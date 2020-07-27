Successfully reported this slideshow.
A quick excursion to the neighborhood supermarket reveals a plethora of linguistic and non-linguistic signs that we all consciously and subconsciously interpret and make use of in our browsing/shopping experience. Food packaging, displays and design of space all ultimately aim for and contribute to maximizing the possibility of the products landing into the shopping cart/basket.
This presentation is a draft of one of an assignment I worked on in 2016 as a semiotics student at the Department of Semiotics, University of Tartu, Estonia.
If you find this presentation interesting and/or useful, please like and leave a comment. It will encourage me to share more content here with all of you.

Signs in a supermarket by Dipti Kotwal

  1. 1. Signs in a supermarket Autumn 2016 Ecosemiotics Dipti Kotwal October 01, 2016 Dept. of Semiotics University of Tartu Estonia
  2. 2. Shelf to billing via basket Ergonomic modification of the usual shape of the basket to make it user friendly. This particular shape orients the weight of the shopped items outwards, slightly away from the body so the shopper does not have to lean to one side when carrying it around. The inner curve ensures easy movement when walking, without the basket grazing against the leg.
  3. 3. — wearing connotative colors — wearing iconic colors — being quickly selectable — being grouped together with others of its kind — not being prepacked in fixed quantities — wearing the right texture — bearing the use-by-date stamp conspicuously — being at the right eye-level — being in a sloped display Products & produce prepare to make it into the shopper’s basket by
  4. 4. Wearing connotative colors Eggs from free-range hens. The color of the carton encodes grass, freshness, outdoors and natural surroundings
  5. 5. Wearing connotative colors Eggs with omega-3 fatty acids that are supposed to promote a healthy heart. The color of the carton may or may not have been inspired by the English expression “in the pink of health”
  6. 6. Wearing iconic colors Palette of the package includes iconic colors picked directly from the main ingredients, offering a representational ‘preview’ of the contents
  7. 7. Wearing iconic colors Palette of the package includes iconic colors picked directly from main ingredients, offering a color-based visual amplification of the product inside
  8. 8. Being quickly selectable Ready-to-eat gourmet meals in shelves that enable on-the-go selection for the buyer in a hurry
  9. 9. Being grouped together with others of its kind Citrus fruits displayed together for easy comparison and choice
  10. 10. Being grouped together with others of its kind Apple and pear varieties displayed together for easy comparison and choice; both belong to the family Rosaceae
  11. 11. Being grouped together with others of its kind Large-sized vegetables displayed together; this helps prevent the displayed veggies from damaging other smaller veggies and may also help the shopper manage basket/cart space better
  12. 12. Not being prepacked in fixed quantities Bulk bins allow for buying items in desired non-standard quantities. Transparency of the bins renders labeling unnecessary
  13. 13. Wearing the right texture It has become a norm for products in trending categories such as ‘organic’, ‘natural’, ‘artisanal’, etc. to be packed in dull, matte-finish textures. The graphics in such categories may make use of muted, neutral colors
  14. 14. Wearing the right texture It has become a norm for products in trending categories such as ‘organic’, ‘natural’, ‘artisanal’, etc. to be packed in dull, matte-finish textures. The graphics in such categories may make use of muted, neutral colors. Additionally, Khaki or paper packaging are also opted for by many brands to convey ‘eco-friendly’ and ‘handmade’.
  15. 15. Bearing the use-by-date stamp conspicuously An easy-to-find use-by date is convenient for the buyer when shopping; in case of products with a short shelf life, this also acts as a reminder every time it is consumed. In the supermarket, a readily visible expiry date may also ensure minimum handling of the item
  16. 16. Being at the right eye-level The pack height of cold cuts necessitates that the package graphics be printed on the top than the sides. The product and graphics will therefore be visible only when these products are placed on shelves that go below the shoppers’ eye-level
  17. 17. Being in a sloped display (shelf with a slope) A top shelf is suitable for small, lightweight items that are not awkwardly shaped and can be easily picked up. A sloped top shelf helps the items to slide forward after the first one in the row is picked up: the next buyer can pick something from this display effortlessly.
  18. 18. Thank You Dipti Kotwal October 01, 2016 Dept. of Semiotics University of Tartu Estonia

