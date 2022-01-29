Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lambda expressions in C++

Jan. 29, 2022
Lambda functions in C++ are unnamed functions contained typically within other functions and examples of their usage includes but is not limited to:
a) Specializing the behavior of an algorithm
b) Encapsulating complex expressions within a function
c) Creating callbacks to be passed onto other functions

Their syntax may look exotic, but once you get accustomed to them they can increase the readability of your software and prove to be particularly useful.

In this workshop we will learn about their syntax and demonstrate multiple real-world examples of their usage.

×