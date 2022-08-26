Sales Stategy.pptx

1.
0
100
200
300
ANNUAL TRACTOR REGISTRATION
2019 (Dahod)
0
50
100
150
200
250
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
TAFE
Ind
Sales lost Nov-Dec
(Dahod)
Exchange
Retail
Influencer
Other
2.
ADVERTISEMENT TOOLS FOR NEW HP GENERATION
Van Campaigning.
Printing and calendars.
Multi Imp Demo.
Window display.
Pocket Demo.
Customer Meet.
Gift bags Distribution.
Banners and Posters in Market.
News Papers.
Mega delivery Function.
3.
SOURCES OF AWARENESS
Van
camp&Roads
how
35%
Demo& MID
24%
Posters &
banners
12%
Sampark
Meet
12%
Del Mela
5%
Free Servicing
5%
Sampark
7%
4.
SALES PROMOTION PLANS
Good communication system and customer relations service.
Gifts to previous loyal & CVIP Customers.
Offering gift with the product (LIVE).
Participation in marketing fair in rural areas.
Free Extended service warranty.
Fuel check up camp and servicing camp.
Arranging Mega delivery function every month .
5.
• Farmer's choice of tractor size is a compromise between the utility
of the tractor for multiple uses including haulage and its price.
• Massey Ferguson regularly organize service camps in rural areas.
giving free filter kit .
• Tractor Finance for Agricultural are available.
6.
CONCLUSION
From the above it is clearly found that we can achieve set Target By
strategic planning of Generation & Conversion Activities.
And by planning of very highly competitive and innovative business
strategy.
Questions ???
New dealership Faces two major problems 1)Sales & 2) Everything else if
sales is performing well then all other problems are solvable.
We can take advantage of old trusted MF customer by upgrading them
on latest features.