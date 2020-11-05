3 intermediacion y-tercerizacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DIPLOMADO EN LEGISLACIÓN LABORAL INTERMEDIACIÓN LABORAL Y TERCERIZACIÓN. .
CONTENIDO • DEFINICIÓN Y DIFERENCIAS • REQUISITOS DE VALIDEZ DE LA TERCERIZACIÓN E INTERMEDIACIÓN • EMPRESAS DE INTERMEDIA...
BASE LEGAL LEY N° 27626, LEY DE INTERMEDIACIÓN DECRETO SUPREMO N°003-2002-TR , REGLAMENTO DE LA LEY DE INTERMEDIACIÓN L...
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SOLO PUEDEN PRESTAR SERVICIOS LAS EMPRESAS: • CONSTITUIDAS BAJO LA LEY GENERAL DE SOCIEDADES • C...
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SERVICIOS TEMPORALIDAD COMPLEMENTARIEDAD ESPECIALIZACIÓN
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SERVICIOS LOS TRABAJADORES DESTACADOS NO PUEDEN REALIZAR LABOR PERMANENTE
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Ley 27626/ D.S. 003-2002-TR INTERMEDIACION LABORAL ACTIVIDADES PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES COMPLEMEN...
EJEMPLO: EMPRESA DE RETAIL DE ALIMENTOS LOGISTICA LIMPIEZA VENTAS
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Ley 27626/ D.S. 003-2002-TR EMPRESAS DE INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Definición Entidades encargadas d...
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Clases de empresas de servicios: a) Empresas de servicios temporales, estos servicios deben suje...
SERVICIOS TEMPORALES EMPRESA DE SERVICIOS EMPRESA USUARIA DESTAQUE DE PERSONAL EJERCE PODER DE DIRECCIÓN LA USUARIA
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL b) Empresas de servicios complementarios, Desarrollan actividades accesorias o no vinculadas al ...
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL c)Empresas de servicios especializados, Brindan servicios de alta especialización no vinculados ...
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL EMPRESA DE SERVICIOS O COOPERATIVA EMPRESA USUARIA IGUAL BENEFICIOS
LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL EN EL CASO QUE LA FIANZA RESULTE INSUFICIENTE PARA EL PAGO DE LOS DERECHOS LABORALES, LA EMPRESA...
TERCERIZACIÓN
¿SABÍAS QUE? En un estudio del 2018 en empresas peruanas, realizado por la empresa Global Research Marketing, se encontró...
TERCERIZACIÓN Definición Proceso mediante el cual una empresa identifica una porción de su proceso productivo que podría s...
LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL CICLO PRODUCTIVO EN UNA EMPRESA
LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL UNA PARTE DEL CICLO LO HACE UN TERCERO
LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL UNA PARTE DEL CICLO LO HACE UN TERCERO
INSCRIPCIÓN • SE DEBEN INSCRIBIR EN EL REGISTRO DE NACIONAL DE EMPRESAS TERCERIZADORAS A CARGO DE LA AUTORIDAD ADMINSTRATI...
CARACTERISTICAS TERCERAPRINCIPAL
OBLIGACIONES DE LA TERCERA PRINCIPAL TERCERA INFORMAR A LOS TRABAJADORES DEL CONTRATO , A SUS REPRESENTANTES Y ORG. SINDIC...
CARACTERISTICAS CENTRO DE LABORES, INSTALACIÓN DE LA EMPRESA PRINCIPAL CENTRO DE OPERACIONES,FUERA DEL LUGAR DE LA EMPRESA...
CARACTERISTICAS: SERVICIO INTEGRAL 1. ACTIVIDADES ESPECIALIZADAS U OBRAS 2. SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR CUENTA Y RIESGOS 3. CU...
EXCEPCION:PLURALIDAD DE CLIENTES EL SERVICIO REQUERIDO POR UN NÚMETO REDUCIDO DE EMPRESAS O ENTIDADES DENTRO DEL ÁMBITO G...
OBLIGACIONES DE LA TERCERA •IDENTIDAD DE LA EMPRESA PRINCIPAL •OBJETO DEL CONTRATO( EN LA EMPRSA PRINCIPAL O EN LATERCERA)...
RELACIÓN PRINCIPAL -TERCERA CONTINUAN CON DERECHOS LABORALES Y SINDICALES DE LOS TRABAJADORES DE LA TERCERA SUBORDINACIÓN ...
TERCERIZACIÓN DE SERVICIOS 1. CONTRATOS DE GERENCIA 2. CONTRATOS DE OBRA 3. PROCESOS DE TERCERIZACIÓN EXTERNA 4. CTOS. PRO...
LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL Existencia real de la empresa que presta el servicio Auténtica actividad de supervisión de sus pr...
DESNATURALIZACIÓN Si el control lo realiza la contratante (Ejem. cumplimiento de horario). Carné distintivo del personal...
NO DESNATURALIZACIÓN CAPACITACIONES PARA TODO EL PERSONAL DEL CENTRO DE LABORES EN SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO CAPAC...
INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Y TERCERIZACION
INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Y TERCERIZACION
CASOS PRÁCTICOS 1.- Una empresa tiene 100 obreros en su planta de procesamiento de latas de atún. Por incremento de activi...
  4. 4. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SOLO PUEDEN PRESTAR SERVICIOS LAS EMPRESAS: • CONSTITUIDAS BAJO LA LEY GENERAL DE SOCIEDADES • COOPERATIVAS, BAJO LA LEY DE COOPERATIVAS DEBE ESTAR EN EL REGISTRO NACIONAL DE EMPRESAS Y ENTIDADES QUE REALIZAN ACTIVIDADES DE INTERMEDIACIÓN LABORAL(12 MESES DE VIGENCIA) Y CAPITAL SOCIAL NO MENOR A 45 UIT
  5. 5. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SERVICIOS TEMPORALIDAD COMPLEMENTARIEDAD ESPECIALIZACIÓN
  6. 6. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL SERVICIOS LOS TRABAJADORES DESTACADOS NO PUEDEN REALIZAR LABOR PERMANENTE
  7. 7. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Ley 27626/ D.S. 003-2002-TR INTERMEDIACION LABORAL ACTIVIDADES PRINCIPALES ACTIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARIAS
  8. 8. EJEMPLO: EMPRESA DE RETAIL DE ALIMENTOS LOGISTICA LIMPIEZA VENTAS
  9. 9. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Ley 27626/ D.S. 003-2002-TR EMPRESAS DE INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Definición Entidades encargadas de los servicios de intermediación son aquellas que tienen por objeto exclusivo destacar a su personal a una empresa usuaria, para prestar servicios temporales, complementarios, o de alta especialización complementarios.
  10. 10. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Clases de empresas de servicios: a) Empresas de servicios temporales, estos servicios deben sujetarse únicamente a las condiciones previstas por la Ley para los contratos de trabajo sujetos a la modalidad de suplencia u ocasionalidad. No puede superar el 20% de la planilla. CLASES DE EMPRESAS DE SERVICIOS DE INTERMEDIACION
  11. 11. SERVICIOS TEMPORALES EMPRESA DE SERVICIOS EMPRESA USUARIA DESTAQUE DE PERSONAL EJERCE PODER DE DIRECCIÓN LA USUARIA
  12. 12. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL b) Empresas de servicios complementarios, Desarrollan actividades accesorias o no vinculadas al giro del negocio de la empresa usuaria, como es el caso de la vigilancia, seguridad, reparación, mensajería externa, limpieza y que son aquellas actividades señaladas en la Resolución Ministerial No. 012-2010-TR. Aquí puede coexistir una fiscalización y dirección compartida entre la empresa intermediadora y la empresa usuaria. Requieren de supervisión y logística básica propia. CLASES DE EMPRESAS DE SERVICIOS DE INTERMEDIACION
  13. 13. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL c)Empresas de servicios especializados, Brindan servicios de alta especialización no vinculados a las actividades principales. En estos casos, las empresa usuarias no determinan ni supervisan sustancialmente las tareas del trabajador destacado. CLASES DE EMPRESAS DE SERVICIOS DE INTERMEDIACION
  14. 14. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL EMPRESA DE SERVICIOS O COOPERATIVA EMPRESA USUARIA IGUAL BENEFICIOS
  15. 15. LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL EN EL CASO QUE LA FIANZA RESULTE INSUFICIENTE PARA EL PAGO DE LOS DERECHOS LABORALES, LA EMPRESA CLIENTE ES SOLIDARIAMENTE RESPONSABLE DE DICHAS DEUDAS. REQUISITOS PARA LA INTERMEDIACION LABORAL
  16. 16. TERCERIZACIÓN
  17. 17. ¿SABÍAS QUE? En un estudio del 2018 en empresas peruanas, realizado por la empresa Global Research Marketing, se encontró que un 86% de las empresas encuestadas tercerizan servicios, y que un 60% planeaba hacerlo en los próximos años.
  18. 18. TERCERIZACIÓN Definición Proceso mediante el cual una empresa identifica una porción de su proceso productivo que podría ser realizada de manera más efectiva y/o eficiente por otra empresa, la cual es contratada para desarrollar esa PROCEDIMIENTO del negocio.
  19. 19. LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL CICLO PRODUCTIVO EN UNA EMPRESA
  20. 20. LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL UNA PARTE DEL CICLO LO HACE UN TERCERO
  21. 21. LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL UNA PARTE DEL CICLO LO HACE UN TERCERO
  22. 22. INSCRIPCIÓN • SE DEBEN INSCRIBIR EN EL REGISTRO DE NACIONAL DE EMPRESAS TERCERIZADORAS A CARGO DE LA AUTORIDAD ADMINSTRATIVA DE TRABAJO. DENTRO DE LOS 30 DÍAS HÁBILES DE SU CONSTITUCIÓN. • VIGENCIA
  23. 23. CARACTERISTICAS TERCERAPRINCIPAL
  24. 24. OBLIGACIONES DE LA TERCERA PRINCIPAL TERCERA INFORMAR A LOS TRABAJADORES DEL CONTRATO , A SUS REPRESENTANTES Y ORG. SINDICALES
  25. 25. CARACTERISTICAS CENTRO DE LABORES, INSTALACIÓN DE LA EMPRESA PRINCIPAL CENTRO DE OPERACIONES,FUERA DEL LUGAR DE LA EMPRESA DONDE VAN LOS TRABAJADORES DESPLAZADPS TERCERA
  26. 26. CARACTERISTICAS: SERVICIO INTEGRAL 1. ACTIVIDADES ESPECIALIZADAS U OBRAS 2. SERVICIOS PRESTADOS POR CUENTA Y RIESGOS 3. CUENTEN CON PROPIOS RECURSOS FINANCIEROS,TÉCNICOS Y MATERIALES 4. RESPONSABLES DE LOS RESULTADOS 1. LOS TRABAJADORES SE ENCUENTREN BAJO SUBORDINACIÓN 2. PLURALIDAD DE CLIENTES(*) 3. CUENTEN CON EQUIPAMIENTO 4. DEBE TENER INVERSIÓN DE CAPITAL 5. LA SOLA PROVISIÓN DE PERSONAL NO ES TERCERIZACIÓN
  27. 27. EXCEPCION:PLURALIDAD DE CLIENTES EL SERVICIO REQUERIDO POR UN NÚMETO REDUCIDO DE EMPRESAS O ENTIDADES DENTRO DEL ÁMBITO GEOGRÁFICO,DEL MERCADO O DEL SECTOR EN EL QUE SE DESARROLLA. CUANDO, LA BASE O NATURALEZA DEL SERVICIO U OBRA,EXISTAN MOTIVOS ANTENDIBLES PARA EL ESTABLECIMIENTO DEEXCLUSIVIDAD. CUANDO SEA UNA MICROEMPRESA
  28. 28. OBLIGACIONES DE LA TERCERA •IDENTIDAD DE LA EMPRESA PRINCIPAL •OBJETO DEL CONTRATO( EN LA EMPRSA PRINCIPAL O EN LATERCERA) •LUGAR DONDE SE EJECUTARÁN LAS ACTIVIDADES •RESPONSABLE DE CUMPLIR CON LOS DERECHOS SINDICALISTAS •OBLIGADAS EN PAGAR LA REMUNERACIONES Y BENEFICIOS SOCIALES
  29. 29. RELACIÓN PRINCIPAL -TERCERA CONTINUAN CON DERECHOS LABORALES Y SINDICALES DE LOS TRABAJADORES DE LA TERCERA SUBORDINACIÓN ES FACULTAD DE LA TERCERA (DEBE CONSTAR POR ESCRITO) LA PRINCIPAL ES SOLIDARIAMENTE RESPONSABLE (OBLIGACIONES LABORALES DE SS,SST) , HASTA 1 AÑO DEL DESPLAZAMIENTO EXCEPCIÓN: SI NO HAY APLAZAMIENTO P.PRINCIPAL
  30. 30. TERCERIZACIÓN DE SERVICIOS 1. CONTRATOS DE GERENCIA 2. CONTRATOS DE OBRA 3. PROCESOS DE TERCERIZACIÓN EXTERNA 4. CTOS. PROPIOS DE TERCERIZACIÓN
  31. 31. LA TERCERIZACION LABORAL Existencia real de la empresa que presta el servicio Auténtica actividad de supervisión de sus propios trabajadores - hecho por la propia contratista. Conexión REAL entre lo que dice el contrato entre la empresa cliente y la contrata, y la real actividad que realiza la contrata. ELEMENTOS QUE DEMUESTRAN UNA REAL TERCERIZACION
  32. 32. DESNATURALIZACIÓN Si el control lo realiza la contratante (Ejem. cumplimiento de horario). Carné distintivo del personal destacado. Resolución de conflictos: jefes de contratante. Facturación: por personas. Servicios temporales o renovación periódica sin sustento Ausencia de un responsable o supervisor de la “contratista”. Existencia de instrucciones directas a trabajadores “destacados”.  Mezcla de actividades propias de la usuaria con las de la contratista.
  33. 33. NO DESNATURALIZACIÓN CAPACITACIONES PARA TODO EL PERSONAL DEL CENTRO DE LABORES EN SEGURIDAD Y SALUD EN EL TRABAJO CAPACITACIONES A TODO EL PERSONAL EN HOSTIGAMIENTO SEXUAL Y CONDUCTA SEXISTA CAPACITACIONES EN ACOSO LABORAL
  34. 34. INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Y TERCERIZACION
  35. 35. INTERMEDIACION LABORAL Y TERCERIZACION
  36. 36. CASOS PRÁCTICOS 1.- Una empresa tiene 100 obreros en su planta de procesamiento de latas de atún. Por incremento de actividad , desea contratar mediante intermediación laboral a 30 obreros mas para dicha planta. ¿Puede usar intermediación laboral o tercerización? ¿O ninguna? 2.- Una empresa que se dedica a producir latas de leche, quiere excluir de su proceso productivo el etiquetado de las latas. Desea que otra empresa se dedique a esa actividad. ¿Puede usar la intermediación laboral?

