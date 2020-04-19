G3 206 _rm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUBMITED BY: Diksha Kumari Isha Tadhiyal Divya Bhardwaj Diksha Kalra
•A bank failure occurs when the bank is not able to meet its obligations to its depositors or other creditors. •A bank fai...
• The bank may also be taken over by the regulating government agency if shareholders are regulatory minimum. • The failur...
• BAD LOANS: Loans comprise a large part of traditional banking business, along with holding depositors money. • ASSET/LIA...
• NON BANK ACTIVITES: Over the years, banks have dabbled in non-traditional business looking to improve profitability. • R...
• Banking sector is regarded as an indispensable part of the economy of every country. • It is always been one of the most...
• Due to demonetization the general public, trade, commerce, and industry seriously affected. • The banking sector is cons...
• The banking sector provides job opportunities to all the candidates irrespective of their educational backgrounds. • The...
• Nearly 26 years later, banks today are ready to bend upside down to satisfy the needs of customers. • The facilities suc...
• Banking headlines over the last few months have been dominated by a decline in specific bank share prices that have high...
• Over the last few years, significant steps have been taken to clean up the Indian banking system. • Various types of ban...
• Data compiled by Ashwin Ramarathinam of Mint shows the PSU banks have recorded close to ₹ 1.7 trillion in losses between...
• To reduce the number of bank failures, banks are severely limited in what they can do. • Banks are required to maintain ...
• The yes bank failure is a most recent and appropriate example of bank failure in India. • Yes bank incorporates in the y...
• The bank also mentioned that it was witnessing constant outflows of cash from the depositors. • The bank was also making...
• As banking sector is one of the most important part of an economy. • And in developing county like India this has to wor...
G3 206 _rm
G3 206 _rm
G3 206 _rm
G3 206 _rm
resource management pptx failure of banks in india

  1. 1. SUBMITED BY: Diksha Kumari Isha Tadhiyal Divya Bhardwaj Diksha Kalra
  2. 2. •A bank failure occurs when the bank is not able to meet its obligations to its depositors or other creditors. •A bank fails economically when the market value of its assets declines to a value that is less than the Market value of its liabilities. •The insolvent bank either borrows from the solvent bank or sells its assets at a lower price than the actual value.
  3. 3. • The bank may also be taken over by the regulating government agency if shareholders are regulatory minimum. • The failure of bank is generally considered to be more important than the failure of other types of business firms. • Research have shown that the market value of the customers of the failed banks is adversely affected at the date of the failure announcement.
  4. 4. • BAD LOANS: Loans comprise a large part of traditional banking business, along with holding depositors money. • ASSET/LIABILITY MISMATCH: When a bank’s a assets are mismatched to the liabilities supporting them, severe problems can arise. The results can be devastating and can lead to huge loss.
  5. 5. • NON BANK ACTIVITES: Over the years, banks have dabbled in non-traditional business looking to improve profitability. • RISK MANAGEMENT DECISIONS: All banks have the extensive risk management groups that constantly quantify the absolute level of risk in the bank’s portfolios. • REGULATORY ISSUES: The bank may be located in a rogue country or the bank could be engaged in the illegal activates such as money laundering.
  6. 6. • Banking sector is regarded as an indispensable part of the economy of every country. • It is always been one of the most vital sectors for the economy to function as there is a significant increase in the volume of financial transactions. • Some of the factors that contributed to it includes economic growth, an increase in money supply, growth of banking habits, an increase in trade and commerce etc.
  7. 7. • Due to demonetization the general public, trade, commerce, and industry seriously affected. • The banking sector is considered to as the backbone of the Indian economy and offers various carrier opportunities to the students from different fields. • It is the most profitable careers especially for the people who are looking for job in govt. sectors. • Though the 9-5 routine job profile and constant nature of work involved drives many people away from bank jobs. • According to the experts, in the next five year, this sector has the potentional to provide jobs over 7,50,000. • Last year alone, nearly 60,000 people were recruited for positions at government funded banks.
  8. 8. • The banking sector provides job opportunities to all the candidates irrespective of their educational backgrounds. • The banking sectors mainly recruits for three posts- Clerical cadre, Management and Trainee (MT), and Probationary Officer (PO). Other opportunities in this sector are financial service representatives, bank teller, bill and account collector, loan officers, financial managers, bookkeeping and audit officer.
  9. 9. • Nearly 26 years later, banks today are ready to bend upside down to satisfy the needs of customers. • The facilities such as net banking, mobile banking, credit card, De-Mat accounts and mutual funds investments have been made available to incorporate customers completely in the bank environment.
  10. 10. • Banking headlines over the last few months have been dominated by a decline in specific bank share prices that have highlighted both the broader credit issues in the economy and the lack of speed in recognition of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). • The four primary issues that the recent news around Indian banks bring to the fore are: a. Poor decision making due to a lack of capacity to judge project quality. b. A structural asset-liability mismatch for the banks due to longer- dated assets and short-dated liabilities. c. A delay in recognizing NPAs on the books. d. Outright fraud and absence of fundamental corporate governance standards.
  11. 11. • Over the last few years, significant steps have been taken to clean up the Indian banking system. • Various types of banks such as the public sector, private sector and co-operatives are all vital cogs in the wheel for the Indian economy and are all needed for the next phase of economic growth. • Media reports say the parliamentary committee on estimates, headed by Murli Manohar Joshi, has invited former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan to brief it on the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of Indian banks.
  12. 12. • Data compiled by Ashwin Ramarathinam of Mint shows the PSU banks have recorded close to ₹ 1.7 trillion in losses between December 2015 and June 2018. • more than 80% of ₹ 2.11 trillion capital infusion that the government has announced. • During this period, many PSU banks such as Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, IDBI Bank, Syndicate Bank, UCO Bank and United Bank have seen their gross NPAs as a percentage of their loan books growing around two and half times.
  13. 13. • To reduce the number of bank failures, banks are severely limited in what they can do. • Banks are required to maintain a minimum level of net worth as a fraction of total assets. • Regulators from the FDIC regularly perform audits and other checks of individual banks to ensure they are operating safely.
  14. 14. • The yes bank failure is a most recent and appropriate example of bank failure in India. • Yes bank incorporates in the year 2003 with a market capital of Rs. 57606.57 crore. • The bank’s share prices drastically came down. • The main reasons of the bank failure were that the bank had no serious inventors.
  15. 15. • The bank also mentioned that it was witnessing constant outflows of cash from the depositors. • The bank was also making regular loses form last four years. • Even the bank had government related issues. • This intern at the lead to decline in stock prices and failure.
  16. 16. • As banking sector is one of the most important part of an economy. • And in developing county like India this has to work more for the economy. • But the continues failure of the Indian banks in different ways can adversely affect our country. • To achieve economic development RBI, the Government and the other banks have to work together.

