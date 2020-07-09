Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Effect of high frequency yoga breathing technique on the components of long latency auditory evoked potentials University ...
Intervention: meditation N=60 male participants The peak latency of the P2 ↓ during and after meditation The P1, P2, a...
Aim of the study The present study aims to evaluate long latency auditory evoked potentials (LLAEPs) during HFYB at 1 Hz ...
Methodology Participants: N= 40 [Sample size=37 calculated using G* power 3.1 Program where, Effect size= 0.61, α= 0.05, P...
Methodology Nicolet EDX System, U.S.A Biopac Student Lab MP 45 A single sample of a LLAEPs Clinical EEG and Neuroscience, ...
Schematic presentation of a session There will be three randomized sessions of intervention for each participant in altern...
Expected Outcomes and applications High frequency yoga breathing technique might be influence the components of long laten...
Joshi, M., & Telles, S. (2009). A nonrandomized non-naive comparative study of the effects of kapalabhati and breath aware...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My Ph.D. Presentation July 2020

10 views

Published on

Midterm presentation on my proposed topic

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My Ph.D. Presentation July 2020

  1. 1. Effect of high frequency yoga breathing technique on the components of long latency auditory evoked potentials University of Patanjali, Haridwar Midterm presentation in department of Yoga Supervisor: Dr. Shirley Telles M.B.B.S., Ph.D. Director of Patanjali Research Foundation & Prof. at University of Patanjali Presented by: Dipak Chetry Ph.D. scholar (Aug 2019 batch) July 8, 2020
  2. 2. Intervention: meditation N=60 male participants The peak latency of the P2 ↓ during and after meditation The P1, P2, and N2 ↓ peak amplitudes during random thinking and non-meditative focused thinking. N= (30) male participants formed two groups (n 15 each) After practicing of HFYB (Kapalabhati), the P300 peak latency was decreased. Background Joshi and Telles, 2009 Telles et al., 2015 Yoga and LLAEP: HFYB and evoked potentials:
  3. 3. Aim of the study The present study aims to evaluate long latency auditory evoked potentials (LLAEPs) during HFYB at 1 Hz to understand the effect of HFYB on higher cortical activity.
  4. 4. Methodology Participants: N= 40 [Sample size=37 calculated using G* power 3.1 Program where, Effect size= 0.61, α= 0.05, Power (1-β)= 0.95] Inclusion Criteria:  Age range: 18 to 35 years  Only male volunteers with having yoga experience at least 3 months  Source: Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Exclusion Criteria:  The participants who are taking medication,  History of smoking, using intoxicants,  Cognitive or hearing deficits  Females will be excluded from the study. Assessments: To assess changes produced by the intervention, following variables will be recorded: Long latency auditory evoked potential using Nicolet EDX System, U.S.A. Heart Rate Variability using Biopac Student Lab MP 45 Respiratory Rate (RR) using Biopac Student Lap 45 with respiration belt transducer Visual analog scale (VAS) for intervention quality.
  5. 5. Methodology Nicolet EDX System, U.S.A Biopac Student Lab MP 45 A single sample of a LLAEPs Clinical EEG and Neuroscience, 2015
  6. 6. Schematic presentation of a session There will be three randomized sessions of intervention for each participant in alternate days: (i) HFYB, (ii) BAW and (iii) QS. Each session will be of 28 minutes with pre 5mins, during 18 minutes followed by 1 minute rest after every five minutes of intervention and 5 minutes post recording. In all the three sessions participants will be requested to sit erect in Ardha-padmasana with their eyes closed. Study design POSTD1PRE 5 min5 min 5 min Pre & Post assessment of the LLAEPs (5 minutes each) D1 Intervention of HFYB, BAW, QS (15 minutes each) D1 D1 5 min 5 min 1 min rest
  7. 7. Expected Outcomes and applications High frequency yoga breathing technique might be influence the components of long latency auditory evoked potentials to understand where in the cortical regions changes occur. It is speculated that if High frequency yoga breathing will significantly influence the components of long latency auditory evoked potentials than it will help us to understand the effect of this breathing technique in those clinical conditions where this region of the cerebral cortex is affected.
  8. 8. Joshi, M., & Telles, S. (2009). A nonrandomized non-naive comparative study of the effects of kapalabhati and breath awareness on event-related potentials in trained yoga practitioners. The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, 15(3), 281-285. Telles, S., Joseph, C., Venkatesh, S., & Desiraju, T. (1993). Alterations of auditory middle latency evoked potentials during yogic consciously regulated breathing and attentive state of mind. International journal of psychophysiology, 14(3), 189-198. Kumar, S., Nagendra, H. R., Naveen, K. V., Manjunath, N. K., & Telles, S. (2010). Brainstem auditory-evoked potentials in two meditative mental states. International journal of yoga, 3(2), 37. Panjwani, U., Selvamurthy, W., Singh, S. H., Gupta, H. L., Mukhopadhyay, S., & Thakur, L. (2000). Effect of Sahaja yoga meditation on auditory evoked potentials (AEP) and visual contrast sensitivity (VCS) in epileptics. Applied Psychophysiology and Biofeedback, 25(1), 1-12. Raghuraj, P., & Telles, S. (2004). Right uninostril yoga breathing influences ipsilateral components of middle latency auditory evoked potentials. Neurological sciences, 25(5), 274-280. Subramanya, P., & Telles, S. (2009). Changes in midlatency auditory evoked potentials following two yoga-based relaxation techniques. Clinical EEG and neuroscience, 40(3), 190-195. Telles, S., & Naveen, K. V. (2004). Changes in middle latency auditory evoked potentials during meditation. Psychological Reports, 94(2), 398-400. Telles, S., Deepeshwar, S., Naveen, K. V., & Pailoor, S. (2015). Long latency auditory evoked potentials during meditation. Clinical EEG and neuroscience, 46(4), 299-309. References
  9. 9. Thank you

×