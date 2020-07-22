Successfully reported this slideshow.
FCE-UASD
Definición de Aula invertida Enfoque pedagógico que plantea la necesidad de transferir parte del proceso de enseñanza y ap...
1. Etapa 1 – Base. 2. Etapa 2 – Exploración de contenido y conceptos. 3. Etapa 3 – Reflexión a partir de una guía. 4. Etap...
Objetivo • Reflexionar sobre los conceptos de comunicación para EVA, funciones, cualidades y habilidades del tutor virtual...
1. Leer las páginas 2-5. del material Comunicación en los EVA. de la unidad 2. 2. Leer la PPT de la unidad, enfatizando lo...
6. Analizar en qué situaciones de la tutoría virtual pueden ser aplicados estos conceptos. Segundo encuentro: 1. El tutor ...
Guía de de Aula Invertida

Diplomado Tutor Virtual Educativo

Guía de de Aula Invertida

  1. 1. FCE-UASD
  2. 2. Definición de Aula invertida Enfoque pedagógico que plantea la necesidad de transferir parte del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje fuera del aula, con el fin de utilizar el tiempo de clase para el desarrollo de procesos cognitivos de mayor complejidad que favorezcan el aprendizaje significativo. Red de Aprendizaje Invertido (Flipped Learning Network, FLN)
  3. 3. 1. Etapa 1 – Base. 2. Etapa 2 – Exploración de contenido y conceptos. 3. Etapa 3 – Reflexión a partir de una guía. 4. Etapa 4 – Aplicación. Aula Invertida. Etapas
  4. 4. Objetivo • Reflexionar sobre los conceptos de comunicación para EVA, funciones, cualidades y habilidades del tutor virtual para aplicarlos de manera efectiva en la acción formativa en ambientes virtuales.
  5. 5. 1. Leer las páginas 2-5. del material Comunicación en los EVA. de la unidad 2. 2. Leer la PPT de la unidad, enfatizando los slides sobre las cualidades, habilidades y funciones del tutor. 3. Leer la PPT de la unidad 3 completa. 4. Reflexionar sobre los conceptos: 5. Perfil del tutor (cualidades y habilidades), Comunicación asertiva y afectiva, Motivación, Seguimiento, Acompañamiento, herramientas de acompañamiento de Moodle y otras, como: e-mail, foros, chats, llamadas, redes sociales, WhatsApp. Guía para la actividad del módulo. Aula Invertida
  6. 6. 6. Analizar en qué situaciones de la tutoría virtual pueden ser aplicados estos conceptos. Segundo encuentro: 1. El tutor retroalimenta los contenidos del módulo. 2. El tutor hace preguntas detonadoras para iniciar el debate y socializar los temas, usando estrategia de selección. 3. Poner en práctica lo aprendido a través del Estudio de Casos. Guía para la actividad del módulo. Aula Invertida

