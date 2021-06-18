Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad autónoma de baja california Ditza Leilani Tinoco Cuevas 01178167 Tecnologías de la investigación Jurídica. 18/...
La Justicia otorga la custodia de un niño a sus abuelos y ordena a los padres a pasar una pensión. • Un juez de Sevilla ha...
Máximo interés del menor. En el fallo, el juez reconoce que el máximo interés del menor no extingue la figura de la patria...
Noticia juridica

La Justicia otorga la custodia de un niño a sus abuelos y ordena a los padres a pasar una pensión.

Noticia juridica

  1. 1. Universidad autónoma de baja california Ditza Leilani Tinoco Cuevas 01178167 Tecnologías de la investigación Jurídica. 18/06/2021 Noticia Jurídica
  2. 2. La Justicia otorga la custodia de un niño a sus abuelos y ordena a los padres a pasar una pensión. • Un juez de Sevilla ha dado la guarda y custodia de un menor a sus abuelos porque sus padres no ofrecían un entorno estable y seguro para su cuidado. El fallo ordena a los progenitores a pasar una pensión para garantizar la manutención del niño. • Según la sentencia, la educación y el cuidado del niño estaba orquestada, de facto, por los mayores, quienes decidían a qué colegio debía acudir el pequeño, sus horarios del día a día y lo llevaban al médico. El padre no tenía contacto con el menor, y por parte de la madre, su actual pareja se mantenía a la espera de un juicio por pegarle. Juan de Dios Ramírez Sarrión, del bufete Ramírez Sarrión, ha sido el abogado encargado de la defensa letrada de los abuelos. Agradece que, en este caso, la justicia haya velado “por la protección de los menores ante las situaciones de riesgo”.
  3. 3. Máximo interés del menor. En el fallo, el juez reconoce que el máximo interés del menor no extingue la figura de la patria potestad; sin embargo, sí puede limitar los derechos de los padres, en beneficio de los hijos, si las circunstancias lo requieren. Así, analizado el caso, el juez valora que los abuelos aportan un entorno seguro con "la disciplina, el orden y el control que [el menor] necesita". Por tanto, es lícito que se limiten los derechos de los padres para garantizar el bienestar del menor. En este sentido, el fallo recoge que “la regulación de deberes y facultades que configuran la patria potestad está pensada y orientada en beneficio de los hijos y, en estos momentos, quienes la ostentan, no están en condiciones de hacer efectiva una de las medidas que la integran, como es la guarda y custodia”. El juez, además, acuerda que los padres abonen una pensión de alimentos de 150 euros mensuales para la manutención del niño. Los progenitores podrán ver a su hijo, según un régimen de estancias que tendrán que acordar con los abuelos.

