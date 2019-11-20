Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIT 3 CELLULAR MANUFACTURING  Group Technology(GT), Part Families – Parts Classification and coding – Simple Problems in...
GROUP TECHNOLOGY ❧It’s the manufacturing philosophy to increase the production efficiency by grouping a variety of parts h...
Role of GT in CAD/CAM ❧ For closer dimensional tolerances ❧ More economical in higher accuracy ❧ Increased variety of mate...
Important Elements of CAD/CAM Integration ❧ It provides a common data base for effective integration of CAD & CAM for succ...
Part Families ❧ A part family is a collection of parts which are similar in geometric shape and size or processing steps a...
Similar manufacturing process
METHODS FOR PART FAMILY FORMATION 1.Visual inspection 2. part classification & Coding Methods 3.production flow analysis
1.Visual inspection ❧This is a simplest & least expensive method ❧Here all are arranged in a similar groups
Visual Inspection Method
2. Part classification & Coding Methods ❧ Coding is systematic process by establishing an alpha- numeric value for parts b...
Design & Manufacturing Attributes 1.System based on Part Design Attributes 2.System based on Manufacturing Attributes 3.Sy...
Coding System Structure ❧A Group Technology is a string of characteristics capturing information's about an item. ❧A part ...
Types of Basic Code Structures ❧1. Hierarchical codes (Mono codes or tree structure) ❧2. Attributes codes (Poly code or ch...
Hierarchical codes ❧The interpretation of each successive symbols depends on the value of the preceding symbols ❧Each symb...
Attribute Code ❧The interpretation of each symbols in the sequence does not depend on the value of preceding symbols. ❧Her...
Decision-Tree Code ❧A hybrid code captures the best features of the hierarchical & poly code Structures. ❧This system is a...
Reason for using Coding Scheme ❧ Design Retrievals ❧ Automated Process Planning ❧ Machine Cell Design
Coding Systems  Through more than 100 coding systems are available, the following coding systems are widely recognized in...
Opitz Classification Systems ❧ The opitz system was developed by H.Optiz of the university of Aachen in Germany. ❧ It was ...
❧ FORM CODE (12345) :This code is for design attributes ❧ SUPPLEMENTARY CODE (6789): This code is for Manufacturing relate...
The MICLASS System  MICLASS stands for Metal Institute Classification System. This system was developed by Netherlands or...
DCLASS Coding System  DCLASS stands for Design and Classification Information system. It was developed at Brigham young u...
The KK-3 system  The KK-3 system is a general purpose classification and coding system for parts that are to be machined ...
The CODE system  The CODE system was developed by manufacturing data system.  The code number has eight digits. For each...
 It is the method for identifying part families and associated machine groupings that uses the information contained on p...
Data collection Sorting of process routings Preparation of PFA chart Cluster analysis Steps involved in PFA
Data Collection  The step in the PFA procedure is to collect the necessary data.  The route sheets of all components to ...
Sorting of process routings  The second step in the PFA is to arrange the parts into groups according to the similarity o...
Machines Parts P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 M1 1 1 1 1 M2 1 1 M3 1 1 1 M4 1 1 1 M5 1 1 M6 1 1 M7 1 1 1 PFA CHART
Re Arranged PFA Chart Machines Parts P1 P8 P2 P4 P6 P7 P9 P3 P5 M1 1 1 1 1 M5 1 1 M4 1 1 1 M7 1 1 1 M3 1 1 1 M6 1 1 M2 1 1
Re Arranged PFA Chart Part Families  PF1 = P1,P8  PF2 = P2,P4,P6,P7  PF3 = P3,P5,P9 Cell groups  C1 = M1,M5  C2 = M4,...
Facility Design Using Group Technology
Line layout Functional layout Group layout 3 basic ways to arrange machines in a shop
Cellular Manufacturing  Cellular Manufacturing (CM) is an application of group technology in which dissimilar machines ha...
 A composite part is the hypothetical part which includes all of the design and manufacturing attributes of a family.  T...
 It simplifies the identification of groups  It provides a basis for the design of group tooling.  It helps to develop ...
Machine cell design  The important aspect of cellular manufacturing is the design of the machine cell, because the cell d...
Types of Machine cells and Layouts  Based on the number of machines used and the degree of mechanisation of material hand...
Single machine cell  The single machine cell consists of one machine with supporting fixtures and tooling organized to pr...
Group machine cells with manual handling  A group machine cell with material handling is an arrangement of more than one ...
Group machine cell with semi integrated handling  A mechanised handling system is used in group machine cell with semi-in...
Flexible manufacturing cell or flexible manufacturing system  FMS employs a fully integrated handling system with automat...
Types of Part movements Vs Machine Layout Types
Factors Influencing Cell Layout  The various factors to be considered during the cell design includes Production rate N...
Key Machine Concept  In a GT machine cell, a certain machine is referred as the key machine or bottleneck machine: i) wh...
Quantitative Analysis in Cellular Manufacturing  The various quantitative techniques that are developed for cellular manu...
Grouping parts and machines into families  The basic objectives are Identification of part families Identification of m...
Rank Order Clustering (ROC) Algorithm  It is also known as Binary Ordering Algorithm (BOA).  Input: Part-Machine inciden...
 Concept:
Steps in ROC Algorithm  Step 0: Input: Total number of parts, part routing (Part sequences)  Step 1 : i) For each row, a...
 Step 4 : for each column, assign binary weights and calculate decimal equivalents. Rank the columns in order to decreas...
  1. 1. UNIT 3 CELLULAR MANUFACTURING  Group Technology(GT), Part Families – Parts Classification and coding – Simple Problems in Opitz Part Coding system – Production flow Analysis – Cellular Manufacturing – Composite part concept – Machine cell design and layout – Quantitative analysis in Cellular Manufacturing – Rank Order Clustering Method - Arranging Machines in a GT cell – Hollier Method – Simple Problems.
  2. 2. GROUP TECHNOLOGY ❧It’s the manufacturing philosophy to increase the production efficiency by grouping a variety of parts having similarities of shape, dimension, and/or process route. ❧It justifies batch production by capitalizing on design and/or manufacturing similarities among components parts.
  3. 3. Role of GT in CAD/CAM ❧ For closer dimensional tolerances ❧ More economical in higher accuracy ❧ Increased variety of materials , by manufacturing needs. ❧ Lowering scrap rates
  4. 4. Important Elements of CAD/CAM Integration ❧ It provides a common data base for effective integration of CAD & CAM for successful implementation of CIM ❧ GT provides a common language for users ❧ It gives a information about Design, Manufacturing Attributes, Processes & Capabilities
  5. 5. Part Families ❧ A part family is a collection of parts which are similar in geometric shape and size or processing steps are required in their manufacture. ❧ It may be a similar in their Design, Manufacturing characteristics are grouped and referred as Design part family & Manufacturing part family ❧ The characteristics used are known as Attributes
  6. 6. Similar manufacturing process
  7. 7. METHODS FOR PART FAMILY FORMATION 1.Visual inspection 2. part classification & Coding Methods 3.production flow analysis
  8. 8. 1.Visual inspection ❧This is a simplest & least expensive method ❧Here all are arranged in a similar groups
  9. 9. Visual Inspection Method
  10. 10. 2. Part classification & Coding Methods ❧ Coding is systematic process by establishing an alpha- numeric value for parts based on selected part features. ❧ Classification is the grouping of parts based on code values. ❧ Here parts are identified , listed and assigned as per the code numbers both in Designing & Manufacturing.
  11. 11. Design & Manufacturing Attributes 1.System based on Part Design Attributes 2.System based on Manufacturing Attributes 3.System based on Both Design & Manufacturing Attributes
  12. 12. Coding System Structure ❧A Group Technology is a string of characteristics capturing information's about an item. ❧A part coding scheme consists of a sequence of symbols that identify the part’s Design / Manufacturing attributes
  13. 13. Types of Basic Code Structures ❧1. Hierarchical codes (Mono codes or tree structure) ❧2. Attributes codes (Poly code or chain type structure) ❧3. Decision tree codes (hybrid code or mixed codes)
  14. 14. Hierarchical codes ❧The interpretation of each successive symbols depends on the value of the preceding symbols ❧Each symbols amplifies the information contained in the preceding digit, so that the digits in the symbols cannot be interrupt alone. ❧The structure is like a tree.
  15. 15. Attribute Code ❧The interpretation of each symbols in the sequence does not depend on the value of preceding symbols. ❧Here each digit in this code represents information in its own right and does not directly qualify the information provided by the other digits.
  16. 16. Decision-Tree Code ❧A hybrid code captures the best features of the hierarchical & poly code Structures. ❧This system is also known as decision-tree coding ❧In this both the attributes are combined. ❧This is the mostly commonly used coding systems with combined hybrid constructions.
  17. 17. Reason for using Coding Scheme ❧ Design Retrievals ❧ Automated Process Planning ❧ Machine Cell Design
  18. 18. Coding Systems  Through more than 100 coding systems are available, the following coding systems are widely recognized in industries:
  19. 19. Opitz Classification Systems ❧ The opitz system was developed by H.Optiz of the university of Aachen in Germany. ❧ It was the most popular and one of the first published classification and coding scheme for mechanical parts ❧ This system uses alpha numeric symbols to represent the various attributes of a part. ❧ The following digits sequence are:
  20. 20. ❧ FORM CODE (12345) :This code is for design attributes ❧ SUPPLEMENTARY CODE (6789): This code is for Manufacturing related attributes ❧ SECONDARY CODE (ABCD): This code is for production operation and sequence.
  21. 21. The MICLASS System  MICLASS stands for Metal Institute Classification System. This system was developed by Netherlands organization for Applied Scientific research.  MICLASS system is also referred as Multiclass system.  The MICLASS classification number can range from 12 to 30 digits. The first 12 digits are universal codes that can be applied to any part. The next 18 digits are called supplementary digits.
  22. 22. DCLASS Coding System  DCLASS stands for Design and Classification Information system. It was developed at Brigham young university.  The DCLASS part family code is comprised of eight digits partitioned into five code segments, as shown in figure.
  23. 23. The KK-3 system  The KK-3 system is a general purpose classification and coding system for parts that are to be machined or ground.  It is developed by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Machine Industry in the late 1970s.  It uses a 21 digit decimal system. The structure of a KK-3 system for rotational components is shown in figure
  24. 24. The CODE system  The CODE system was developed by manufacturing data system.  The code number has eight digits. For each digit there are 16 possible values (0 to 9 and A to F) which are used to describe the parts design and manufacturing characteristics.
  25. 25.  It is the method for identifying part families and associated machine groupings that uses the information contained on production route sheets rather on part drawings.  In PFA, work parts with identical or similar routing are classified into part families. PRODUCTION FLOW ANALYSIS
  26. 26. Data collection Sorting of process routings Preparation of PFA chart Cluster analysis Steps involved in PFA
  27. 27. Data Collection  The step in the PFA procedure is to collect the necessary data.  The route sheets of all components to be manufactured in the shop are prepared. The route sheet should contain the part number and operation sequence.
  28. 28. Sorting of process routings  The second step in the PFA is to arrange the parts into groups according to the similarity of their process routings.  A typical card format is required for organising the data such as the part number, sequence of code, and lot size.
  29. 29. Machines Parts P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 M1 1 1 1 1 M2 1 1 M3 1 1 1 M4 1 1 1 M5 1 1 M6 1 1 M7 1 1 1 PFA CHART
  30. 30. Re Arranged PFA Chart Machines Parts P1 P8 P2 P4 P6 P7 P9 P3 P5 M1 1 1 1 1 M5 1 1 M4 1 1 1 M7 1 1 1 M3 1 1 1 M6 1 1 M2 1 1
  31. 31. Re Arranged PFA Chart Part Families  PF1 = P1,P8  PF2 = P2,P4,P6,P7  PF3 = P3,P5,P9 Cell groups  C1 = M1,M5  C2 = M4,M7  C3 = M2,M3,M6
  32. 32. Facility Design Using Group Technology
  33. 33. Line layout Functional layout Group layout 3 basic ways to arrange machines in a shop
  34. 34. Cellular Manufacturing  Cellular Manufacturing (CM) is an application of group technology in which dissimilar machines have been aggregated into cells, each of which is dedicated to the production of a part family.
  35. 35.  A composite part is the hypothetical part which includes all of the design and manufacturing attributes of a family.  The composite is a single hypothetical part that can be completely processed in a manufacturing cell.  If a new part is loaded in a machine group and if the degree of dis-similarity of the part from the hypothetical composite part is minimum, then the new part can be processed in the same manufacturing cell. Composite Part Concept
  36. 36.  It simplifies the identification of groups  It provides a basis for the design of group tooling.  It helps to develop the optimized process plan for the parts Uses of composite concept
  37. 37. Machine cell design  The important aspect of cellular manufacturing is the design of the machine cell, because the cell design influences significantly the performance of the cell.
  38. 38. Types of Machine cells and Layouts  Based on the number of machines used and the degree of mechanisation of material handling involved, the manufacturing cells can be classified into the following four categories. Single machine cell Group machine cells with manual handling Group machine cell with semi integrated handling Flexible manufacturing cell or flexible manufacturing system
  39. 39. Single machine cell  The single machine cell consists of one machine with supporting fixtures and tooling organized to produce one or more part families.
  40. 40. Group machine cells with manual handling  A group machine cell with material handling is an arrangement of more than one machine employed to produce one or more part families.  The human operator performs the material handling.
  41. 41. Group machine cell with semi integrated handling  A mechanised handling system is used in group machine cell with semi-integrated handling.  In this type of cell design, mechanised conveyors are generally used to move components between machines.  For a group machine with semi integrated handling, any of the following three machine layouts can be used In line layout Loop layout Rectangular layout
  42. 42. Flexible manufacturing cell or flexible manufacturing system  FMS employs a fully integrated handling system with automated processing stations.  Out of all four types of machine cells, the FMS is the highly automated GT machine cell.
  43. 43. Types of Part movements Vs Machine Layout Types
  44. 44. Factors Influencing Cell Layout  The various factors to be considered during the cell design includes Production rate Number of parts/year Processing time/part at each station Type of part Part Size, Shape and Weight Routing of the parts.
  45. 45. Key Machine Concept  In a GT machine cell, a certain machine is referred as the key machine or bottleneck machine: i) when that machine is more expensive to operate than the other machines in the cell ii) when that machine performs certain critical operations in the shop floor.  The other machines (expect Key machine) in the cell are referred to as supporting machines.
  46. 46. Quantitative Analysis in Cellular Manufacturing  The various quantitative techniques that are developed for cellular manufacturing system address the following two problem areas:  Grouping parts and machines into families  Arranging machines in a GT cell
  47. 47. Grouping parts and machines into families  The basic objectives are Identification of part families Identification of machine cells
  48. 48. Rank Order Clustering (ROC) Algorithm  It is also known as Binary Ordering Algorithm (BOA).  Input: Part-Machine incidence matrix.
  49. 49.  Concept:
  50. 50. Steps in ROC Algorithm  Step 0: Input: Total number of parts, part routing (Part sequences)  Step 1 : i) For each row, assign binary weights and calculate decimal equivalents. ii) Rank the rows in order of decreasing value. That is, the rows with the highest decimal equivalent is considered to have the highest rank 1 among the rows and so on.  Step 2: Numbering from top to bottom, check whether the current order of rows is the same as the rank order obtained in the previous step? If not, go to step 3 ; if yes, go to step 7. Step 3: Rearrange the rows of the matrix rank wise (High to Low from top to bottom)
×