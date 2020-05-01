LEGLAB090220-S5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIPLOMADO EN LEGISLACIÓN Y RELACIONES LABORALES … REMUNERACIÓN Y BENEFICIOS SOCIALES ___________________________________ F...
REMUNERACIÓN Y BENEFICIOS SOCIALES CONTENIDO 1. LA REMUNERACIÓN: DEFINICIÓN Y REGULACIÓN LEGAL. 2. CONCEPTOS REMUNERATIVOS...
BASE LEGAL  CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL PERÚ ( ARTICULOS N° 22,23, 24,29)  LEY DE PRODUCTIVIDAD Y COMPETITIVIDAD LABORAL (...
REMUNERACIÓN: CARACTERISTICAS 1. UNA CONTRAPRESTACIÓN 2. INTANGIBLE 3. PREFERENCIAL 4. INENBARGABLE5. CONDICIONADA A FACTO...
REMUNERACIÓN VS INGRESO
REMUNERACIÓN REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE REMUNERACIÓN EN ESPECIE REMUNERACIÓN PERIODICA REMUNERACIÓ...
REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS Artículo 9.- Son remuneración computable la REMUNERACIÓN BÁSICA y TODAS LAS CANTIDADE...
REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE CUADRO 1 CONCEPTO MONTO R. BÁSICA 4000 A. FAMILIAR 93 ALIMENTACIÓN PRINCIPAL 200 4293 CUADRO 2 CON...
REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: a) Gra...
REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: c) El ...
REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: f) asi...
REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: j) La ...
REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE CUALES SON CONCEPTOS NO REMUNERATIVOS CONCEPTO MONTO B. POR ESCOLARIDAD 2000 A. FAMILIAR 93 HOS...
REMUNERACIÓN EN ESPECIE LEY CTS Artículo 15.- Cuando se pacte el pago de la remuneración en especie, entendiéndose por tal...
REMUNERACIÓN REGULAR LEY DE CTS –DL 650 Artículo 16.- Se considera remuneración regular aquélla percibida habitualmente po...
REMUNERACIÓN REGULAR EJEMPLO BONIFICACIÓN POR ESCOLARIDAD ( ENERO, FEBRERO Y MARZO) ¿? MOVILIDAD POR ENERO, MARZO, Y ABRIL...
REMUNERACIÓN PERIODICA LEY DE CTS –DL 650 Artículo 18.- Las remuneraciones de periodicidad semestral se incorporan a la re...
PREGUNTA ¿ ES LO MISMO LA REMUNERACIÓN MÍNIMA VITAL, REMUNERACIÓN BÁSICA Y REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE?
REMUNERACIÓN MÍNIMA VITAL DS 004-2018-TR 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 S/.580 US$190 S/.675 US$24...
TIEMPO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADO  LEY DE LA CTS –DL 650  Artículo 7.- Sólo se toma en cuenta EL TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS EFECTIV...
TIEMPO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADO  LEY DE LA CTS –DL 650 Por excepción, también son computables:  a) Las inasistencias motiv...
ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR: LEY 25129 ASIGNACIÓNFAMILIAR CONCEPTO REMUNERATIVO-10% RMV TRABAJADORES DE LA ACTIVIDAD PRIVADA HIJOS...
PREGUNTA ¿TODAS LAS EMPRESAS TIENEN BENEFICIOS SOCIALES? NO
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES :TIPOS DE REGÍMENES Micro: 150 uit Pequeña: 150 uit-1700uit Mediana 1700 uit – 2300 uit
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES  Compensación por Tiempo de Servicios  Vacaciones  Participación de Utilidades  Gratificaciones  ...
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: CTS
COMPENSACIÓN POR TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS Se debita al mes de ingreso Se deposita los primeros 15 días de mayo Corte 31 de octu...
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: CTS 1. ¿Cuáles trabajadores tienen derecho? Los que laboren más de 4 horas – la CTS se debita al mes ...
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: VACACIONES REQUISITOS RECORD VACACIONAL DL . N° 713-ART. 10 LABORAR MÁS DE 4 HORAS UN AÑO EFECTIVAMEN...
BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: VACACIONES 1. ¿Es legal vender mis vacaciones? 5. ¿Qué es descanso Vacacional? 2. ¿Quién determina la...
GRATIFICACIONES: LEY 27735 MONTO:REMUNERACIONES REGULARES VINCULO LABORAL EN LA ENTREGA DÍAS EFECTIVMENTE LABORADOS – EXCE...
SEGURO DE VIDA LEY  BASE LEGAL DL 688  MODIFICADA POR DS 009-2020-TR
SEGURO DE VIDA LEY: ANTES  Trabajadores del sector privado  A los 4 años de cumplido labores,o si es interrumpido, se su...
VALE DE ALIMENTO: USO Y BENEFICIOS 1. CONVENIO ENTRE EL EMPLEADOR Y TRABAJADOR O COLECTIVO – NO TIENE CARÁCTER REMUNERATIV...
PROTECCIÓNN JURÍDICA DE LA REMUNERACIÓN  El artículo 648° del Texto Único Ordenado del Código Procesal Civil regula los c...
  1. 1. DIPLOMADO EN LEGISLACIÓN Y RELACIONES LABORALES … REMUNERACIÓN Y BENEFICIOS SOCIALES ___________________________________ FABIOLA HERRERA I.
  2. 2. REMUNERACIÓN Y BENEFICIOS SOCIALES CONTENIDO 1. LA REMUNERACIÓN: DEFINICIÓN Y REGULACIÓN LEGAL. 2. CONCEPTOS REMUNERATIVOS 3. TIEMPO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADO 4. ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR 5. BENEFICIOS FICIOS SOCIALES: COMPENSACIÓN POR TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS (CTS),VACACIONES,UTILIDADES,SEGURO DE VIDA LEY,GRATIFICACIONES, 6. PROTECCIÓN JURÍDICA DE LA REMUNERACIÓN.
  3. 3. BASE LEGAL  CONSTITUCIÓN POLÍTICA DEL PERÚ ( ARTICULOS N° 22,23, 24,29)  LEY DE PRODUCTIVIDAD Y COMPETITIVIDAD LABORAL (ARTICULO N° 4)  DS 004-2018-TR MONTO DE LA REMUNERACIÓN MÍNIMA VITAL  DL N° 650 LEY DE COMPENSACIÓN POR TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS  LEY DE ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR LEY25129 ,REGLAMENTO DS 035-90-TR  DL 713 LEY DE DESCANSOS REMUNERADOS  DL 1405 LEY QUE MODIFICA A DL 713 LEY DE DESCANSOS REMUNERADOS  LEY N°. 28051 LEY DE PRESTACIONES ALIMENTARIAS  DS. 007-2008-TR LEY DE PROMOCIÓN DE LA COMPETITIVIDAD, FORMALIZACIÓN Y DESARROLLO DE LA MICRO Y PEQUEÑA EMPRESA.  DS. 008-2008-TR REGLAMENTO DEL DS. 007-2008-TR  LEY DE SEGURO DE VIDA LEY
  4. 4. REMUNERACIÓN: CARACTERISTICAS 1. UNA CONTRAPRESTACIÓN 2. INTANGIBLE 3. PREFERENCIAL 4. INENBARGABLE5. CONDICIONADA A FACTORES EXTERNOS 6.REGULARIDAD 7.LIBRE DISPOSICIÓN
  5. 5. REMUNERACIÓN VS INGRESO
  6. 6. REMUNERACIÓN REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE REMUNERACIÓN EN ESPECIE REMUNERACIÓN PERIODICA REMUNERACIÓN REGULAR DERECHO CONSTITUCIONAL MARCO LEGAL
  7. 7. REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS Artículo 9.- Son remuneración computable la REMUNERACIÓN BÁSICA y TODAS LAS CANTIDADES QUE REGULARMENTE PERCIBA EL TRABAJADOR, en dinero o en especie como contraprestación de su labor, cualquiera sea la denominación que se les dé, SIEMPRE QUE SEAN DE SU LIBRE DISPOSICIÓN. Se incluye en este concepto el valor de la alimentación principal cuando es proporcionada en especie por el empleador y se excluyen los conceptos contemplados en los Artículos 19 y 20. (subrayado nuestro).
  8. 8. REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE CUADRO 1 CONCEPTO MONTO R. BÁSICA 4000 A. FAMILIAR 93 ALIMENTACIÓN PRINCIPAL 200 4293 CUADRO 2 CONCEPTO MONTO R. BÁSICA 1200 UTILIDADES 7000 CANASTA NAVIDEÑA 600 1200
  9. 9. REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: a) Gratificaciones extraordinarias u otros pagos que perciba el trabajador ocasionalmente, a título de liberalidad del empleador o que hayan sido materia de convención colectiva, o aceptadas en los procedimientos de conciliación o mediación, o establecidas por resolución de la Autoridad Administrativa de Trabajo, o por laudo arbitral. Se incluye en este concepto a la bonificación por cierre de pliego; b) Cualquier forma de participación en las utilidades de la empresa;
  10. 10. REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: c) El costo o valor de las condiciones de trabajo; d) La canasta de Navidad o similares; e) El valor del transporte, siempre que esté supeditado a la asistencia al centro de trabajo y que razonablemente cubra el respectivo traslado. Se incluye en este concepto el monto fijo que el empleador otorgue por pacto individual o convención colectiva, siempre que cumpla con los requisitos antes mencionados;
  11. 11. REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: f) asignación o bonificación por educación, siempre que sea por un monto razonable y se encuentre debidamente sustentada; g) Las asignaciones o bonificaciones por cumpleaños, matrimonio, nacimiento de hijos, fallecimiento y aquéllas de semejante naturaleza. Igualmente, las asignaciones que se abonen con motivo de determinadas festividades siempre que sean consecuencia de una negociación colectiva; h) Los bienes que la empresa otorgue a sus trabajadores, de su propia producción, en cantidad razonable para su consumo directo y de su familia; i) Todos aquellos montos que se otorgan al trabajador para el cabal desempeño de su labor o con general ocasión de sus funciones, tales como movilidad, viáticos, gastos de representación, vestuario y en todo lo que razonablemente cumpla tal objeto y no constituya beneficio o ventaja patrimonial para el trabajador;
  12. 12. REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE  LEY DE CTS  Artículo 19.- No se consideran remuneraciones computables las siguientes: j) La alimentación proporcionada directamente por el empleador que tenga la calidad de condición de trabajo por ser indispensable para la prestación de servicios, las prestaciones alimentarias otorgadas bajo la modalidad de suministro indirecto de acuerdo a su ley correspondiente, o cuando se derive de mandato legal. Artículo 20.- Tampoco se incluirá en la remuneración computable la alimentación proporcionada directamente por el empleador que tenga la calidad de condición de trabajo por ser indispensable para la prestación de los servicios, o cuando se derive de mandato legal.
  13. 13. REMUNERACIÓN NO COMPUTABLE CUALES SON CONCEPTOS NO REMUNERATIVOS CONCEPTO MONTO B. POR ESCOLARIDAD 2000 A. FAMILIAR 93 HOSPEDAJE 200 MOVILIDAD 50 MONTO DEL CONCEPTOS REMUNERATIVOS CONCEPTO MONTO R. BÁSICA 5000 B. EXTRAORDINARIA 12000 B. CUMPLEAÑOS 600 5000
  14. 14. REMUNERACIÓN EN ESPECIE LEY CTS Artículo 15.- Cuando se pacte el pago de la remuneración en especie, entendiéndose por tal los bienes que recibe el trabajador como contraprestación del servicio, se valorizará de común acuerdo o, a falta de éste, por el valor de mercado y su importe se consignará en el libro de planillas y boletas de pago. ¿ EXISTE ALGÚN PORCENTAJE DE REMUNERACIÓN EN ESPECIE? NO, PUEDE SER EL 100%
  15. 15. REMUNERACIÓN REGULAR LEY DE CTS –DL 650 Artículo 16.- Se considera remuneración regular aquélla percibida habitualmente por el trabajador, aun cuando sus montos puedan variar en razón de incrementos u otros motivos. Por excepción, tratándose de remuneraciones complementarias, de naturaleza variable o imprecisa, se considera cumplido el requisito de regularidad si el trabajador las ha percibido cuando menos tres meses en cada período de seis, a efectos de los depósitos a que se refiere el Artículo 21 de esta Ley. Para su incorporación a la remuneración computable se suman los montos percibidos y su resultado se divide entre seis.
  16. 16. REMUNERACIÓN REGULAR EJEMPLO BONIFICACIÓN POR ESCOLARIDAD ( ENERO, FEBRERO Y MARZO) ¿? MOVILIDAD POR ENERO, MARZO, Y ABRIL ¿? BONIFICACIÓN POR METAS ( JULIO, AGOSTO,FEBRERO) ¿? ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR ( ENERO,FEBRERO,AGOSTO) ¿? BONIFICACIÓN POR CIERRE DE PLIEGO
  17. 17. REMUNERACIÓN PERIODICA LEY DE CTS –DL 650 Artículo 18.- Las remuneraciones de periodicidad semestral se incorporan a la remuneración computable a razón de un sexto de lo percibido en el semestre respectivo. SE INCLUYE EN ESTE CONCEPTO LAS GRATIFICACIONES DE FIESTAS PATRIAS Y NAVIDAD. Las remuneraciones que se abonan por un período mayor se incorporan a la remuneración computable a razón de un dozavo de lo percibido en el semestre respectivo. Las remuneraciones que se abonen en períodos superiores a un año, no son computables. Las remuneraciones fijas de periodicidad menor a un semestre pero superior a un mes, se incorporan a la remuneración computable aplicándose la regla del Artículo 16 de la presente Ley, sin que sea exigible el requisito de haber sido percibida cuando menos tres meses en cada período de seis
  18. 18. PREGUNTA ¿ ES LO MISMO LA REMUNERACIÓN MÍNIMA VITAL, REMUNERACIÓN BÁSICA Y REMUNERACIÓN COMPUTABLE?
  19. 19. REMUNERACIÓN MÍNIMA VITAL DS 004-2018-TR 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 S/.580 US$190 S/.675 US$245 S/.750 US$280 S/.750 US$294 S/.750 US$268 S/.750 US$245 S/.850 US$265 S/.850 US$260 S/.930 US$280 S/.930 US$280 S/.930 US$280
  20. 20. TIEMPO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADO  LEY DE LA CTS –DL 650  Artículo 7.- Sólo se toma en cuenta EL TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS EFECTIVAMENTE PRESTADO EN EL PERÚ, O EN EL EXTRANJERO cuando el trabajador haya sido contratado en el Perú.  Artículo 8.- Son computables los días de trabajo efectivo. En consecuencia, los días de INASISTENCIA INJUSTIFICADA, así como los días no computables se deducirán del tiempo de servicios a razón de un treintavo por cada uno de estos días.
  21. 21. TIEMPO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADO  LEY DE LA CTS –DL 650 Por excepción, también son computables:  a) Las inasistencias motivadas por accidente de trabajo o enfermedad profesional o por enfermedades debidamente comprobadas, en todos los casos hasta por 60 DÍAS AL AÑO.  b) Los días de descanso pre y post natal;  c) Los días de suspensión de la relación laboral con pago de remuneración por el empleador;  d) Los días de huelga, siempre que no haya sido declarada improcedente o ilegal; y,  e) Los días que devenguen remuneraciones en un procedimiento de calificación de despido.
  22. 22. ASIGNACIÓN FAMILIAR: LEY 25129 ASIGNACIÓNFAMILIAR CONCEPTO REMUNERATIVO-10% RMV TRABAJADORES DE LA ACTIVIDAD PRIVADA HIJOS DE 0-18 AÑOS 19-24 AÑOS EL DERECHO SE ADQUIERE CON LA CONDICIÓN DE SER PADRE O MADRE ARTICULO 11 “…OBLIGADO A ACREDITAR LA EXISTENCIA DE UN HIJO”
  23. 23. PREGUNTA ¿TODAS LAS EMPRESAS TIENEN BENEFICIOS SOCIALES? NO
  24. 24. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES :TIPOS DE REGÍMENES Micro: 150 uit Pequeña: 150 uit-1700uit Mediana 1700 uit – 2300 uit
  25. 25. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES  Compensación por Tiempo de Servicios  Vacaciones  Participación de Utilidades  Gratificaciones  Seguro de Vida Ley, modificada por el DU. 044-2019
  26. 26. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: CTS
  27. 27. COMPENSACIÓN POR TIEMPO DE SERVICIOS Se debita al mes de ingreso Se deposita los primeros 15 días de mayo Corte 31 de octubre Se deposita los primeros 15 días de noviembre El ex trabajador cobra al depositario el 100% o cuando esta en vinculo laboral desde el 2005 el excedente de 4 sueldos
  28. 28. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: CTS 1. ¿Cuáles trabajadores tienen derecho? Los que laboren más de 4 horas – la CTS se debita al mes de labores 2. ¿Cuál es el tiempo de Servicios computable? DL N°650 - Articulo N°8 3. ¿Cuáles son las Remuneraciones Computables y no Computables? DL N° 650 – Articulo N° 9 Y 19 respectivamente 4. ¿hasta cuando puedo comunicar la entidad depositaria? Hasta el 30 de abril ó 31 de octubre 5. ¿El trabajador puede solicitar el cambio de depositario? Si, presenta la solicitud a RRHH indicando la elección del nuevo depositarió. 6. ¿En caso de despido por falta grave y que el trabajado haya perjudicado a la empresa se puede retener la CTS? Si. Presentando demanda de Daños y Perjuicios dentro de los 30 días de ocurrido el despido? 7. ¿Qué ocurre cuando el empleado fallece? El depositario entrega a la conyuge el 50%, custodia el otro 50% cuando se presente la declaratoria de herederos.
  29. 29. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: VACACIONES REQUISITOS RECORD VACACIONAL DL . N° 713-ART. 10 LABORAR MÁS DE 4 HORAS UN AÑO EFECTIVAMENTE LABORADOS DL. 713- ART. 12
  30. 30. BENEFICIOS SOCIALES: VACACIONES 1. ¿Es legal vender mis vacaciones? 5. ¿Qué es descanso Vacacional? 2. ¿Quién determina la fecha de vacaciones? 6. ¿ Qué es la remuneración vacacional? 3. ¿Cuál es el monto de las vacaciones? 7. ¿Qué es la indemnización Vacacional? 4. ¿se puede tomar un día de vacaciones? DL 1405
  31. 31. GRATIFICACIONES: LEY 27735 MONTO:REMUNERACIONES REGULARES VINCULO LABORAL EN LA ENTREGA DÍAS EFECTIVMENTE LABORADOS – EXCEPCIONES ART 2. BENEFICIOS INAFECTO PERO NO EN EL IMPUESTO A LA RENTA BONIFICACIÓN EXTRAORDINARIA 9%(DEJARÁN DE APORTAR A ESSALUD) O 6.25% SI SE ENCUENTRA EN UNA EPS (JULIO Y DICIEMBRE)
  32. 32. SEGURO DE VIDA LEY  BASE LEGAL DL 688  MODIFICADA POR DS 009-2020-TR
  33. 33. SEGURO DE VIDA LEY: ANTES  Trabajadores del sector privado  A los 4 años de cumplido labores,o si es interrumpido, se suman los tiempos efectivamente laborados.  Puede ser facultativo a partir de los 3 meses ACTUAL  Trabajadores del sector privado o del sector público bajo el régimen 728  A partir del 11 de febrero de 2020, los empleadores deben contratar un Seguro de Vida Ley para todos sus trabajadores, cualquiera sea su antigüedad.  Por lo que, tienen derecho a la cobertura desde el inicio del vínculo laboral  Trabajadores con menos de 4 años:Del 11 de febrero hasta el 31 de diciembre del 2020: los beneficios de fallecimiento por accidente, asimismo, el de invalidez total y permanente originada por accidente,  A partir del 1 de enero del 2021: los beneficios por fallecimiento natural, fallecimiento por accidente e invalidez total y permanente originada por accidente,
  34. 34. VALE DE ALIMENTO: USO Y BENEFICIOS 1. CONVENIO ENTRE EL EMPLEADOR Y TRABAJADOR O COLECTIVO – NO TIENE CARÁCTER REMUNERATIVO (NO COMPUTABLE) 2. MONTO DE LOS ALIMENTOS ES DEL 20% DE LA REMUNERACIÓN O 2 RMV 3. LOS VALES DE ALIMENTOS DEBE TENER FECHA DE CADUCIDAD, NO PUEDEN SER CANGEADOS EN DINERO 4. LOS VALES DE ALIMETOS DEBE CONSIGNARSE EN LA PLANILLA 0.EL EMLEADOR DEBE HACER UN CONVENIO CON LAS EPA O EA . PEDEN SER ENTREGADOS POR EL EMPLEADOR O LAS EA
  35. 35. PROTECCIÓNN JURÍDICA DE LA REMUNERACIÓN  El artículo 648° del Texto Único Ordenado del Código Procesal Civil regula los casos de inembargabilidad en general, según el siguiente listado son bienes inembargables:  1. Los bienes constituidos en patrimonio familiar.  2. Las prendas de estricto uso personal, libros, alimentos y los que resulten indispensables para su subsistencia.  3. Los vehículos, máquinas, utensilios para el ejercicio directo de la profesión, oficio, enseñanza o aprendizaje.  4. Las insignias, uniformes de los servidores públicos y las armas y equipo de los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas y de la Policía Nacional.  5. Las remuneraciones y pensiones por las primeras 5 unidades de referencia procesal. Él exceso es embargable hasta por una tercera parte.

