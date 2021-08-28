Divianny cardenas slideshare dco

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Formas de extinguir Las Obligaciones Divianny Cárdenas CI 25430593 SAIAA Universidad Fermín toro Facultad de ciencias jurí...
• El pago La manera ordinaria y por excelencia de extinguirse la obligación es el pago; y difiere de todo otro modo extint...
Requisitos del pago Que exista una obligación válida, es decir una obligación preexistente, ya que se presupone una obliga...
Efectos ordinarios El pago total, extingue la obligación y todo lo que constituya sus accesorios. Pago parcial, se extingu...
Novación Es un modo voluntario de extinción de las obligaciones mediante el cual una obligación se extingue suplantándose ...
Clases de novación Novación objetiva: artículo 1.314 CCV; cuando el deudor contrae para con su acreedor nueva obligación e...
Efectos Requisitos • Existencia de una obligación anterior • Existencia de una obligación nueva diferente a la anterior • ...
La compensación Es la extinción que se opera en las deudas de dos personas recíprocamente deudoras cuando dichas deudas so...
Remisión de la deuda Es el acto por el cual el acreedor renuncia gratuitamente al derecho de crédito que tiene contra el d...
La confusión Ocurre cuando en una misma persona se reúnen las cualidades de acreedor y de deudor. Según Maduro Luyando y P...
De la perdida de la cosa debida Artículo 1.344.- Cuando una cosa determinada, que constituía el objeto de la obligación, p...
  1. 1. Formas de extinguir Las Obligaciones Divianny Cárdenas CI 25430593 SAIAA Universidad Fermín toro Facultad de ciencias jurídicas y políticas Vicerrectorado académico Escuela de Derecho
  2. 2. • El pago La manera ordinaria y por excelencia de extinguirse la obligación es el pago; y difiere de todo otro modo extintivo, Eloy Maduro Luyando determina que antes de ser un modo extintivo, es por sobre todas las cosas el cumplimiento de una obligación. Es decir, es el cumplimiento espontáneo de la prestación por parte del deudor o de un tercero. El Art 1282 del código civil, establece que el pago puede ser hecho por toda persona que tenga interés en ello, y aun por un tercero que no sea interesado, con tal que obre en nombre y en descargo del deudor, y de que si obra en su propio nombre no se subrogue en los derechos del acreedor. El mismo debe ser instantáneo y efectivo, sin embargo, esto no implica que el pago se realice necesariamente en dinero pues basta con que el deudor cumpla con su obligación para que se entienda que está pagando la misma.
  3. 3. Requisitos del pago Que exista una obligación válida, es decir una obligación preexistente, ya que se presupone una obligación no afectada de nulidad, y si la misma no existe el pago es nulo La intención de pagar, además del elemento material, el pago precisa de un elemento intencional, es decir, el ánimo de querer realizar el pago y extinguir la obligación Los sujetos del pago, es decir, el solvens y el accipiens, el primero se refiere a las personas que pueden efectuar el pago art 1283 CC, y accipiens la persona que puede recibir el pago, a saber, el acreedor, el autorizado por el acreedor, la autoridad judicial o la ley
  4. 4. Efectos ordinarios El pago total, extingue la obligación y todo lo que constituya sus accesorios. Pago parcial, se extingue la deuda solo por la parte correspondiente y hay una liberación parcial Efectos accidentales: Oferta de pago y depósito; se producen cuando el acreedor se niega recibir el pago puesto que el deudor obtiene su liberación mediante el procedimiento de la oferta real y subsiguiente depósito de la cosa debida. Efectos extraordinarios: Pago con subrogación, el tercero (solvens) que paga a un acreedor asume la titularidad tanto de los derechos de crédito que este poseía contra el deudor como sobre las garantías que aseguraban ese crédito. Efectos del pago
  5. 5. Novación Es un modo voluntario de extinción de las obligaciones mediante el cual una obligación se extingue suplantándose por una nueva. Por lo que su característica fundamental es extinguir una obligación anterior. Es decir, acabar con las diferencias o malentendidos entre las partes sobre un contrato determinado y sustituirlo por uno nuevo donde está todo más claro, o cambiado, de ahí la palabra novación El artículo 1.315 CCV establece que «La novación no se presume: es necesario que la voluntad de efectuarla aparezca claramente del acto» Es decir, es necesario que esa voluntad de reemplazar la obligación por otra, debe constar claramente por escrito porque de lo contrario podría interpretarse que la nueva obligación se está añadiendo a la anterior más no sustituyéndola.
  6. 6. Clases de novación Novación objetiva: artículo 1.314 CCV; cuando el deudor contrae para con su acreedor nueva obligación en sustitución de la anterior, la cual queda extinguida, es decir, cambia el objeto Por ejemplo: cuando se decide poner fin a un contrato de construcción de una casa, al existir entre dos personas diferencias sobre lo que una debe pagarle a la otra Novación subjetiva: Cuando la novación se produce por cambio de los sujetos de la relación, sea el deudor o sea el acreedor, Art 1.314 CCV, se puede deducir que en caso de que se cambie al deudor es porque el acreedor así lo ha aceptado previamente y si se trata del acreedor es necesaria la aceptación del deudor pues si no, el deudor podría oponer al nuevo acreedor las excepciones o defensas que tenga contra el anterior acreedor.
  7. 7. Efectos Requisitos • Existencia de una obligación anterior • Existencia de una obligación nueva diferente a la anterior • La voluntad explicita de novar • Extingue la obligación anterior. Efecto liberatorio. • Surgimiento de una obligación nueva.
  8. 8. La compensación Es la extinción que se opera en las deudas de dos personas recíprocamente deudoras cuando dichas deudas son homogéneas, líquidas y exigibles. Art 1331 CCV Efectos generales: Extingue las deudas recíprocas de manera total si son iguales o; si son desiguales se extingue en su totalidad la deuda menor y la mayor hasta el límite que concurra la menor. Efectos de terceros: Embargo del crédito por un tercero. -Cuando el acreedor cede el crédito a un tercero y lo notifica al deudor, la cesión le es oponible conforme a lo establecido en el art. 1.550 CCV. - Quiebra de uno de los deudores. -Pago de una deuda extinguida por compensación.
  9. 9. Remisión de la deuda Es el acto por el cual el acreedor renuncia gratuitamente al derecho de crédito que tiene contra el deudor. Art. 1.326 CCV «La entrega voluntaria del título original bajo documento privado, hecha por el acreedor al deudor, es una prueba de liberación Requisitos Que la entrega sea voluntaria Que la haga el acreedor al deudor Que se trate de documento original y que la obligación conste de documento privado
  10. 10. La confusión Ocurre cuando en una misma persona se reúnen las cualidades de acreedor y de deudor. Según Maduro Luyando y Pittier Sucre. El art. 1.342 establece “Cuando las cualidades de acreedor y de deudor se reúnen en la misma persona, la obligación se extingue por confusión.” La confusión que se efectúa en la persona del deudor principal aprovecha a sus fiadores, la que se efectúa en la persona del fiador no envuelve la extinción de la obligación principal. Y este es uno de los efectos de la confusión así como la extinción de la obligación que haya producido la confusión, también extingue las obligaciones accesorias, la parte que le corresponde al acreedor en caso de solidaridad activa o, en caso de solidaridad pasiva en la parte del deudor y finalmente, si se trata de una obligación indivisible entonces la confusión ocurrida con la persona de uno de los acreedores o de uno de los deudores deja a los otros el derecho de pedir la totalidad de la obligación o de pagarla.
  11. 11. De la perdida de la cosa debida Artículo 1.344.- Cuando una cosa determinada, que constituía el objeto de la obligación, perece, o queda fuera del comercio, o se pierde de modo que se ignore absolutamente su existencia, la obligación se extingue, si la cosa ha perecido o se ha puesto fuera del comercio o perdido, sin culpa del deudor y antes de que haya incurrido en mora. Cuando la cosa ha perecido, se ha puesto fuera del comercio o se ha perdido sin culpa del deudor, los derechos y las acciones que le pertenecían respecto de esta cosa pasan a su acreedor

