Crónica sobre el paro: Un análisis necesario Para hacer un análisis cronológico acerca del estallido que empieza el 28 de ...
3. El paro cívico de Buenaventura entre el 16 de mayo y el 6 de junio de 2017, acontecimiento considerado hoy en día como ...
constituido como actos multitudinario e históricos. Protestas inesperadas de grandes masas motivadas por un factor desenca...
tensión es la idea que se tiene sobre las estatuas de todos los líderes en la historia o los que simbólicamente han repres...
Desconociendo dichos procesos, el Gobierno Nacional sigue sin concretar mesas con los actores que los constituyen y eviden...
Penal Militar, el desmonte del Escuadrón Móvil Antidisturbios (ESMAD) y una reforma integral al Código de Policía. Consecu...
favorables para la disputa territorial y la unidad de los sectores populares y divergentes. De igual modo esto sucede tamb...
Bibliografía: http://www.adelante.cu/index.php/es/coberturas/48-26-de-julio-en-cuba/4284-el-pueblo-de- fidel https://www.g...
Cronica sobre el_paro_(un_analisis_necesario)

Análisis, Ires y devenires del paro nacional del 28 de abril de 2021 y el contexto de la rebelión social en Colombia.

  1. 1. Crónica sobre el paro: Un análisis necesario Para hacer un análisis cronológico acerca del estallido que empieza el 28 de abril de 2021 y que hoy por hoy sigue en auge en las calles, es necesario tener en cuenta tres factores necesarios que se desarrollan en el tiempo para consolidar así este momento histórico, los cuales corresponden al corto, mediano y largo plazo. Con relación al corto plazo tenemos los procesos de movilización del 21N de 2019, seguido por el impacto de la pandemia en la economía nacional y el alza de la tasa de desempleo para finales del año 2020, además del estallido ocurrido el 9 de septiembre de 2020 que cobró la vida de varios jovenes que se manifestaban contra el abuso policial y la violación de los derechos humanos a propósito del asesinato de Javier Ordoñez a mano de la Policía Nacional el día anterior. Siguiendo con los antecedentes a mediano plazo podríamos decir que se enmarcan 6 elementos que desarrollaron un ambiente de disputa y de auge del movimiento social en distintos niveles: 1. El auge del movimiento estudiantil de 2011 con el proceso de la MANE, quien derrotó la ley de educación propuesta por Juan Manuel Santos a través del desarrollo de grandes movilizaciones a nivel nacional. En este punto es pertinente mencionar que esos acumulados aún están presentes en el movimiento popular en cuanto a la cualificación política de las multitudes y de los actores de esa época que hoy por hoy están asumiendo una actitud dirigente y organizativa 2. El gran paro agrario del 19 de agosto de febrero 2013, donde según algunas encuestas nacionales participaron más de 200.000 personas debido a la gran problemática a la que se enfrentan los pequeños y medianos productores agrarios por el alto precio de los insumos, el ingreso al país de productos extranjeros con el TLC, el problema de tierras y el tratamiento al cultivo de uso ilícito. De dicho proceso deben destacarse dos elementos: por un lado, el papel que jugaron las organizaciones campesinos y por el otro, que además debe ser considerado objeto de estudio en el presente paro, es que cuando el Gobierno Nacional continuaba usando su estrategia de fragmentar las mesas de negociación por sectores y el paro parecía debilitarse, el movimiento dio un giro radical sustentado en la indignación que generó el desconocimiento de una lucha justa y nacida de las entrañas del pueblo colombiano por parte del primer mandatario con sus polémicas declaraciones acerca de que “ese tal paro nacional agrario no existe”; consecuentemente, las plazas y calles en diferentes ciudades del país como Duitama y Bogotá volvieron a llenarse, al igual que las redes sociales debido a los videos y fotos que evidenciaban la violación de derechos humanos a los campesinos que se manifestaban en las diferentes regiones.
  2. 2. 3. El paro cívico de Buenaventura entre el 16 de mayo y el 6 de junio de 2017, acontecimiento considerado hoy en día como un momento significativo en la historia y de inflexión para el territorio y las comunidades de la región. Las razones esgrimidas son diversas, pero bien pueden ser sintetizadas en tres: En primer lugar, generó un modelo de diálogo/negociación con el Estado central y unos efectos políticos y sociales inéditos en la ciudad; en segundo lugar, se apoyó en acciones sociales y culturales desplegadas por diversas organizaciones con legitimidad en el territorio; en tercer y último lugar, favoreció una transformación del poder político local con la elección a la alcaldía municipal de uno de sus principales promotores: Víctor Hugo Vidal Piedrahita, hecho que demuestra el alcance de la organización y la protesta social. 4. El impacto de las negociaciones de paz y la tensión que generó el plebiscito por el SI y el NO a portas de la firma de los Acuerdos de Paz con las desmovilizadas Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia, Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP) en La Habana, el posterior incumplimiento de los 6 puntos acordados, el asesinato ha reclamantes de tierra, el sitemático asesinato de líderes sociales y defensores de derechos humanos. Además de la actual política guerrerista del Gobierno de Ivan Duque quien desconoce y mina el camino hacia una apertura democrática real, acusando a las guerrillas de infiltrase en el movimiento popular y ser parte de los desmanes en medio de la protesta social. No obstante es posible mencionar el desgaste que al día de hoy sufre dicha estrategia política a pesar de la sangre que ha corrido por las calles, debido a los constantes escándalos en los que se ha visto involucrado y sometido el Gobierno Nacional y evidenciados a través de las redes sociales, los medios alternativos y la prensa internacional, que en el contexto actual aparecen como la única herramienta para divulgar la realidad de los hechos que enlutan a Colombia. 5. El ejercicio concientizador, movilizador y unitario de Las Mingas indígenas del 2011, 2013, 2014, 2019. 6. El tratamiento del gobierno de Duque a la protesta social que tiene como constante la represión policial y militar, lo cual ha generado gran indignación internacional. Aquí tendría lugar lo que podríamos denominar un Corredor Siniestro entre el 8 de septiembre de 2020, retomando nuevamente el asesinato del estudiante de Derecho Jaiver Ordoñez, pasando por la muerte de 9 jovenes el 9 septiembre que paradojicamente se manifestaban contra el abuso policía tras el asesinato de Ordoñez, hasta el 23 de noviembre con el asesinato del estudiante de secundaria Dilan Cruz en el marco de las movilización del 21N del mismo año. Continuando con los antecedentes a largo plazo, podríamos hablar de la influencia por parte de los estallidos sociales entre el motín bogotano de enero de 1893 y los estallidos sociales posteriores que se han venido registrando a lo largo de la historia del país, los cuales se han
  3. 3. constituido como actos multitudinario e históricos. Protestas inesperadas de grandes masas motivadas por un factor desencadenante, acontecimientos de los cuales es necesario señalar un antes y un después, pues a partir de allí surge lo que denomina un hegemonía de los de abajo, categoría que desarrolla la noción de pueblo como multiplicidad de singularidades que confabulan entre y desde diferentes sentires, tales como los de los colectivos, los movimientos y los de sujetos particulares. Como decía Fidel: “Entendemos por pueblo, cuando hablamos de lucha, la gran masa irredenta, a la que todos ofrecen y a la que todos engañan y traicionan, la que anhela una patria mejor y más digna y más justa”. La importancia de estos estallidos cobra fuerza hoy en su papel desencadenante de escenarios históricos de lucha no solo como capital simbólico, sino como estructura de las formas de organización. NOVEDADES DEL 28A Las Líneas de Resistencia. Las Líneas conducen a las territorialidades del actual movimiento presente en la mayoría de ciudades y son sujetos activos en la organización y participación de los espacios de diálogo y negociación local y comunal. De estos escenarios podemos distinguir 2 tipos de sujetos en la movilización social: los que participan activamente como parte de alguna de las 4 líneas, los que rodean la protesta social y los protectores de la movilización desde el ejercicio de la comunicación, la cultura y otras formas de resistencia. Las redes sociales como novedad Las redes han permitido la documentación de la sitemática violación de derechos humanos por parte de la fuerza pública. Las redes desde comienzos del siglo XXI han representado en diferentes países un movimiento inteligente y rotativas en sí mismas, algo así como un campo de poder sin estructuras jerárquicas y con grandes alcances transformadores si tenemos en cuenta que las redes convierten a sus participantes en emisores de imagen, testimonios y discursos. La caída de estatuas y la resignificación de los espacios Esto ha generado un panorama de discusión que pone de presente el pensamiento contrahegemónico y la capacidad del pueblo de destruir los cimientos que rinden tributo a la memoria sangrienta de la clase dominante, representada en los líderes de la conquista de América Latina. Esta acción implica la resignificación de los espacios en términos de la construcción de memoria desde la decolonización del saber, generando así opinión entre las masas que entran en estricto sentido con el debate de las ideas y la construcción de nuestra propia identidad latinoamericana. No obstante es importante cuestionarse si lo que entra en
  4. 4. tensión es la idea que se tiene sobre las estatuas de todos los líderes en la historia o los que simbólicamente han representado la opresión y las ideas tradicionales de la clase dominante. LOGROS SOBRE EL PARO 1. Retiro de la reforma tributaria. 2. Retiro en el congreso del proyecto a la salud. 3. Renuncia del ministro de hacienda. 4. Renuncia de ministra de relaciones exteriores. 5. Renuncia del director general de la policía en Cali. 6. Retiro de Colombia como sede de la Copa América. 7. Visibilización de la situación de los derechos humanos para grandes sectores de la opinión mundial. LA NEGOCIACIÓN En este punto es importante hacer énfasis sobre la apatía y el descontento de los jóvenes durante las primeras semanas de movilización con el Comité Nacional del Paro y los partidos políticos, especialmente los partidos tradicionales, lo cual no es en sí mismo algo nuevo sino algo que se ha venido desarrollando en principio por la desconfianza a las instituciones y las formas de representación política, múltiples mecanismos que no buscan más que la indiferencia por parte del sujeto a las diversas situaciones de naturaleza política, económica y social que incluso le competen. Por otra parte hay que sumarle el mal manejo en cuanto a negociación de las últimas dos décadas por parte de las centrales obreras, los escándalos internos en torno a la pésima gestión de presupuestos y el amañamiento de los cargos burocráticos, que en conjunto han generado un impacto negativo en gran parte del movimiento popular y juvenil. Al respecto de estos dos cuerpos sociales es menester mencionar su lugar como parte del pueblo si partimos de este como bloque social de los oprimidos, a pesar de su herencia diferenciada: el primero proviene de la tradición sindical, y revolucionaria de antaño, llamada a organizar y dirigir el movimiento; y el segundo, de la efervescencia de lo que se puede denominar el estallido social, el cual se encuentra encabezado por los jóvenes como sujeto principal y cuenta con una gran capacidad organizativa, de alcance político y de resistencia. Si bien este factor divergente generó en principio una descoordinación entre el movimiento dentro de las calles y el Comité del Paro, es allí donde empieza a jugar un papel determinante la pedagogía del paro, sentando las bases para una participación más amplia de las asambleas comunales y regionales y logrando en las últimas semanas dar más claridad sobre los escenarios de negociación del paro y sus perspectivas, donde han hecho presencia fundamental los jóvenes de las Primeras Líneas y los que alrededor de espacios artísticos muestran su descontento, permitiéndonos evidenciar así un auge del movimiento juvenil en su conjunto.
  5. 5. Desconociendo dichos procesos, el Gobierno Nacional sigue sin concretar mesas con los actores que los constituyen y evidenciando así su intransigencia y falta de voluntad para establecer una negociación amplia y participativa. Su respuesta ha llegado a través de funcionarios delegados que firmaron el preacuerdo sobre el pliego en Buenaventura, mientras en Bogotá, Daniel Palacios, Ministro del Interior lo echa para atrás. Por otro lado, el Presidente tiene sobre la mesa el preacuerdo con el Comité del Paro, sin mostrar signos de querer la firma del mismo y dilatando las negociaciones, al mismo tiempo que otros miembros del gabinete y del partido de gobierno se oponen a los acuerdos que han logrado las autoridades locales, ignorando así las dinámicas propias que las regiones han adelantado y centralizando nuevamente el poder. En ese orden de ideas, podríamos decir que su estrategia es la de desgastar el paro mediante la violencia policial y criminal ejercida en lo que ahora se denomina Para-Policía y grupos de ciudadanos puestos a cuidar sus intereses personales, además de la manipulación de las masas a través de la desinformación y estigmatización de la protesta social haciendo uso de los medios de comunicación tradicionales y privados, cabe resaltar. Lo anterior puede interpretarse como un conjunto de acciones llevadas a cabo en aras de conseguir dos posibles escenarios: El primero, que puedan declarar un estado de conmoción interior, legitimando así el uso desmesurado de la violencia como mecanismo neutralizador y generen un golpe militar que termine por establecer la dictadura; y el segundo, construir un contexto favorable en las elecciones del 2022 con el descontento de las clases altas y medias. EL IMPACTO DEL PARO EN LA SITUACIÓN POLÍTICA El análisis sobre la participación de los jóvenes y de los movimientos sociales y/o políticos muestra su alto potencial democratizador, hecho que guarda íntima vinculación con la capacidad transformadora y liberadora que sí mismo poseen los movimientos. Para ser más precisos, una ayuda constituirán las encuestas, por ejemplo en términos de cómo el estallido social cambia el panorama electoral, la baja favorabilidad al gobierno nacional, entre otros. Al respecto, una medición a nivel nacional realizada por la Universidad del Rosario y el periódico El Tiempo existe un 73% de desaprobación en las instituciones del Estado, 87% de desaprobación para las FF.MM. y el cuerpo policial, 87,9% de desaprobación para Presidencia y 93% el Congreso. El 91% está marchando en rechazo al gobierno, 84% se sienten representados por el paro, 42% de los manifestantes están dispuestos a seguir movilizados hasta que haya un cambio significativo y además, se podría suponer un aumento del 83% de participación electoral para el periodo 2022 para el Congreso de la República, con tan sólo un 5% votando por un candidato de derecha. Las anteriores cifras nos arrojan un cambio abismal en la conciencia social sobre la importancia de la influencia del pueblo en las políticas gubernamentales y nos plantea un escenario favorable en la búsqueda de una apertura democrática, con cambios significativos en términos de garantías de derechos humanos con la culminación de la Ley sobre el Fuero
  6. 6. Penal Militar, el desmonte del Escuadrón Móvil Antidisturbios (ESMAD) y una reforma integral al Código de Policía. Consecuentemente, se habla de la constitución de nuestros derechos universales, lo cual implica un buen vivir para todos y todas las colombianas. ¿PA’ DÓNDE VAMOS? “Si la clase dominante ha perdido el consenso; es decir no es más gobernante si no solo dominante, portadora solo de la fuerza coercitiva, esto significa que las grandes masas se han separado de la hegemonía de las ideas tradicionales. La crisis consiste en cuanto muere lo viejo y lo nuevo aún no puede nacer”. De acuerdo con Antonio Gramsci, quien en los Cuadernos de la Cárcel nos ilustra sobre la realidad de las estructuras de poder y el alcance de las masas enardecidas contra el tirano, el papel de la vanguardia y de los movimientos es la conducción organizada por la toma del poder y la construcción del nuevo mundo, proceso en el cual tendrán lugar eventuales inconsistencias y crisis propia de los movimientos sociales y partidos revolucionarios, además de la incapacidad de concretar y consolidar un momento político. En este punto es necesario hacer una relación directa entre el análisis gramsciano de la construcción antagónica de los pensamientos hegemónicos con la situación política del país y el sentido común de las masas, en cuanto las relaciones de dominación del Estado alrededor de la cultura, los medios de comunicación y el trabajo juegan un papel importante sobre sus perspectivas, cooptandolas, reproduciendo en ellas su ideología además de hacerlas sus portadoras. Por lo que hay que entender muy bien las capas sociales que se distancian del pensamiento tradicional, y las que juegan al papel del consenso, como mediadores de un extremo y otro, cooptados y alineados por intereses particulares en su mayoría de veces. Ante este escenario lo viejo se cae, pero lo nuevo se encuentra en un escenario en disputa sobre el devenir y la conciencia política. el capitalismo en la medida que se va desarrollando bajo su idea de progreso va forjando su propio basurero, entre la idea de progreso y el devenir entendemos que el progreso se plantea como concepto de la propiedad privada y el avance del desarrollo del modo de producción capitalista, y el devenir como un concepto que atañe al ejercicio de la voluntad y la conciencia que ejercen las sujetos en distintas capas sociales y que construye una racionalidad del pensamiento, que puede poner en declive o no la idea de progreso. Colombia pasa por un momento histórico álgido del estallido social del pueblo y la participación directa de la comunidad en la construcción y organización de las dinámicas de resistencia, pero esto tiene características efervescentes, es decir, la lucha tiende a debilitarse en el escenario callejero y va perdiendo fuerza entre la opinión pública, producto de las dinámicas de dispersión del gobierno a través de los medios de comunicación y el desgaste físico de la movilización. Lo anterior quiere decir que lo que debe pretender el movimiento social y popular y los partidos revolucionarios es aglomerar la mayor cantidad de escenarios
  7. 7. favorables para la disputa territorial y la unidad de los sectores populares y divergentes. De igual modo esto sucede también por el papel de la formación de los cuadros y la participación activa de los militantes como sujetos de la movilización y protagonistas en el direccionamiento político organizativo. Lo que plantea el momento actual es un escenario de crecimiento tanto cualitativo como cuantitativo que permita moldear el ejercicio de la táctica a escenarios posteriores de lucha por la construcción de la apertura democrática y el socialismo, tales escenarios podemos definirlos como el electoral; el de la consolidación de un frente amplio por el socialismo y la paz; y el poder popular en los territorios, este último como escenario casi transversal de los dos primeros. Para esto es necesario romper con el parasitismo y el burocratismo que se esparce en los partidos revolucionarios y hace de la política organizativa un juego de ajedrez interno por la conducción, que más que conducción política-organizativa o un debate riguroso sobre las formas y los principios, es la defensa de unos intereses económicos claros. Los mismos personajes que confunden y pregonan una ética revolucionaria auténtica y un trabajo que se quedó como “legado y rédito del movimiento social”, sólo han conseguido un balance que por años ha presentado un número de militantes que cuantitativamente cuando no es estático decae y no demuestra un crecimiento real, y cualitativamente carece de una conducción del movimiento hacia algún sentido. Lo particular de este asunto es que estos personajes confunden el sentido de la contradicción y la tensión interna en términos de la construcción del partido, haciendo un bano análisis de la filosofía de Heidegger y Nietzsche sobre la voluntad y el poder, por lo que parece que tienen clara su condición parasitaria y obstaculizadora haciendo así del partido revolucionario un partido democrático de antaño, contaminado por los matices de la modernidad y el capitalismo. Esos personajes serán los mismos que luego temerán cual mencheviques a los grandes cambios sociales y al socialismo. Esta actual crisis nos presenta también escenarios emergentes que nos permiten consolidar y llevar nuestra propuesta política y programa a escenarios asamblearios, actos políticos y de participación del movimiento que se consoliden y ejecuten en un amplio sentido de la unidad del pueblo. Estos escenarios son por ejemplo la importancia del Festival Nacional de la Juventud y los estudiantes en pleno auge del movimiento juvenil colombiano, su importancia radica en la naturaleza que como consolidador de propuestas y planes de acción coordinados posee, además de posicionar banderas de lucha con base en las necesidades de la gente, el alcance de apertura democrática real, la canasta básica, la derogación del Fuero Penal Militar, entre otras. David Santiago correa Guanare. UPN- FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN. 10/06/2021
  8. 8. Bibliografía: http://www.adelante.cu/index.php/es/coberturas/48-26-de-julio-en-cuba/4284-el-pueblo-de- fidel https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.semana.com/amp/nacion/articulo/comite-del-paro- afirma-que-el-gobierno-no-quiere-negociar-ni-el-pliego-de-emergencia/202122/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.eltiempo.com/amp/vida/educacion/universidad-del- rosario-presenta-encuesta-de-percepcion-de-jovenes-588073 https://www.traficantes.net/libros/el-materialismo-hist%C3%B3rico-y-la- filosof%C3%ADa-de-benedetto-croce http://semanariovoz.com/juventudes-en-primavera/ http://semanariovoz.com/prensa-sicarial/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.eltiempo.com/amp/justicia/investigacion/abuso- policial-en-las-protestas-del-paro-nacional-587066

