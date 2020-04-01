Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://www.technobridge.in/
 Introduction:  Full Stack Developer  Who is a Full Stack Developer?  The Need of a Full Stack Developer  The Differe...
https://www.technobridge.in/  Full Stack Developer Course:
 Who is a Full Stack Developer?  A full stack developer is an expert who is able to work on both the front end and back ...
 The Need of a Full Stack Developer  There may be several reasons for a company to hire a full stack developer. They are...
 The Difference Between a Full Stack Developer, Front-End and a Back-End Developer  There is a huge difference between a...
 How can one Become a Full Stack Developer?  Students can become one by gaining a wide-range of skill-sets. One needs to...
https://www.technobridge.in/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Why are full stack developers needed and the difference between the three developers

29 views

Published on

A full stack developer is an expert who is able to work on both the front end and back end of any sort of application.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why are full stack developers needed and the difference between the three developers

  1. 1. https://www.technobridge.in/
  2. 2.  Introduction:  Full Stack Developer  Who is a Full Stack Developer?  The Need of a Full Stack Developer  The Difference Between a Full Stack Developer, Front-End and a Back-End Developer  How can one Become a Full Stack Developer? https://www.technobridge.in/
  3. 3. https://www.technobridge.in/  Full Stack Developer Course:
  4. 4.  Who is a Full Stack Developer?  A full stack developer is an expert who is able to work on both the front end and back end of any sort of application.  These professionals are acquainted with each layers of the three tier model. The three layers are:  The front end which deals with the user interface  The back end layer which deals with the data validation  The database layer  One can become a master of the three layers during a full stack developer course. https://www.technobridge.in/
  5. 5.  The Need of a Full Stack Developer  There may be several reasons for a company to hire a full stack developer. They are:  A full stack developer would be responsible to maintain every component of the system and keep it in working condition.  The recruitment of a full stack developer is not only cost- effective but also saves the organization personnel and infrastructure too.  The full stack developer assists team members, minimizes technical costs and the duration of team communication.  For that reason, one should enroll in a full stack developer course https://www.technobridge.in/full-stack-developer-course.html https://www.technobridge.in/
  6. 6.  The Difference Between a Full Stack Developer, Front-End and a Back-End Developer  There is a huge difference between a front end developer, back-end developer and a full-stack programmer. They are:  A front end developer is one who works on the visual presentation of the website. This person generally has in-depth knowledge of coding and designing. To simplify, a front end developer is one who not only has the knowledge of the various design tools but can also script the framework of the specific website with HTML and style it with CSS.  A Back- end developer‘s role could include a variety of tasks starting with database creation. Integration to security and concludes with the restoration and back-up of the technologies. In simple words, they work on ‘under the hood “ of the application.  A professional can explore more about their role in a full stack developer course. https://www.technobridge.in/ https://www.technobridge.in/
  7. 7.  How can one Become a Full Stack Developer?  Students can become one by gaining a wide-range of skill-sets. One needs to know the following skills:  Front-end technologies: One requires having extensive knowledge of diverse front-end technologies such as JavaScript, CSS3 and HTML5. In addition to this, one should also know third –party libraries such as JQuery and Angular-Js. One could get this knowledge in a full stack developer course.  Programming Languages: A full stack developer must have the knowledge of one programming language amongst Python, Java, NET and Ruby.  Knowledge of Design: One could only become a competent full- stack developer if they have the knowledge of designing methods. Full stack developers who have the knowledge of design usually have an edge over the others.  One could only advance these skills in a full stack developer course; one could learn these skills from the best full stack developer training institute in Pune. https://www.technobridge.in/
  8. 8. https://www.technobridge.in/

×