnh / Mission & Vision ◦ Giá trị cốt lõi / Core Values ◦ Quy tắc ứng xử / Codes of Conduc...
Hệ giá trị của DN ◦ “Hệ giá trị” (core values), còn gọi là “chuẩn mực hành vi” của DN. Ví dụ như: ◦ Một số chuẩn mực hành ...
5 khía cạnh phản ánh VHDN 1. Cách thức thực thi công việc hàng ngày (chúng ta xem trọng điều gì?) 2. Cơ chế, quy trình làm...
03 phương pháp truyền dẫn VHDN ◦ Áp đặt: cơ chế, quy định, chính sách, chế tài Dùng “Luật lệ” tạo “Văn hóa” ◦ Khuyên bảo:...
04 mức độ nhận thức BIẾT của người ta HIỂU của mình CẢM nói về hành không nói người NGỘ khi giác ngộ đồng thời hành vi tha...
Phương thức tác động nhận thức ◦ Đào tạo ◦ Trao đổi ◦ Chia sẻ ◦ Sinh hoạt tập thể ◦ Hội họp ◦ Tuyên truyền ◦ Hình ảnh ◦ Cả...
Quan trọng không phải là biết, mà là...? Know (biết) Live (Sống) Be (trở thành)
Để chuyển từ “Learn to Know” => “Know to Live” => “Live to Be” Mô hình “Từ nhận thức đến hành động” See (nhận thức) Do (hà...
Quản trị và dẫn dắt thay đổi Tạo tính cấp bách Thành lập nhóm tiên phong Thiết lập “why to change” và “change for what” Tr...
Tóm tắt phần 3 Xây dựng / Thay đổi VHDN  Cái gì hình thành nên VHDN  Các bước xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN  Mô hình VHDN  ...
Phần 4 Văn hóa học tập
07 dấu hiệu một tổ chức bị “thiểu năng” học tập ◦ “Tôi chỉ làm phần việc của tôi” ◦ “Đối thủ của chúng ta ở bên ngoài” ◦ Ả...
Quan điểm mới về tri thức ◦ Theo quan điểm triết học về quá trình (process philosophy), tri thức KHÔNG phải là vật chất ha...
Mô hình SECI Quan sát, phân tích, làm thử Socialization Hướng dẫn cách làm Externalization Thực hành, góp ý Internalizatio...
Kết luận phần 4 Văn hóa học tập Học tập là một quá trình không ngừng nghỉ Sự học thật sự bắt đầu sau khi chúng ta rời ghế ...
Phần 5 Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN
“4 hợp” ◦ VHDN có phù hợp với chiến lược công ty: (phù hợp với quá trình thực hiện chiến lược dài hạn của công ty?) ◦ VHDN...
Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng/ thay đổi VHDN Kết quả “vĩ đại” nhất của quá trình xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN đó là: Tạo ra...
Công nghệ xây / thay VHDN Behavior (Hành vi) Habits (Thói quen) Culture / Character (Văn hóa / Bản tính) Destiny (Số phận)...
Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN ◦ Chất xúc tác để hình thành đội ngũ ◦ Kiến tạo một đội ngũ giàu sinh khí, đầy sức sống, làm vi...
Vai trò, trách nhiệm của CHRO trong câu chuyện VHDN
VHDN không phải là chuyện của riêng CHRO? Nhưng, CHRO phải đóng vai trò & trách nhiệm? Vai trò định hướng Trách nhiệm tiên...
Tóm tắt phần 5 Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN “4 hợp” và kết quả của quá trình Công nghệ xây dựng / thay đ...
5 phần: ◦ Phần 1: VHDN là gì? Cấu thành của VHDN? ◦ Phần 2: Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN? ◦ Phần 3: Xây dựng hay thay đổi VH...
Phần kết cho những bước tiếp cùng nhau! “Không nhất thiết phải làm thuyền trưởng thì ta mới có thể tham dự cuộc hành trình...
Chuyên đề Văn hóa Doanh nghiệp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chuyên đề Văn hóa Doanh nghiệp

8 views

Published on

Chuyên đề Văn hóa Doanh nghiệp.
- By Always-

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
8
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Chuyên đề Văn hóa Doanh nghiệp

  1. 1. CHUYÊN ĐỀ ĐÀO TẠO VĂN HÓA DOANH NGHIỆP
  2. 2. Mục tiêu của chuyên đề Mục tiêu đặt ra cho chuyên đề này là: ◦ Hiểu được một cách căn bản: VHDN là gì? ◦ Nắm được tư duy và phương pháp cốt lỗi nhất để có thể biết được cách xây dựng “văn hóa” cho công ty (bộ phận) mà mình đang quản lý. Đặc biệt lưu ý khi xác định mục tiêu chuyên đề: ◦ Chuyên đề này có thể triển khai trong 1 buổi, 1 ngày, hoặc 1 tuần, thậm chí một tháng. ◦ Do vậy, chúng ta cần đặt ra mục tiêu sẽ là “học được cái gì” về VHDN trong 1 buổi, chứ không nên đặt ra mục tiêu là “học được tất cả mọi thứ” về VHDN chỉ trong 1 buổi.
  3. 3. Trong số nhiều nguyên nhân, có 04 nguyên nhân chính 1. Thiếu sự nhận thức sâu sắc về VHDN và tầm quan trọng của VHDN 2. Thiếu một giấc mơ văn hóa rõ ràng 3. Thiếu công cụ và phương pháp (công nghệ) để xây dựng văn hóa Doanh nghiệp. 4. Thiếu nỗ lực bền bĩ trong quá trình xây dựng văn hóa doanh nghiệp
  4. 4. Từ cách đặt vấn đề trên, nội dung của chuyên đề như sau: ◦ Phần 1: VHDN là gì? Cấu thành của VHDN? ◦ Phần 2: Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN? ◦ Phần 3: Xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN? ◦ Phần 4: Quản trị thay đổi và văn hóa học tập ◦ Phần 5: Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN?
  5. 5. Phần 1 VHDN là gì? Cấu phần của VHDN?
  6. 6. Việc tìm hiểu VHDN “Muốn đào được một cái giếng sâu thì phải có đủ độ rộng cần thiết” “Độ rộng” của VHDN nằm ở 2 khía cạnh, đó là: “Văn Hóa” và “Quản trị doanh nghiệp”, cụ thể: Trước hết phải hiểu đươc: ◦ “Văn hóa” là gì? ◦ “Văn hóa tổ chức” là gì ? ◦ “Văn hóa nghề“ là gì ? ◦ “ Văn hóa ngành “ là gì ? Và thêm nữa, phải hiểu được “ Quản trị một doanh nghiệp “ là như thế nào (vì VHDN là một phần quan trọng và không thể thiếu của quản trị doanh nghiệp).
  7. 7. Vậy,”Văn hóa”là gì ? ◦ Tùy theo ”góc nhìn” mà ta có các khái niệm về văn hóa khác nhau. Nói cách khác, có bao nhiêu ”góc nhìn” thì sẽ có bấy nhiêu khái niệm văn hóa. ◦ Ta nghiên cứu 2 ”góc nhìn” sau đây : - “Góc nhìn” của người từ bên ngoài - “Góc nhìn” của người ở bên trong
  8. 8. Văn hóa là gì ? (dưới góc nhìn bên ngoài) “Văn Hóa”là những đặc trưng (bản sắc, cá tính, nét riêng, đặc thù) cơ bản để phân biệt”chủ thể văn hóa”này với ”chủ thể văn hóa” khác. “Chủ thể Văn hóa” có thể là : 1. Nhóm người 2. Tổ chức/Cơ quan 3. Sắc tộc 4. Tôn giáo 5. Quốc gia 6. Ẩm thực 7. Nghệ thuật 8. Cá nhân 9. Giới tính 10. Môn thể thao 11. Nghề nghiệp 12. Ngành / lĩnh vực 13. Địa phương/ Vùng / Lãnh Thổ 14. Gia đình 15. …
  9. 9. Văn hóa là gì ? (dưới góc nhìn bên trong) “Văn hóa” là những chuẩn mực hành vi (hoặc chuẩn hành xử, hệ thống giá trị, BẢN TÍNH) mà tất cả những người trong ”chủ thể văn hóa” đó phải tuân theo hoặc bị chi phối. “Chủ thể văn hóa” có thể là : 1. Nhóm người 2. Tổ chức / Cơ quan 3. Sắc tộc 4. Tôn giáo 5. Quốc gia 6. Ẩm thực 7. Nghệ thuật 8. Cá nhân 9. Giới Tính 10. Môn thể thao 11. Nghề nghiệp 12. Ngành/lĩnh vực 13. Địa phương/Vùng/Lãnh Thổ 14. Gia đình 15. ….
  10. 10. Văn hóa tổ chức ◦ “Văn hóa tổ chức” (Organization Culture) là những đặc trưng, cơ bản để phân biệt ”tổ chức” này với ”tổ chức”khác. - Các loại tổ chức có thể là : Doanh nghiệp, Cơ quan nhà nước, Tổ chức xã hội, tổ chức tôn giáo,… ◦ “Văn hóa tổ chức” là những chuẩn mực hành vi mà tất cả con người trong ”tổ chức” đó phải tuân theo hoặc bị chi phối. - Mỗi tổ chức khác nhau sẽ có chuẩn mực hành vi khác nhau, do đó sẽ có văn hóa khác nhau - Không có tổ chức nào lại không có ”văn hóa”, vấn đề là văn hóa kiểu gì thôi.
  11. 11. Văn hóa nghề ◦ “Văn hóa nghề” (Professional / Occupational Culture) là những đặc trưng cơ bản để phân biệt ”nghề/giới” này với nghề/giới khác. - Các loại nghề nghiệp (mỗi nghề là một giới/ Professional Society) có thể là : Kinh doanh/ Doanh nhân, quảng cáo, giới luật sư, kiểm toán, công nhân, nông dân hai lúa quân đội, công an, nhà văn, ca sỹ, cầu thủ, nhà khoa học, sinh viên, xích lô, quan chức, họa sỹ, cave, cướp biển,… “Văn hóa nghề” là những chuẩn mực hành vi mà tất cả những người trong ”nghề / giới” đó phải tuân theo hoặc bị chi phối. Mỗi ”nghề” hoặc ”giới” khác nhau sẽ có ”chuẩn mực hành vi” khác nhau, do đó sẽ có văn hóa khác nhau.
  12. 12. Văn hóa ngành ◦ ”Văn hóa ngành” (Industry Culture) là những đặc trưng cơ bản để phân biệt ”ngành” này với ”ngành” khác - Các loại nghành (Industries) có thể là : Dệt may, dày da, thép, bảo hiểm, ngân hàng, cao su, cafe, giáo dục, mỹ phẩm, xây dựng, giao thông, hóa chất, phân phối, dược, quảng cáo (nhiều người làm trong ngành quảng cáo nhưng lại không hành nghề quảng cáo), thủ công mỹ nghệ,… ◦ “Văn hóa ngành” là những chuẩn mực hành vi mà tất cả những người trong ”ngành” đó phải tuân theo hoặc bị chi phối. - Mỗi ”ngành” khác nhau sẽ có ”chuẩn mực hành vi” khác nhau, do đó sẽ có văn hóa khác nhau.
  13. 13. Văn hóa doanh nghiệp (VHDN) Khái niệm 1: ”VHDN” là những đặc trưng (bản sắc, cá tính, nét riêng) cơ bản để phân biệt doanh nghiệp này với các doanh nghiệp khác. Khái niệm 2: ”VHDN”là những chuẩn mực hành vi (giá trị cốt lõi, chuẩn hành xử, BẢN TÍNH) mà tất cả những con người trong ”doanh nghiệp” đó phải tuân theo hoặc bị chi phối. Nghĩa là, ở doanh nghiệp này, trong những trường hợp đó thì phải hành xử hay hành động như vậy. Nếu không, sẽ không được mọi người xung quanh chấp nhận. Tóm lại: ”Ở đây là dzậy đó” VHDN là tập hợp tất cả những cái”dzậy đó’ của 1 doanh nghiệp: Mỗi ”doanh nghiệp” khác nhau sẽ có ”chuẩn mực hành vi” khác nhau, do đó sẽ có văn hóa khác nhau. Không có doanh nghiệp nào lại không có ”văn hóa” , vấn đề là văn hóa ”kiểu gì” thôi.
  14. 14. Cấu thành của VHDN ?
  15. 15. VHDN như một công trình kiến trúc về mặt xã hội của mỗi doanh nghiệp
  16. 16. Văn hóa của một cá nhân
  17. 17. Tầng bề mặt của VHDN Tầng bề mặt: là biểu hiện bên ngoài của VHDN (là phần mà ta có thể cảm nhận được bằng các giác quan thông thường như thấy được, nghe được,….) Chẳng hạn như: • “Màu cờ sắc áo”: (Corporate Identity) của công ty • Cách bài trí văn phòng và vật dụng của công ty • Tài liệu giao dịch của công ty • Đồng phục hay ăn mặc nhân viên • Khẩu hiệu của công ty (slogan) • Logo của công ty • Công ty kỳ (cờ của công ty) • Công ty ca (nhạc điệu và ca khúc chính của công ty) • … Hành vi/ Hành xử của nhân viên công ty trong moi tình huống, trong mọi vấn đề liên quan đến công việc của công ty.
  18. 18. Tầng trung gian của VHDN Tầng trung gian chẳng hạn như: • Biểu tượng của công ty (đại bàng cọp, thần linh, vũ trụ, địa cầu,…) • Truyền thuyết và giai thoại về những năm tháng gian khổ và hào hùng đã qua của công ty, về người sáng lập công ty, về các bậc”khai quốc công thần”của công ty, về các thế hệ hạt nhân lãnh đạo của công ty… • Tập quán, tập tục và nghi thức được mọi nhân viên chia sẻ.
  19. 19. Tầng sâu nhất của VHDN • Tầng sâu nhất: đây chính là nền móng và là xương sống của VHDN. Tầng sâu nhất này chính là: hệ tư tưởng và hệ giá trị (các triết lý kinh doanh và các giá trị cốt lõi) của doanh nghiệp = > Đức tin => Đạo của DN. • Hay nói cách khác, tầng sâu nhất của VHDN chính là”đạo”của DN, là”đức tin”của DN => thiêng liêng đối với DN • Mà khi công ty”có đạo”thì: nếu mọi người tin thì họ sẽ theo (Gắn bó và cống hiến hết mình cho công ty). Ngược lại, với những ai không tin thì họ sẽ không theo (không tha thiết với công ty hoặc sẽ rời khỏi công ty.
  20. 20. Hình thức của VHDN Không văn bản (in-formal Elements) ◦ Nếp nghĩ, nếp làm ◦ Phong tục, tập quán ◦ Không khí làm việc ◦ Cảm nhận sinh hoạt ◦ Sự kết nối ◦ Sự tương tác ◦ Văn phong giao tiếp ◦ …. Văn bản (Formal Elements) ◦ Tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh ◦ Hệ giá trị cốt lỗi ◦ Quy tắc ứng xử ◦ Quy tắc đạo đức ◦ Hệ thống quy trình ◦ Hệ thống báo cáo ◦ Hệ thống ra quyết định ◦ Hệ hống chính sách ◦ Chương trình đào tạo ◦ ….
  21. 21. Hình thức của VHDN • Phần hữu hình: chỉ là bề mặt, biểu hiện ra bên ngoài. • Phần vô hình: là cốt lõi của văn hóa, không nhìn thấy được, không sờ thấy được, không thể hiện thành văn bản, mà chỉ có thể cảm nhận được mà thôi.
  22. 22. Tóm tắt phần 1 VHDN là gì?  Văn hóa là gì? Dưới góc nhìn bên ngoài và bên trong?  Văn hóa tổ chức. Văn hóa nghề. Văn hóa ngành  Văn hóa doanh nghiệp Cấu phần của VHDN?  Văn hóa của một cá nhân  Tầng bề mặt của VHDN  Tầng trung gian của VHDN  Tầng sâu nhất của VHDN  Hình thức của VHDN
  23. 23. Phần 2 Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN?
  24. 24. Đối với Doanh nghiệp
  25. 25. Vai trò của VHDN “Nếu chiến lược được ví như Hạt thì văn hóa được xem là Đất. Nếu “Đất” không tốt thì dù có cố gắn cách mấy, “Hạt” cũng không thể nảy mầm và lớn mạnh được”. FranklinCovey tổ chức toàn cầu chuyên sâu về phát triển lãnh đạo, nâng cao hiệu quả và kiến tạo văn hóa.
  26. 26. Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN Lợi thế cạnh tranh độc đáo Tài sản không thể bắt chước
  27. 27. Đối với lãnh đạo
  28. 28. Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN CSVC và trang thiết bị là ”phần xác” của DN vòn VHDN là ”phần hồn” của DN.  Chúng ta cũng có thể nói rằng: “Văn hóa của tổ chức” Cũng giống như “Phần hồn của con người” “Phần hồn” bao gồm: Tâm hồn, tư tưởng và tích cách của DN hay của con người
  29. 29. Tài sản quý nhất của một DN? “Tài sản quý nhất của một doanh nghiệp không phải là con người mà là đội ngũ”. Con người thì doanh nghiệp nào cũng có, nhưng đội ngũ thì không phải doanh nghiệp nào cũng có. “Văn hóa doanh nghiệp” là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng cấu thành nên “đội ngũ” của một doanh nghiệp. Hay nói cách khác, không có “văn hóa” thì không có “đội ngũ”, Và không có “đội ngũ”, và không có “đội ngũ” thì không có tài sản quý giá nhất của doanh nghiệp”.
  30. 30. Mô hình quản trị của Always Lãnh đạo = Chiến lược + Đội ngũ Đội ngũ = Con người + Hệ thống + Văn hóa Chiến lược + Con người + Hệ thống + Văn hóa = Lãnh Đạo
  31. 31. “Văn hóa là một nền tảng quan trọng và không thể thiếu trong điều hành, bất kể đó là điều hành, bất kể đó là điều hành một quốc gia, một xã hội, một doanh nghiệp hay một gia đình… Về mặt khoa học quản trị, người ta thường sử dụng ”pháp luật” và ”văn hóa xã hội” như hai nền tảng quan trọng để quản lý một quốc gia. Và cũng tương tự, một doanh nghiệp cũng cần ”quy chế” và ”văn hóa doanh nghiệp” để quản lý và phát triển doanh nghiệp đó.” VHDN “là công cụ, là một phần quan trọng và không thể thiếu trong quản lý và phát triển DN”
  32. 32. Đối với lãnh đạo, quản trị bằng…. • Power => Quản trị bằng áp chế Dùng quyền lực của lãnh đạo để điều hành công ty => Cai trị công ty (nhà cầm quyền) • System & Culture => Quản trị bằng tự trị Dùng ”quy chế” và ”văn hóa” để điều hành công ty => Quản trị công ty (nhà lãnh đạo)
  33. 33. Tóm tắt phần 2 Vai trò và lợi ích của VHDN? Góc nhìn đối với doanh nghiệp: Là lợi thế cạnh tranh độc đáo Là tài sản không thể bắt chước Góc nhìn đối với lãnh đạo: Lãnh đạo = Chiến lược + Con người + Hệ thống + Văn hóa Dùng quy chế và văn hóa để điều hành công ty
  34. 34. Phần 3 Xây dựng hay Thay đổi VHDN
  35. 35. “Cái gì” hình thành nên VHDN? ◦ Các “mẹ” của VHDN bao gồm: ◦ Người sáng lập doanh nghiệp ◦ Các thế hệ Lãnh đạo của doanh nghiệp ◦ Lịch sử của doanh nghiệp ◦ Môi trường mà doanh nghiệp hoạt động (các “mẹ” khác của VHDN) ◦ Đội ngũ nhân sự (quản lý và nhân viên)
  36. 36. Người sáng lập & lãnh đạo DN ◦ Rất nhiều tư tưởng, triết lý, quan niệm (về kinh doanh, về công việc, về công ty, về nhân sinh, về cuộc đời và con người,...) của Người sáng lập doanh nghiệp đã góp phần hình thành văn hóa khởi thủy của DN. ◦ Chính giá trị văn hóa khởi thủy này có tính bền vững rất cao, khó thay đổi. ◦ Sự ảnh hưởng của các thế hệ lãnh đạo kế tiếp đến VHDN được thể hiện qua mối quan hệ giữa “Văn hóa lãnh đạo” và “VHDN”
  37. 37. Lịch sử của DN ◦ Rất nhiều “cái” diễn ra lặp đi, lặp lại trong một thời gian dài trong qua trình tồn tại và phát triển của DN, lâu dần sẽ thành “nếp”, tức là “chuẩn mực hành vi” của doanh nghiệp – chính là VHDN. ◦ Ngoài ra, lịch sử “thăng”, “trầm” của doanh nghiệp cũng góp phần tạo nên VHDN – một doanh nghiệp đầy bản lĩnh, đầy năng động, sáng tạo, có khả năng chịu đựng và vượt khó trong mọi hoàn cảnh.
  38. 38. Văn hóa Cá nhân và VHDN Cá nhân trong doanh nghiệp gồm: ◦ Người Sáng lập ◦ Cấp lãnh đạo ◦ Cấp Quản lý ◦ Cấp nhân viên Các nhóm cá nhân này sẽ ảnh hưởng đến VHDN như thế nào? ◦ Người sáng lập là nhân tố quan trọng hình thành nên văn hóa khởi thủy của DN ◦ Cấp lãnh đạo (người đứng đầu DN) có thể: - Nhập gia tùy tục - Nhập gia đổi tục - Nhập gia thoát tục - Nhập gia ...”chửi tục”
  39. 39. Các “mẹ” khác ◦ Môi trường mà DN hoạt động gọi là các “văn hóa mẹ” khác của DN ◦ Các “văn hóa mẹ” khác có thể bao gồm: - Văn hóa công ty mẹ (nếu có) - Văn hóa ngành / lĩnh vực - Văn hóa vùng miền (nơi DN hoạt động) - Văn hóa xã hội / dân tộc / quốc gia - ...
  40. 40. Các bước xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN 1. Nhận diện “VH hiện trạng” và “VH mong muốn”: kế thừa và tái tạo 2. Rà soát lại sứ mệnh (Mission), hoài bão (Vision) của DN 3. Rà xoát lại mục tiêu và chiến lược dài hạn của DN 4. Hình thành văn hóa nền tảng (hiệu quả & nhân văn) 5. Hình thành văn hóa bản sắc Xác định tầng sâu của VH: “đạo” của DN: - Hệ tư tưởng (tư tưởng/ quan điểm trong kinh doanh) - Hệ giá trị (các giá trị cốt lõi của DN) Xác định tầng trung của VH: - Xác định các biểu tượng và nghi thức của DN - Ôn lại các truyền thuyết và giai thoại của DN - Xác định các quy chuẩn hành xử của DN Xác định tầng mặt của VH - Màu cờ sắc áo của DN 6. Công bố qua công tác truyền thông nội bộ (STVH, QTƯX) 7. Các phương thức “làm sống” VHDN 8. Đo lường & đánh giá hiệu quả VH của DN
  41. 41. Khảo sát “VH hiện trạng” & “VH mong muốn” Công cụ: ◦ Quan sát ◦ Thực hiện khảo sát ◦ Phỏng vấn Hiện trạng Mong muốn Ban lãnh đạo # # Quản lý cấp trung # # Nhân viên #
  42. 42. Sứ mệnh (Mission), Hoài bão (Vision) ◦ Sứ mệnh và Hoài bão của công ty nằm trong tầng sâu nhất của VHDN, là hệ tư tưởng chủ đạo của DN. ◦ Sứ mệnh của công ty là công ty đó giải quyết vấn đề gì, mang lại cái gì cho xã hội. ◦ Hoài bão của công ty là mục tiêu cao nhất mà công ty muốn đạt tới trong tương lai lâu dài. ◦ Sứ mệnh và Hoài bão của công ty vs của cá nhân?
  43. 43. Mô hình VHDN VĂN HÓA BẢN SẮC (Corporate Way) VĂN HÓA NỀN TẢNG (Human Ways/Univeral Values) Giá trị cốt lõi (Core value) Văn hóa dân gian (Informal Elements) Bản tính (Character) Đức tin (Belief)
  44. 44. Một cách hiểu về hiệu quả... ◦ Bất kỳ việc gì cũng cần hướng đến: “Do the right things right” right = (in better ways) Trong đó: - Right things = hiệu quả (effective) - Better ways = hiệu suất (efficient)
  45. 45. Làm sao biết đâu là “right things” ◦ Gắn kết với sứ mệnh (hiểu đơn giản là mình muốn là ai/ làm gì?) ◦ Gắn với các vai trò (ví dụ: làm cha/mẹ, làm quản lý/nhân viên, làm con, làm vợ/chồng,...) ◦ Gắn kết ưu tiên (đơn vị thời gian tuần) (The “ONE thing” cần làm trong tuần?) ◦ Gắn kết với nguyên lý vượt không – thời gian & giá trị phổ quát (ví dụ: yêu thương, chính trực, tôn trọng, bình đẳng,...)
  46. 46. Văn hóa nền tảng (NHÂN VĂN) ◦ Thế nào là nhân văn? ◦ Vì sao người ta thiếu “hồn” ở tim? ◦ Thức ăn của “tâm hồn”
  47. 47. Văn hóa bản sắc ◦ Hoài bão & Sứ mệnh / Mission & Vision ◦ Giá trị cốt lõi / Core Values ◦ Quy tắc ứng xử / Codes of Conduct ◦ Sổ tay văn hóa / Staff Handbook
  48. 48. Hệ giá trị của DN ◦ “Hệ giá trị” (core values), còn gọi là “chuẩn mực hành vi” của DN. Ví dụ như: ◦ Một số chuẩn mực hành vi của xã hội - Xưa - Nay ◦ Chuẩn mực hành vi của một tổ chức ◦ Chuẩn mực hành vi của một gia đình ◦ Chuẩn mực hành vi của một cá nhân ◦ ...
  49. 49. 5 khía cạnh phản ánh VHDN 1. Cách thức thực thi công việc hàng ngày (chúng ta xem trọng điều gì?) 2. Cơ chế, quy trình làm việc, phối kết hợp (chúng ta “tạo luật chơi” kiểu gì?) 3. Cách giải quyết mâu thuẫn, bất đồng (chúng ta xử lý sự cố ra sao?) 4. Đánh giá công việc, phát triển con người (chúng ta nhìn nhận đội ngũ dựa vào gì?) 5. Năng lực lãnh đạo (chúng ta có nhất quán gìn giữ giá trị văn hóa đó?)
  50. 50. 03 phương pháp truyền dẫn VHDN ◦ Áp đặt: cơ chế, quy định, chính sách, chế tài Dùng “Luật lệ” tạo “Văn hóa” ◦ Khuyên bảo: lắng nghe, hỏi ý kiến, thống nhất =>Dùng “Uy tín” tạo “Văn hóa” ◦ Tự do: chia sẻ tầm nhìn, sứ mệnh, mục đích =>Dùng “Tự trị” tạo “Văn hóa”. (không điều chỉnh hành vi, mà điều chỉnh nhận thức)
  51. 51. 04 mức độ nhận thức BIẾT của người ta HIỂU của mình CẢM nói về hành không nói người NGỘ khi giác ngộ đồng thời hành vi thay đổi
  52. 52. Phương thức tác động nhận thức ◦ Đào tạo ◦ Trao đổi ◦ Chia sẻ ◦ Sinh hoạt tập thể ◦ Hội họp ◦ Tuyên truyền ◦ Hình ảnh ◦ Cảm xúc ◦ .... Mọi nơi và mọi lúc
  53. 53. Quan trọng không phải là biết, mà là...? Know (biết) Live (Sống) Be (trở thành)
  54. 54. Để chuyển từ “Learn to Know” => “Know to Live” => “Live to Be” Mô hình “Từ nhận thức đến hành động” See (nhận thức) Do (hành động) Get (gặt hái)
  55. 55. Quản trị và dẫn dắt thay đổi Tạo tính cấp bách Thành lập nhóm tiên phong Thiết lập “why to change” và “change for what” Truyền thông Trao quyền Chiến thắng “ngắn hạn” Củng cố và tạo tiếp chiến thắng Chuyển hóa thành văn hóa Tạo bối cảnh Chuyển hóa bền vững Gắn và trao quyền Nguồn: Leading Change, GS John P.Kotter
  56. 56. Tóm tắt phần 3 Xây dựng / Thay đổi VHDN  Cái gì hình thành nên VHDN  Các bước xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN  Mô hình VHDN  Hiểu về hiệu quả  Giá trị nền tảng và văn hóa bản sắc  Hệ giá trị của DN  5 khía cạnh phản ánh VHDN  3 phương pháp truyền dẫn VHDN  4 mức độ nhận thức  Learn to know -> Know to live -> Live to be  Quản trị và dẫn dắt thay đổi
  57. 57. Phần 4 Văn hóa học tập
  58. 58. 07 dấu hiệu một tổ chức bị “thiểu năng” học tập ◦ “Tôi chỉ làm phần việc của tôi” ◦ “Đối thủ của chúng ta ở bên ngoài” ◦ Ảo tưởng về tính chịu trách nhiệm (emotional responsibility) ◦ Mắc kẹt vào xử lý sự vụ, bỏ quên hệ thống ◦ “Mọi thứ vẫn đang ổn mà” (hiệu ứng con ếch) ◦ Ảo tưởng ở việc học từ kinh nghiệm (của bản thân & người khác) ◦ Bảo toàn hình ảnh của Ban lãnh đạo
  59. 59. Quan điểm mới về tri thức ◦ Theo quan điểm triết học về quá trình (process philosophy), tri thức KHÔNG phải là vật chất hay sự vật tĩnh tại, mà là một quá trình (process) luôn thay đổi trong tương tác của một phạm vi các mối quan hệ luôn mở rộng. ◦ Vì vậy, để hiểu được tri thức, chúng ta phải xét đến quá trình con người tương tác và thay đổi.
  60. 60. Mô hình SECI Quan sát, phân tích, làm thử Socialization Hướng dẫn cách làm Externalization Thực hành, góp ý Internalization Tóm tắt thành văn bản Combination Tacit (ngấm ngầm) tacit tacit tacit Explicit (minh bạch, nhìn thấy) explicit explicit explicit
  61. 61. Kết luận phần 4 Văn hóa học tập Học tập là một quá trình không ngừng nghỉ Sự học thật sự bắt đầu sau khi chúng ta rời ghế trường đại học và cũng thực sự bắt đầu khi chúng ta hoàn tất chương trình học nào đó, vì khi ấy là lúc chúng ta chuyển những kiến thức đã học áp dụng vào thực tế tạo ra kết quả cho công việc, kiểm tra – đánh giá kết quả của sự học và nuôi dưỡng con người mình.
  62. 62. Phần 5 Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN
  63. 63. “4 hợp” ◦ VHDN có phù hợp với chiến lược công ty: (phù hợp với quá trình thực hiện chiến lược dài hạn của công ty?) ◦ VHDN có phù hợp với lãnh đạo công ty? (phù hợp với cá tính và cốt cách của người lãnh đạo?) ◦ VHDN có phù hợp với phần lớn nhân viên? (Họ chấp nhận hay hài lòng với “bản tính”, “chuẩn mực hành vi” của công ty.) ◦ VHDN có phù hợp với bên ngoài? (Khách hàng, NCC, đối tác, nhà nước, ngân hàng, xã hội có chấp nhận hay hài lòng với “đặc trưng” của công ty)
  64. 64. Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng/ thay đổi VHDN Kết quả “vĩ đại” nhất của quá trình xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN đó là: Tạo ra sự CHUNG LÒNG, định hình được MỘT BẢN TÍNH chung cho nhân viên toàn công ty để cùng nhau “CHIẾN ĐẤU” vì một LÝ TƯỞNG (hay 1 mục tiêu) chung nào đó của DN
  65. 65. Công nghệ xây / thay VHDN Behavior (Hành vi) Habits (Thói quen) Culture / Character (Văn hóa / Bản tính) Destiny (Số phận) Áp đặt Khuyên bảo Tự do Định hình nhận thức Kết hợp các phương cách thì sẽ:  Thay đổi bản tính / văn hóa  Thay đổi SỐ PHẬN (Số phận của bản thân, của gia đình, của con cái, của công ty, của dân tộc...)
  66. 66. Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN ◦ Chất xúc tác để hình thành đội ngũ ◦ Kiến tạo một đội ngũ giàu sinh khí, đầy sức sống, làm việc nhân văn và hiệu quả ◦ Tạo nên thương hiệu của nhà tuyển dụng để thu hút & giữ người tài
  67. 67. Vai trò, trách nhiệm của CHRO trong câu chuyện VHDN
  68. 68. VHDN không phải là chuyện của riêng CHRO? Nhưng, CHRO phải đóng vai trò & trách nhiệm? Vai trò định hướng Trách nhiệm tiên phong
  69. 69. Tóm tắt phần 5 Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN “4 hợp” và kết quả của quá trình Công nghệ xây dựng / thay đổi VHDN Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN
  70. 70. 5 phần: ◦ Phần 1: VHDN là gì? Cấu thành của VHDN? ◦ Phần 2: Vai trò & lợi ích của VHDN? ◦ Phần 3: Xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN? ◦ Phần 4: Quản trị thay đổi và văn hóa học tập ◦ Phần 5: Kết quả của quá trình xây dựng hay thay đổi VHDN?
  71. 71. Phần kết cho những bước tiếp cùng nhau! “Không nhất thiết phải làm thuyền trưởng thì ta mới có thể tham dự cuộc hành trình vượt đại dương. Mỗi thủy thủ chỉ cần biết trách nhiệm của mình và sẵn sàng hoán vị với nhau khi cần thiết để mình kịp thời lấy lại phong độ mà ứng phó với những đợt sóng vô tình phía trước là được. Hãy đi bên nhau để có cơ hội va chạm, để buông bỏ bớt trong mình cố chấp, để tập nhường nhịn và hòa điệu với nhau. Đó là những yếu tố quan trọng làm nên bản lĩnh và thành công của con người.” Thích Nhất Hạnh

×