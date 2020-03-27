Project Quality Management powerpoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Project Quality Management Djamada M. Kagusu
Project Quality Management Define: Project Quality  There are numerous definitions of quality  The International Organiz...
Garvin’s Eight Quality Dimensions  Performance: efficiency with which a product achieves its intended purpose.  Features...
Service Quality  Service reliability - Reliability refers to the dependability of the service providers and their ability...
Project Quality Management Other Quality Experts  Ishikawa developed the concepts of quality circles and fishbone diagram...
Project Quality Management Five Cost Categories Related to Quality  Prevention cost: cost of planning and executing a pro...
Project Quality Management What Is Project Quality Management?  Project quality management ensures that the project will ...
Project Quality Management Project Quality Management Summary 8
Project Quality Management Quality Planning  Implies the ability to anticipate situations and prepare actions to bring ab...
Project Quality Management Design of Experiments  Design of experiments is a quality planning technique that helps identi...
Project Quality Management Who’s Responsible for the Quality of Projects?  Project managers are ultimately responsible fo...
Project Quality Management Quality Assurance  Quality assurance includes all the activities related to satisfying the rel...
Project Quality Management Quality Control  Although one of the main goals of QC is to improve quality, its main outcomes...
Project Quality Management Tools & Techniques for Quality Control  Cause-and-effect diagrams trace complaints about quali...
Sample Cause-and-Effect Diagram Chapter 8 - Project Quality Management 15 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under C...
Project Quality Management Sample Cause-and-Effect Diagram 16 Possible causes of staff leaving before the end of a projec...
Project Quality Management Quality Control Charts  A control chart is a graphic display of data that illustrates the resu...
Project Quality Management Histograms  A histogram is a bar graph of a distribution of variables  Each bar represents an...
Project Quality Management Pareto Charts  A Pareto chart is a histogram that can help you identify and prioritize problem...
Project Quality Management Flowcharts  Flowcharts are graphic displays of the logic and flow of processes that help you a...
Project Quality Management Statistical Sampling  Statistical sampling involves choosing part of a population of interest ...
Benefits of project quality performance  To yield customer satisfaction: when the deliverables meet or exceed requirement...
End Project Quality Management 23 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
References  Fields J P (2015),“ project quality management: PMP skills and six sigma skills” PMBOK.5thed.Available at: ht...
  1. 1. Project Quality Management Djamada M. Kagusu
  2. 2. Project Quality Management Define: Project Quality  There are numerous definitions of quality  The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) defines quality as “the degree to which a set of inherent characteristics fulfills requirements” (ISO9000:2000)  Other experts define quality based on:  Conformance to requirements: the project’s processes and products meet written specifications  Fitness for use: a product can be used as it was intended2
  3. 3. Garvin’s Eight Quality Dimensions  Performance: efficiency with which a product achieves its intended purpose.  Features: attributes of a product that supplement the product basic performance.  Reliability: propensity for product to perform the consistently over its useful design. For example, a computer which has 3% of chance of failure in its useful life for 5 years, we can say it is 97 % reliable.  Conformance: designed numerical dimensions for product performance are established such as, capacity, Speed, durability, or the like. These numerical products are referred to as specification. Durability: the degree to which a product tolerates stress or trauma without failing.  Serviceability: is the ease to repair, rapidly and competently for product at affordable cost.  Aesthetics: sensory characteristics such as taste, feel, sound, look and smell.  Perceived Quality: is based on customer because quality is defined by the end-user customer. Project Quality Management 3
  4. 4. Service Quality  Service reliability - Reliability refers to the dependability of the service providers and their ability to keep their promises.  Responsiveness - Responsiveness refers to the reaction time of the service.  Assurance - Assurance refers to the level of certainty a customer has regarding the quality of the service provided.  Empathy - Empathy is when a service employee shows that she understands and sympathizes with the customer's situation. The greater the level of this understanding, the better. Some situations require more empathy than others Project Quality Management 4
  5. 5. Project Quality Management Other Quality Experts  Ishikawa developed the concepts of quality circles and fishbone diagrams  Quality circles are groups of non-supervisors and work leaders in a single company department who volunteer to conduct group studies on how to improve the effectiveness of work in their department  Taguchi developed methods for optimizing the process of engineering experimentation  Quality should be designed into the product and not inspected into it  Quality is best achieved by minimizing deviation from the target value  Robust design methods – focus on eliminating defects by substituting scientific inquiry for trial-and-error methods  Feigenbaum developed the concept of total quality control  Responsibility for quality should rest with the people who do the work  Product quality is more important that production rates and workers are allowed to stop production whenever a quality problem occurs 5
  6. 6. Project Quality Management Five Cost Categories Related to Quality  Prevention cost: cost of planning and executing a project so it is error-free or within an acceptable error range  Appraisal cost: cost of evaluating processes and their outputs to ensure that a project is either error-free or within an acceptable error range  Internal failure cost: cost incurred to correct an identified defect before the customer receives the product (rework, inventory costs due to defects, premature failure of products)  External failure cost: cost that relates to all errors not detected and corrected before delivery to the customer (warranty costs, product liability suits, future business losses)  Measurement and test equipment costs: capital cost of equipment used to perform prevention and appraisal activities 6
  7. 7. Project Quality Management What Is Project Quality Management?  Project quality management ensures that the project will satisfy the needs for which it was undertaken  Processes include:  Quality planning: identifying which quality standards are relevant to the project and how to satisfy them  Quality assurance: periodically evaluating overall project performance to ensure the project will satisfy the relevant quality standards  Quality control: monitoring specific project results to ensure that they comply with the relevant quality standards 7
  8. 8. Project Quality Management Project Quality Management Summary 8
  9. 9. Project Quality Management Quality Planning  Implies the ability to anticipate situations and prepare actions to bring about the desired outcome  Important to prevent defects by:  Selecting proper materials  Training and indoctrinating people in quality  Planning a process that ensures the appropriate outcome 9
  10. 10. Project Quality Management Design of Experiments  Design of experiments is a quality planning technique that helps identify which variables have the most influence on the overall outcome of a process  Also applies to project management issues, such as cost and schedule trade-offs  An appropriately designed experiment to compute` project costs and durations for various combinations of staff can help determine an optimal mix of personnel  Involves documenting important factors that directly contribute to meeting customer requirements 10
  11. 11. Project Quality Management Who’s Responsible for the Quality of Projects?  Project managers are ultimately responsible for quality management on their projects  Several organizations and references can help project managers and their teams understand quality  International Organization for Standardization (www.iso.org)  When products, systems, machinery and devices work well and safely, it is often because they meet standards. The organization responsible for many thousands of the standards which benefit the world is ISO (derived from the Greek isos, meaning “equal”).  ICH, FDA for pharmaceutical products 11
  12. 12. Project Quality Management Quality Assurance  Quality assurance includes all the activities related to satisfying the relevant quality standards for a project  Another goal of quality assurance is continuous quality improvement  Benchmarking generates ideas for quality improvements by comparing specific project practices or product characteristics to those of other projects or products within or outside the performing organization  A quality audit is a structured review of specific quality management activities that help identify lessons learned that could improve performance on current or future projects 12
  13. 13. Project Quality Management Quality Control  Although one of the main goals of QC is to improve quality, its main outcomes are:  Acceptance decisions- are the products/services acceptable or should they be rejected and rework is then necessary  Rework – action taken to bring rejected items into compliance with products specs. Can be very expensive  Process adjustments – correct or prevent further quality problems based on quality control measurements  There are Seven Basic Tools of Quality that help in performing quality control 13
  14. 14. Project Quality Management Tools & Techniques for Quality Control  Cause-and-effect diagrams trace complaints about quality problems back to the responsible production operations  They help you find the root cause of a problem  Also known as fishbone or Ishikawa diagrams  Can also use the 5 whys technique where you repeat the question “Why” (five is a good rule of thumb) to peel away the layers of symptoms that can lead to the root cause 1. Why the patient has diarrhea? 2. Why others don’t have that problems after taking that medicine? 3. Why didn’t they prescribe him another equivalent? 4. Why didn’t they change the regimen?, etc. 14
  15. 15. Sample Cause-and-Effect Diagram Chapter 8 - Project Quality Management 15 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  16. 16. Project Quality Management Sample Cause-and-Effect Diagram 16 Possible causes of staff leaving before the end of a project They may include environment, ambition, career prospects, satisfaction (variety, challenges, recognition), remuneration (basic pay, benefits - car, health, pension).
  17. 17. Project Quality Management Quality Control Charts  A control chart is a graphic display of data that illustrates the results of a process over time  The main use of control charts is to prevent defects, rather than to detect or reject them  Quality control charts allow to determine whether a process is in control or out of control  When a process is in control, any variations in the results of the process are created by random events; processes that are in control do not need to be adjusted  When a process is out of control, variations in the results of the process are caused by nonrandom events; you need to identify the causes of those nonrandom events and adjust the process to correct or eliminate them 17
  18. 18. Project Quality Management Histograms  A histogram is a bar graph of a distribution of variables  Each bar represents an attribute or characteristic of a problem or situation, and the height of the bar represents its frequency 18
  19. 19. Project Quality Management Pareto Charts  A Pareto chart is a histogram that can help you identify and prioritize problem areas  The variables are ordered by frequency of occurrence to help identify the key contributors that account for most quality problems (hopefully following the 80-20 rule)  Pareto analysis is also called the 80/20 rule, meaning that 80 percent of problems are often due to 20 percent of the causes Sample Pareto Diagram 19
  20. 20. Project Quality Management Flowcharts  Flowcharts are graphic displays of the logic and flow of processes that help you analyze how problems occur and how processes can be improved  They show activities, decision points, and the order of how information is processed20
  21. 21. Project Quality Management Statistical Sampling  Statistical sampling involves choosing part of a population of interest for inspection  This is needed when the population is too large be to be completely sampled  The size of a sample depends on how representative you want the sample to be  Sample size formula: Sample size = .25 X (certainty factor/acceptable error)2 21 Desired certainty Certainty factor Sample size 95% 1.960 384 90% 1.645 68 80% 1.281 10
  22. 22. Benefits of project quality performance  To yield customer satisfaction: when the deliverables meet or exceed requirement and expectations as defined by customer  customer will accept the results without challenge or ill feeling, but also may come back for additional work.  Getting a reference easily: Satisfied customer may be also bringing other customers so that you can have the permanent customers.  Cost reduction: the quality processes reduce or eliminate waste, improve efficiency, and improve supplies, all things.  Competitiveness : If the deliverable from project is better, so is the project performance, and lower cost translate directly in increased competitiveness in global marketplace. Project Quality Management 22
  23. 23. End Project Quality Management 23 This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  24. 24. References  Fields J P (2015),“ project quality management: PMP skills and six sigma skills” PMBOK.5thed.Available at: https://projectmanager.org/images/downloads/PDC_2015_Presentations/project_quality_management_x.pdf  Foster S. T, (2016). Managing Quality: integrating the supply chain. (6th edition), USA  Gido J &Clement P.J,. (2013).’” Successful Project Management. 6ed, US  Jaskulska J., (2013). Quality of service and product as the main factors influencing customers’ satisfaction in the clothing retailing industry in Ireland- case study of ZARA Plc. Dublin, Ireland. Available at https://esource.dbs.ie/bitstream/handle/10788/1713/mba_jaskulska_j_2013.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y  Nicholas J. and Steyn H. (2012). Project management for business, engineering and technology, 4th edition, New York available at https://erkashif.files.wordpress.com  Project Management Institute (1996). a guide to the project management body of knowledge: PA 19082 USA  Project management institute (2008): “a guide to the project management body of knowledge”4th edition. Pennsylvania, USA. Available at https://www.works.gov.bh/English/ourstrategy/Project%20Management/Documents/Other%20PM%20Resources/PMBO KGuideFourthEdition_protected.pdf  Rose H. K (2005). Project quality management: why, what, and how. Florida,USA available at http://www.azkhan.de/documents/Project%20Quality%20Management%20-%20Why,%20What%20And%20How.pdf  Tainendrakumar T.D (2015). Project quality management for project managers, PM World Journal Project Quality Management for Project Managers Vol. IV, Issue VII – July 2015 available at https://pmworldlibrary.net/wp- content/uploads/2015/07/pmwj36-Jul2015-Jainendrakumar-quality-management-advisory.pdf  Team FME (2014) “Project quality management: project skills” e-book available at : www.free-management-ebooks.com  Watt A. project management. Hong Kong. E-book Available http://www.opentextbooks.org.hk/system/files/export/15/15694/pdf/Project_Management_15694.pdf Project Quality Management 24

