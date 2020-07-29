Understanding of Disasters

-
This presentation is on topic "Understanding of Disaster: Concept of Disaster and Risk" , which is based of open elective subject "Disaster Management " in RTU. In which I covered following topics:
*Concept of disaster
*Related terms
Disaster happened in year 2012
Disaster Management Cycle
Difference between Mitigation and preparedness
Disaster management approach
Climate Change Adaptation and DRR
Disaster Risk Management (DRM)
Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR)
