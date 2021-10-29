The packaging robots market is expected to grow from US$ 3,945.43 million in 2021 to US$ 8,448.21 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% during 2021–2028. Get More Details @ https://bit.ly/3jPXJal Growing customer demand for high-quality goods has resulted in advancements in manufacturing technology. The food and beverage, trucking and logistics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses are all focused on getting products to customers in a short amount of time, which has boosted robotic packaging use. Packaging robots has been a great potential in food and beverage industry.