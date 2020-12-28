Windows Virtual Desktop - Desktops on Cloud !

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Remote Working with Windows Virtual Desktop
WHAT IS IT ? Desktop and App Virtualization service that runs on the Azure cloud, works across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android ...
-Running in the cloud and connect remotely. -Simplified management. -Multi-session Windows 10. -Optimizations for Office 3...
HOW IT WORKS ? Fully managed VM in Azure serving for multiple users remotely with maximum utilization.
-Replacement for a physical desktop PCs. -Cost effective IT management for Organizations. -Enable remote working for emplo...
STEP 1 Prepare your environment https://youtu.be/yAKmuZpwVyg STEP 2 Deploy your first host pool https://youtu.be/Xhu7CltjS...
RESOURCES Windows Virtual Desktop Overview https://bit.ly/2xMKP8f Microsoft Learn - Windows Virtual Desktop https://bit.ly...
In this cloud swipe, I'll be talking about how Windows Virtual Desktop can help the organization to move its desktop machines to the cloud using Azure infrastructure

