  1. 1. MONAMA DS STUDENT NO: 215001895 MOTŠULU: SEPEDI (MPFSEY1)
  2. 2. O BONA ENG?
  3. 3. MAŠALA Naa mašala ke eng?
  4. 4. • Mašala ke mantšu ao a emago sebakeng sa maina, ka ge maina a fapana go ya ka magoro. • Se se ra go re mo re swanetšego go lokela leina re lokela lešalla. mohlala Thabo> yena. Lebaka la go re e be yena ke eng? Ke ka lebaka la go re lešala le lengwe le le lengwe le tšwa leineng leo le le emetšego.
  5. 5. • Ge leina le tlile ka bootee le lešala la gona le swanetše go tla goba go ngwalwa ka bootee go tliša kwano ya mantšu. mohlala> Banna ba ja. Ga wa swanela go re > yena ba ja. Ga go na kwano ya mantšu e bile Sesotho sa leboa ga se dumelelane le mohwa wo wa polelo. Kgwekgwe ya taba ke go re: bootee bja leina >bootee bja lešala bontši bja leina> bontši bja lešala.
  6. 6. MEHUTA YA MAŠALA Mašalašala Ke mantšu ao a šomago maemong a mangwe le a mangwe mo leina le ka tšwelelago. mohlala: motho o a sepela. lešalašala > yena >Lešalašala le kgona go ikemela ka bo lona. mohlala> Dineo! Re ka re wena/ yena e le ge potšišo e re mang?
  7. 7. LEŠALAOHLE • Lona le šoma go akaretša dilo. • Re le tseba ka modu wa –ohle. mohlala> batho bohle. >dikgomo tšohle. Ge o ka re o efa mohlala wa lešalaohle wa se šomiše –ohle tseba go re ga se yona.
  8. 8. LEŠALAŠUPI • >ke letšu leo le šupago se sengwe goba dilo tše dingwe, re laola ke go re lentšu le ka legoro le fe. • Sa bohlokwa ka lešalašupi ke go re le na le dikgato tše tharo. mohlala : motho >yo-1 >yoo-2 >yola-3
  9. 9. TLHALOŠO YA DI KGATO TŠA LEŠALAŠUPI • Kgato ya pele/ ya mathomo e laetša motho/selo seo se lego kgauswi kudu. • Kgato ya bobedi e laetša seo se lego kgojana. • Kgato ya boraro e laetša seo se lego kgolekgole. efang mehlala ya mašalašupi ka legoro la bobedi go fihla go la bohlano.
  10. 10. LEŠALATHUO • Mohuta wo wa lešala ke wa go laetša seo motho a nago sona goba seo a se ruilego. Mohlala : bogobe bjo ke baka : setšhaba sa Afrika-Borwa
  11. 11. Mošomo wa gae. Bala temana ye e latelago go re o kgone go araba dipotšišo tše di latelago. Morena Maila ke hlogo ya sekolo kua Moletjie gomme o rata go re ‘barutwana baka ba bohlale kudu gomme ba ithatela go bala. Ke bolela ke lebeletše lesogana lela kea mojako.’ A bolela a rotoga a leba phapošing ya mphato wa lesome. Barutiši bohle ba ya diphapošing ka nako go laetša maikemišetšo a bona go mošomo wa bona. Efela go dula go nale kolobe ya lešala morago ye e tsebago ke batho bohle. 1. Ntšha masala mo temaneng ye gomme o ngwale go re ke a mohuta ofe. 2. Ngwala legoro leo a tšwago go lona.

