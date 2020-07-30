Thực tập nhà thuốc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 1 PHẦN A: GIỚI THIỆU CHUNG VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP THỰC TẬP TẠI NHÀ THUỐC TÂM AN 9...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 2 - Xử lý thông tin nhập, xuất bán lẻ đến tay khách hàng. - Xử lý hàng hóa, c...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 3 c) Diện tích phù hợp với quy mô kinh doanh, phải có khu vực để trưng bày, b...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 4 l) Giấy chứng nhận về lương y, giấy chứng nhận về lương dược, giấy chứng nh...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 5 - Đối với cơ sở bán buôn thuốc, nguyên liệu làm thuốc: phải có bằng đại học...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 6 3. TIÊU CHUẨN NHÀ THUỐC ĐẠT CHUẨN GPP 3.1 Nhân sự Bảng 1.1 Nhân viên bán hà...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 7 3.2 Diện tích xây dựng và thiết kế Nhà thuốc ………. có diện tích 12.18 mét vu...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 8 3.3 Trang thiết bị bảo quản thuốc - Nhiệt ẩm kế tự động (nhiệt độ bảo quản ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 9 3.5 Thực hiện GPP tại nhà thuốc 3.5.1 Đối chiếu với bảng kiểm GPP của Bộ Y ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 10 • Tường và nền nhà phẳng, nhẵn, dễ vệ sinh, lau rửa • Diện tích phù hợp vớ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 11 • Có Internet để tra cứu thông tin Hồ sơ sổ sách liên quan hoạt động kinh ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 12 • Nhà thuốc có biện pháp theo dõi việc bán thuốc kê đơn, nếu đơn thuốc khô...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 13 Theo thông tư 02/2018/TT-BYT phụ lục II bảng kiểm GPP của Bộ Y tế thì nhà ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 14 Phụ lục SOP 01.GPP: Nhà thuốc ...... ĐƠN ĐẶT HÀNG - Tên nhà cung cấp: .......
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 15 Phụ lục SOP 04.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ NHẬP THUỐC HÀNG NGÀY (Tháng năm ) N...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 16 Phụ lục SOP 04.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG THUỐC ĐỊNH KỲ ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 17 Phụ lục SOP 05.GPP: Nhà thuốc .... CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 18 Phụ lục SOP 06.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ THEO DÕI VỆ SINH NHÀ THUỐC (Tháng n...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 19 3.5.4 Triển khai thực hiện theo thực tế quy trình cấp phát thuốc theo đơn ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 20 - Giao thuốc - Cảm ơn khách hàng Giữ bí mật thông tin khách hàng Dược sĩ p...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 21 - Thu tiền - Giao thuốc - Cảm ơn khách hàng. Giữ bí mật thông tin khách hà...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 22 Khi nhập thuốc, người bán lẻ kiểm tra hạn dùng, kiểm tra các thông tin trê...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 23 Hình B.25 Hình B.26 Hình B.27 Hình B.28 Đàm phán, thỏa thuận, ký hợp đồng,...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 24 - Theo dõi số lượng, chủng loại hàng nhập tại nhà thuốc với đơn đặt hàng đ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 25 - Đối với người bệnh đòi hỏi phải có chẩn đoán của thầy thuốc mới có thể d...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 26 - Thuốc phải kiểm soát đặc biệt (gây nghiện, hướng tâm thần, và tiền chất)...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 27 - Thường xuyên cập nhật các kiến thức chuyên môn, văn bản quy phạm pháp lu...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 28 - Đối với thuốc cần hủy phải chuyển cho cơ sở có chức năng xử lý chất thải...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 29 Chỉ định: giảm đau và hạ sốt, điều trị đau nhẹ đến vừa bao gồm: Đau đầu, đ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 30 Rối loạn dạ dày ruột có thể giảm đáng kể nếu dùng metformin sau bữa ăn và ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 31 - Viêm khớp cấp do gout. Bệnh collagen (trị liệu duy trì hoặc cấp trong cá...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 32 Chống chỉ định: Bệnh nhân bị mẫn cảm với các thành phần thuốc. Đang dùng v...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 33 Thuốc số 6: Stadovas 5 CAP Hình B.34 Hoạt chất: Amlodipine Hàm lượng: 5mg ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 34 Thuốc số 7: Augmentin Hình B.35 Hoạt chất: Amoxicilin trihydrate, Clavulan...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 35 Thuốc số 8: daflon Hình B.36 Hoạt chất: diosmin; hesperidin Hàm lượng: dio...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 36 Thuốc số 9: DIAMICRON Hình B.37 Hoạt chất: Cliclazide Hàm lượng: 30mg Chỉ ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 37 Dùng trong viêm da tiết bã (bệnh lý có liên quan đến vi nấm Malassezia fur...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 38  Kiểm tra hạn sử dụng, số kiểm soát, ngày sản xuất.  Kiểm tra sự thống n...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 39 Thuốc giảm đau, hạ sốt, kháng viêm Efferalgan Viên sủi Medrol Viên nén Mel...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 40 Thuốc Tiểu đường, mỡ máu Lipistad 10 Viên nén bao phim Diamicron Viên nén ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 41 Bromhexin Viên nén Toplexil Si rô Ambroxol Viên nén Thuốc tiêu hóa Mepraz ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 42 Calcium corbiere Dung dịch uống Neurobion Viên nén bao đường Magne - b6 co...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 43 vô trùng Otifar Dung dịch nhỏ tai Bảng 1.8 7.4 Vai trò và hiệu quả của phầ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 44 cách nhanh chóng, quản lý thông tin sản phẩm theo các mục cụ thể (tiết kiệ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 45 DS: thuốc 1 phòng ngừa cục máu đông, thuốc 2 trị tim mạch, thuốc số 3 trị ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 46 DS: Chào anh!, tôi có thể giúp gì cho anh BN: chị bán cho tôi thuốc: đau b...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 47 - Thuốc số 2,3,4: uống sau ăn, ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 1 viên, uống buổi sáng ...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 48 4. Enterogermina x 6 ống Dặn dò: Thuốc số 1: nhai ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 2 vi...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 49 buổi tối, vì thuốc này có nguồn gốc từ tự nhiên có tác dụng hoạt huyết rất...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 50 PHẦN C: KẾT LUẬN Trên cơ sở quan sát, ghi chép thực tế, đối chiếu với lý t...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 51  Sanlein (natri hyaluronat 0.1%): thuốc nhỏ mắt  Depakine (valproate sod...
Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 52 3. Nhà thuốc chuỗi khác các nhà thuốc bán lẻ Nhà thuốc chuỗi: theo điều 8,...
  1. 1. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 1 PHẦN A: GIỚI THIỆU CHUNG VỀ ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP THỰC TẬP TẠI NHÀ THUỐC TÂM AN 9 Địa chỉ: 3 đường số 14, phường 8, quận Gò Vấp, TP.HCM 1. Nhiệm vụ và quy mô tổ chức của nhà thuốc:  Quản lý hoạt động nhà thuốc theo đúng quy định  Bảo quản thuốc theo đúng nguyên tắc thực hành tốt bảo quản thuốc (GSP)  Đảm bảo thuốc đạt chất lượng tốt khi đến tay người tiêu dùng  Lập kế hoạch cung ứng thuốc đảm bảo số lượng, chất lượng cho nhu cầu điều trị bệnh, cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc hiệu quả, hợp lý, an toàn và kinh tế cho người sử dụng.  Thực hiện công tác tư vấn sử dụng thuốc, cung cấp đầy đủ thông tin hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc hiệu quả, hợp lý, an toàn và kinh tế cho người sử dụng, giá thành hợp lý .  Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số: …..  Giấy chứng nhận đủ điều kiện kinh doanh thuốc số: …..  Giấy chứng nhận đạt nguyên tắc, tiêu chuẩn “THỰC HÀNH TỐT NHÀ THUỐC” số: ….. Dược sĩ phụ trách nhà thuốc: ….. Nhân viên tại nhà thuốc: …. nhân viên Hình A1 Hình A2 Hình A3 Hình A4 2. Vai trò của dược sĩ đại học tại nhà thuốc:  Phụ trách nhà thuốc (…….):  Trình độ và kỹ năng: là dược sĩ Đại học. - Sử dụng vi tính: trình độ văn phòng. - Đã được huấn luyện “Thực hành tốt nhà thuốc’’.  Nhiệm vụ cụ thể: - Quản lý, lưu trữ hồ sơ, hành chánh nghiệp vụ thuốc thành phẩm.
  2. 2. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 2 - Xử lý thông tin nhập, xuất bán lẻ đến tay khách hàng. - Xử lý hàng hóa, cập nhật thông tin kịp thời, đảm bảo thuốc đến tay người bệnh. Đúng - Đủ - Chất lượng. - Quản lý chất lượng, duy trì thực hiện đúng các quy chế Dược. - Kết hợp với nhân viên nhà thuốc, lập báo cáo cân đối hàng hóa kịp thời hàng tháng.  Nhân viên bán hàng  Trình độ và kỹ năng: - Là dược sĩ Trung cấp, cao đẳng (gọi là nhân viên bán hàng): biết sử dụng máy vi tính. - Đã được huấn luyện “thực hành tốt nhà thuốc”.  Nhiệm vụ cụ thể: - Chịu mọi sự phân công của DS phụ trách nhà thuốc GPP. - Bán hàng, soạn hàng, thu tiền và giao hàng - Kiểm tra hàng hóa, hồ sơ đầy đủ trước khi giao hàng cho khách. - Cập nhật thông tin, nhập vào máy kịp thời các số liệu bán trong ngày. - Kết hợp với các nhân viên nhà thuốc thực hiện đúng các quy chế Dược PHẦN B: KẾT QUẢ THỰC TẬP 1. LOẠI HÌNH DOANH NGHIỆP ĐANG THỰC TẬP: nhà thuốc GPP 2. ĐIỀU KIỆN KINH DOANH THUỐC 2.1 Điều kiện cấp giấy chứng nhận đầy đủ điều kiện kinh doanh thuốc Theo nghị định 102/2016/NĐ-CP tại chương II, mục 1, điều 7 có quy định: - Chủ cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc phải có Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược phù hợp với từng hình thức tổ chức kinh doanh của cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc. - Cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc, trừ cơ sở bán lẻ dược liệu, phải đáp ứng các điều kiện sau: a) Phải có địa điểm cố định, riêng biệt; bố trí ở nơi cao ráo, thoáng mát, an toàn, cách xa nguồn ô nhiễm và có biển hiệu theo quy định b) Địa điểm bán lẻ phải được xây dựng chắc chắn, có trần chống bụi, tường và nền nhà phải dễ làm vệ sinh, đủ ánh sáng nhưng không để thuốc bị tác động trực tiếp của ánh sáng mặt trời; bảo đảm duy trì điều kiện bảo quản ghi trên nhãn thuốc
  3. 3. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 3 c) Diện tích phù hợp với quy mô kinh doanh, phải có khu vực để trưng bày, bảo quản thuốc và khu vực để người mua thuốc tiếp xúc và trao đổi thông tin về việc sử dụng thuốc với người bán lẻ d) Phải bố trí thêm diện tích cho những hoạt động khác: Khu vực pha chế theo đơn nếu có tổ chức pha chế theo đơn; khu vực ra lẻ các thuốc không còn bao bì tiếp xúc trực tiếp với thuốc để bán lẻ trực tiếp cho người bệnh; nơi rửa tay cho người bán lẻ và người mua thuốc; khu vực tư vấn riêng cho bệnh nhân và ghế cho người mua thuốc trong thời gian chờ đợi đ) Phải có tủ, giá, kệ bảo quản thuốc đáp ứng yêu cầu về điều kiện bảo quản thuốc, yêu cầu về bảo đảm an ninh, an toàn đối với thuốc e) Trường hợp kinh doanh thêm mỹ phẩm, thực phẩm chức năng, dụng cụ y tế thì phải có khu vực riêng, không bày bán cùng với thuốc và không gây ảnh hưởng đến thuốc 2.2 Điều kiện cấp Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược Luật Dược 2016; Nghị định 54/2017/NĐ-CP và Thông tư 277/2016/TT-BTC Theo quy định tại Điều 13 Luật Dược 2016 thì điều kiện cấp chứng chỉ hành nghề dược được quy định như sau:  Có văn bằng, chứng chỉ, giấy chứng nhận chuyên môn (sau đây gọi chung là văn bằng chuyên môn) được cấp hoặc công nhận tại Việt Nam phù hợp với vị trí công việc và cơ sở kinh doanh dược bao gồm: a) Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học ngành dược (sau đây gọi là Bằng dược sỹ); b) Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học ngành y đa khoa; c) Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học ngành y học cổ truyền hoặc đại học ngành dược cổ truyền; d) Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học ngành sinh học; đ) Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học ngành hóa học; e) Bằng tốt nghiệp cao đẳng ngành dược; g) Bằng tốt nghiệp trung cấp ngành dược; h) Bằng tốt nghiệp cao đẳng, trung cấp ngành y; i) Bằng tốt nghiệp trung cấp y học cổ truyền hoặc dược cổ truyền; k) Văn bằng, chứng chỉ sơ cấp dược;
  4. 4. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 4 l) Giấy chứng nhận về lương y, giấy chứng nhận về lương dược, giấy chứng nhận bài thuốc gia truyền hoặc văn bằng, chứng chỉ, giấy chứng nhận khác về y dược cổ truyền được cấp trước ngày Luật này có hiệu lực. Việc áp dụng Điều kiện về văn bằng, chứng chỉ, giấy chứng nhận quy định tại Điểm l Khoản này do Bộ trưởng Bộ Y tế quy định phù hợp với Điều kiện phát triển kinh tế - xã hội và nhu cầu khám bệnh, chữa bệnh của Nhân dân ở từng địa phương trong từng thời kỳ.  Có thời gian thực hành tại cơ sở kinh doanh dược, bộ phận dược của cơ sở khám bệnh, chữa bệnh, trường đào tạo chuyên ngành dược, cơ sở nghiên cứu dược, cơ sở kiểm nghiệm thuốc, nguyên liệu làm thuốc, cơ quan quản lý về dược hoặc văn phòng đại diện của thương nhân nước ngoài hoạt động trong lĩnh vực dược tại Việt Nam (sau đây gọi chung là cơ sở dược); cơ sở khám bệnh, chữa bệnh phù hợp với chuyên môn của người hành nghề theo quy định sau đây: a) Đối với người bị thu hồi Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược theo quy định tại Khoản 9 Điều 28 của Luật này thì không yêu cầu thời gian thực hành nhưng phải cập nhật kiến thức chuyên môn về dược; b) Đối với người có trình độ chuyên khoa sau đại học phù hợp với phạm vi hành nghề thì được giảm thời gian thực hành theo quy định của Chính phủ; c) Đối với người có văn bằng chuyên môn quy định tại Điểm l Khoản 1 Điều 13 của Luật này thì thời gian thực hành theo quy định của Bộ trưởng Bộ Y tế.  Có giấy chứng nhận đủ sức khỏe để hành nghề dược do cơ sở y tế có thẩm quyền cấp.  Không thuộc một trong các trường hợp sau đây: a) Đang bị truy cứu trách nhiệm hình sự, đang chấp hành bản án, quyết định của Tòa án; trong thời gian bị cấm hành nghề, cấm làm công việc liên quan đến hoạt động dược theo bản án, quyết định của Tòa án; b) Bị hạn chế năng lực hành vi dân sự.  Đối với người tự nguyện xin cấp Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược theo hình thức thi, phải đáp ứng đủ Điều kiện theo quy định tại Điều này. Về văn bằng và thời gian thực hành đối với người chịu trách nhiệm chuyên môn tại cơ sở bán buôn, bán lẻ thuốc theo Luật: Điều kiện đối với người chịu trách nhiệm chuyên môn về dược của cơ sở bán buôn thuốc, nguyên liệu làm thuốc (Điều 16)
  5. 5. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 5 - Đối với cơ sở bán buôn thuốc, nguyên liệu làm thuốc: phải có bằng đại học ngành dược và có 02 năm thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp. - Đối với cơ sở bán buôn vắc xin, sinh phẩm: phải có một trong các văn bằng (đại học ngành dược, đại học ngành y đa khoa, đại học ngành sinh học) và có 02 năm thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp. - Cơ sở bán buôn dược liệu, thuốc dược liệu, thuốc cổ truyền: phải có một trong các văn bằng chuyên môn (đại học ngành dược; đại học, trung cấp ngành y học cổ truyền hoặc đại học, trung cấp ngành dược cổ truyền hoặc Giấy chứng nhận về lương y, giấy chứng nhận về lương dược, giấy chứng nhận bài thuốc gia truyền hoặc văn bằng, chứng chỉ, giấy chứng nhận khác về y dược cổ truyền được cấp trước ngày 01/01/2017) và có 02 năm thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp. Điều kiện đối với người chịu trách nhiệm chuyên môn về dược của cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc (Điều 18) - Đối với nhà thuốc: phải có bằng đại học dược (dược sỹ) và có 02 năm thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp. - Đối với quầy thuốc: phải có một trong các văn bằng chuyên môn (bằng đại học, cao đẳng, trung cấp ngành dược) và có 18 tháng thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp. - Đối với tủ thuốc trạm y tế xã: phải có một trong các văn bằng chuyên môn (bằng đại học, cao đẳng, trung cấp ngành dược; văn bằng, chứng chỉ sơ cấp dược) và có và có 01 năm thực hành chuyên môn tại cơ sở dược phù hợp hoặc cơ sở khám bệnh, chữa bệnh. Đối với trạm y tế xã ở vùng đồng bào dân tộc thiểu số, miền núi, hải đảo, vùng có Điều kiện kinh tế - xã hội đặc biệt khó khăn nếu không có người đáp ứng văn bằng này thì có thể chấp nhận Bằng tốt nghiệp đại học, cao đẳng, trung cấp ngành y. - Đối với cơ sở chuyên bán lẻ dược liệu, thuốc dược liệu, thuốc cổ truyền: phải có một trong các văn bằng chuyên môn (bằng đại học, cao đẳng, trung cấp ngành dược; đại học, trung cấp ngành y học cổ truyền hoặc đại học, trung cấp ngành dược cổ truyền; Giấy chứng nhận về lương y, giấy chứng nhận về lương dược, giấy chứng nhận bài thuốc gia truyền hoặc văn bằng, chứng chỉ, giấy chứng nhận khác về y dược cổ truyền được cấp trước ngày 01/01/2017). 2.3 Thời gian hiệu lực của 2 loại giấy tờ trên: không có thời hạn
  6. 6. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 6 3. TIÊU CHUẨN NHÀ THUỐC ĐẠT CHUẨN GPP 3.1 Nhân sự Bảng 1.1 Nhân viên bán hàng DSCĐ. ….. Nhân viên bán hàng DSCĐ. ……. DS.Nguyễn Sĩ Tịnh Thùy DƯỢC SỸ PHỤ TRÁCH NHÀ THUỐC DS. ……. Nhân viên bán hàng DSTH. …….
  7. 7. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 7 3.2 Diện tích xây dựng và thiết kế Nhà thuốc ………. có diện tích 12.18 mét vuông 2,9 m Tủ mỹ phẩm Quầy Thuốc 4,2 m Thuốc n Không Kê Đơn Quầy thuốc Bảng 1.2 Cửa Cửa Bảng giá thuốc Nhiệt ẩm kế Máy tính Dụng cụ Vật tư Y tế Thực phẩm chức năng Thuốc Kê Đơn Thuốc quản lí đặc biệt Bình chữa cháy Bồn rửa tay Tủ ra lẻ Ghế Ngồi Chờ Bàn Tư Vấn Tủ biệt trữ Sách tra cứu Sổ sách Cân sức khỏe Máy Lạnh
  8. 8. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 8 3.3 Trang thiết bị bảo quản thuốc - Nhiệt ẩm kế tự động (nhiệt độ bảo quản thuốc tại nhà thuốc duy trì dưới 30OC, độ ẩm ≤ 75 %) - Máy lạnh , quạt, đèn Hình B.1 - Bồn rửa tay . Hình B.2 - Bình chữa cháy . Hình B.3 - Tủ biệt trữ, tủ đứng lớn, quầy thuốc. Hình B.4 3.4 Hồ sơ, sổ sách, tài liệuchuyên mô Hình B.5 Hình B.6 Hình B.7
  9. 9. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 9 3.5 Thực hiện GPP tại nhà thuốc 3.5.1 Đối chiếu với bảng kiểm GPP của Bộ Y tế, những nội dung mà nhà thuốc đã thực hiện được Người quản lý chuyên môn: • Có mặt khi cơ sở bán lẻ hoạt động hoặc thực hiện uỷ quyền theo quy định • Có trực tiếp tham gia bán thuốc kê đơn • Có tham gia kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc khi nhập về và trong quá trình bảo quản tại nhà thuốc • Có thường xuyên cập nhật kiến thức chuyên môn • Có đào tạo hướng dẫn nhân viên quy chế, kiến thức chuyên môn, hướng dẫn nhân viên theo dõi các tác dụng không mong muốn và báo cáo với cơ quan y tế • Có cộng tác với y tế cơ sở Người bán lẻ • Có đủ nhân viên phục vụ cho hoạt động của nhà thuốc. Số lượng nhân viên:dược sỹ đại học: 1, dược sỹ cao đẳng: 2, dược sỹ trung học:1 (bằng cấp chuyên môn phù hợp với công việc được giao) • Các nhân viên có đủ sức khoẻ để đảm đương công việc, không có nhân viên nào đang mắc bệnh truyền nhiễm • Có mặc áo Blu khi bán và tư vấn cho khách hàng • Được đào tạo, cập nhật kiến thức chuyên môn và pháp luật y tế • Tất cả nhân viên được huấn luyện để hiểu rõ và thực hiện đúng các nguyên tắc GPP • Có thái độ hoà nhã, lịch sự khi tiếp xúc với khách hàng • Giữ bí mật thông tin về người bệnh Cơ sở vật chất • Xây dựng và thiết kế: địa điểm cố định, riêng biệt, khu trưng bày bảo quản riêng biệt đảm bảo kiểm soát được môi trường bảo quản thuốc • Bố trí nơi cao ráo, thoáng mát, an toàn, cách xa nguồn ô nhiễm • Nhà thuốc có môi trường riêng biệt hoàn toàn • Trần nhà có chống bụi
  10. 10. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 10 • Tường và nền nhà phẳng, nhẵn, dễ vệ sinh, lau rửa • Diện tích phù hợp với quy mô kinh doanh • Có khu vực để người mua thuốc tiếp xúc và trao đổi thông tin • Có vòi nước rửa tay cho nhân viên nhà thuốc và người mua • Có khu vực riêng để ra lẻ • Có khu vực tư vấn (khu vực tư vấn đảm bảo được tính riêng tư) • Mỹ phẩm, thực phẩm chức năng, dụng cụ y tế để khu vực riêng, không ảnh hưởng đến thuốc Thiết bị bảo quản thuốc • Có đủ tủ quầy bảo quản thuốc • Tủ, quầy, giá kệ dễ vệ sinh, đảm bảo thẩm mỹ • Có nhiệt kế, ẩm kế (đã hiệu chuẩn) và có ghi chép theo dõi • Nơi bán thuốc đủ ánh sáng để đảm bảo các thao tác diễn ra thuận lợi và không nhầm lẫn, ánh sáng mặt trời không chiếu trực tiếp vào nơi trưng bày, bảo quản thuốc • Cơ sở có thiết bị bảo quản đáp ứng với yêu cầu bảo quản ghi trên nhãn , nơi bán thuốc được duy trì ở nhiệt độ dưới 30o C, độ ẩm bằng hoặc dưới 75% và thỏa mãn điều kiện bảo quản của thuốc Dụng cụ, bao bì ra lẻ và pha chế theo đơn : • Có bao bì ra lẻ thuốc • Có bao bì kín khí cho thuốc không còn bao bì tiếp xúc trực tiếp • Thuốc dùng ngoài và thuốc quản lý đặc biệt được để trong bao bì dễ phân biệt • Thuốc bán lẻ không đựng trong bao bì mang tên thuốc khác hoặc chứa nội dung quảng cáo của một thuốc khác Hồ sơ pháp lý : • Các giấy tờ pháp lý như ĐKKD, chứng chỉ hành nghề của DS phụ trách chuyên môn, GCNĐĐKKDT (đối với cơ sở đang hoạt động) • Có hồ sơ nhân viên, (Hồ sơ gồm: HĐLĐ, GCN sức khỏe, bằng cấp chuyên môn, sơ yếu lý lịch, các chứng chỉ đào tạo) Tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc : • Có tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc • Có các quy chế chuyên môn dược hiện hành
  11. 11. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 11 • Có Internet để tra cứu thông tin Hồ sơ sổ sách liên quan hoạt động kinh doanh thuốc: • Theo dõi số lô, hạn dùng thuốc và các vấn đề có liên quan • Theo dõi bằng máy tính, theo dõi bằng sổ • Có theo dõi dữ liệu liên quan đến bệnh nhân (theo dõi bằng máy tính hoặc bằng sổ) • Hồ sơ, sổ sách có thể tra cứu kịp thời khi cần thiết Xây dựng và thực hiện các quy trình thao tác chuẩn: Có đủ các quy trình cơ bản theo yêu cầu (nội dung quy trình đúng và phù hợp với hoạt động của nhà thuốc): • Quy trình mua thuốc và kiểm soát chất lượng • Quy trình bán thuốc theo đơn • Quy trình bán thuốc không kê đơn • Quy trình bảo quản và theo dõi chất lượng • Quy trình giải quyết với thuốc bị khiếu nại hoặc thu hồi • Các quy trình thao tác chuẩn của cơ sở do người có thẩm quyền phê duyệt và ký ban hành • Nhân viên bán thuốc áp dụng thực hiện đầy đủ các quy trình Nguồn thuốc: • Có hồ sơ các nhà cung ứng thuốc có uy tín gồm: bản sao GCN đủ điều kiện kinh doanh thuốc, có danh mục các mặt hàng cung ứng • Tất cả thuốc tại nhà thuốc là thuốc được phép lưu hành hợp pháp (có SĐK, hoặc có số giấy phép nhập khẩu) • Có lưu hóa đơn mua hàng hợp lệ Thực hiện quy chế chuyên môn - Thực hành nghề nghiệp: • Nhân viên nhà thuốc nắm được quy chế kê đơn và biết cách tra cứu danh mục thuốc không kê đơn • Khi bán thuốc, người bán lẻ có hỏi người mua các thông tin về triệu chứng bệnh, về tình trạng người dùng thuốc để tránh rủi ro khi dùng thuốc • Người bán lẻ có trình độ chuyên môn phù hợp để bán các thuốc kê trong đơn thuốc, có kiểm tra đơn thuốc trước khi bán
  12. 12. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 12 • Nhà thuốc có biện pháp theo dõi việc bán thuốc kê đơn, nếu đơn thuốc không hợp lệ, người bán thuốc có: hỏi lại người kê đơn, thông báo cho người mua, từ chối bán • Chỉ Dược sỹ đại học được thay thế thuốc trong đơn thuốc. • Khi bán thuốc, người bán lẻ có tư vấn và thông báo cho người mua: lựa chọn thuốc phù hợp nhu cầu điều trị và khả năng tài chính, cách dùng thuốc, các thông tin về thuốc, tác dụng phụ, tương tác thuốc, các cảnh báo • Hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc vừa bằng lời nói, vừa ghi nhãn theo quy định • Khi giao thuốc cho người mua, người bán lẻ thuốc có kiểm tra đối chiếu các thông tin sau: nhãn thuốc, chất lượng thuốc bằng cảm quan, chủng loại thuốc, số lượng • Thuốc có đủ nhãn, nhãn thuốc và thuốc bên trong đúng và khớp với nhau • Sắp xếp thuốc: sắp xếp gọn gàng, dễ lấy, tránh nhầm lẫn, sắp xếp theo điều kiện bảo quản ghi trên nhãn, có khu vực riêng cho ‘Thuốc kê đơn” • Thực hiện niêm yết giá thuốc đúng quy định và bán không cao hơn giá niêm yết Kiểm tra/ đảm bảo chất lượng thuốc: • Có kiểm tra, kiểm soát khi nhập thuốc: hạn dùng của thuốc, thuốc còn nguyên vẹn trong bao bì gốc của nhà sản xuất, các thông tin trên nhãn thuốc (theo yêu cầu quy chế nhãn) • Có kiểm soát chất lượng bằng cảm quan. • Có tiến hành kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc định kỳ và đột xuất Giải quyết đối với thuốc bị khiếu nại hoặc thuốc phải thu hồi: • Có tiếp nhận thông tin hoặc lưu các thông báo về thuốc khiếu nại, thuốc không được phép lưu hành, thuốc phải thu hồi • Có thu hồi và lập hồ sơ thu hối theo quy định • Có kiểm kê đối với thuốc khiếu nại, thuốc phải thu hồi (nếu đến kỳ kiểm kê thuốc thu hồi chưa được xử lý). • Có thông báo thu hồi cho khách hàng • Có trả lại nơi mua hoặc huỷ • Có báo cáo các cấp theo quy định • Có sổ và có ghi chép theo dõi tác dụng phụ của thuốc do khách hàng phản ánh
  13. 13. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 13 Theo thông tư 02/2018/TT-BYT phụ lục II bảng kiểm GPP của Bộ Y tế thì nhà thuốc ….. đã thực hiện đúng và đầy đủ 9 hạng mục, đạt yêu cầu là 89 điểm tương đương đạt 97,8% Hình B.16 3.5.2 Các loại sổ sách, hồ sơ có tại nhà thuốc  Các giấy tờ pháp lý như ĐKKD, chứng chỉ hành nghề của DS phụ trách chuyên môn, GCNĐĐKKDT, bằng cấp chuyên môn  Hồ sơ nhân viên, (Hồ sơ gồm: HĐLĐ, GCN sức khỏe, bằng cấp chuyên môn, sơ yếu lý lịch, các chứng chỉ đào tạo)  Có hồ sơ các nhà cung ứng thuốc có uy tín gồm: bản sao GCN đủ điều kiện kinh doanh thuốc, có danh mục các mặt hàng cung ứng  Sách tra cứu thông tin thuốc: Mims, vidal…….  Tài liệu hướng dẫn bán hàng và quản lí thuốc  Sổ và có ghi chép theo dõi tác dụng phụ của thuốc  Sổ kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc định kỳ  Sổ theo dõi vệ sinh nhà thuốc  Sổ theo dõi đơn thuốc không hợp lệ  Sổ theo dõi thông tin chi tiết khách hàng (mua và bán thuốc phải kiểm soát đặc biệt)  Sổ theo dõi xuất nhập (thuốc phải kiểm soát đặc biệt) 3.5.3 Các SOP có tại nhà thuốc: • Quy trình mua thuốc và kiểm soát chất lượng • Quy trình bán thuốc theo đơn • Quy trình bán thuốc không kê đơn • Quy trình bảo quản và theo dõi chất lượng • Quy trình giải quyết với thuốc bị khiếu nại hoặc thu hồi • Các quy trình thao tác chuẩn của cơ sở do người có thẩm quyền phê duyệt và ký ban hành. Hình B.17
  14. 14. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 14 Phụ lục SOP 01.GPP: Nhà thuốc ...... ĐƠN ĐẶT HÀNG - Tên nhà cung cấp: ................................ Người liên hệ: .................................. - Địa chỉ: ............................................... Điện thoại:........................................ - Ngày đặt hàng: ...................................... Ngày dự kiến giao hàng:................. NỘI DUNG MUA HÀNG: STT TÊN SẢN PHẨM, MÃ SỐ QUY CÁCH NHÀ SẢN XUẤT SỐ LƯỢNG GIÁ Phương thức thanh toán: Phương thức giao hàng: Các điều kiện khác: Ngày … tháng … năm … Người đặt hàng Dược sĩ chủ nhà thuốc Bảng 1.3
  15. 15. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 15 Phụ lục SOP 04.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ NHẬP THUỐC HÀNG NGÀY (Tháng năm ) Ngày nhập Tên hàng hóa, hàm lượng, quy cách Số Hóa đơn Số lô H.Dùng Nhà sản xuất ĐVT Số lượng Đơn giá Thành tiền Ghi chú Dược sĩ chủ nhà thuốc Người lập bảng Bảng 1.4
  16. 16. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 16 Phụ lục SOP 04.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG THUỐC ĐỊNH KỲ (Tháng năm ) STT Tên hàng hóa, quy cách, hàm lượng Đơn vị tính Số lượng Số lô Hạn sử dụng Nhận xét chất lượng Phân loại chất lượng Ghi chú Dược sĩ chủ nhà thuốc Nhân viên theo dõi Bảng 1.5
  17. 17. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 17 Phụ lục SOP 05.GPP: Nhà thuốc .... CỘNG HOÀ XÃ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập- Tự do- Hạnh phúc Tp. HCM, ngày… tháng… năm 20… BÁO CÁO THU HỒI SẢN PHẨM KHÔNG ĐẠT CHẤT LƯỢNG Kính gửi:…………………...……………………………………………………… Theo công văn số……………., ngày… tháng… năm… của…………………… về việc thu hồi thuốc:  Tên sản phẩm:………………………………………  Nồng độ, hàm lượng:……………………………….  Nơi sản xuất:………………………………………..  Số lô sản xuất:……………………………………… Đơn vị đã tiến hành thu hồi như sau: STT Nơi tiến hành thu hồi Tổng số lượng thuốc Bán ra thu hồi Dự kiến biện pháp xử lí Ghi chú Dược sĩ chủ nhà thuốc (Ký ghi rõ họ tên) Bảng 1.6
  18. 18. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 18 Phụ lục SOP 06.GPP: Nhà thuốc ..... SỔ THEO DÕI VỆ SINH NHÀ THUỐC (Tháng năm ) Đối tượng Ngày 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 4 1 5 1 6 1 7 1 8 1 9 2 0 2 1 2 2 2 3 2 4 2 5 2 6 2 7 2 8 2 9 3 0 3 1 Lau nền Lau tủ Lau bàn ghế Lau tường Quét trần Sắp xếp thuốc Người thực hiện Người kiểm tra Ghi chú: Đánh dấu chéo vào mục có thực hiện Bảng 1.7
  19. 19. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 19 3.5.4 Triển khai thực hiện theo thực tế quy trình cấp phát thuốc theo đơn và không theo đơn Bán và tư vấn sử dụng thuốc bán theo đơn được Dược sĩ tiếp đón và chào hỏi khách hàng Trường hợp khách hàng hỏi mua thuốc cụ thể: - Thuốc được mua để điều trị bệnh/ triệu chứng gì? - Người dùng thuốc: giới tính? tuổi? tình trạng sức khỏe, các bệnh lí khác kèm theo và các thuốc đang dùng?(nếu có)... - Đã dùng thuốc lần nào chưa? hiệu quả thế nào? - Xác định việc sử dụng thuốc của bệnh nhân đang thắc mắc là đúng hay không đúng? Trường hợp khách hàng hỏi và tư vấn điều trị một một số triệu chứng/ bệnh thông thường - Người dùng thuốc: giới tính? tuổi? các triệu chứng bệnh? thời gian mắc bệnh? chế độ sinh hoạt, dinh dưỡng? - Bệnh nhân có đang mắc bệnh mãn tính gì? đang dùng thuốc gì? - Bệnh nhân đã dùng những thuốc gì để điều trị bệnh/ triệu chứng này? Dùng ra sao? Hiệu quả như thế nào? Đưa ra lời khuyên với từng bệnh nhân cụ thể: - Nếu việc dùng thuốc của bệnh nhân chưa đúng hoặc chưa phù hợp: giải thích, tư vấn và hướng dẫn khách hàng chuyển sang loại thuốc khác đúng hơn, phù hợp hơn. Trong trường hợp cần thiết, khuyên bệnh nhân di khám và dùng thuốc theo đơn bác sĩ. - Trao đổi, đưa ra lời khuyên về chế độ sinh hoạt, dinh dưỡng phù hợp với từng đối tượng, từng bệnh cụ thể - Cung cấp các thông tin cụ thể về thuốc để khách hàng lựa chọn. Lấy thuốc, hướng dẫn cách dùng, tính tiền, - Lấy thuốc khách hàng đã chọn - Cho vào bao, gói - Hướng dẫn cho khác hàng về liều lượng và cách dùng. - Tính tiền - Thu tiền
  20. 20. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 20 - Giao thuốc - Cảm ơn khách hàng Giữ bí mật thông tin khách hàng Dược sĩ phụ trách nhà thuốc và nhân viên nhà thuốc tuyệt đối không tiết lộ thông tin cá nhân cũng như thông tin sức khỏe của khách hàng với người khác (trừ khi có yêu cầu của cơ quan chức năng) Bán và tư vấn sử dụng thuốc bán theo đơn được triển khai thực hiện theo thực tế: Dược sĩ tiếp đón và chào hỏi khách hàng Kiểm tra đơn thuốc - Đơn thuốc đúng theo mẫu quy định hay không - Có đủ tên, chữ kí, địa chỉ, dấu phòng khám/ bệnh viện của bác sĩ - Đơn thuốc còn trong thời hạn mua thuốc (5 ngày kể từ ngày kê đơn) - Kiểm tra tên, tuổi, địa chỉ bệnh nhân - Kiểm tra tên thuốc, nồng độ, hàm lượng, số lượng, cách dùng, liều dùng, cách phối hợp Lựa chọn thuốc Trường hợp đơn thuốc kê tên biệt dược -Bán theo đúng biệt dược đã kê trong đơn - Nếu nhà thuốc không có tên biệt dược kê trong đơn hoặc khi khách hàng yêu cầu được tư vấn để lựa chọn thuốc phù hợp với điều kiện của mình thì sẽ thực hiện theo các bước bên dưới. Trường hợp đơn thuốc kê tên gốc hoặc khi có yêu cầu tư vấn, giới thiệu thuốc - Dược sĩ Đại học mới đủ thẩm quyền tư vấn và thay thế thuốc đã kê trong đơn - Giới thiệu các biệt dược (cùng thành phần, hàm lượng, cùng dạng bào chế, tác dụng, chỉ định) kèm theo giá của từng loại để khách hàng tham khảo, lựa chọn loại thuốc phù hợp với khả năng kinh tế của mình - Ghi rõ tên thuốc, số lượng đã thay thế vào đơn thuốc. Lấy thuốc, hướng dẫn cách dùng, tính tiền, - Lấy thuốc theo đơn - Cho vào bao, gói - Hướng dẫn cho khác hàng về liều lượng và cách dùng. - Tính tiền
  21. 21. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 21 - Thu tiền - Giao thuốc - Cảm ơn khách hàng. Giữ bí mật thông tin khách hàng Dược sĩ phụ trách nhà thuốc và nhân viên nhà thuốc tuyệt đối không tiết lộ thông tin cá nhân cũng như thông tin sức khỏe của khách hàng với người khác (trừ khi có yêu cầu của cơ quan chức năng) 3.5.5 Vai trò của Dược sĩ đại học trong quản lý, điều hành, tư vấn thuốc tại nhà thuốc so với yêu cầu của GPP: đều đạt yêu cầu - Trong quản lý, lưu trữ hồ sơ, hành chánh nghiệp vụ thuốc thành phẩm. - Xử lý thông tin nhập, xuất bán lẻ đến tay khách hàng. - Xử lý hàng hóa, cập nhật thông tin kịp thời, đảm bảo thuốc đến tay người bệnh. Đúng - Đủ - Chất lượng. - Quản lý chất lượng, duy trì thực hiện đúng các quy chế Dược. - Dược sĩ có vai trò tư vấn cho khách hàng những vấn đề như:  Hướng dẫn dùng thuốc (đường dùng, liều dùng, thời điểm dùng thuốc hợp lý).  Tác dụng có hại có thể gặp phải và cách xử lý.  Các vấn đề gặp phải khi phối hợp thuốc (tương tác, tương kị).  Những trường hợp, tình huống người bệnh cần đi gặp bác sĩ. 4. HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA CƠ SỞ BÁN LẺ THUỐC Tiểu mục 1,2,3 Mục III Phụ lục I - 1a Thông tư 02/2018/TT-BYT quy định về Thực hành tốt cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc do Bộ trưởng Bộ Y tế ban hành, cụ thể như sau: 4.1 Mua thuốc Nguồn thuốc được mua tại các cơ sở kinh doanh thuốc hợp pháp. Có hồ sơ theo dõi, lựa chọn các nhà cung cấp có uy tín, đảm bảo chất lượng thuốc trong quá trình kinh doanh; Chỉ mua các thuốc được phép lưu hành (thuốc có số đăng ký hoặc thuốc chưa có số đăng ký được phép nhập khẩu). Thuốc mua còn nguyên vẹn và có đầy đủ bao gói của nhà sản xuất, nhãn đúng quy định theo quy chế hiện hành. Có đủ hóa đơn, chứng từ hợp lệ của thuốc mua về;
  22. 22. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 22 Khi nhập thuốc, người bán lẻ kiểm tra hạn dùng, kiểm tra các thông tin trên nhãn thuốc theo quy chế ghi nhãn, kiểm tra chất lượng (bằng cảm quan, nhất là với các thuốc dễ có biến đổi chất lượng) và có kiểm soát trong suốt quá trình bảo quản; Lập kế hoạch mua thuốc: - Kế hoạch mua thuốc bao gồm:  Chủ nhà thuốc là dược sĩ Đại học lên kế hoạch mua hàng. - Khi lập kế hoạch phải căn cứ vào:  Danh mục thuốc thiết yếu.  Lượng hàng tồn kho tại nhà thuốc.  Khả năng tài chính của nhà thuốc.  Cơ cấu bệnh tật, nhu cầu thị trường trong kỳ kinh doanh. Lựa chọn nhà phân phối: - Các nguồn để nắm bắt thông tin về nhà phân phối:  Các cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước về y tế: Bộ Y tế, Sở Y tế,...  Các phương tiện truyền thông đại chúng: Báo, đài, truyền hình, tờ rơi,…  Qua người giới thiệu thuốc, nhân viên bán hàng, người trung gian.  Qua kiểm tra điều kiện kinh doanh thực tế.  Qua liên lạc điện thoại hoặc tham quan trực tiếp. - Những thông tin về nhà sản xuất, nhà cung ứng cần được tìm hiểu:  Có đủ tư cách pháp nhân, có uy tín trên thị trường.  Chính sách giá cả, chính sách phân phối, phương thức thanh toán phù hợp.  Chất lượng dịch vụ:  Đáp ứng được yêu cầu bảo quản hàng hóa;  Có đủ các điều kiện bảo quản trong quá trình vận chuyển;  Thái độ dịch vụ tốt (đáp ứng đơn hàng nhanh, dịch vụ chăm sóc khách hàng chu đáo). - Lập “Danh mục các nhà phân phối”: Điện thoại, địa chỉ, người liên hệ,… - Các thông tin về sản phẩm do nhà cung cấp giới thiệu cần được tìm hiểu:  Phải được phép lưu hành trên thị trường.  Có chất lượng đảm bảo: Đã qua kiểm nghiệm, có công bố tiêu chuẩn chất lượng…
  23. 23. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 23 Hình B.25 Hình B.26 Hình B.27 Hình B.28 Đàm phán, thỏa thuận, ký hợp đồng,… Lập đơn đặt hàng, gửi đơn hàng trực tiếp hoặc email, fax, điện thoại,… Lưu các đơn đặt hàng, lập “Sổ theo dõi các nhà phân phối”.
  24. 24. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 24 - Theo dõi số lượng, chủng loại hàng nhập tại nhà thuốc với đơn đặt hàng để liên lạc với nhà phân phối. - Nắm được thông tin về các mặt hàng đang hết hoặc không có hàng, thông báo cho người bán hàng biết để thông tin lại cho khách hàng khi cần và có kế hoạch dự trù các mặt hàng thay thế. Giao dịch mua thuốc và thời điểm mua Chủ nhà thuốc là dược sĩ Đại học thường phân công cho nhân viên là ........ để giao dịch mua hàng thường kỳ vào hàng tuần của tháng (thông thường thì 1 tuần mua hàng 1 lần và nhiều khi có khách đặt thì trong tuần cũng đột xuất gọi hàng). 4.2 Các bước cơ bản trong hoạt động bán thuốc, bao gồm: Cách tính giá thuốc: nhà thuốc niêm yết giá trên từng sản phẩm theo hai loại: - Loại 1: đối với mặt hàng thuốc: giá bán = giá gốc + không quá 10% x giá gốc - Loại 2: đối với mặt hàng thực phẩm chức năng, mỹ phẩm: giá bán = giá gốc + không quá 20% x giá gốc. Hoạt động bán thuốc: - Người bán lẻ hỏi người mua những câu hỏi liên quan đến bệnh, đến thuốc mà người mua yêu cầu; - Người bán lẻ tư vấn cho người mua về lựa chọn thuốc, cách dùng thuốc, hướng dẫn cách sử dụng thuốc bằng lời nói. Trường hợp không có đơn thuốc kèm theo, Người bán lẻ phải hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc thêm bằng cách viết tay hoặc đánh máy, in gắn lên đồ bao gói. - Người bán lẻ cung cấp các thuốc phù hợp, kiểm tra, đối chiếu với đơn thuốc các thuốc bán ra về nhãn thuốc, cảm quan về chất lượng, số lượng, chủng loại thuốc. - Thuốc được niêm yết giá thuốc đúng quy định và không bán cao hơn giá niêm yết. 4.3 Các quy định về tư vấn cho người mua, bao gồm: - Người mua thuốc cần nhận được sự tư vấn đúng đắn, đảm bảo hiệu quá điều trị và phù hợp với nhu cầu, nguyện vọng; - Người bán lẻ phải xác định rõ trường hợp nào cần có tư vấn của người có chuyên môn phù hợp với loại thuốc cung cấp để tư vấn cho người mua thông tin về thuốc, giá cả và lựa chọn các thuốc không cần kê đơn;
  25. 25. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 25 - Đối với người bệnh đòi hỏi phải có chẩn đoán của thầy thuốc mới có thể dùng thuốc, người bán lẻ cần tư vấn để bệnh nhân tới khám thầy thuốc chuyên khoa thích hợp hoặc bác sĩ điều trị; - Đối với những người mua thuốc chưa cần thiết phải dùng thuốc, nhân viên bán thuốc cần giải thích rõ cho họ hiểu và tự chăm sóc, tự theo dõi triệu chứng bệnh; - Không được tiến hành các hoạt động thông tin, quảng cáo thuốc tại nơi bán thuốc trái với quy định về thông tin quảng cáo thuốc; khuyến khích người mua coi thuốc là hàng hóa thông thường và khuyến khích người mua mua thuốc nhiều hơn cần thiết. 4.4 Bán thuốc theo đơn: - Khi bán các thuốc theo đơn phải có sự tham gia trực tiếp người bán lẻ có trình độ chuyên môn phù hợp và tuân thủ theo các quy định, quy chế hiện hành của Bộ Y tế về bán thuốc kê đơn. - Người bán lẻ phải bán theo đúng đơn thuốc. Trường hợp phát hiện đơn thuốc không rõ ràng về tên thuốc, nồng độ, hàm lượng, số lượng, hoặc có sai phạm về pháp lý, chuyên môn hoặc ảnh hưởng đến sức khỏengười bệnh, Người bán lẻ phải thông báo lại cho người kê đơn biết. - Người bán lẻ giải thích rõ cho người mua và có quyền từ chối bán thuốc theo đơn trong các trường hợp đơn thuốc không hợp lệ, đơn thuốc có sai sót hoặc nghi vấn, đơn thuốc kê không nhằm mục đích chữa bệnh. - Người có Bằng dược sỹ được thay thế thuốc đã kê trong đơn thuốc bằng một thuốc khác có cùng hoạt chất, đường dùng, liều lượng khi có sự đồng ý của người mua và phải chịu trách nhiệm về việc thay đổi thuốc. - Người bán lẻ hướng dẫn người mua về cách sử dụng thuốc, nhắc nhở người mua thực hiện đúng đơn thuốc. 4.5 Bảo quản thuốc - Thuốc phải được bảo quản theo yêu cầu ghi trên nhãn thuốc Thuốc nên được sắp xếp theo nhóm tác dụng dược lý; Các thuốc kê đơn nếu được bày bán và bảo quản tại khu vực riêng có ghi rõ “Thuốc kê đơn” hoặc trong cùng một khu vực phải để riêng các thuốc bán theo đơn. Việc sắp xếp đảm bảo sự thuận lợi, tránh gây nhầm lẫn.
  26. 26. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 26 - Thuốc phải kiểm soát đặc biệt (gây nghiện, hướng tâm thần, và tiền chất) và các thuốc độc hại, nhạy cảm và/hoặc nguy hiểm khác cũng như các thuốc có nguy cơ lạm dụng đặc biệt, gây cháy, nổ (như các chất lỏng và chất rắn dễ bắt lửa, dễ cháy và các loại khí nén) phải được bảo quản ở các khu vực riêng biệt, có các biện pháp bảo đảm an toàn và an ninh theo đúng quy định của pháp luật tại các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật liên quan. - Thuốc độc, thuốc trong Danh mục thuốc, dược chất thuộc danh mục chất bị cấm sử dụng trong một số ngành, lĩnh vực phải được bảo quản tách biệt, không được để cùng các thuốc khác, phải sắp xếp gọn gàng, tránh nhầm lẫn, dễ quan sát. 5 YÊU CẦU ĐỐI VỚI NGƯỜI BÁN LẺ TRONG NGÀNH NGHỀ DƯỢC Tiểu mục 4 Mục III Phụ lục I - 1a Thông tư 02/2018/TT-BYT quy định về Thực hành tốt cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc do Bộ trưởng Bộ Y tế ban hành, cụ thể như sau: 5.1 Đối với người làm việc trong cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc - Có thái độ hòa nhã, lịch sự khi tiếp xúc với người mua thuốc, bệnh nhân; - Hướng dẫn, giải thích, cung cấp thông tin và lời khuyên đúng đắn về cách dùng thuốc cho người mua hoặc bệnh nhân và có các tư vấn cần thiết nhằm đảm bảo sử dụng thuốc hợp lý, an toàn và hiệu quả; - Giữ bí mật các thông tin của người bệnh trong quá trình hành nghề như bệnh tật, các thông tin người bệnh yêu cầu; - Trang phục áo blu trắng, sạch sẽ, gọn gàng, có đeo biển ghi rõ tên, chức danh; - Thực hiện đúng các quy chế dược, tự nguyện tuân thủ đạo đức hành nghề dược; - Tham gia các lớp đào tạo, cập nhật kiến thức chuyên môn và pháp luật y tế; 5.2 Đối với người quản lý chuyên môn hoặc chủ cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc - Giám sát hoặc trực tiếp tham gia việc bán các thuốc kê đơn, tư vấn cho người mua. - Chịu trách nhiệm quản lý trực tiếp việc pha chế thuốc theo đơn tại nhà thuốc. - Liên hệ với bác sĩ kê đơn trong các trường hợp cần thiết để giải quyết các tình huống xảy ra. - Kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc mua về, thuốc bảo quản tại nhà thuốc.
  27. 27. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 27 - Thường xuyên cập nhật các kiến thức chuyên môn, văn bản quy phạm pháp luật về hành nghề dược và không ngừng nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ cung ứng thuốc. - Đào tạo, hướng dẫn các nhân viên tại cơ sở bán lẻ về chuyên môn cũng như đạo đức hành nghề dược. - Cộng tác với y tế cơ sở và nhân viên y tế cơ sở trên địa bàn dân cư, tham gia cấp phát thuốc bảo hiểm, chương trình, dự án y tế khi đáp ứng yêu cầu, phối hợp cung cấp thuốc thiết yếu, tham gia truyền thông giáo dục cho cộng đồng về các nội dung như: tăng cường chăm sóc sức khỏe bằng biện pháp không dùng thuốc, cách phòng tránh, xử lý các bệnh dịch, chăm sóc sức khỏe ban đầu, các nội dung liên quan đến thuốc và sử dụng thuốc và các hoạt động khác. - Theo dõi và thông báo cho cơ quan y tế về các tác dụng không mong muốn của thuốc. - Phải có mặt trong toàn bộ thời gian hoạt động của cơ sở. Trường hợp người quản lý chuyên môn vắng mặt phải ủy quyền bằng văn bản cho người có Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược phù hợp để chịu trách nhiệm chuyên môn theo quy định.  Nếu thời gian vắng mặt trên 30 ngày thì người quản lý chuyên môn sau khi ủy quyền phải có văn bản báo cáo Sở Y tế tỉnh, thành phố trực thuộc Trung ương tại nơi cơ sở đang hoạt động.  Nếu thời gian vắng mặt trên 180 ngày thì cơ sở kinh doanh thuốc phải làm thủ tục đề nghị cấp Chứng chỉ hành nghề dược cho người quản lý chuyên môn khác thay thế và đề nghị cấp mới giấy chứng nhận đủ điều kiện kinh doanh thuốc cho cơ sở bán lẻ thuốc. - Cơ sở chỉ được phép hoạt động khi đã được cấp giấy chứng nhận đủ điều kiện kinh doanh mới. 5.3 Các hoạt động đối với thuốc bị khiếu nại hoặc thu hồi - Phải có hệ thống lưu giữ các thông tin, thông báo về thuốc khiếu nại, thuốc không được phép lưu hành, thuốc phải thu hồi; - Có thông báo thu hồi cho khách hàng đối với các thuốc thuộc danh mục thuốc kê đơn. Biệt trữ các thuốc thu hồi để chờ xử lý; - Có hồ sơ ghi rõ về việc khiếu nại và biện pháp giải quyết cho người mua về khiếu nại hoặc thu hồi thuốc;
  28. 28. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 28 - Đối với thuốc cần hủy phải chuyển cho cơ sở có chức năng xử lý chất thải để hủy theo quy định - Có báo cáo các cấp theo quy định. 6. DANH MỤC THUỐC ĐANG KINH DOANH TẠI NHÀ THUỐC Thuốc số 1: Telfast BD Hình B.29 Hoạt chất: Fexofenadine hydrochloride Hàm lượng: 60mg Chỉ định: Các triệu chứng do viêm mũi dị ứng theo mùa & nổi mề đay tự phát mãn tính: hắt hơi, chảy nước mũi, ngứa mũi, mắt ngứa đỏ, chảy nước mắt. Tác dụng phụ: Nhức đầu, buồn ngủ, buồn nôn, choáng váng & mệt mỏi. Chống chỉ định: Quá mẫn với thành phần thuốc. Thuốc số 2: EFFERALGAN Hình B.30 Hoạt chất: Paracetamol Hàm lượng: 500mg
  29. 29. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 29 Chỉ định: giảm đau và hạ sốt, điều trị đau nhẹ đến vừa bao gồm: Đau đầu, đau nửa đầu, đau cơ, đau bụng kinh, đau họng, đau cơ xương, sốt và đau sau khi tiêm vacxin, đau sau khi nhổ răng hoặc sau các thủ thuật nha khoa, đau răng, đau do viêm xương khớp. Tác dụng phụ: dị ứng, suy gan Chống chỉ định: bệnh nhân có tiền sử quá mẫn với paracetamol hoặc với bất kỳ tá dược nào của thuốc. Thuốc số 3: Glucofast Hình B.31 Hoạt chất: Metformin hydrochloride Hàm lượng: 500mg Chỉ định: Đái tháo đường týp II, đặc biệt ở bệnh nhân quá cân khi chế độ ăn và tập thể dục đơn thuần không đạt hiệu quả trong kiểm soát đường huyết. Ở người lớn: đơn trị liệu hay kết hợp thuốc trị đái tháo đường dạng uống khác hoặc insulin. Ở trẻ em từ 10 tuổi và thanh thiếu niên: đơn trị liệu hay kết hợp insulin.. Tác dụng phụ: Tăng acid lactic gây toan máu, miệng có vị kim loại, buồn nôn. Rối loạn dạ dày ruột như buồn nôn, đau bụng, tiêu chảy xảy ra ở khoảng 10 đến 15% bệnh nhân.
  30. 30. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 30 Rối loạn dạ dày ruột có thể giảm đáng kể nếu dùng metformin sau bữa ăn và tăng liều dần. Dùng kéo dài gây chán ăn, đắng miệng, sụt cân. Chống chỉ định: Bệnh nhân suy chức năng thận, gan và tuyến giáp, suy tim, phụ nữ có thai, suy hô hấp. Thuốc số 4: MEDROL Hình B.32 Hoạt chất: Methylprenisolone Hàm lượng: 16mg Chỉ định: Những bệnh dạng thấp (khớp) Trị liệu bổ sung ngắn hạn để giúp bệnh nhân tránh được các cơn kịch phát hoặc hoặc cấp trong các trường hợp sau: - Viêm khợp dạng thấp, kể cả viêm khớp dạng thấp ở trẻ em. - Viêm đốt sống cứng khớp. - Viêm bao hoạt dịch cấp và bán cấp. - Viêm màng hoạt dịch của khớp xương. - Viêm gân bao hoạt dịch không đặc hiệu. - Viêm xương khớp sau chấn thương. - Viêm khớp vẩy nến. - Viêm mõm trên lồi cầu.
  31. 31. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 31 - Viêm khớp cấp do gout. Bệnh collagen (trị liệu duy trì hoặc cấp trong các trường hợp: Lupus ban đỏ toàn thân, viêm đa cơ toàn thân, thấp tim cấp). Bệnh về da (Hồng ban đa dạng, viêm da bã nhờn, viêm da tróc vảy, bệnh vẩy nến. Bệnh dị ứng (viêm mũi dị ứng theo mùa, viêm da do tiếp xúc, hen phế quản). Bệnh về mắt (viêm loét kết mạc do dị ứng, viêm thần kinh mắt, viêm giác mạc). Bệnh về đường hô hấp (viêm phổi hít, hội chứng Loeffler…) Bệnh về máu - Thiếu máu tán huyết. - Ban xuất huyết giảm tiểu cầu tự phát ở trẻ em. - Giảm tiểu cầu thứ phát ở trẻ em. - Giảm nguyên hồng cầu. - Thiếu máu giảm sản bẩm sinh. Bệnh khối u - Bệnh bạch cầu và u lympho ở trẻ em. Rối loạn nội tiết - Thiểu năng thượng thận nguyên phát và thứ phát: methylprednisolon có thể được sử dụng nhưng phải kết hợp với một mineralocorticoid như hydrocortison hay cortison. - Tăng sản vỏ thượng thận bẩm sinh. - Viêm tuyến giáp không mưng mủ. - Tăng calci huyết trong ung thư. Các chỉ định khác - Bệnh Crohn. - Gây bài trừ niệu hay giảm protein niệu trong hội chứng thận hư. - Đợt cấp của xơ cứng rải rác (hệ thần kinh) - Viêm màng não do lao. Tác dụng phụ: Khi dùng thuốc liều cao và kéo dài có thể gây buồn nôn, loét dạ dày tá tràng, nhức đầu, dễ bị kích động, rậm lông, phù, tăng huyết áp, yếu cơ, loãng xương.
  32. 32. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 32 Chống chỉ định: Bệnh nhân bị mẫn cảm với các thành phần thuốc. Đang dùng vaccin virus sống. Nhiễm khuẩn nặng trừ sốc nhiễm khuẩn và lao màng não. Tổn thương da do virus, nấm hay lao. Thuốc số 5: Cefuroxim 500 Hình B.33 Hoạt chất: Cefuroxim Hàm lượng: 500 mg Chỉ định: Viêm tai giữa, viêm xoang, viêm amiđan, viêm thanh quản, viêm họng. Viêm phổi, viêm phế quản cấp, đợt cấp viêm phế quản mãn tính. Viêm bể thận, viêm bàng quang, viêm niệu đạo. Ðinh nhọt, viêm da mủ, chốc lở. Sốt thương hàn. Bệnh lậu, viêm niệu đạo cấp do lậu cấp, viêm cổ tử cung. Tác dụng phụ: ban đỏ đa dạng, hoại tử da do nhiễm độc, phát ban da, nổi mày đay, ngứa, sốt do thuốc, bệnh huyết thanh. Chống chỉ định: Quá mẫn với cephalosporin.
  33. 33. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 33 Thuốc số 6: Stadovas 5 CAP Hình B.34 Hoạt chất: Amlodipine Hàm lượng: 5mg Chỉ định: Dùng một mình để điều trị cao huyết áp, hoặc nếu cần, có thể phối hợp với thuốc lợi tiểu thiazid, thuốc chẹn bêta hoặc thuốc ức chế men chuyển. Ðiều trị thiếu máu cơ tim, đau thắt ngực ổn định hoặc đau thắt ngực vận mạch (Prinzmetal). Thuốc có thể dùng một mình hoặc phối hợp với những thuốc chống đau thắt ngực khác, hoặc dùng trong các trường hợp kháng với nitrat và/hoặc thuốc chẹn bêta. Tác dụng phụ: nhức đầu, phù, mệt mỏi, buồn ngủ, buồn nôn, đau bụng, cơn bừng đỏ, hồi hộp và choáng váng. Trong quá trình dùng rộng rãi amlodipin, ngoài những tác dụng phụ nói trên còn gặp thay đổi hoạt động tiêu hóa, đau khớp, suy nhược, khó thở, khó tiêu, tăng sản lợi, chứng to vú đàn ông, bất lực, tiểu tiện nhiều lần, thay đổi tính khí, đau cơ, ngứa, nổi mẩn, loạn thị giác, hiếm gặp hồng ban đa dạng. Chống chỉ định: Quá mẫn cảm với những dẫn xuất dihydropyridin
  34. 34. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 34 Thuốc số 7: Augmentin Hình B.35 Hoạt chất: Amoxicilin trihydrate, Clavulanate kali Hàm lượng: 500mg Amoxicillin, 125 mg Clavulanate Chỉ định: Viêm amiđan, viêm xoang, viêm tai giữa, viêm phế quản cấp & mãn, viêm phổi, viêm bàng quang, viêm niệu đạo, viêm bể thận. Mụn nhọt, áp xe, nhiễm khuẩn vết thương, viêm tủy xương. Áp xe ổ răng. Nhiễm khuẩn sản phụ khoa, ổ bụng. Tác dụng phụ: Nhẹ & thoáng qua: Tiêu chảy, khó tiêu, buồn nôn, nôn, viêm đại tràng khi dùng kháng sinh & nhiễm nấm Candida. Tăng trung bình các men AST &/hoặc ALT. Chống chỉ định: Tiền sử quá mẫn với các kháng sinh thuộc họ beta-lactam (các penicilline, cephalosporin).
  35. 35. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 35 Thuốc số 8: daflon Hình B.36 Hoạt chất: diosmin; hesperidin Hàm lượng: diosmin 450mg; hesperidin 50mg Chỉ định: Suy tĩnh mạch - mạch bạch huyết (nặng chân vào buồi sáng, đau chân) Bệnh trĩ cấp Tác dụng phụ: Rối loạn tiêu hóa. Rối loạn thần kinh thực vật nhẹ, không cần ngừng điều trị. Chống chỉ định: Quá mẫn với bất kỳ thành phần nào của thuốc. Phụ nữ có thai. Phụ nữ cho con bú.
  36. 36. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 36 Thuốc số 9: DIAMICRON Hình B.37 Hoạt chất: Cliclazide Hàm lượng: 30mg Chỉ định: Ðái tháo đường type II không phụ thuộc Insulin. Tác dụng phụ: Ðau khớp, viêm khớp, đau lưng, viêm phế quản, hạ đường huyết nhẹ đến trung bình, rối loạn tiêu hóa, ngứa, nổi mẩn đỏ, mề đay, phát ban. Chống chỉ định: Ðái tháo đường type 1, quá mẫn với thành phần của thuốc, suy gan, suy thận nặng, phụ nữ có thai, cho con bú. Thuốc số 10: Nizoral Hình B.38 Hoạt chất: Ketoconazole Hàm lượng: 100mg Chỉ định: Điều trị các bệnh do nhiễm vi nấm ngoài da như: nhiễm nấm ở thân (hắc lào, lác), nấm ở bẹn, nấm ở bàn tay, bàn chân. Điều trị nhiễm vi nấm Candida ngoài da và lang ben.
  37. 37. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 37 Dùng trong viêm da tiết bã (bệnh lý có liên quan đến vi nấm Malassezia furfur). Chống chỉ định: Bệnh nhân dị ứng với bất cứ thành phần nào của thuốc. 7. PHÂN LOẠI THUỐC THEO NHÓM ĐIỀU TRỊ 7.1 Sắp xếp, phân loại và bảo quản thuốc tại nhà thuốc ….. đều có phân chia theo nhóm điều trị, mỗi nhóm được xếp theo đúng với quy định hướng dẫn soạn thảo quy trình thao tác chuẩn (S.O.P) - Tất cả các loại thuốc được trưng bày trên tủ kính lớn gọn gàng, ngay ngắn, có thẩm mỹ, được phân vùng bằng nhãn hàng (Chữ, số, hình ảnh,..) trên các bao bì: Quay ra ngoài, thuận chiều nhìn của khách hàng, không xếp lẫn lộn giữa các mặt hàng với nhau và bảo quản theo quy định. - Cách sắp xếp thuốc theo nhóm điều trị: thuốc kê đơn hoặc không kê đơn, thuốc kiểm soát đặc biệt, thực phẩm chức năng, mỹ phẩm….. đều được xếp riêng theo từng nhóm điều trị và có ghi dán nhãn riêng biệt theo khu vực của từng nhóm - Sắp xếp: Dễ tìm, dễ lấy, dễ thấy, dễ kiểm tra. 7.2 Cách thức theo dõi số lượng, chất lượng thuốc, bảo quản, FIFO, FEFO đều theo đúng với quy định hướng dẫn soạn thảo quy trình thao tác chuẩn (S.O.P) Bảo quản thuốc: - Sắp xếp theo nguyên tắc: FIFO (thuốc nhập trước cấp phát trước) FEFO (thuốc hết hạn trước xuất trước) Kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc - Thuốc trước khi nhập về nhà thuốc (Gồm mua và hàng trả về): đã được kiểm soát 100%, để tránh nhập hàng giả, hàng kém chất lượng, hàng không rõ nguồn gốc, xuất xứ. - Thuốc lưu tại nhà thuốc: có kiểm tra định kỳ là 1 tháng/lần để tránh hàng bị biến đổi chất lượng, hết hạn sử dụng. Cách thức tiến hành: - Kiểm tra tính hợp pháp, nguồn gốc, xuất xứ của thuốc: hóa đơn, chứng từ đầy đủ, hợp pháp theo đúng các quy chế, quy định hiện hành. - Kiểm tra cảm quan chất lượng thuốc:  Kiểm tra bao bì: Phải còn nguyên vẹn, không móp méo, rách, bẩn.
  38. 38. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 38  Kiểm tra hạn sử dụng, số kiểm soát, ngày sản xuất.  Kiểm tra sự thống nhất giữa bao bì ngoài và các bao bì bên trong, bao bì trực tiếp.  Kiểm tra chất lượng cảm quan và ghi sổ theo dõi.  So sánh với các mô tả về cảm quan của nhà sản xuất (nếu có).  Nhãn: Đủ, đúng quy chế. Hình ảnh, chữ/ số in trên nhãn rõ ràng, không mờ, nhòe, tránh hàng giả, hàng nhái. - Nếu thuốc không đạt yêu cầu: phải để ở khu vực riêng, gắn nhãn hàng chờ xử lý và báo cho dược sĩ phụ trách nhà thuốc để kịp thời giải quyết. - Kiểm tra điều kiện bảo quản của từng loại thuốc: kiểm tra về các yêu cầu bảo quản của nhà sản xuất ghi trên nhãn. - Kiểm tra số lô, hạn dùng:  Định kỳ hàng tháng phải kiểm tra số lượng tồn thực tế và số lượng trên sổ sách (phần mềm) theo số lô.  Sử dụng phần mềm theo dõi hạn dùng tất cả các thuốc tồn tại nhà thuốc. - Ghi chép sổ sách đầy đủ, đúng thực tế:  Đối với thuốc nhập: nhập các thông tin trên hóa đơn vào phần mềm.  Nếu là thuốc hướng thần, Ghi vào “Sổ xuất nhập thuốc hướng tâm thần”.  Đối với thuốc lưu nhà thuốc: Ghi “Sổ kiểm soát chất lượng thuốc định kỳ”: Mô tả chất lượng cảm quan chi tiết các nội dung kiểm soát.  Cột “Ghi chú”: Ghi những thông tin cần lưu ý về thuốc, bao gồm cả điều kiện bảo quản đặc biệt; hoặc khi thuốc có hạn sử dụng ngắn. 7.3 Các nhóm thuốc, thực phẩm chức năng có tại nhà thuốc PHÂN LOẠI Biệt dược Dạng bào chế Thuốc Kháng sinh Cefixim 50 Bột pha hỗn dịch uống Cefuroxim 500 Viên nén bao phim Augmentin Viên nén bao phim Tetracyclin Viên nang cứng Lincomycin Viên nang cứng
  39. 39. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 39 Thuốc giảm đau, hạ sốt, kháng viêm Efferalgan Viên sủi Medrol Viên nén Meloxicam Viên nén Celecoxib Viên nang cứng Prednison Viên nén Thuốc Tim mạch, Huyết áp Amlodipin Viên nang Captopril Viên nén Nifedipin Viên nén bao phim tác dụng kéo dài Concor Viên nén bao phim Trimetazidin Viên nén bao phim Thuốc Kiểm soát đặc biệt Efferalgan Codeine Viên nén bao đường Terpin - Codein Viên nén bao đường Neo-Codion Viên nén bao đường Mifenan Viên nén Cloramphenicol 0,4% Dung dịch thuốc nhỏ mắt Glucofast Viên nén
  40. 40. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 40 Thuốc Tiểu đường, mỡ máu Lipistad 10 Viên nén bao phim Diamicron Viên nén phóng thích có kiểm soát Glucophage Viên nén bao phim Rosuvastatin Viên nén bao phim Thuốc Dị ứng (Histamin H1) Cetirizine Viên nén bao phim Telfast Viên nén bao phim Dimenhydrinat Viên nén Vaco-pola 2 Viên nén Fexo Boston 180 Viên nén bao phim Thuốc Kháng nấm, kháng virut Acyclovir Viên nén Nystatin Viên bao đường Griseofulvin Viên nén Fluconazol Viên nang Neo-tergynan Viên nén đặt âm đạo Thuốc hô hấp Dextromethorphan Viên nén bao phim Prospan Si rô
  41. 41. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 41 Bromhexin Viên nén Toplexil Si rô Ambroxol Viên nén Thuốc tiêu hóa Mepraz Viên nang cứng No-spa Viên nén Spasmaverine Viên nén Cimetidin Viên nén bao phim Primperan Viên nén Thuốc Đông dược Boganic Viên bao đường Hoạt huyết nhất nhất Viên nén Diệp hạ châu Viên nén bao đường Hà thủ Ô Viên nang cứng Liverton Viên nang cứng Thuốc Dùng ngoài Acyclovir Stada Tuýp kem bôi da Nizoral Tuýp kem bôi da Jasunny cream Tuýp kem bôi da Kentax Kem bôi da Griseofulvin Tuýp kem bôi da Vitamin và khoáng chất Ceelin Siro Vitamin c Viên nén bao phim
  42. 42. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 42 Calcium corbiere Dung dịch uống Neurobion Viên nén bao đường Magne - b6 corbiere Viên nén bao phim Thực Phẩm chức năng Sensa cools Bột sủi Natufit Cốm Tiêu ban thủy Si rô Tê nhức chân tay bảo nguyên Viên nang cứng Dầu gấc abipha Viên nang mềm Mỹ Phẩm Yoosun rau má Kem Dạ hương Dung dịch dùng ngoài Kem nghệ thái dương kem Lactacyd bb Dung dịch dùng ngoài Trapha Bột Thuốc mắt, tai Bratorex Dung dịch nhỏ mắt vô trùng Neodex Dung dịch nhỏ mắt vô trùng Tetracyclin Thuốc mỡ tra mắt Neocin Dung dịch nhỏ mắt
  43. 43. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 43 vô trùng Otifar Dung dịch nhỏ tai Bảng 1.8 7.4 Vai trò và hiệu quả của phần mềm quản lý nhà thuốc Hiện tại nhà thuốc …….. đang sử dụng phần mềm của nhà cung cấp Viettel Hình B.39 Từ phần mềm quản lý nhà thuốc em đã học hỏi được rất nhiều điều như: cách nhập xuất thuốc, quản lý được các loại thuốc cận date, biết được số lượng tồn một
  44. 44. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 44 cách nhanh chóng, quản lý thông tin sản phẩm theo các mục cụ thể (tiết kiệm được thời gian, công sức khi tìm kiếm thuốc, thông tin thuốc…) 8. HOẠT ĐỘNG HƯỚNG DẪN SỬ DỤNG THUỐC 8.1 Tư vấn cho bệnh nhân trường hợp 1 (có toa): Hình B.40 Bệnh nhân 51tuổi đến với nhà thuốc BN: chị bán cho tôi thuốc theo toa này DS: chị mua cho chị hay cho ai? BN: tôi vừa đi khám, bác sĩ kê cho tôi đấy DS: lấy đủ số lượng thuốc trong toa hả chị? BN: ừ! DS: dạ, chị đợi em xíu Em lấy theo toa cho chị là uống 3 tuần Dặn dò: Thuốc 1 chị uống mỗi ngày 1 viên vào buổi sáng sau khi ăn Thuốc 2 uống nửa viên vào buổi chiều Thuốc 3 uống 1 viên sau ăn tối Thuốc 4 theo bác sĩ uống trước ăn tối 30 phút, nhưng chị có thể uống trước ăn sáng 30 phút là tốt nhất Chị hạn chế ăn những thức ăn chua, cay và có dầu mỡ…và tập thể dục thường xuyên BN: thuốc gì mà uống lộn xộn vậy, sao mà nhớ DS: dạ, không sao, em có ghi cách uống dán lên từng loại thuốc cho chị rồi BN: vậy tốt đó, chứ không thể nào nhớ nổi DS: dạ, hơi khó nhớ thật BN: à, cho tôi hỏi thêm chút DS: chị cần gì nữa ạ? BN: mấy thuốc này trị cái gì?
  45. 45. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 45 DS: thuốc 1 phòng ngừa cục máu đông, thuốc 2 trị tim mạch, thuốc số 3 trị mỡ máu, thuốc cuối cùng trị trào ngược dạ dày. BN: cám ơn chị nhé DS: không có gì đâu chị, nếu có gì bất thường hoặc uống hết toa thuốc chị nhớ đến bác sĩ tái khám, thuốc của chị đây 8.2 Tư vấn cho bệnh nhân trường hợp 2 (có toa): Hình B.41 Khách hàng khoảng 40 tuổi đến với nhà thuốc KH: ở đây có bán mấy thuốc này không em? DS: đâu chị cho em xem KH: mới đưa cháu đi khám về, bác sĩ kê cho toa này DS: cháu mới sốt hôm qua à chị KH: ừ, mới sốt à, nhưng sợ cho đi khám liền DS: lấy đủ toa này phải không chị KH: vâng DS: đợi em lấy thuốc Dặn dò: Thuốc số 1: chị cho bé uống ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 3/4 gói Thuốc số 2: ngày uống 2 lần, mỗi lần nửa viên Thuốc số 3: khi nào bé sốt chị lấy 3/4 gói hòa vào nước cho bé uống,4 – 6 tiếng sau bé bị sốt lại thì mới uống tiếp, không sốt thì không cần uống. Chị cho bé uống nhiều nước, mặc đồ thoáng, thường xuyên lau mồ hôi bằng khăn ấm. Nhớ cho bé tái khám khi uống hết thuốchoặc có biểu hiện bất thường nha chị. KH: cám ơn chị rất nhiều 8.3 Tư vấn bệnh nhân trường hợp 3 (bệnh nhân đến với nhà thuốc không có toa) Bệnh nhân Nam 40 tuổi đến với nhà thuốc
  46. 46. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 46 DS: Chào anh!, tôi có thể giúp gì cho anh BN: chị bán cho tôi thuốc: đau bao tử, ho, sổ mũi và bắp chân bị căng giống như chuột rút DS: vậy anh mua cho anh uống hay cho ai uống vậy BN: tôi mua cho tôi uống DS: anh đâu bao tử lâu chưa? BN: đau khoảng tuần nay, cứ đói thì bao tử bị xót, ăn vào thì ợ hơi, trước đó khoảng 1 năm tôi có bị HP DS: hiện tại anh có đang uống thuốc gì hay không? BN: không nha chị DS: thế anh bị ho đàm hay ho khan, sổ mũi ít hay nhiều? BN: tôi ho đàm, sổ mũi thì ít thôi DS: anh ho và có đàm nhiều không? đàm xanh hay trắng? BN: đàm trắng không nhiều, nhưng ho lại nhiều DS: bắp chân anh bị như thế nào? Anh có thể nói rõ hơn được không? BN: tôi cảm thấy người ê ẩm, nhức mỏi, cái chân cứ buồn buồn và người nặng nề DS: anh bị tình trạng này lâu chưa? hay mới bị đây thôi? BN: mới hôm qua, nay thấy nhức xong rồi sổ mũi, ho…,mệt quá không làm ăn gì được tôi mới ra đây, và thêm là tôi bị tình trạng đâu bao tử như nãy tôi nói DS: bây giờ bao tử thì tôi cho anh uống thuốc đỡ 3 ngày chung với thuốc ho, sổ mũi, sau đó anh nên đi vào bệnh viện kiểm tra lại xem có bị tái nhiễm HP trở lại không nha, tôi khuyên anh nên đi bác sĩ về vấn đề bao tử. Anh đợi tôi chút tôi lấy thuốc cho 1. Maalox 2. Terpin-codein ( 200mg/10mg) 3. Fexofenadin (120mg) 4. Paracetamol (500mg) 5. Alphatrymotrypsin 4200IU Dặn dò bệnh nhân - Thuốc số 1: anh nhai kỹ rồi nuốt (sau ăn 2 giờ hoặc khi đau cũng được), 1 ngay 2 lần, mỗi lần 1 viên
  47. 47. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 47 - Thuốc số 2,3,4: uống sau ăn, ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 1 viên, uống buổi sáng và chiều. - Thuốc số 5: ngậm 2 viên dưới lưỡi, ngày 3 lần, sáng-trưa-chiều BN: tại sao thuốc số 1 lại nhai mà không nuốt luôn, còn thuốc số 5 tại sao không nuốt mà lại ngậm, mấy nhà thuốc kia tôi mua mà có dặn vậy đâu? Chị có thể nói cho tôi biết được không? DS: thuốc số 1, nhà sản xuất bào chế là dạng nhai (sẽ dễ hấp thu nhanh hơn qua dạ dày), cũng có dạng bào chế là nuốt. thuốc số 5, vì thuốc này là dạng men nên dễ bị phân hủy bởi dạ dày, đặt dưới lưỡi sẽ có tác dụng và không bị dạ dày ảnh hưởng đến thuốc BN: tôi cám ơn chị nhiều DS: dạ, không có gì 8.4 Tư vấn bệnh nhân trường hợp 4 (bệnh nhân đến với nhà thuốc không có toa) Khách hàng nữ khoảng 48 tuổi đến với nhà thuốc DS: chào chị, chị cần tôi giúp gì không? KH: bán cho tôi thuốc bị đau bụng, tiêu chảy DS: chị mua cho chị hay mua cho ai vậy? KH: à, tôi mua cho con tôi, hồi trưa con tôi đi ăn tiệc về nhà tự nhiên thấy đau bụng và đi tiêu chảy DS: thế cháu bao nhiêu tuổi rồi chị? KH: cháu 19 tuổi DS: cháu có đau bụng nhiều không, phân có màu đen không? KH: đau bụng nhiều, từ trưa đến giờ chạy liên tục, đi nước không à DS: chị có cho uống thuốc gì chưa? KH: chưa uống thuốc gì cả DS: có thể cháu bị ngộ độc thực phẩm rồi, tôi lấy cho cháu uống 1 ngày trước kèm với 2 ngày men vi sinh rồi theo dõi tình hình 1. Carbogast x 4 viên 2. Imodium (2mg) x 2 viên 3. Spasmaverine (40mg) x 2 viên
  48. 48. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 48 4. Enterogermina x 6 ống Dặn dò: Thuốc số 1: nhai ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 2 viên Thuốc số 2,3: uống ngày 2 lần, mỗi lần 1 viên Thuốc số 4: uống ngày 3 lần, mỗi lần 1 ống Không được ăn thức ăn lạnh, nhiều dầu mỡ, uống nhiều nước KH: cám ơn chị DS: chị nhớ theo dõi tình hình của cháu, nếu thấy không ổn báo ngay tôi nhé 8.5 Tư vấn bệnh nhân trường hợp 5 (bệnh nhân đến với nhà thuốc không có toa) Bệnh nhân nữ 35 tuổi đến với nhà thuốc DS: chị mua thuốc gì đấy chị? BN: không biết mình bị sao mà dạo gần đây đầu hay choáng váng, làm việc thì quên trước quên sau DS: chị làm công việc gì vậy chị? BN: mình làm việc văn phòng DS: thế tối chị có ngủ được không? BN: ngủ cũng được mà không sâu giấc DS: cổ gáy có hay bị mỏi không? BN: ừ đúng rồi, cổ gáy rất hay mỏi DS: nghe chị nói thì có thể do công việc ngồi văn phòng, ít vận động, suy nghĩ và tập trung công việc quá làm cho đầu óc căng thẳng, máu huyết lưu thông kém nên mới dẫn đến tình trạng choáng váng, đau mỏi cổ gáy. Giờ tôi lấy trước cho chị 1 tuần thuốc 1. Stugeron 25mg x 14 viên 2. Magne-B6 470mg/5mg x 14 viên 3. Tanakan x 14 viên Dặn dò: Chị cứ uống mỗi loại 1 viên, ngày 3 lần, sau 1 tuần chị thấy tình trạng bệnh có diễn biến tốt thì cứ tiếp tục duy trì uống thuốc số 3 giùm tôi mỗi ngày 1 viên vào
  49. 49. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 49 buổi tối, vì thuốc này có nguồn gốc từ tự nhiên có tác dụng hoạt huyết rất tốt cho bệnh của chị. Chị chú ý làm việc 1-2 tiếng nên đứng dậy đi lại ít nhất 5 phút, tối ngủ không nên gối đầu cao làm cản trở việc lưu thông máu BN: chị thật là nhiệt tình, tôi mua thuốc nhiều nơi mà giờ mới thấy có người tư vấn kỹ và dễ hiểu. Tôi rất hài lòng DS: vâng, cám ơn chị, chúc chị mau lành bệnh 9. KẾT QUẢ CÔNG VIỆC ĐÃ ĐÓNG GÓP CHO CƠ QUAN NƠI THỰC TẬP Công việc đã đóng góp cho cơ quan nơi thực tập - Nhập, xuất các hóa đơn vào phần mềm - Cùng với nhân viên nhà thuốc lau dọn và sắp xếp thuốc và dán giá thuốc theo giá niêm yết - Theo dõi nhiệt độ, độ ẩm trong nhà thuốc…. - Cùng với nhân viên nhà thuốc tư vấn cho bệnh nhân khi đến với nhà thuốc - Có đóng góp kiến thức về thuốc mà em đã được thầy cô đã truyền đạt khi đang học Những vấn đề gặp phải trong quá trình thực tập - Biết tên thuốc nhưng chưa nắm rõ vị trí thuốc (vì khoảng thời gian thực tập có hạn) - Khó nhớ giá thuốc - Không tự mình đứng bán và tư vấn cho khách hàng (mặc dù vấn đề đó nắm rất rõ)
  50. 50. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 50 PHẦN C: KẾT LUẬN Trên cơ sở quan sát, ghi chép thực tế, đối chiếu với lý thuyết đã học em có vài nét nhận xét về nội dung kiến thức và những kỹ năng, kinh nghiệm thực tiễn đã thực tập. 1. Nhận xét 1.1 Các nhóm, loại thuốc được bán ra nhiều tại nhà thuốc:  Nhóm giảm đau - hạ sốt - kháng viêm: paracetamol, alphachoay (không kê đơn), celecoxib, diclofenac kali (theo toa bác sĩ)  Nhóm dị ứng: telfast, cetirizin, clopheniramin  Nhóm tiêu hóa: berberin, loperamid, Phosphalugel, maalox (không kê đơn), Omeprazol, No-spa, Spasmaverin (theo toa bác sĩ)  Nhóm hô hấp: bromhexin, acetylcystein, theralen (không kê đơn), dextromethorphan (theo toa bác sĩ)  Nhóm kháng sinh: Augmentin, cefuroxim, cefixim, ampicillin, Klamentin (theo toa bác sĩ)  Thực phẩm chức năng: xương khớp Nhân Hưng, đại tràng Tâm Bình  Mỹ phẩm: Decumar, yoosun rau má, dung dịch vệ sinh phụ nữ Lactacyd  Thuốc nhỏ mắt: natriclorid 0.9%, new v.rohto, osla Giải thích: - Những mặt hàng không kê đơn, thực phẩm chức năng, mỹ phẩm…. do công ty sản xuất và phân phối đẩy mạnh quảng cáo và có chất lượng tốt - Những thuốc kê đơn do bác sĩ kê đơn nhiều và có tác dụng tốt 1.2 Về tình hình bán thuốc theo tự khai bệnh. Nhận xét về các loại thuốc được bán trong các ca bệnh, bệnh nhân tự khai: thuốc viêm đường hô hấp, rối loạn tiêu hóa, dị ứng, đau mắt, viêm loét dạ dày… Một số loại thuốc có ở nhà thuốc nhưng em chưa được biết đến nhiều qua lý thuyết như:  Thuốc clopidogrel (75mg): thuốc chống kết tập tiểu cầu  Tranexamic acid (250mg): thuốc cầm máu  Gabapentin (300mg): thuốc hướng tâm thần
  51. 51. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 51  Sanlein (natri hyaluronat 0.1%): thuốc nhỏ mắt  Depakine (valproate sodium 200mg): thuốc hướng tâm thần Các thuốc được kết hợp với nhau khá hợp lý, đúng liều lượng, giá cả phù hợp từng đối tượng bệnh nhân nhưng vẫn đạt chất lượng. 1.3 Về tình hình bán thuốc kê đơn tại nhà thuốc. 5 đơn thuốc trị các bệnh khác nhau. Hình C.1 1.4 Về tình hình mua bán, sử dụng thực phẩm chức năng, mỹ phẩm. Các sản phẩm nổi tiếng đa số được khách hàng tự hỏi mua, còn các sản phẩm khác thì nhân viên nhà thuốc cần giới thiệu và tư vấn để khách hàng hiểu rõ hơn và tiếp cận gần hơn với sản phẩm. 2. Thông tin giới thiệu thuốc và hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc. - Các hình thức quảng cáo thuốc và mỹ phẩm tại nhà thuốc.  Dán poster quảng cáo, làm pano bảng hiệu  Kệ trưng bày sản phẩm  Cho khách hàng dùng thử  Làm các chương trình chiết khấu cao cho nhà thuốc  Phát tờ rơi - Việc hướng dẫn hoặc tư vấn sử dụng thuốc cho khách hàng: người thực hiện hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc: chủ nhà thuốc và nhân viên tại nhà thuốc  Các thông tin hướng dẫn thường gặp: công dụng, tác dụng phụ, chống chỉ định, tương tác thuốc….  Nguồn truy cập thông tin: tờ thông tin hướng dẫn sử dụng trong hộp thuốc, internet (drug.com, medscape, swipeRx, thuocbietduoc…) - Việc bán và hướng dẫn sử dụng thuốc an toàn hợp lý: thuốc được bán theo qui định luật dược, hướng dẫn sử dụng ngắn gọn, dễ hiểu, mỗi sản phẩm đều ghi chi tiết cách dùng
  52. 52. Báo cáo thực tập tại nhà thuốc……. SVTT: …….. 52 3. Nhà thuốc chuỗi khác các nhà thuốc bán lẻ Nhà thuốc chuỗi: theo điều 8, chương II, thông tư 03/2009 TT-BYT  Bán lẻ thuốc thành phẩm: thuốc có số đăng ký, thuốc hiếm theo yêu cầu điều trị và thuốc pha chế theo đơn (nếu có bố trí khu vực pha chế theo đơn).  Nhập khẩu thuốc để phục vụ cho hoạt động của toàn bộ chuỗi nhà thuốc GPP và cung ứng cho thị trường.  Được ưu tiên trong việc tham gia đấu thầu cung cấp thuốc quốc gia, thuốc cho bệnh viện sử dụng nguồn ngân sách nhà nước.  Cung cấp thuốc cho các chương trình mục tiêu y tế quốc gia theo đúng các quy định liên quan.  Cung cấp thuốc cho các đối tượng bảo hiểm y tế theo đúng các quy định liên quan.  Các doanh nghiệp có chuỗi từ 10 nhà thuốc đạt GPP trở lên được mua thuốc của các doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài thực hiện quyền xuất, nhập khẩu thuốc để bán lẻ trong Chuỗi nhà thuốc GPP và phục vụ cho các hoạt động kinh doanh khác.  Các doanh nghiệp có chuỗi có kho đạt chuẩn GSP thì có thể nhượng cho chuỗi khác. Những ý nêu trên theo điều 8, chương II, thông tư 03/2009 TT-BYT thì nhà thuốc chuỗi có thể hoạt động được, còn các nhà thuốc bán lẻ thì không làm được.

