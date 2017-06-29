Cinco.1 Enfoque Sistemico

EL ENFOQUE SISTÉMICO UNIDAD 5
LaCibernética y la Administración
LaCibernéticafuecreadaporNorbertWienerentre1943y 1947.Lacibernéticacomenzócomounaciencia interdisciplinaria,deconexiónentr...
Inicialmentelasaplicacionesdelacibernéticaselimitaronala creacióndemáquinasdecomportamientoautoregulable; posteriormentesu...
Loscamposvacíosdecienciascomomatemática,física, estática,etc.,unificadosporunaciencia:lacibernética. Losprimerosexperiment...
LaSegundaGuerraMundialprovocóeldesarrollodelos equiposdeartilleríaantiaéreaen Inglaterra,frenteal perfeccionamientodela fu...
Wienercolaboróenelproyectodeconstruirunamáquinade defensaaéreabasadaenelcomputadordeesaépocaenuso, elanalizadordiferencial...
CONCEPTODECIBERNÉTICA Eslacienciadelacomunicación yelcontrol,yaseaenelanimal oenlamáquina.Lacomunicaciónintegraydacoherenc...
Lacibernéticacomprendelosprocesosysistemasde transformaciónysuconcreciónenprocesosfísicos, fisiológicos,psicológicos,etc.,...
Lacomunicaciónintegraydacoherenciaalos sistemas;enelcontrolregulasucomportamiento.
Lacibernéticacomprendelosprocesosysistemasde transformacióndelainformaciónysuconcreciónen procesofísicos,fisiológicos,psic...
Lacibernéticaesunacienciainterdisciplinariaque ofrecesistemasdeorganizaciónyprocesamientode informaciónycontrolqueayudanao...
ElCAMPODEESTUDIOdelacibernéticasonlos SISTEMAS. Sistemaesunconjuntodeelementos dinámicamenterelacionadosentresí,querealiza...
Loselementos,queconstituyenlaspartesuórganos delsistema,estándinámicamenterelacionados entresíymantienenunainteraccióncons...
CONSECUENCIASdelacibernéticaenlaADMINISTRACIÓN. 1. AUTOMATIZACION. ULTRAMECANIZACIÓN, SUPERRACIONALIZACIÓN, Procesamientoc...
Talautomatizaciónhatenidounimpacto socioeconómicoprofundo,sobretodoentres actividades:empresasfabriles,las operaciones com...
Granpartedeloquesellevaacaboen automatizacióndependedelarobótica,disciplina queestudiaeldiseño ylaaplicaciónderobotsen cua...
UnROBOTesunmecanismoprogramablediseñado paraaceptarentradasmaterialesosimbólicasy operarprocesosquímicos,físicosobiológico...
2. INFORMÁTICA.Lainformáticaestá convirtiéndoseenunaimportanteherramienta tecnológicaadisposicióndelhombreparapromover sud...
Dentrodelcampodelacibernéticaseincluyenlas grandesmáquinascalculadorasytodaclasede mecanismosoprocesosdeautocontrolsemejan...
Lasperspectivasabiertasporlacibernéticayla síntesisrealizadaenlacomparacióndealgunos resultadosporlabiologíaylaelectrónica...
Labiónicaeslacienciaqueestudialos:PRINCIPIOS delaorganizacióndelosseresvivosparasu aplicaciónalasnecesidadesTECNICAS. CAMP...
Conocerbienalhombreesfacilitarlaeleccióndelas ARMASnecesariasparacombatirsus enfermedades.Portanto,esnaturalverunapartede ...
AyudándosedelaQUIMICAydelaFISICAescomo hanpodidorealizarsegrandesprogresos.Siquiere proseguirunmejorcamino,debeabrirsemasa...
LaROBOTICAeslatécnicaqueaplicala INFORMATICAalDISENOyEMPLEOdeaparatos que,ensubstitucióndepersonas,realizan OPERACIONESotr...
Seempleaentareaspeligrosasoparatareasque requierenunamanipulaciónrápidayexacta. Enlosúltimosaños,conlosavancesdelaIntelige...
Antesdeconocerbienalhombre,laEVOLUCION científicaexigeyalaadaptacióndelopocoquese conoceaunmedioqueseconoceapenasmejor. CA...
Lavidaenlasregionesinterplanetariastrastorna completamentelaFISIOLOGIAy,el CAMBIObrusco quesobrevieneduranteelpasodeLATIER...
Es,portanto,indispensablecrearunINDIVIDUO parecidoalhombre,perocuyodestinoseráaunmás imprevisible,puestoquenacidoenlaTIERR...
CONSECUENCIASDELACIBERNÉTICAENLA ADMINISTRACIÓN. ConlaMECANIZACIÓNiniciadaporlaREVOLUCIÓN INDUSTRIAL,lamáquinaremplazóeles...
LaSEGUNDAREVOLUCIÓNINDUSTRIAL(provocadaporla cibernética)conduceaunasustitucióndelcerebrohumano. CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CIBER...
ElComputadorTIENDEasustituiralHOMBREenunaamplia realizacióndeactividades. LaAUTOMATIZACIÓNylaINFORMÁTICAsonlasdos principa...
LaCibernéticahainfluidoengranpartealaadministración,no soloenideasyconceptos,tambiénensusproductoscomolos computadores,máq...
×