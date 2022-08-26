Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sales Stategy.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Aug. 26, 2022
Sales

Sales startegy for tractor Sales

Sales startegy for tractor Sales

Sales

Sales Stategy.pptx

  1. 1. 0 100 200 300 ANNUAL TRACTOR REGISTRATION 2019 (Dahod) 0 50 100 150 200 250 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec TAFE Ind Sales lost Nov-Dec (Dahod) Exchange Retail Influencer Other
  2. 2. ADVERTISEMENT TOOLS FOR NEW HP GENERATION Van Campaigning. Printing and calendars. Multi Imp Demo. Window display. Pocket Demo. Customer Meet. Gift bags Distribution. Banners and Posters in Market. News Papers. Mega delivery Function.
  3. 3. SOURCES OF AWARENESS Van camp&Roads how 35% Demo& MID 24% Posters & banners 12% Sampark Meet 12% Del Mela 5% Free Servicing 5% Sampark 7%
  4. 4. SALES PROMOTION PLANS Good communication system and customer relations service. Gifts to previous loyal & CVIP Customers. Offering gift with the product (LIVE). Participation in marketing fair in rural areas. Free Extended service warranty. Fuel check up camp and servicing camp. Arranging Mega delivery function every month .
  5. 5. • Farmer's choice of tractor size is a compromise between the utility of the tractor for multiple uses including haulage and its price. • Massey Ferguson regularly organize service camps in rural areas. giving free filter kit . • Tractor Finance for Agricultural are available.
  6. 6. CONCLUSION From the above it is clearly found that we can achieve set Target By strategic planning of Generation & Conversion Activities. And by planning of very highly competitive and innovative business strategy. Questions ??? . New dealership Faces two major problems 1)Sales & 2) Everything else if sales is performing well then all other problems are solvable. We can take advantage of old trusted MF customer by upgrading them on latest features.
