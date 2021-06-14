Successfully reported this slideshow.
HERO IN PANDEMIC DIMAS CANDRA PRATAMA 4520210087 Interpersonal Skils-B
Bagaimana usaha untuk melewati masa masa pandemi Covid-19 ?
terkena virus tersebut, tetapi setelah beberapa bulan berlalu semakin bertambah banyak masyarakat yang terkena virus itu d...
Bagaimana harapan kedepannya ? Harapan sayaa kedepannya tentu saja agar virus covid-19 ini sudah tidak ada lagi. Supaya ka...
Bagaimana caranya tetap menjaga agar tidak terpapar covid-19 saat berjualan ? 1. Memakai masker 2. Mencuci tangan sebelum ...
Dimas Candra Pratama
