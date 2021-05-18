Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 online #MWCP21 18,19,20 Jan 2021 Thanks to our sponsors ! Merci à nos sponsors
Suivez-nous tout au long de l’année ! Follow us all year round! https://aos.community https://twitter.com/mwcparis #MWCP21...
Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 MICROSOFT 365 SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE POLICIES MADE EASY Dipti Chhatrapati Modern W...
Microsoft 365 Security Cloud
protect and secure an organization’s resources and data on user devices.Also, lets you publish, push, configure, secure, m...
Microsoft Endpoint Manager endpoint.microsoft.com Simplify provisioning, configuration management of devices Protects devi...
M365 Policies Framework -Management Scenario 1. How many device enrolment managers require to manage devices in each locat...
Microsoft 365 Security and Defender Centers security.microsoft.com, portal.cloudappsecurity.com securitycenter.windows.com...
M365 Policies Framework - Security & Protection Scenario 1. Which is the best place to investigate cloud user activity? Hi...
Microsoft 365 Compliance Manager compliance.microsoft.com Enable auditing for your organization Create alerts for potentia...
M365 Policies Framework - Compliance Scenario 1. When SharePoint files which are affected by this policy be deleted? Hint ...
How do I practically learn M365 Mobility and Security? Join Microsoft 365 Developer Program Build the test environment Con...
Learn More - 1. Join Microsoft 365 Developer Program : https://developer.microsoft.com/en- us/microsoft-365/dev-program 2....
Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 SHARE. DISCOVER. EXPLORE. PARTAGER. DÉCOUVRIR. EXPLORER. Thanks for your attention!
The protection of data, identities, devices, and applications is not only critical to their business, it's subject to compliance requirements and guidelines for the enterprises. While there are multiple policies offered by Microsoft 365 Security and Compliances, As an Enterprise Architect, it's crucial to identify which policy to apply/configure and when. Join this session to fast-track with decision-making on Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance policies.

Microsoft 365 Security and Compliance Policies Made Easy

  1. 1. Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 online #MWCP21 18,19,20 Jan 2021 Thanks to our sponsors ! Merci à nos sponsors
  2. 2. Suivez-nous tout au long de l’année ! Follow us all year round! https://aos.community https://twitter.com/mwcparis #MWCP21 https://modern-workplace.pro https://twitter.com/aOSComm tps://www.linkedin.com/compan y/ams-community https://www.linkedin.com/company/ mwcp https://www.facebook.com/ modernworkplaceconferenceparis https://www.facebook.com/ aOSCommunity (FR) https://www.facebook.com/ aosComm (EN)
  3. 3. Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 MICROSOFT 365 SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE POLICIES MADE EASY Dipti Chhatrapati Modern Workplace Architect 19 janvier 2021 13:30 UTC+1 Session in English
  4. 4. Microsoft 365 Security Cloud
  5. 5. protect and secure an organization’s resources and data on user devices.Also, lets you publish, push, configure, secure, monitor, and update mobile apps for your users. a process of securiing resources, so only authorized people can access it. Protecting data against physical theft,attacks over the network and theft by employees/trusted people. adhering to a rule, such as a policy, standard, specification, or law within the organization. Management Security & Protection Compliance Microsoft 365 Policies Framework : MSPC Managing and Securing Organization Resources Device Apps Data Identities
  6. 6. Microsoft Endpoint Manager endpoint.microsoft.com Simplify provisioning, configuration management of devices Protects devices against threats Modernize existing investments Mobile Device Management (MDM) Device Configuration Policy Device Compliance policy Device Conditional Access Policy Mobile Application Management (MAM) App Configuration policy App Protection Policy Office App Policy M365 Policies Framework - Management
  7. 7. M365 Policies Framework -Management Scenario 1. How many device enrolment managers require to manage devices in each location? Hint : Device Enrollment manager enrolls devices where each Device Enrollment manager can enroll 1000 devices. 2. Which policy is required so that “Company1” group users can access only Microsoft Exchange Online from the managed devices? Hint : Configure users and access of apps. A Consulting company has employees with M365 E5 license and have devices as shown in below table. Ensure that Group “Company1” can only access Exchange online from the managed devices. Location Employee Laptops Desktops Mobile Device Montreal 2500 2800 300 3100 Seattle 1000 1100 200 1500 New York 300 220 30 400
  8. 8. Microsoft 365 Security and Defender Centers security.microsoft.com, portal.cloudappsecurity.com securitycenter.windows.com, portal.atp.azure.com Portal.azure.com Monitor and respond to threat activity strengthen security posture across workloads get rich visibility over data, users and apps classify and protect documents and emails M365 Policies Framework - Security & Protection Security & Protection Policies Anti-malware/Phishing/spam policy ATP Safe attachments/link policy Domain Keys Identified Mail Identity Protection Policies Alert Policies Office 365 Alerts (29) Cloud App Security (75)
  9. 9. M365 Policies Framework - Security & Protection Scenario 1. Which is the best place to investigate cloud user activity? Hint : Security Portals 2. Where can you configure Anti-malware policy? Hint : Security Portals 3. How to configure risky-sign in policy? Hint : Azure Portal As an administrator, you require to configure security policies and investigate suspicious activities in your organization.
  10. 10. Microsoft 365 Compliance Manager compliance.microsoft.com Enable auditing for your organization Create alerts for potential compliance issues Classify and protect sensitive data Analyze Sensitive Information M365 Policies Framework - Compliance Data Policies Data Loss Prevention policy Retention policy Alert Policies Office 365 Alerts(29) Cloud App Security (75) Office 365 Audit Log Alert
  11. 11. M365 Policies Framework - Compliance Scenario 1. When SharePoint files which are affected by this policy be deleted? Hint : Check location and conditions. 2. Will all data be retained for 3 years after policy is activated? Hint: Check location and conditions. 3. Will user be able to access document containing UK passport number? Hint : Check DLP action 1. Retention Policy is applied to Exchange Emails/OneDrive Accounts/SharePoint Sites and Office 365 Groups with following retention period settings: 1. Do not retain content, but delete it if it’s older than 3 years 2. Content that is older than 3 years, will be deleted after policy is activated 2. DLP policy is applied to all Microsoft 365 files, if the content matches UK passport number, then notify people with tip in email message.
  12. 12. How do I practically learn M365 Mobility and Security? Join Microsoft 365 Developer Program Build the test environment Configure M365 Enterprise Mobility and Security Policies 1 2 3
  13. 13. Learn More - 1. Join Microsoft 365 Developer Program : https://developer.microsoft.com/en- us/microsoft-365/dev-program 2. Build Test Environment : https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft- 365/enterprise/m365-enterprise-test-lab- guides?view=o365-worldwide 3. Enterprise Administrator Expert Certification: https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/learn/certifications/m365-enterprise- administrator
  14. 14. Modern Workplace Conference Paris 2021 SHARE. DISCOVER. EXPLORE. PARTAGER. DÉCOUVRIR. EXPLORER. Thanks for your attention!

