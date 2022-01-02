Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENDING SOON! - GET AN INSTANT $10 OFF! Delicious, Easy-To-Make Smoothies For Rapid Weight Loss, Increased Energy, & Incred...
WHAT MAKES THE SMOOTHIE DIET DIFFERENT? This Is NOT just a big book of smoothie recipes. You're getting the same proven 3-...
In just a few minutes from now you'll have access to all the tools you need to lose weight and get healthy as quickly as p...
“LOSE WEIGHT AND FEEL BETTER THAN YOU HAVE IN YEARS... OR IT’S ON ME!” BONUS #2: QUICK-START GUIDE If you’re anything like...
STILL HAVE QUESTIONS? I'VE GOT YOU COVERED!  I NEED TO LOSE MORE WEIGHT, HOW DO I CONTINUE AFTER THE 21 DAYS? The best pa...
some of the top-of-the-line blenders. But I also show you cheaper models that will work just fine and are under $50. The i...
Copyright © 2021 SmoothieDiet.com  Facebook  Instagram Home | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Conta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 1 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 2 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 3 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 4 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 5 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 6 The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra Slide 7
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 02, 2022
23 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 02, 2022
23 views

Getting into this diet was so easy and the results were so fast. After only 1 week on the Smoothie Diet I weighed myself and realized I had lost 8 pounds! I feel better and more confident than I have in a very long time, I don't have to suck in my stomach to button my pants anymore and I still have to stop to do a double take everytime I walk in front of a mirror.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(0/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4.5/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

The Smoothie Diet: 21 Day Rapid Weight Loss Progra

  1. 1. ENDING SOON! - GET AN INSTANT $10 OFF! Delicious, Easy-To-Make Smoothies For Rapid Weight Loss, Increased Energy, & Incredible Health! GET $10 OFF LIMITED-TIME OFFER! – ONLY $47 $37 REAL PEOPLE, REAL RESULTS Danielle was shocked when she realized that she lost 8 Lbs in 1 week! - Houston, TX DanielleLost 8 Pounds in 1 Week! "Getting into this diet was so easy and the results were so fast. After only 1 week on the Smoothie Diet I weighed myself and realized I had lost 8 pounds! I feel better and more confident than I have in a very long time, I don't have to suck in my stomach to button my pants anymore and I still have to stop to do a double take everytime I walk in front of a mirror." *Your results may vary. Sarah Dropped 3 Pounds in 3 Days! "I've never seen the weight come off like this. I really LOVE this 'diet'! It's more like a life overhaul! I have more energy than I've had in years and my skin is actually glowing! This is the perfect "Mommy Makeover" I was looking for. In the last few weeks I wasn't hungry at all, and it is the perfect complement to my busy lifestyle. I know that I am losing weight in a healthy way! My husband has started asking me
  2. 2. WHAT MAKES THE SMOOTHIE DIET DIFFERENT? This Is NOT just a big book of smoothie recipes. You're getting the same proven 3-Week weight loss and health improvement program I share with my private clients. The secret that makes the Smoothie Diet so effective is the Custom 3-Week Weight Loss Schedule. All the smoothies are given in a very specific sequence and frequency to maximize your results. For example the nutrient and ingredient ratios vary week to week to make sure the weight keeps coming off and stays off. I’ve used my knowledge as a Health Coach and what I’ve learned from all my clients to make sure this program delivers rapid results. I have meticulously researched specific ingredients and nutrient properties to maximize the effectiveness of this program. All you have to do is replace certain meals with the smoothie recipes I provide and then watch as the pounds melt effortlessly off your body and your energy levels skyrocket EVERYTHING YOU GET Sarah used the Smoothie Diet to do a complete "Mommy Makover" - Tulsa, OK more frequently if I would make him a smoothie, which is wonderful! Thank you times 10 million!" *Your results may vary. Jade was able to lose her stuborn belly fat and get rid of her love handles - Buffalo, NY JadeKicked 12 Pounds in 21 Days! "I’ve been trying forever to lose the last 10-15 lbs. and tone up and that’s exactly what happened so I am very happy. I feel great about myself, I don’t find myself holding in my belly anymore and feel confident about myself and people have noticed that about me too...and my love handles are gone! I couldn’t be happier with this whole program and I definitely recommend this to anyone looking to lose a little or lose a lot.” *Your results may vary. 21DAYS TO A SLIMMER, SEXIER YOU! THE SMOOTHIE DIET is a revolutionary new life- transformation system that not only guarantees to help you lose weight and feel better than you have in years, it also promises to eliminate more body fat - faster than anything you’ve tried before.
  3. 3. In just a few minutes from now you'll have access to all the tools you need to lose weight and get healthy as quickly as possible. I've left nothing up to chance, everything is laid out step-by-step so you can start today and lose weight by tomorrow! THE SMOOTHIE DIET 21-DAY PROGRAM If you're looking for a complete life transformation over the next 3 weeks then you’re in the right place! Whether you need to lose the last 5-10 lbs or you want to get rid of 40lbs or more, this will work for you. This diet is extremely flexible so even though this program is 21 days you can continue using it for as along as you want to lose as much weight as you want and I explain exactly how. Dramatic weight loss is only one of the numerous benefits you’ll get from this diet. How would you like more energy, clearer skin, better sleep, sharper thinking, stabilized blood sugar, and more? You are only 21 days away... You're getting the FULL 21-DAY WEIGHT LOSS AND HEALTH IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM I regularly use with my private coaching clients. Over 36 DELICIOUS FAT-MELTING MEAL- REPLACEMENT SMOOTHIE RECIPES SHOPPING LISTS FOR EACH WEEK To Make It Super Simple To Get Everything You Need SMOOTHIE MAKING TIPS & PREP GUIDE To Make Sure there is ZERO trial and error and to ensure you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your new confidence and energy levels! BONUS #1: THE 3-DAY SMOOTHIE DETOX This Detox program is easily worth the price of the whole program. This is something you can do before you start the 21-Day program to help clear out the “cobwebs” and get your body ready for optimal results. It can also be used anytime you want to lose a quick few pounds or “Reset” your health after you go off track (like over the holidays). The great thing is that you will see almost instant weight loss results. One of my clients lost 3 Lbs in 3 Days with this detox program*. The program includes 3 days of 3 specially designed meal replacement detox smoothie recipes, a complete shopping list for everything you need, as well as your choice of 2 recipe options. *Your results may vary.
  4. 4. “LOSE WEIGHT AND FEEL BETTER THAN YOU HAVE IN YEARS... OR IT’S ON ME!” BONUS #2: QUICK-START GUIDE If you’re anything like me, you wanna get right to the good stuff! I designed this guide to be an easy reference you can print out and start using right away without needing to read the longer core guide. It’s a condensed version of the core guide that contains the 3-week schedule, shopping lists, prep guide, and smoothie recipes. This is a fast track “to do” list that will help you start enjoying the benefits of the program from the very first instant you download it. You're covered for a full 60 Days. If for any reason you decide that this program is not for you, simply drop me an email and let me know and I'll give you a refund...every penny, without questions, without hassles. This is a completely risk- free offer. Health Coach Drew Certified Health Coach Dawn lost 14 pounds and wakes up every day now more confident and full of energy - Arlington, VA Dawn Lost 14Pounds in 21 Days! "I have just completed the Smoothie Diet..which in a word is FAB! The diet is very easy to get into, after only a few days I felt brilliant, full of energy! The smoothies are so tasty, filling and are never boring! I will continue to have smoothies every day as now it has become a way of life for me! If you are looking to lose weight and make a healthy life change then try this, - I couldn't have asked for more than this! Thanks for everything!" *Your results may vary. MOTHER OF TWO LOSES OVER 70 LBS! Watch the video below to see how Amanda has lost over 70 lbs. using The Smoothie Diet
  5. 5. STILL HAVE QUESTIONS? I'VE GOT YOU COVERED!  I NEED TO LOSE MORE WEIGHT, HOW DO I CONTINUE AFTER THE 21 DAYS? The best part of The Smoothie Diet is that you can use it for as long as you need, to lose as much weight as you want. I make it super simple to continue using everything you learn in the first 3 weeks to extend the program for the next few weeks or even months. And each additional week will be just as enjoyable as the first three! My goal is to give you all the tools you need to continue losing weight and getting healthy for as long as you need to.  WON'T I JUST GAIN ALL THE WEIGHT BACK? Unlike other diets, this is not a “quick-fix”. 21 days is only the beginning to a lifetime of better health and a slimmer body. The #1 comment I get on The Smoothie Diet is that after a few weeks, the cravings for sweets and junk foods have essentially disappeared. This makes it very easy to keep the weight off. I also show you exactly how to transition back into your regular eating patterns after the 21 days while still incorporating smoothies into your diet to keep the weight off. In fact, most people love the smoothies so much they don’t want to give them up after the 21 days! As some of my clients have said, this is a complete life-transformation program.  I HAVE TYPE-2 DIABETES, WILL THIS WORK FOR ME? Fresh, whole fruits, as well as blended green smoothies not only provide a healthy way for diabetics to get more fruits and vegetables in their diet, green smoothies also may help reverse some of the diet and lifestyle problems that exacerbate diabetes, or contributes to its progression. The great thing about the Smoothie Diet is that it kicks off a chain-reaction of lifestyle changes that reduce or eliminate the factors that exacerbate the disease, and reverses the condition in some individuals. Please note that while I am a nutrition expert, I am not a doctor. If you have diabetes or ANY other health condition, you should always consults with your doctor first before making any dietary changes.  I DON'T HAVE A LOT OF TIME IN THE DAY, IS THIS HARD TO FOLLOW? If you don’t have a lot of time in the day, then this program is PERFECT for you. My ideal customer is a busy mom who works, goes to school, has errands to run, kids to drop off/pick up, etc. I designed this program to be super simple and take minutes a day. I even provide tips on how to cut corners to shave some valuable extra minutes off your smoothie prep. The recipes are quick to make and you can either enjoy them right after you make them or take them with you. You’ll always have a delicious, filling meal with you. And if you can press one button on your blender then you can follow this program :)  DO I NEED AN EXPENSIVE BLENDER OR ARE THE INGREDIENTS HARD TO FIND? With the increased popularity of smoothies, blender prices have gotten very competitive. The most important thing is to have a blender with a strong motor. While the bender you have now will probably work just fine, If you are serious about making a big change in your health, then I show you * Amanda's used everthing she learned to keep the weight coming off for several months. Your results may vary. Amanda Testimonial - Smoothie Diet Amanda Testimonial - Smoothie Diet Watch later Watch later Share Share
  6. 6. some of the top-of-the-line blenders. But I also show you cheaper models that will work just fine and are under $50. The ingredients are not hard to find and if they are, I provide a full “Swap List” that shows you easy substitutes to use if you can’t find something.  IS THERE ANYTHING THAT COMES IN THE MAIL? This is a fully digital product. You will not receive anything in the mail. The great thing about this is that you will have access to it in minutes. You don't have to wait for anything to arrive on your doorstep. I want to harness the excitement you're feeling right now and get you started right away. You can even do your week 1 shopping today and start tomorrow…or start today! The files are in PDF format. After you checkout, you will automatically be taken to a page where you can download and view everything on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. For those of you who would prefer a printed book, the Quickstart Bonus is designed for this. It is a 20-page shortened version of the main guide that can be printed out and followed just like a printed book.  WHAT IF IT DOESN'T WORK FOR ME? If for some reason this program does not work for you even though you have followed it exactly as I have laid out, I have no problem giving you a full refund. I'll even cover you for a full 60 days so if you are unhappy for any reason over the next 2 months, you get your money back. If you are not happy with the program, then I don’t want you to have to pay for it. I believe in building relationships with my customers and your satisfaction is my #1 priority. Yes Drew, I’m sick and tired of being overweight, having no energy, and worrying about my health. I’m ready to make a change! I understand that my order is fully guaranteed for 60 days and I will have instant access to the program after ordering so I can start burning fat as soon as today! ENDING SOON! Only $47 $37 AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE GET $10 OFF Yes I Want To Lose Weight!
  7. 7. Copyright © 2021 SmoothieDiet.com  Facebook  Instagram Home | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Contact | Affiliates *Disclaimer: Due to recent laws from the FTC, it is required that all companies identify what a "typical" result is. The truth is that most people never do anything with the products they buy, so most of the time, they don’t get any results. In other words, if you want results you need to take action. All testimonials are real, and all the people pictured transformed their body through using The Smoothie Diet. However, these results are meant as a showcase of what the best, most motivated customers have done and should not be taken as average or typical results. They followed the diet to the letter. In other words, they took action. If you want results, you should do this, too. Drew is not a doctor, and his advice is not a substitute for medical advice. Consult your physician before beginning any exercise or nutrition program. See our full FTC Legal Disclaimer for complete detail. Do you have questions about The Smoothie Diet? Are you wondering if the program will work for you? Shoot us an email! You can contact us at support@healthcoachdrew.com. ClickBank is the retailer of products on this site. CLICKBANK® is a registered trademark of Click Sales Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410 Boise, ID 83709, USA and used by permission. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of these products or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of these products.

Getting into this diet was so easy and the results were so fast. After only 1 week on the Smoothie Diet I weighed myself and realized I had lost 8 pounds! I feel better and more confident than I have in a very long time, I don't have to suck in my stomach to button my pants anymore and I still have to stop to do a double take everytime I walk in front of a mirror.

Views

Total views

23

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×