Dental Laboratories Market Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Material (Metal-Ceramics,...
Current and future Market Scenario  According to The Insight Partners market research titled ' Dental Laboratories Market...
Major factors boosting the growth of market include rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of cad/cam dentistry and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.
Market Segments Dental Laboratories Market By Material (Metal-Ceramics, Ceramics, Others) Equipment (Dental Milling Equipm...
Dominating Segments  Restorative dentistry is effective teeth and mouth care solution that benefits overall oral health, ...
Product Insights Material Insights  The global dental laboratories market, based on the material, has been segmented into...
The report segments the global Dental Laboratories market as follows:
Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Material Metal-Ceramics Ceramics Others Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Equi...
Leading Players Dental Laboratories Market Company Profiles in Dental Laboratories Market are: Dentsply Sirona Danaher Zim...
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
  1. 1. Dental Laboratories Market Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Material (Metal-Ceramics, Ceramics, Others); Equipment (Dental Milling Equipment, Dental Articulators, Furnaces, Dental Scanners); Prosthetics (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures); Application (Restorative, Endodontic Implants, Orthodontic), and Geography
  2. 2. Current and future Market Scenario  According to The Insight Partners market research titled ' Dental Laboratories Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material, Equipment, Prosthetics and Application.' The global dental laboratories market is expected to reach US$ 54,008.10 Mn in 2027 from US$ 33,264.24 Mn in 2018.  The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental laboratories market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.  The global dental laboratories market, based on the equipment, was segmented into dental milling equipment, dental articulators, furnaces, dental scanners. In 2018, the dental milling equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in the global dental laboratories market by equipment.  A milling machine can be used for functions of dentistry, and sometimes these are integrated with a computer-aided design and manufacturing system, which makes the dental prosthetic product very accurate. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the market is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period. Dental Laboratories Market
  3. 3. Key Findings  Major factors boosting the growth of market include rising prevalence of tooth loss, advantages of cad/cam dentistry and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, high cost of equipment and installation and the dearth of skilled professionals in dental laboratories is hampering the growth of the market. Market Insights Rising Prevalence of Tooth Loss Tooth loss is the prime indication of visiting a dentist to restore the tooth. Various factors lead to tooth loss, which includes aging, accidental injuries in the jawline, tooth decaying, or other related diseases. Tooth loss affects the beauty of the smile and mental status of a person in their adolescent health. In a broad spectrum, the survey conducted by the National Health Services, it is stated that the prevalence of both partial and total tooth loss in adults and seniors has decreased since the early 1970s. The development in dental science has led to various restoration techniques that have enabled to make a person smile again through esthetic. However, there are various people across the world who are not able to access dental treatment. The significant disparities in the various rural areas of the world cannot access dental care due to various factors. Hence, the majority of the patients across the world suffer from tooth loss due to some key factors such as tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others.
  4. 4. Market Segments Dental Laboratories Market By Material (Metal-Ceramics, Ceramics, Others) Equipment (Dental Milling Equipment, Dental Articulators, Furnaces, Dental Scanners) Prosthetics (Dental Bridges, Dental Crowns, Dentures);
  5. 5. Dominating Segments  Restorative dentistry is effective teeth and mouth care solution that benefits overall oral health, specifically facial appearance. New dental implant technology allows dentists to insert implants through minimally invasive surgeries and incorporate advanced navigation and monitoring technologies.  However, conventional dental implants are one of the greatest inventions in dentistry in recent years. The dental implant procedure may not be ideal for everybody. However, dental technology has now improved implantation procedures with the help of innovative products such as mini-implants, dentures, and other prosthetics..  Various governments across the world are putting their efforts through various initiatives, awareness campaigns, free dental camps, and other means to prevent dental diseases and problems among the population. Dental Laboratories Market
  6. 6. Product Insights Material Insights  The global dental laboratories market, based on the material, has been segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics and others. In 2018, the metal-ceramics segment accounted for the largest market share in the global dental laboratories market by material.  The presence of various manufacturers offering dental material in the market, coupled with increasing demand for these materials is expected to drive the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.  Download PDF Brochure https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004184/ Dominating Segments
  7. 7. The report segments the global Dental Laboratories market as follows: Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Product Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates Factor VIII Market Factor IX Market Factor XIII Market Activated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Desmopressin Antifibrinolytic Agents Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Disease Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Dominating Segments
  8. 8. Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Material Metal-Ceramics Ceramics Others Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Equipment Dental Milling Equipment Dental Articulators Furnaces Dental Scanners Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Prosthetics Dental Bridges Dental Crowns Dentures Global Dental Laboratories Market – By Application Restorative Endodontic Implants Orthodontics Dominating Segments
  9. 9. Leading Players Dental Laboratories Market Company Profiles in Dental Laboratories Market are: Dentsply Sirona Danaher Zimmer Biomet 3M BEGO GmbH & Co. KG Ultradent Products Inc GC Corporation Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. PLANMECA OY Ivoclar Vivadent AG.
  10. 10. REGIONAL FRAMEWORK REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
