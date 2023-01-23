Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pathaan Controversy

Jan. 23, 2023
Pathan Controversy: Of Assam Controversy over Pathan in Patna after theater display outside, lit posters Mona Cinema locat...
Mona Cinema Hall near Gandhi Maidan, Patna Shahrukh Khan and Deepika in front of Shriram Sena organization Regarding the r...
Shahrukh also abouAlso he said that Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Did not say anything even once in Rajput's case. he his ...
Pathaan Controversy

Jan. 23, 2023
The film 'Pathan' will be seen on the big screen. four years long

Shahrukh Khan returns to the silver screen after waiting

are doing. Although the name of the end of the problems of 'Pathan'

Not taking in different parts of the country

being boycotted. Meanwhile now film in Patna

protested against.

  1. 1. Pathan Controversy: Of Assam Controversy over Pathan in Patna after theater display outside, lit posters Mona Cinema located near Gandhi Maidan, Patna In front of the hall Shri Ram Sena Sanghatana Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer film P protests against the release of did. The leaders of Shri Ram Sena said that Obscenity has been shown in this film. by this Earlier there was a demonstration outside the theater in Assam. Wait a few more days, and then Shah Rukh Khan The film 'Pathan' will be seen on the big screen. four years long Shahrukh Khan returns to the silver screen after waiting are doing. Although the name of the end of the problems of 'Pathan' Not taking in different parts of the country being boycotted. Meanwhile now film in Patna protested against. Demonstration against Pathan in Patna
  2. 2. Mona Cinema Hall near Gandhi Maidan, Patna Shahrukh Khan and Deepika in front of Shriram Sena organization Regarding the release of Padukone starrer film 'Pathan' performed brilliantly. Shri Ram Sena leaders say Was that obscenity has been shown in this film. their have to say that there is so much obscenity in a song in the film that No one can watch this movie with their family can see Are Bollywood films the only films in the country now? Pornography will only promote the intoxicating substance. such incident happens.
  3. 3. Shahrukh also abouAlso he said that Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Did not say anything even once in Rajput's case. he his You are told that my father was from Pakistan. So why don't they go to Pakistan. Shri Ram Sena The protesters destroyed the Mona Cinema Hall during the demonstration. There was a lot of slogan of Jai Shri Ram in front of him. movie pathan The poster was also burnt here and appealed to the people Not to watch this 'obscene' film. Uproar outside the theater in Assam too Even before this there have been demonstrations regarding 'Pathan'. On Saturday, January 21, some people of Bajrang Dal Regarding the film outside the theaters in Narengi, Assam There was sloganeering. He also worked in the film 'Pathan'. Burn the poster. Press conference held on Saturday after the controversy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked about this Was. Then he didn't say anything. However, after tweeting CM told that he talked to Shahrukh Khan Is. Shahrukh Khan talked to CM
  4. 4. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Sunday Told that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan at 2 o'clock in the night Had called them. He writes, 'Bollywood actor Mr. Shah Rukh Khan called me and we talked late at 2 am talked to. During the screening of his film Expressed concern over an incident in Guwahati. i got them assured that law and order would be maintained It is the duty of the State Government. we will inquire and Will ensure that no t the song Besharam Rang from the film 'Pathan' Khan and the makers have faced controversies. such incident happens. Shahrukh also abouAlso he said that Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Did not say anything even once in Rajput's case. he his You are told that my father was from Pakistan. So why don't they go to Pakistan. Shri Ram Sena
  5. 5. The protesters destroyed the Mona Cinema Hall during the demonstration. There was a lot of slogan of Jai Shri Ram in front of him. movie pathan The poster was also burnt here and appealed to the people Not to watch this 'obscene' film. Uproar outside the theater in Assam too Even before this there have been demonstrations regarding 'Pathan'. On Saturday, January 21, some people of Bajrang Dal Regarding the film outside the theaters in Narengi, Assam There was sloganeering. He also worked in the film 'Pathan'. Burn the poster. Press conference held on Saturday after the controversy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked about this Was. Then he didn't say anything. However, after tweeting CM told that he talked to Shahrukh Khan Is. Shahrukh Khan talked to CM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Sunday Told that Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan at 2 o'clock in the night Had called them. He writes, 'Bollywood actor Mr. Shah Rukh Khan called me and we talked late at 2 am
  6. 6. talked to. During the screening of his film Expressed concern over an incident in Guwahati. i got them assured that law and order would be maintained It is the duty of the State Government. we will inquire and Will ensure that no t the song Besharam Rang from the film 'Pathan' Khan and the makers have faced controversies.

