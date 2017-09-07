Grand Fantasia Guía Básica

Guía básica del juego presentada por: Rafael Gonzáles Editada por: Dixon Bonett
Safael es la tierra donde se desarrolla está historia y dónde tu como jugador cohabitaras con los demás.
Safael era una tierra que vivía en armonía gracias al poder de los Sprites, criaturas mágicas del bosque con poderes místi...
Como era de esperarse, la guerra dejó destrucción y caos por doquier, algunos pocos humanos de corazón y espíritu noble pu...
 Primero deberás acceder a la página oficial de Grand Fantasía: http://lat.grandfantasia.aeriagames.com/  Luego presiona...
Luego de haber instalado el juego aparecerá una ventana como la que presenta la imagen donde deberás ingresar los datos de...
Luego de una breve introducción por parte de los sprites, proseguirás a crear tu personaje, darle estilo y color.
Como lo antes descrito, estas criaturas mágicas serán tus acompañantes, su ayuda es completamente esencial para el desarro...
Por ejemplo: Si deseas ser un mago, lo ideal sería darle habilidad a tu sprite para crear bastones, reliquias o equipamien...
Es importante tener a tu sprite bien alimentado y contento para que su eficiencia aumente, puedes alimentarlo con pequeñas...
Y como si de Pokémon se tratara ellos pueden evolucionar, si bien comienzan como una simple cabeza saltarina, a medida que...
Es muy IMPORTANTE saber que en este juego tienes una diversidad de clases o razas que te dotaran de poderes especiales par...
Empezaras tu aventura siendo un novato, aquí aprenderás los aspectos más básicos del juego como el saber moverte, matar al...
Si te gustan las armas pesadas, defender a tus compañeros y ataques violentos esta será la clase perfecta para ti. Los luc...
¿Te gusta el arco? ¿las armas de fuego? Esta será tu clase perfecta, puedes hacer daño a distancia y aun así utilizar ataq...
Si te gusta cuidar de tus compañeros y ser presto para curación, esta sin duda es tu clase. Los acólitos son aquellos quie...
No te sientas mal si aun estás esperando tu carta a Hogwarts, puedes ser un gran hechicero aquí y ahora. Dotados de magia ...
Mitad humano, mitad máquinas están diseñados para una cosa en específico: hacer mucho daño. Con ataques a distancia y cerc...
Luego de completar las primeras misiones y haber escogido la clase de tu preferencia, entonces tendrás la opción de viajar...
Puedes escoger cualquier ciudad que desees, al viajar ya no podrás regresar nunca más a la Isla Siwa, tu viaje por recuper...
Puedes apreciar algunas referencias de tu personaje en cuanto a la interfaz que te ofrece el juego.
A continuación algunos íconos:
Recuerda que Grand Fantasía es un juego, tomate tu tiempo para analizarlo, entenderlo y disfrutarlo nadie te está apresura...
Grand Fantasia Guía Básica
Grand Fantasia Guía Básica

Guía básica de grand fantasía, primeros pasos

