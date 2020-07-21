Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE HUMAN DIGESTIVE SYSTEM DAT E : 2 1 / 7 / 2 0 2 0 T E AC H E R M S . M A D I N A
OBJECTIVES • What is a system ? • What is Digestive system? • What are the main parts ? • What are the function of each pa...
INTRODUCTION • System is parts working together. • Digestive system consists of various parts that are responsible for bre...
MAIN PARTS OF DIGESTIVE SYSTEM oMouth oEsophagus oStomach oSmall Intestine oLarge Intestine oGall Bladder oLiver oPancreas...
THE FUNCTION OF EACH PARTS • Esophagus oThe tube that connects your mouth and your stomach. • Stomach oA stretchy bag that...
THE FUNCTION OF EACH PARTS • Small Intestine oTube that is 20 feet long. oContinues to digest food and give out nutrients ...
THE FUNCTION OF EACH PARTS • Gall Bladder oStorage tank for bile (a greenish yellow liquid) that helps your body break dow...
HEALTHY HABITS • Eat high fiber foods • Drink lots of water • Chew food well • Avoid high-fat foods
• Digestive system consists of various parts that are responsible for breaking down the food we eat into smaller component...
OBJECTIVES • What is System? • What is Digestive System? • What are the main parts of the Digestive system? • What are the...
Digestive system

Digestive system, ppt for grades 3 to 5

Digestive system

