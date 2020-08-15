Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TORSION RESISTENCIA DE LOS MATERIALES DIOGENES MORILLO ING. CIVIL
TORSION: es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento construct...
Torsión en elementos de secciones Circulares En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un...
Esfuerzos cortantes debido a toque: El esfuerzo cortante, de corte, de cizalla o de cortadura es el esfuerzo interno o res...
Deformación angular en la torsión: Las deformaciones observadas experimentalmente en las barras sometidas a torsión muestr...
Módulo de rigidez al corte: la relación entre el esfuerzo cortante y el desplazamiento por unidad de longitud de muestra (...
Momento polar de inercia Es una cantidad utilizada para predecir habilidad para resistir la torsión del objeto , en los ob...
Torsión en elementos no circulares: En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento ...
Torsión en secciones circulares variables: Un momento de torsión o par torsor es aquel que tiende a hacer girar un miembro...
Angulo de giro a ala torsión: En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torsi%C3%B3n_mec%C3%A1nica Momento polar de_inercia - SlideShare es.slideshare...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diogenes morillo

40 views

Published on

torsion

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diogenes morillo

  1. 1. TORSION RESISTENCIA DE LOS MATERIALES DIOGENES MORILLO ING. CIVIL
  2. 2. TORSION: es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento constructivo o prisma mecánico, como pueden ser ejes o, en general, elementos donde una dimensión predomina sobre las otras dos, aunque es posible encontrarla en situaciones diversas. La torsión se caracteriza geométricamente porque cualquier curva paralela al eje de la pieza deja de estar contenida en el plano formado inicialmente por las dos curvas. En lugar de eso una curva paralela al eje se retuerce alrededor de él .
  3. 3. Torsión en elementos de secciones Circulares En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento constructivo o prisma mecánico, como pueden ser ejes o, en general, elementos donde una dimensión predomina sobre las otras dos, aunque es posible encontrarla en situaciones diversas.
  4. 4. Esfuerzos cortantes debido a toque: El esfuerzo cortante, de corte, de cizalla o de cortadura es el esfuerzo interno o resultante de las tensiones paralelas a la sección transversal de un prisma mecánico como por ejemplo una viga o un pilar. Se designa variadamente como T, V o Q. Este tipo de solicitación formado por tensiones paralelas está directamente asociado a la tensión cortante. Para una pieza prismática se relaciona con la tensión cortante mediante la relación
  5. 5. Deformación angular en la torsión: Las deformaciones observadas experimentalmente en las barras sometidas a torsión muestran un giro de las secciones rectas respecto al eje de la barra. Si se dibuja una malla sobre la barra, como se indica en la figura, se aprecia una deformación equivalente a la deformación en el cizallamiento puro. La deformación angular de las generatrices g está relacionada con el giro de las secciones q según la expresión
  6. 6. Módulo de rigidez al corte: la relación entre el esfuerzo cortante y el desplazamiento por unidad de longitud de muestra (esfuerzo cortante)” El módulo de rigidez se puede determinar experimentalmente a partir de la pendiente de una curva de tensión-deformación creada durante las pruebas de tracción realizadas en una muestra del material. La definición de módulo de rigidez: la relación entre el esfuerzo cortante y el desplazamiento por unidad de longitud de muestra (esfuerzo cortante)
  7. 7. Momento polar de inercia Es una cantidad utilizada para predecir habilidad para resistir la torsión del objeto , en los objetos (o segmentos de los objetos) con un invariante circular de sección transversal y sin deformaciones importantes o fuera del plano de deformaciones.
  8. 8. Torsión en elementos no circulares: En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento constructivo o prisma mecánico, como pueden ser ejes o, en general, elementos donde una dimensión predomina sobre las otras dos, aunque es posible encontrarla en situaciones diversas. La torsión se caracteriza geométricamente porque cualquier curva paralela al eje de la pieza deja de estar contenida en el plano formado inicialmente por las dos curvas. En lugar de eso una curva paralela al eje se retuerce alrededor de él (ver torsión geométrica). El estudio general de la torsión es complicado porque bajo ese tipo de solicitación la sección transversal de una pieza en general se caracteriza por dos fenómenos: Aparecen tensiones tangenciales paralelas a la sección transversal. Si estas se representan por un campo vectorial sus líneas de flujo "circulan" alrededor de la sección. Cuando las tensiones anteriores no están distribuidas adecuadamente, cosa que sucede siempre a menos que la sección tenga simetría circular, aparecen alabeos seccionales que hacen que las secciones transversales deformadas no sean planas.
  9. 9. Torsión en secciones circulares variables: Un momento de torsión o par torsor es aquel que tiende a hacer girar un miembro respecto a su eje longitudinal. ... Cuando se aplica el momento torsor, las secciones circulares se mantienen como tales, experimentando una rotación en el plano del momento
  10. 10. Angulo de giro a ala torsión: En ingeniería, torsión es la solicitación que se presenta cuando se aplica un momento sobre el eje longitudinal de un elemento constructivo o prisma mecánico, como pueden ser ejes o, en general, elementos donde una dimensión predomina sobre las otras dos, aunque es posible encontrarla en situaciones diversas. La torsión se caracteriza geométricamente porque cualquier curva paralela al eje de la pieza deja de estar contenida en el plano formado inicialmente por las dos curvas. En lugar de eso una curva paralela al eje se retuerce alrededor de él (ver torsión geométrica). El estudio general de la torsión es complicado porque bajo ese tipo de solicitación la sección transversal de una pieza en general se caracteriza por dos fenómenos: Aparecen tensiones tangenciales paralelas a la sección transversal. Si estas se representan por un campo vectorial sus líneas de flujo "circulan" alrededor de la sección. Cuando las tensiones anteriores no están distribuidas adecuadamente, cosa que sucede siempre a menos que la sección tenga simetría circular, aparecen alabeos seccionales que hacen que las secciones transversales deformadas no sean planas.
  11. 11. BIBLIOGRAFIA: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torsi%C3%B3n_mec%C3%A1nica Momento polar de_inercia - SlideShare es.slideshare.net

×