Pdf esep 2020 presentacion sesion 7 fiscalizacion laboral

DIPLOMADO EN LEGISLACION LABORAL Y RELACIONES LABORALES Sesión 7 Legislación Laboral Mg. Jorge Quijandria Ascencio ESCUELA...
FISCALIZACION LABORAL 1. SUNAFIL: Marco legal de acción. 2. Facultades del Inspector de Trabajo. 3. El inicio del procedim...
I.- Marco Legal de Acción: Ley Nº 29981, Ley que crea la Superintendencia Nacional de Fiscalización Laboral CREACION Y FIN...
SITUACIONES ESPECIALES INTERNAS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9vg1NDglL0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P50_q9JkCqc DI...
1. Personas naturales o jurídicas. 2. Públicas o privadas. 3. Incluyendo a empresas pertenecientes al ámbito de la activid...
Comprende a Inspectores auxiliares, inspectores de trabajo y supervisores inspectores Son autoridades públicas, cuyos acto...
Origen y tipos de una Actuación Inspectiva Denuncia del Trabajador /Sindicato Lo solicita un Sector Público o el Poder Jud...
ACTUACION INSPECTIVA: ¿Qué es?
ACTUACION INSPECTIVA: ¿Qué es?
Modalidades de actuación inspectiva Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecenc...
Modalidades de actuación Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecencia del suje...
Modalidades de actuación Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecencia del suje...
¿QUE PASA SI HAY UN JUICIO ABIERTO SOBRE LOS MISMOS HECHOS QUE SE INSPECCIONAN?
PLAZO PARA ETAPA INVESTIGATORIA
PLAZOS ESPECIALES HOSTIGAMIENTO SEXUAL
PLAZOS ESPECIALES
PLAZOS ESPECIALES
Instancias Administrativas Primera Instancia Sub Dirección de Inspección en G.R. Sub Intendencia de Resolución en SUNAFIL ...
Procedimiento Inspectivo: etapas ANTES 2 ETAPAS HOY 3 ETAPAS
PROCEDIMIENTO INSPECTIVO: ETAPAS PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR AÑO 2019
PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR: PLAZO
PROCEDIMIENTO INSPECTIVO: ETAPAS PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR ACCION PREVIA Entra en vigencia el 11 de noviembre 2020
¿Qué es ACCION PREVIA?
FASE DE INSTRUCCION
ETAPA SANCIONADORA
Procedimiento Sancionador
Reglas de Insubsanabilidad •Cuando los efectos de la afectación del derecho o del incumplimiento de la obligación pueden s...
Cuadro de Multas: Gravedad y tipo de empresa
FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
¿Nace el expediente electrónico SUNAFIL?
FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
  1. 1. DIPLOMADO EN LEGISLACION LABORAL Y RELACIONES LABORALES Sesión 7 Legislación Laboral Mg. Jorge Quijandria Ascencio ESCUELA EMPRESARIAL DEL PERÚ
  2. 2. FISCALIZACION LABORAL 1. SUNAFIL: Marco legal de acción. 2. Facultades del Inspector de Trabajo. 3. El inicio del procedimiento inspectivo. 4. El procedimiento sancionador. 5. Escala de multas vigentes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW0L7GMozzw https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_mrcK35rXQ Contenido de la Sesión
  3. 3. I.- Marco Legal de Acción: Ley Nº 29981, Ley que crea la Superintendencia Nacional de Fiscalización Laboral CREACION Y FINALIDAD: La Superintendencia Nacional de Fiscalización Laboral (Sunafil), es un organismo técnico especializado, adscrito al Ministerio de Trabajo y Promoción del Empleo, responsable de: 1.-Promover(orientación) 2.- Supervisar y fiscalizar el cumplimiento del ordenamiento jurídico sociolaboral y el de seguridad y salud en el trabajo, así como brindar asesoría técnica, realizar investigaciones y proponer la emisión de normas sobre dichas materias.
  4. 4. SITUACIONES ESPECIALES INTERNAS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9vg1NDglL0 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P50_q9JkCqc DIA DEL INSPECTOR RECLAMO SUNAFIL
  5. 5. 1. Personas naturales o jurídicas. 2. Públicas o privadas. 3. Incluyendo a empresas pertenecientes al ámbito de la actividad empresarial del Estado. ❖ Siempre que estén sujetos al Régimen Laboral de la Actividad Privada. ❖ La inspección del trabajo no es competente para inspeccionar el cumplimiento de derechos y obligaciones del: ❖ Régimen Laboral del Sector Público. ❖ Contrato Administrativo de Servicios – CAS (excepto de obreros SUNAFIL: AMBITO DE ACTUACION
  6. 6. Comprende a Inspectores auxiliares, inspectores de trabajo y supervisores inspectores Son autoridades públicas, cuyos actos merecen fe, seleccionados por concurso público por razones de aptitud. Sus facultades son: •Entrar libremente de día o de noche a cualquier centro de trabajo •Practicar cualquier investigación, diligencia a fin de ver la materia inspeccionada. •Requerir la presencia del inspeccionado en su centro de trabajo o en las oficinas públicas. •Examinar cualquier documentación, programas informáticos y documentos de seguridad social, planillas declaración de impuesto a la renta y cualquier tipo de documento relativo al cumplimiento. •Adoptar medidas para exigir al empleador que cumplan sus obligaciones. II.- Facultades de los Inspectores de Trabajo
  7. 7. Origen y tipos de una Actuación Inspectiva Denuncia del Trabajador /Sindicato Lo solicita un Sector Público o el Poder Judicial De oficio a iniciativa de la propia SUNAFIL en sus programas anuales. A pedido del empleador. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NthDQdU3yXA ACTUACION INSPECTIVA DE ORIENTACION ACTUACION INSPECTIVA DE INVESTIGACION https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-VLDUokbP8
  8. 8. ACTUACION INSPECTIVA: ¿Qué es?
  9. 9. ACTUACION INSPECTIVA: ¿Qué es?
  10. 10. Modalidades de actuación inspectiva Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecencia del sujeto inspeccionado. Comprobación de datos o antecedentes. Requerimiento de información por medio de sistemas de comunicación electrónicas (D.S.008- 2019-TR del 24/Junio/2019)
  11. 11. Modalidades de actuación Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecencia del sujeto inspeccionado. Comprobación de datos o antecedentes. Requerimiento de información por medio de sistemas de comunicación electrónicas (D.S.008-2019- TR del 24/Junio/2019)
  12. 12. Modalidades de actuación Visitas de inspección a los centros y lugares de trabajo. Requerimiento de comparecencia del sujeto inspeccionado. Comprobación de datos o antecedentes. Requerimiento de información por medio de sistemas de comunicación electrónicas (D.S.008-2019-TR del 24/Junio/2019) Comprobación de datos.- Verificación de datos o antecedentes del empleador que obran en el sector público. Cuando del análisis de dicha información se llega a la conclusión que hay incumplimientos, la SUNAFIL debe continuar la inspección en cualquiera de las otras modalidades.
  13. 13. ¿QUE PASA SI HAY UN JUICIO ABIERTO SOBRE LOS MISMOS HECHOS QUE SE INSPECCIONAN?
  14. 14. PLAZO PARA ETAPA INVESTIGATORIA
  15. 15. PLAZOS ESPECIALES HOSTIGAMIENTO SEXUAL
  16. 16. PLAZOS ESPECIALES
  17. 17. PLAZOS ESPECIALES
  18. 18. Instancias Administrativas Primera Instancia Sub Dirección de Inspección en G.R. Sub Intendencia de Resolución en SUNAFIL Segunda Instancia Dirección de Inspección en G. Regionales Intendencia Regional en SUNAFIL Tribunal de Fiscalización Laboral IV.- El Procedimiento Inspectivo
  19. 19. Procedimiento Inspectivo: etapas ANTES 2 ETAPAS HOY 3 ETAPAS
  20. 20. PROCEDIMIENTO INSPECTIVO: ETAPAS PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR AÑO 2019
  21. 21. PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR: PLAZO
  22. 22. PROCEDIMIENTO INSPECTIVO: ETAPAS PROCEDIMIENTO SANCIONADOR ACCION PREVIA Entra en vigencia el 11 de noviembre 2020
  23. 23. ¿Qué es ACCION PREVIA?
  24. 24. FASE DE INSTRUCCION
  25. 25. ETAPA SANCIONADORA
  26. 26. Procedimiento Sancionador
  27. 27. Reglas de Insubsanabilidad •Cuando los efectos de la afectación del derecho o del incumplimiento de la obligación pueden ser revertidos. Infracciones Subsanables •Cuando los efectos de la afectación del derecho o del incumplimiento de la obligación no pueden ser revertidos. Infracciones Insubsanables Son insubsanables Numeral 25.7 (Disposiciones sobre trabajo de niños, niñas y adolescentes) Numeral 25.18 (Disposiciones sobre trabajo forzoso y trata de personas) Regla general: (Artículo 49° segundo párrafo) Regla particular (48.1-D) • Aquellas que tienen una especial trascendencia por la naturaleza del deber infringido o afectan derechos de los trabajadores especialmente protegidos por las normas legales. MUY GRAVE • Actos u omisiones contrarios a los derechos de los trabajadores o cuando se incumplan obligaciones que trasciendan el àmbito formal. GRAVE • Obligaciones formalesLEVE Calificación de las infracciones
  28. 28. Cuadro de Multas: Gravedad y tipo de empresa
  29. 29. FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
  30. 30. FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
  31. 31. ¿Nace el expediente electrónico SUNAFIL?
  32. 32. FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP
  33. 33. FISCALIZACION DE APORTES AFP

