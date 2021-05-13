Process Audit Benefits



eTHIC allows you to perform highly focussed audits of your internal processes and systems. eTHIC helps to understand your conformity towards the standards and achieve the organization objectives. Call/Write to us for a demo.



NCSSoft is a product development company primarily focused on developing products for the financial sector. Completing a decade of delivering comprehensive solutions for Banking and media industries, NCSSoft is the preferred Auditing solution provider for top financial institutions across India. With a user base exceeding 1 lac, we are poised to become a global leader in the Auditing and Compliance space.