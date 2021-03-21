Successfully reported this slideshow.
DEVELOPING INTERPERSONAL SKILLS A micro-skills approach Interpersonal skills-b Dimas candra pratama 4520210087 21 Maret 20...
Keterampilan interpersonal dapat di pelajari materi ini membahas apa yang dapat kita lakukan untuk meningkatkan kemampuan ...
LARNINIG OBJECTIVE [Tujuan pembelajaran] Untuk memahami bagaimana model hierarki keterampilan interpersonal, dapat memfasi...
THE HIERACHICAL NATURE OF INTERPERSONAL SKILLNES OVERVIEW Keterampilan sosial, menurut Argyle (1994) dan lain-lain, memili...
The hierarchical nature of interpersonal skills 1) pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya‘ 2) Struktur 3) komponen utama 5 Wrig...
1. Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' 6 Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Kom...
2. Struktur 7 Struktur Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Komponen utama Pada level ini secara interpersonal oran...
3. Komponen Utama 8 Komponen Utama Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Komponen utama Terampil secara interpersona...
THE MICRO – SKILLS APPROACH TO DEVELOPING INTERPSONAL COMPETENCE 9
MODEL HIERARKI KETERAMPILAN INTERPERSONAL 10 1. AKSEN 2. KETERAMPIL AN 3. KETERAMPILAN MENDENGARKA N 4. MEMBANTU DAN BERNE...
A MICRO – SKILLS APPROACH Adalah suatu metode latihan yang dirancang untuk menyederhanakan waktu,fokus bahan ajar dan memb...
USING MICRO – SKILLS TRAINING TO DEVELOP BEHAVIOURAL MASTERY 12 Model pelatihan keterampilan mikro yang disajikan di sini ...
Conceptual understanding [Pemahaman konseptual] 13 Masing-masing keterampilan inti ini melibatkan banyak orang dan membent...
Developing behavioural mastery through experiential learning 14 [ Mengembangkan penguasaan perilaku melalui pembelajaran b...
Cueing and learning [ Isyarat dan pembelajaran ] 15 Saat kejadian tidak berjalan sesuai rencana, saat orang lain tidak mer...
THANK YOU!
Tugas developing interpersonal skills a micro skills approach-b-dimas candra pratama-4520210087

  1. 1. DEVELOPING INTERPERSONAL SKILLS A micro-skills approach Interpersonal skills-b Dimas candra pratama 4520210087 21 Maret 2021
  2. 2. Keterampilan interpersonal dapat di pelajari materi ini membahas apa yang dapat kita lakukan untuk meningkatkan kemampuan kita untuk berhubungan dengan orang lain. kebanyakan orang belajar bagaimana berhubungan berdasarkan pengalaman, melalui proses coba-coba ang tidak terstruktur dan tidak di sengaja. Terkadang perndekatan ini berhasil tetapi tidak dapat di andalkan dan tidak efektif. 2
  3. 3. LARNINIG OBJECTIVE [Tujuan pembelajaran] Untuk memahami bagaimana model hierarki keterampilan interpersonal, dapat memfasilitasi pendekatan keterampilan mikro untuk pengembangan kompetensi interpersonal. 3
  4. 4. THE HIERACHICAL NATURE OF INTERPERSONAL SKILLNES OVERVIEW Keterampilan sosial, menurut Argyle (1994) dan lain-lain, memiliki struktur hierarki di mana unit tingkat yang lebih besar dan lebih tinggi terdiri dari urutan terintegrasi dan pengelompokan unit tingkat yang lebih rendah. Wright dan Taylor (1994) memusatkan perhatian pada tiga tingkatan dalam hierarki ini. 4
  5. 5. The hierarchical nature of interpersonal skills 1) pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya‘ 2) Struktur 3) komponen utama 5 Wright dan Taylor (1994) memusatkan perhatian padatiga tingkat dalam hierarki.
  6. 6. 1. Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' 6 Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Komponen utama Pada beberapa interaksi yang ini mereka lakukan, komponen utama orang digunakan dalam interaksi dan cara penyusunannya akan bergantung, setidaknya sebagian. Pada tingkat pendekatan keseluruhan(gaya), orang yang mempunyai keahlian interpersonal merupakan mereka yang sanggup meningkatkan pendekatan terhadap interaksi yang sejalan dengan tujuan mereka serta dengan mungkin respon orang lain yang ikut serta.
  7. 7. 2. Struktur 7 Struktur Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Komponen utama Pada level ini secara interpersonal orang yang terampil adalah orang yang dapat mengatur dan mengintegrasikan komponen utama ke dalam urutan tujuan yang mengarahkan interaksi ke arah mereka objektif. Ini berkaitan dengan bagaimana kita mengurutkan komponen utama dari perilaku.
  8. 8. 3. Komponen Utama 8 Komponen Utama Pendekatan keseluruhan atau 'gaya' Struktur Komponen utama Terampil secara interpersonal orang adalah mereka yang pada level ini memiliki berbagai macam komponen verbal yang mereka memiliki, mampu memilih yang paling sesuai dengan situasi dan tujuan yang dihadapi, dan mampu melakukannya dengan baik dengan isyarat non- verbal yang sesuai.
  9. 9. THE MICRO – SKILLS APPROACH TO DEVELOPING INTERPSONAL COMPETENCE 9
  10. 10. MODEL HIERARKI KETERAMPILAN INTERPERSONAL 10 1. AKSEN 2. KETERAMPIL AN 3. KETERAMPILAN MENDENGARKA N 4. MEMBANTU DAN BERNEGOSIASI
  11. 11. A MICRO – SKILLS APPROACH Adalah suatu metode latihan yang dirancang untuk menyederhanakan waktu,fokus bahan ajar dan membatasi penerapan keterampilan mengajar tertentu,sehingga pengajar dapat mengerahui keunggulan maupun kelemahan pada diri secara kuat 11
  12. 12. USING MICRO – SKILLS TRAINING TO DEVELOP BEHAVIOURAL MASTERY 12 Model pelatihan keterampilan mikro yang disajikan di sini memiliki banyak kemiripan dengan model Kagan. Ada dua tahap utama: pemahaman konseptual dan penguasaan perilaku (Kagan 1973: 44). Yaitu;  Tahap pertama melibatkan pengembangan a pemahaman konseptual proses interaksi sosial dan sifat hierarki dari keterampilan interpersonal, termasuk elemen utama hierarki dan cara elemen- elemen ini dapat diurutkan dan distrukturkan.  Tahap kedua berkaitan dengan penggunaan pemahaman konseptual ini sebagai dasar untuk berkembang latihan terampil. Ini melibatkan pengambilan tindakan dalam situasi sehari-hari atau simulasi, memperhatikan umpan balik dan merefleksikan konsekuensi dari tindakan tersebut dan, jika sesuai, memodifikasi tindakan di masa depan untuk mencapai hasil yang diinginkan.
  13. 13. Conceptual understanding [Pemahaman konseptual] 13 Masing-masing keterampilan inti ini melibatkan banyak orang dan membentuk yang lebih penting keterampilan yang kompleks seperti membantu, mempengaruhi, bernegoisasi dan bekerja dengan kelompok.
  14. 14. Developing behavioural mastery through experiential learning 14 [ Mengembangkan penguasaan perilaku melalui pembelajaran berdasarkan pengalaman ] Kerangka konseptual ini, teori subjektif kami tentang interaksi sosial, menyediakan lensa yang digunakan untuk melihat dan menafsirkan informasi baru tentang cara orang lain bereaksi terhadap apa yang kita lakukan dan katakan. Ini juga memberikan dasar untuk menentukan bagaimana informasi yang disimpan tentang interaksi masa lalu akan diterapkan untuk memfasilitasi pemahaman kita tentang situasi saat ini. Perilaku kita terhadap orang lain memiliki tujuan dan di pandu oleh nilai-nilai, keyakinan dan sikap kita dan oleh asumsi yang kita buat tentang diri kita, orang lain dan situasinya ini berhubungan satu sama lain.
  15. 15. Cueing and learning [ Isyarat dan pembelajaran ] 15 Saat kejadian tidak berjalan sesuai rencana, saat orang lain tidak merespon seperti kitamengantisipasi, kami menggunakan teori subjektif kami untuk menentukan apa yang harus dilakukan selanjutnya. Ituteori menyarankan rutinitas koreksi. Itu memberi isyarat kepada kita untuk berperilaku dengan cara tertentu ituakan mengarah pada pencapaian hasil yang diinginkan.
  16. 16. THANK YOU!

