Album Literario.

  1. 1. Facilitadora: Mejías de M. Belkyss. Participante: Silva M. Disleidy. Junio-2021.
  2. 2. Significó el renacimiento del aprendizaje y la sabiduría, tras un largo período de decadencia y estancamiento cultural. El término Renacimiento, fue adoptado por los historiadores a partir del siglo XIX. El cual simboliza la reactivación del conocimiento y el progreso tras siglos de predominio de la mentalidad dogmática establecida en la Europa de la Edad Media. Esta nueva etapa planteó una nueva forma de ver el mundo y al ser humano, el interés por las artes, la política y las ciencias, revisando el teocentrismo medieval y sustituyéndolo por un cierto antropocentrismo. ¿QUÉ FUE LA ÉPOCA RENACENTISTA?
  3. 3. MEDIA MODERNA Generalmente identificado como una edad aislada e intelectualmente oscura. Se destacan los valores de la modernidad (el progreso, la comunicación, la razón). Se extendió entre los siglos XIV y XVI. Éste resultó un cambio gradual que impactó en todos los ámbitos de la vida. El renacimiento tuvo su origen en Italia en los siglos XIV y XV. Es un movimiento artístico y cultural que empezó junto con la Edad Moderna, un periodo posterior a la Edad Media. El Renacimiento fue fruto de la difusión de las ideas del humanismo, que determinaron una nueva concepción del hombre y del mundo. ORIGEN DE LA ÉPOCA RENACENTISTA
  4. 4. La razón fue la manera en la que se llegaba al conocimiento, y junto con la ciencia, era la única forma de explicar las cosas. El hombre es considerado centro del universo. Este renovado interés por la ciencia, se vio también fortalecido por algunas invenciones como, la imprenta de tipos móviles, que facilitó la circulación de los libros, incluida la Biblia, que hasta entonces era reproducida manualmente por los monjes copistas. CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL RENACIMIENTO ANTROPOCENTRISMO GRANDES INVENCIONES RACIONALISMO
  5. 5. “El hombre es un caballero, no solo sabe de armas, sabe de literatura y arte” Curiosidad científica Religión Humanismo Racionalismo Ciencia Antropología Antropocentrismo Secularización Amor Arte Naturaleza Mitología clásica TEMAS TRATADOS
  6. 6. Vida: 1564 – 1616. Región: Inglaterra. Papel: Escritor. Vida: 1304 – 1374. Región: Italia. Papel: Humanista. Vida: 1564 – 1642. Región: Italia. Papel: Científico. Vida: 1473 – 1543. Región: Polonia . Papel: Polímata. Vida: 1452 – 1519. Región: Italia. Papel: Polímata. William Shakespeare Nicolás Copérnico Francesco Petrarca Leonardo Da Vinci Galileo Galilei PRINCIPALES REPRESENTANTES
  7. 7. Creó muchísimas obras, entre las más destacables. Después de conseguir amasar una fortuna como escritor, actor y poeta, decidió volver a su pueblo natal. Allí murió el 23 de abril del año 1616. William Shakespeare Nació el 23 de abril del año 1564 en Stratford- upon -Avon en Inglaterra. William cursó los estudios primarios en la escuela de su ciudad, pero no terminó los estudios ni llegó a la universidad. En el año 1582 se casó con Anne Hathaway. Con Annie tuvo una hija llamada Susanna y dos mellizos. Marchó a Londres en el año 1588. Fue allí donde su carrera como escritor, actor y poeta comenzó. (1606) (1595) (1601) (1595-1596) (1603-1604) BIOGRAFÍA
  8. 8. La historia trata de dos jóvenes de familias rivales que se enamoran, la Familia Montesco y Capuleto. A pesar de las imposiciones de su familia terminan casándose en secreto. De allí se desencadena una serie de sucesos trágicos, que llevarán a Romeo y a Julieta a un a lamentable desenlace. SINOPSIS
  9. 9. La historia se desarrolla en Verona, en donde viven dos familias que son rivales, los Montesco y los Capuleto. Romeo, único heredero de los Montesco, conoce a Julieta, hija única de los Capuleto; ambos se enamoran a primera vista. Sabiendo que sus padres jamás permitirán su unión, se casan en secreto. El fray Lorenzo idea un plan para que Romeo y Julieta puedan escapar juntos. Ese mismo día Romeo se enfrenta a Teobaldo y en venganza de su amigo, lo mata. El príncipe destierra a Romeo por tal hecho y se va Mantua, después de ver a Julieta, quien es obligada a casarse con el Conde Paris. Cuando éste no sale como es planeado, reina la confusión y se complican las cosas. ARGUMENTO
  10. 10. La historia es ambientada en Italia en la ciudad de Verona y Mantua en la segunda mitad del siglo XV. De la ciudad de Verona se conocen los sitios comunes de las familias enfrentadas como la plaza pública, algunas calles y el cementerio. AMBIENTE
  11. 11. Hogar de los Capuleto: Señor Capuleto: Patriarca. Señora Capuleto: Matriarca. Julieta Capuleto: Hija de los Capuleto. Teobaldo Capuleto: Primo de Julieta. La nodriza: Confidente y nodriza personal de Julieta. Pedro, Sansón y Gregorio: Sirvientes de la casa. Hogar de los Montesco: Señor Montesco: Patriarca. Señora Montesco: Matriarca. Romeo Montesco: Hijo de los Montesco. Benvolio Montesco: Primo de Romeo. Abraham y Baltasar: Sirvientes de la casa. Gobierno de Verona: Príncipe Della Escala: Príncipe de Verona. Conde Paris: Pariente de Della Escala y prometido de Julieta. Mercucio Della Escala: Pariente de Della Escala, amigo de Romeo y compañero de Benvolio. Otros: Fray Lorenzo: Fraile franciscano, amigo de Romeo. Fray Juan: Mensajero de Fray Lorenzo. Boticario: Boticario que le vende el veneno a Romeo. PERSONAJES
  12. 12. HIPÉRBATON FIGURAS LITERARIA ROMEO & JULIETA  “Causa fue de esto un error”.  “A sus mujeres castigará mi desprecio”.  “Nosotros su pan comemos”. “¡Ella! Aérea, sutil como el viento”. SIMIL O COMPARACIÓN “Hacer de los ojos ríos que rebosan llanto ardiente”. HIPÉRBOLE “No puedo contrarrestar la mas amplia amargura, ni la mas cruel tortura, el inefable placer que me hace sentir el ver un instante su hermosura”. ALITERACIÓN SINÉCDOQUE “Sacad al punto el acero”.
