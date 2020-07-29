Understanding of Disasters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DISASTER MANAGEMENT (7CE6-60.2) POORNIMA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, JAIPUR DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING Lecture: 1, 2 and ...
Concept of disaster Related terms Disaster happened in year 2012 Disaster Management Cycle Difference between Mitigat...
LOOK AT THESE PICTURES OF RECENT DISASTERS IN INDIA.
19TH SEPTEMBER 2011: 50 DEAD IN EARTHQUAKE IN SIKKIM AND NORTH EAST
LOOK AT WHERE WE STAND:
(In Positive way) D- Development I- Innovation S- Sharing Information A- Awareness S-Self sufficiency T- Transformation E-Educate R-Resilience
 A serious disruption of the functioning of a society, causing widespread human, material, or environmental losses which ...
A DISASTER IS A PRODUCT OF A HAZARD
A dangerous condition or event or occurrence that threatens or have the potential to cause disruption / damage / injury to...
There is a potential for occurrence of an event
The extent to which a community can be affected by the impact of a certain hazard. Conditions like Ignorance, poverty, l...
Vulnerability Is a condition or sets of conditions that reduces people's ability to prepare for, withstand or respond to a hazard
A HAZARD TURN INTO A DISASTER WHEN PEOPLE IN THE DANGER ZONES ARE VULNERABLE AND DONOT HAVE THE CAPACITY THE COPE WITH THE IMPACT OF THE HAZARD
THOSE RESOURCES AND STRENGTHS WHICH EXISTS IN HOUSEHOLDS AND COMMUNITIES ENABLING THEM TO COPE WITH, WITHSTAND, PREPARE FOR, MITIGATE OR QUICKLY RECOVER FROM A DISASTER CAPACITY
Capacity Those positive condition or abilities which increase a community's ability to deal with hazards.
The probability that a community’s structure or geographic area is to be damaged or disrupted by the impact of a particula...
Hazard Vulnerabilityx Disaster Risk Capacity =
Elements at Risk Exposed Elements Persons, buildings, crops or other such like societal components exposed to known hazard...
January 2012 Tornado in State of Orissa, India 1 died with 6 person injured (lighting struck during the tornado) February ...
March 2012 March 30: “High Temperature” Warning Issued InGujarat, India The Meteorological Department of India has issued ...
March 22: Sandstorm in Rajasthan and Maharastra, India North-easterly wind brought dust/sand from Rajasthan to Mumbai and ...
April 2012 April 25: Cyclone in Tinsukia, Assam, India Three killed after cyclone and heavy hailstorms hit Tinsukia distri...
May 2012 May 31: Landslide In Sikkim, India- 4,000 Tourists Affected About 4,000 tourists affected by landslide near Gangt...
June 2012 June 30: Strong earthquake shakes Assam, Manipur and Nagaland Tremors were felt in most parts of Assam, Nagaland...
June 16: Flooding in Assam, India Latest flooding in Assam affects Barpeta, Darrang and Dhubri district. June 9: Landslide...
July 2012 July 21: Flooding in Hyderabad, India Nine people reported to be killed in recent Hyderabad floods. July 19: Flo...
August 2012 August 20: Landslides in Himachal Pradesh, India Hundreds of tourists remained stranded in the tribal Kaza are...
THE DISASTER MANAGEMENT CYCLE DISASTER RESPONSE/RELIEF REHABILITATION RECONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT PREVENTION MITIGATION PREPAREDNESS
Response Actions taken immediately following the impact of a disaster when exceptional measures are required to meet the basic needs of the survivors.
Relief Measures that are required in search and rescue of survivors, as well to meet the basic needs for shelter, water, food and health care.
What is difference between 1. Recovery 2. Rehabilitation 3. Reconstruction
Preparedness Mitigation Relief Rehabilitation Reconstruction Disaster impact Recovery phase
Recovery The process undertaken by a disaster affected community to fully restore itself to pre-disaster level of functioning.
Rehabilitation Actions taken in the aftermath of a disaster to: •Assist victims to repair their dwellings; •Re-establish essential services; •Revive key economic and social activities
Reconstruction Permanent measures to repair or replace damaged dwellings and infrastructure and to set the economy back on course.
Development Sustained efforts intended to improve or maintain the social and economic Well- being of a community
P revention Measures taken to avert a disaster from occurring, if possible (to impede a hazard so that it does not have any harmful effects).
Mitigation Measures taken prior to the impact of a disaster to minimize its effects (sometimes referred to as structural and non- structural measures).
THE FUNDAMENTAL OBJECTIVE OF DISASTER PREPAREDNESS IS TO MINIMISE THE LOSS OF LIFE, LIVELIHOOD AND SUFFERING THAT ENTAILS.
P reparedness Measures taken in anticipation of a disaster to ensure that appropriate and effective actions are taken in the aftermath.
Measures taken prior to the impact of a disaster to minimize its effects (sometimes referred to as structural and non- str...
P reparedness Measures taken in anticipation of a disaster to ensure that appropriate and effective actions are taken in t...
Preparedness Mitigation Mitigation Preparedness
SOME DM INTERVENTIONSARE Prevention Activities designed to provide permanent protection from disasters Preparedness The ab...
Recovery Rehabilitation + Reconstruction Development Activities designed to inform Development policies, strategies, progr...
OW/02 Disaster Management Approaches Disaster Risk Management A systematic process of using administrative decisions, orga...
Sand dune fixation with bushes and trees along the coast line as barrier against surges and strong winds
Where feasible, Mangove forest along the sea shore
SRI - system of rice intensification- reducing water demand and making crops more resistant to extreme weather event By 20...
Seed stores - Access to disaster- resistant seed and plants
Cyclone shelters in coastal areas or flood shelters along major rivers
Mock drill on emergency/first aid
Early warning: international, national and on a community level
Seed and food stocks/storage systems 7/29/2020 73DIVYA VISHNOI
DRR Committees and communal actions 7/29/2020 74DIVYA VISHNOI
DRR Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Adaptation and DRR… CC-adaptation… •Does risk assessment in the first place •...
What is the difference between DM and DRM 7/29/2020 76DIVYA VISHNOI
Disaster Management A collective term encompassing all aspects of planning for preparing and responding to disasters. It r...
Disaster Risk Management • A broad range of activities designed to: Prevent the loss of lives Minimize human suffering ...
Disaster risk management - Stress on proactive disaster management responses of prevention, mitigation and preparedness Pr...
THE DISASTER MANAGEMENT CYCLE REHABILITATION RECONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT PREVENTION MITIGATION DISASTER PREPAREDNESS RESPON...
Disaster Preparedness Reconstruction Emergency Response Rehabilitation DisasterRiskManagement Prevention/Mitigatio n Risk ...
Disaster Risk Reduction Disaster Risk Reduction is a conceptual framework of elements to minimize disaster risks throughou...
CONCLUSION • Clear cut distinction between different terminologies • Difference between Preparedness, Mitigation, and Prev...
QUESTION & DISCUSSION 7/29/2020 84DIVYA VISHNOI
OUTCOME BASED QUESTIONS Q.1 What is Hazard? Q.2 What is Vulnerability? Q.3 What is Mitigation? Q.4 What is the difference ...
References • “Disaster Management Text & Case Studies” authored by D B N Murthy and published by Deep & Deep Pvt. Ltd • “D...
Understanding of Disasters

  1. 1. DISASTER MANAGEMENT (7CE6-60.2) POORNIMA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, JAIPUR DEPARTMENT OF CIVIL ENGINEERING Lecture: 1, 2 and 3 Understanding Disaster- Concept of Disaster and Risk DIVYA VISHNOI ASSISTANT PROFESSOR divya.vishnoi@poornima.org Mob. 8440845083
  2. 2. Concept of disaster Related terms Disaster happened in year 2012 Disaster Management Cycle Difference between Mitigation and preparedness Disaster management approach Climate Change Adaptation and DRR Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Contents
  3. 3. LOOK AT THESE PICTURES OF RECENT DISASTERS IN INDIA. 7/29/2020 3DIVYA VISHNOI
  4. 4. 19TH SEPTEMBER 2011: 50 DEAD IN EARTHQUAKE IN SIKKIM AND NORTH EAST 3 7/29/2020 4DIVYA VISHNOI
  5. 5. 7/29/2020 5DIVYA VISHNOI
  6. 6. 7/29/2020 6DIVYA VISHNOI
  7. 7. 7/29/2020 7DIVYA VISHNOI
  8. 8. WHERE DO WE STAND ?7/29/2020 8DIVYA VISHNOI
  9. 9. LOOK AT WHERE WE STAND: 7/29/2020 9DIVYA VISHNOI
  10. 10. 7/29/2020 10DIVYA VISHNOI
  11. 11. 7/29/2020 11DIVYA VISHNOI
  12. 12. 7/29/2020 12DIVYA VISHNOI
  13. 13. (In Positive way) D- Development I- Innovation S- Sharing Information A- Awareness S-Self sufficiency T- Transformation E-Educate R-Resilience 7/29/2020 13DIVYA VISHNOI
  14. 14.  A serious disruption of the functioning of a society, causing widespread human, material, or environmental losses which exceed the ability of the affected society to cope using its own resources (Definition by the UN)  “A Catastrophe, mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area arising from natural or man made causes, or by accidents or negligence which result in substantial loss of life or human suffering or damage to, and destruction of property, or damage to, or degradation of, environment, and is of such a nature magnitude as to be beyond the coping capacity of the community of the affected area.” (DM Act, 2005)  An event, either man-made or natural, sudden or progressive, causing widespread human, material or environmental losses7/29/2020 14DIVYA VISHNOI
  15. 15. A DISASTER IS A PRODUCT OF A HAZARD 7/29/2020 15DIVYA VISHNOI
  16. 16. 7/29/2020 16DIVYA VISHNOI
  17. 17. 7/29/2020 17DIVYA VISHNOI
  18. 18. 7/29/2020 18DIVYA VISHNOI
  19. 19. 7/29/2020 19DIVYA VISHNOI
  20. 20. A dangerous condition or event or occurrence that threatens or have the potential to cause disruption / damage / injury to life , infrastructure and services, property and environment. Example: Earthquake, landslide, cyclone, floods, volcanic eruptions, war etc. Magnitude of the phenomenon, probability of occurrence, the extent and severity of impact may vary. There is a potential for occurrence of an event 7/29/2020 20DIVYA VISHNOI
  21. 21. There is a potential for occurrence of an event 7/29/2020 21DIVYA VISHNOI
  22. 22. 7/29/2020 22DIVYA VISHNOI
  23. 23. The extent to which a community can be affected by the impact of a certain hazard. Conditions like Ignorance, poverty, lack of information, inadequacy etc adds to the severity of a Disaster. (Physical & Socio-Economic Vulnerability) vulnerable conditions can turn a situation into a risk or possibility of Disaster in any area. 7/29/2020 23DIVYA VISHNOI
  24. 24. Vulnerability Is a condition or sets of conditions that reduces people’s ability to prepare for, withstand or respond to a hazard 7/29/2020 24DIVYA VISHNOI
  25. 25. 7/29/2020 25DIVYA VISHNOI
  26. 26. 7/29/2020 26DIVYA VISHNOI
  27. 27. A HAZARD TURN INTO A DISASTER WHEN PEOPLE IN THE DANGER ZONES ARE VULNERABLE AND DONOT HAVE THE CAPACITY THE COPE WITH THE IMPACT OF THE HAZARD 7/29/2020 27DIVYA VISHNOI
  28. 28. 7/29/2020 28DIVYA VISHNOI
  29. 29. THOSE RESOURCES AND STRENGTHS WHICH EXISTS IN HOUSEHOLDS AND COMMUNITIES ENABLING THEM TO COPE WITH, WITHSTAND, PREPARE FOR, MITIGATE OR QUICKLY RECOVER FROM A DISASTER CAPACITY 7/29/2020 29DIVYA VISHNOI
  30. 30. Capacity Those positive condition or abilities which increase a community’s ability to deal with hazards. 7/29/2020 30DIVYA VISHNOI
  31. 31. The probability that a community’s structure or geographic area is to be damaged or disrupted by the impact of a particular hazard, on account of their nature, construction, and proximity to a hazardous area. Risk 7/29/2020 31DIVYA VISHNOI
  32. 32. 7/29/2020 32DIVYA VISHNOI
  33. 33. Hazard Vulnerabilityx Disaster Risk Capacity = 7/29/2020 33DIVYA VISHNOI
  34. 34. Elements at Risk Exposed Elements Persons, buildings, crops or other such like societal components exposed to known hazard, which are likely to be adversely affected by the impact of the hazard. 7/29/2020 34DIVYA VISHNOI
  35. 35. January 2012 Tornado in State of Orissa, India 1 died with 6 person injured (lighting struck during the tornado) February 2012 February 10: Chandigarh/Dehradun Earthquake, Minor Damage Reported Some houses developed cracks in Barkot area, place near to epicenter. Barkot is a town and a nagar panchayat in Uttarkashi District in the state of Uttarakhand, India DISASTER IS NOT A NEW PHENOMENON IN INDIA 7/29/2020 35DIVYA VISHNOI
  36. 36. March 2012 March 30: “High Temperature” Warning Issued InGujarat, India The Meteorological Department of India has issued a “high temperature” warning in Gujarat following the severe heat wave March 28: Moderate Quake Shakes Parts Of Nepal And India, Several Houses Damaged Several houses reported to be damaged in Taplejung. Earlier M 6.8 very strong earthquake in Nepal/Sikkim area damaged 100+ houses in Taplejung of Nepal. The houses which already developed cracks/damage during Nepal/Sikkim earthquake are reported to damaged by this quake 7/29/2020 36DIVYA VISHNOI
  37. 37. March 22: Sandstorm in Rajasthan and Maharastra, India North-easterly wind brought dust/sand from Rajasthan to Mumbai and Dahanu, India March 20: Strong storm hits Kashmir One person died due to Cyclonic storm in Kashmir, 17 injured and about 1000 structures damaged March 12: Two Moderate Quakes Rocked Kashmir Valley, No Casualties The earthquake tremor was felt as far as Srinagar and rest of Kashmir valley and some parts of Pakistan as well March 5: Moderate Shallow Earthquake Strikes Rohtak, Haryana, India M 5.2 Moderate Earthquake Strikes Haryana - Delhi Region, India 7/29/2020 37DIVYA VISHNOI
  38. 38. April 2012 April 25: Cyclone in Tinsukia, Assam, India Three killed after cyclone and heavy hailstorms hit Tinsukia district of Assam, India. April 20: Huge fire in Tirumala forest, India 500 acres of forest destroyed in fire in Tirumala. Apeil 14: Thunderstorm/lightning in Kolkata, India 8 killed after lightning stuck in an open agricultural field. April 13: Thunder/Hailstorms in India 14 people killed and about 200 injured in India April 10: Cyclonic storms in Tripura, India Seven killed and at least 30 people injured in Tripura, India April 7: Heavy hailstorms reported in several parts of Hyderabad, India Heavy hailstorms reported in several parts of Hyderabad, India 7/29/2020 38DIVYA VISHNOI
  39. 39. May 2012 May 31: Landslide In Sikkim, India- 4,000 Tourists Affected About 4,000 tourists affected by landslide near Gangtok and Tsongmo Lake. May 30: Assam Major Earthquake Prediction Go Viral : But No Earthquake The news was viral when an astrologers claimed possibilities of three major earthquakes through a local television channel. May 20: Heat wave in Odisha, India Four people reported to be killed in in a heat wave in Odisha May 2: Thunderstorm in Balwatoli, Kishanganj, India Six killed and more than 50 injured after thunderstorms hit Balwatoli in Bihar’s Kishanganjdistrict, India 7/29/2020 39DIVYA VISHNOI
  40. 40. June 2012 June 30: Strong earthquake shakes Assam, Manipur and Nagaland Tremors were felt in most parts of Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, besides in Bangladesh and Myanmar. June 28: Flash floods in Manipur, India At least 40 houses reported to be flooded in Jiribam in Imphal district. June 27: Landslide and flooding in Guwahati, India One killed and three other injured in a landslide in Santipur hillside of Guwahati, India. June 21: Flooding in Patna, India India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patna issued floods forecast for river catchments. 7/29/2020 40DIVYA VISHNOI
  41. 41. June 16: Flooding in Assam, India Latest flooding in Assam affects Barpeta, Darrang and Dhubri district. June 9: Landslide in Jammu and Kashmir, India Around 400 passengers rescued from the Khardung La Pass in Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir. June 5: Heavy storms in Tripura, India One killed and more than 200 houses collapsed in storms in Tripura districts. June 5: Flooding in Assam, India Over 30 villages in Udalguri district affected by recent flooding. June 4: Tornado In Tripura, India-50 Houses Damaged Tornado hit Satinitilla Chowmuhani village along western border of Tripura. June 2: Wild fires in Uttarakhand, India More than 70 forest fires incident reported across Uttarakhand state of India.7/29/2020 41DIVYA VISHNOI
  42. 42. July 2012 July 21: Flooding in Hyderabad, India Nine people reported to be killed in recent Hyderabad floods. July 19: Flooding in Malda, India Three people reported to be killed in Malda flood. July 17: Flooding in North Bengal, India More than 2,000 people displaced after flash floods hit North Bengal of India. One person is reported to be missing in Magurmari. July 5: Landslides in Chamoli, India One killed and 15 other injured in a landslide in Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district of India. July 4: Lightning in Mumbai, India Lightning struck Mumbai-bound Boeing 737 carrying 99 passengers.7/29/2020 42DIVYA VISHNOI
  43. 43. August 2012 August 20: Landslides in Himachal Pradesh, India Hundreds of tourists remained stranded in the tribal Kaza area as landslides blocked the roads. August 15: Flash floods in Rajasthan, India Three killed by recent flash floods in Pratapgarh and Ajmer districts in Rajasthan. August 13: Two killed in flash floods in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand Death toll from Uttarkashi is now 33. MI-17 helicopters airlifted nearly 44 pilgrims from Harsil area. August 05: Uttarkashi, India hit by worst natural tragedy in 34 years Recent Uttarkashi flood has been declared as the worst natural tragedy to hit the area in 34 years . August 04: Flash floods in Kullu, India Hundreds of families living close to river between Palchan and Kullu evacuated.7/29/2020 43DIVYA VISHNOI
  44. 44. THE DISASTER MANAGEMENT CYCLE DISASTER RESPONSE/RELIEF REHABILITATION RECONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT PREVENTION MITIGATION PREPAREDNESS 7/29/2020 44DIVYA VISHNOI
  45. 45. Response Actions taken immediately following the impact of a disaster when exceptional measures are required to meet the basic needs of the survivors. 7/29/2020 45DIVYA VISHNOI
  46. 46. Relief Measures that are required in search and rescue of survivors, as well to meet the basic needs for shelter, water, food and health care. 7/29/2020 46DIVYA VISHNOI
  47. 47. What is difference between 1. Recovery 2. Rehabilitation 3. Reconstruction 7/29/2020 47DIVYA VISHNOI
  48. 48. Preparedness Mitigation Relief Rehabilitation Reconstruction Disaster impact Recovery phase 19 7/29/2020 48DIVYA VISHNOI
  49. 49. Recovery The process undertaken by a disaster affected community to fully restore itself to pre-disaster level of functioning. 7/29/2020 49DIVYA VISHNOI
  50. 50. 21 7/29/2020 50DIVYA VISHNOI
  51. 51. 22 7/29/2020 51DIVYA VISHNOI
  52. 52. Rehabilitation Actions taken in the aftermath of a disaster to: •Assist victims to repair their dwellings; •Re-establish essential services; •Revive key economic and social activities 7/29/2020 52DIVYA VISHNOI
  53. 53. Reconstruction Permanent measures to repair or replace damaged dwellings and infrastructure and to set the economy back on course. 7/29/2020 53DIVYA VISHNOI
  54. 54. Development Sustained efforts intended to improve or maintain the social and economic Well- being of a community 7/29/2020 54DIVYA VISHNOI
  55. 55. P revention Measures taken to avert a disaster from occurring, if possible (to impede a hazard so that it does not have any harmful effects). 7/29/2020 55DIVYA VISHNOI
  56. 56. Mitigation Measures taken prior to the impact of a disaster to minimize its effects (sometimes referred to as structural and non- structural measures). 7/29/2020 56DIVYA VISHNOI
  57. 57. THE FUNDAMENTAL OBJECTIVE OF DISASTER PREPAREDNESS IS TO MINIMISE THE LOSS OF LIFE, LIVELIHOOD AND SUFFERING THAT ENTAILS. 7/29/2020 57DIVYA VISHNOI
  58. 58. P reparedness Measures taken in anticipation of a disaster to ensure that appropriate and effective actions are taken in the aftermath. 7/29/2020 58DIVYA VISHNOI
  59. 59. Measures taken prior to the impact of a disaster to minimize its effects (sometimes referred to as structural and non- structural measures). Mitigation Measures taken to avert a disaster from occurring, if possible (to impede a hazard so that it does not have any harmful effects). P revention 7/29/2020 59DIVYA VISHNOI
  60. 60. P reparedness Measures taken in anticipation of a disaster to ensure that appropriate and effective actions are taken in the aftermath. Measures taken prior to the impact of a disaster to minimize its effects (sometimes referred to as structural and non- structural measures). Mitigation 7/29/2020 60DIVYA VISHNOI
  61. 61. Preparedness Mitigation Mitigation Preparedness 7/29/2020 61DIVYA VISHNOI
  62. 62. SOME DM INTERVENTIONSARE Prevention Activities designed to provide permanent protection from disasters Preparedness The ability to predict, respond to and cope with the effect of a disaster. Mitigation Measures taken in advance to reduce impact of disasters on society, individuals and environment. Typically BEFORE a disaster event. 7/29/2020 62DIVYA VISHNOI
  63. 63. 7/29/2020 63DIVYA VISHNOI
  64. 64. Recovery Rehabilitation + Reconstruction Development Activities designed to inform Development policies, strategies, programme and practices of disaster risks. This links up to preparedness and mitigation. Typically AFTER a disaster event 7/29/2020 64DIVYA VISHNOI
  65. 65. OW/02 Disaster Management Approaches Disaster Risk Management A systematic process of using administrative decisions, organizations, operational capacities to implement policies, strategies, coping capacities to lessen impacts of hazards. It comprises of prevention + mitigation + preparedness Emergency/ Crisis Management The organization and management of resources and responsibilities for dealing with all aspects of emergencies, particularly Preparedness + Response + Rehabilitation. 7/29/2020 65DIVYA VISHNOI
  66. 66. Sand dune fixation with bushes and trees along the coast line as barrier against surges and strong winds 7/29/2020 66DIVYA VISHNOI
  67. 67. Where feasible, Mangove forest along the sea shore7/29/2020 67DIVYA VISHNOI
  68. 68. SRI - system of rice intensification- reducing water demand and making crops more resistant to extreme weather event By 2025, 1.8 billion people are projected to be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity. In this respect, System of Rice Intensification (SRI) has been introduced as an efficient, resource saving, and productive strategy to practice rice farming. Water management practices proposed for the SRI, cycles of repeated wetting and drying, were found to be beneficial to rice plant growth through increased nutrient availability leading ultimately to higher grain yields. In many countries, SRI have been producing average yields around 8 t/ha, twice of the present world average. With good use of these methods and with build-up of soil fertility, in microbiological as well as chemical and physical terms, yields can surpass 15 t/ha, pushing beyond what has been considered a yield ceiling for rice. SRI is reported to reduce greenhouse gases emissions up to 40%, water saving 25-65%, reduction in incidence of major rice pests and diseases, resistance to storm damage and drought, high economic return and shorter crop cycle. These make SRI technology relevant to the climate change adaptation and mitigation. 7/29/2020 68DIVYA VISHNOI
  69. 69. Seed stores - Access to disaster- resistant seed and plants7/29/2020 69DIVYA VISHNOI
  70. 70. Cyclone shelters in coastal areas or flood shelters along major rivers7/29/2020 70DIVYA VISHNOI
  71. 71. Mock drill on emergency/first aid7/29/2020 71DIVYA VISHNOI
  72. 72. Early warning: international, national and on a community level 7/29/2020 72DIVYA VISHNOI
  73. 73. Seed and food stocks/storage systems 7/29/2020 73DIVYA VISHNOI
  74. 74. DRR Committees and communal actions 7/29/2020 74DIVYA VISHNOI
  75. 75. DRR Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Adaptation and DRR… CC-adaptation… •Does risk assessment in the first place •Looks at slow- and sudden-onset disasters •Has a long-term vision •Takes the perpetrators of CC into account •Addresses GHG reduction (mitigation) 7/29/2020 75DIVYA VISHNOI
  76. 76. What is the difference between DM and DRM 7/29/2020 76DIVYA VISHNOI
  77. 77. Disaster Management A collective term encompassing all aspects of planning for preparing and responding to disasters. It refers to the management of the consequences of disasters. 7/29/2020 77DIVYA VISHNOI
  78. 78. Disaster Risk Management • A broad range of activities designed to: Prevent the loss of lives Minimize human suffering Inform the public and authorities of risk Minimize property damage and economic loss Speed up the recovery process 7/29/2020 78DIVYA VISHNOI
  79. 79. Disaster risk management - Stress on proactive disaster management responses of prevention, mitigation and preparedness Prevent, reduce, transfer or live with disaster risk Public safety, disaster resilience, sustainable development for all 7/29/2020 79DIVYA VISHNOI
  80. 80. THE DISASTER MANAGEMENT CYCLE REHABILITATION RECONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT PREVENTION MITIGATION DISASTER PREPAREDNESS RESPONSE 7/29/2020 80DIVYA VISHNOI
  81. 81. Disaster Preparedness Reconstruction Emergency Response Rehabilitation DisasterRiskManagement Prevention/Mitigatio n Risk Assessment Awareness and Capacity Building 7/29/2020 81DIVYA VISHNOI
  82. 82. Disaster Risk Reduction Disaster Risk Reduction is a conceptual framework of elements to minimize disaster risks throughout a society within the context of sustainable development. Prevention +Mitigation+ Preparedness It includes: (i)Risk awareness and assessment, (ii)Knowledge development, (iii)Institutional frameworks, (iv)Application of land-use protection, science and technology, partnerships, financial, (v)Early warning systems 7/29/2020 82DIVYA VISHNOI
  83. 83. CONCLUSION • Clear cut distinction between different terminologies • Difference between Preparedness, Mitigation, and Prevention, • Difference between Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction • Difference between DM and DRM • Sharpen our knowledge about different terminologies 7/29/2020 83DIVYA VISHNOI
  84. 84. QUESTION & DISCUSSION 7/29/2020 84DIVYA VISHNOI
  85. 85. OUTCOME BASED QUESTIONS Q.1 What is Hazard? Q.2 What is Vulnerability? Q.3 What is Mitigation? Q.4 What is the difference between Hazard and Risk? Q.5 What is the difference between Mitigation and preparedness ? Q.6 Which national agency handle the Disaster in India? Q.7 What is DRR? 7/29/2020 85DIVYA VISHNOI
  86. 86. References • “Disaster Management Text & Case Studies” authored by D B N Murthy and published by Deep & Deep Pvt. Ltd • “Disaster Management” authored by Arun Kumar and published by Katson Books • “Disaster Management” authored by Mrinalini Pandey and published by Wiley 2014 • “Citizen’s Guide to Disaster Management” authored by Satish Modh and published by Macmilan India Ltd.(2016) • National disaster Management Agency https://ndma.gov.in/en/ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjlPmSXj24Y&t=9s • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7YmHvh99kUQ&t=214s 7/29/2020 86DIVYA VISHNOI
  87. 87. 7/29/2020 87DIVYA VISHNOI

