Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UGC? USER GENERATED CONTENT
What is user generated content ? User-generated content (UGC), alternatively known as user-created content (UCC), is any f...
Types of User-Generated Content • All user-generated content falls under three categories: text, pictures or videos. UGC c...
For example:-
Apple’s #shotoniphone Campaign • In March 2015, six months after the release of the iPhone 6, Apple launched a campaign na...
They explored social media sites like facebook, Instagram, flickr & twitter. The images and videos were handpicked to show...
Coca-cola SHARE A COKE Campaign • The ‘Share a Coke’ campaign first launched in Australia in 2011, and involved changing t...
What makes Tiktok so popular? • One of the answers is User-Generated-Content (UGC) used in their online communications. • ...
THANK YOU!
User-Generated Content By Karishma
User-Generated Content By Karishma
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

User-Generated Content By Karishma

5 views

Published on

User-Generated Content By Karishma

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

User-Generated Content By Karishma

  1. 1. UGC? USER GENERATED CONTENT
  2. 2. What is user generated content ? User-generated content (UGC), alternatively known as user-created content (UCC), is any form of content, such as images, videos, text, and audio, that has been posted by users on online platforms such as social media and wikis.
  3. 3. Types of User-Generated Content • All user-generated content falls under three categories: text, pictures or videos. UGC can be any of the following: • Social media content • Reviews and testimonials • Blog posts • Video content (including live streaming and AR lenses/filters) • Q&A Forums (including comments)
  4. 4. For example:-
  5. 5. Apple’s #shotoniphone Campaign • In March 2015, six months after the release of the iPhone 6, Apple launched a campaign named “Shot on iPhone”. The campaign was created to demonstrate the impressive new camera, leaving any other features of the device unmentioned. iPhone 6 users were invited to post their best shot images on social media with the hashtag “Shot on iPhone”. Subsequently, Apple selected images from different demographics in order to display these images on over 10,000 billboards around the world. Apple also used those submitted images in newspapers, magazines etc.
  6. 6. They explored social media sites like facebook, Instagram, flickr & twitter. The images and videos were handpicked to show the adventures and places apple that the users of apple were able to capture.
  7. 7. Coca-cola SHARE A COKE Campaign • The ‘Share a Coke’ campaign first launched in Australia in 2011, and involved changing the traditional wrapping around the Coca-Cola bottle to say ‘Share a Coke with…’ and a popular name. The purpose of the campaign was to create a more personal relationship with consumers and inspire shared moments of happiness. • The seven-year-old global campaign, came to India to feature Coke bottles and cans with words like ‘Papa’, ‘Didi’ and ‘Bhai’ replacing its logo. • The Share a Coke advertising campaign was launched across 11 Indian languages in India.
  8. 8. What makes Tiktok so popular? • One of the answers is User-Generated-Content (UGC) used in their online communications. • TikTok’s social media channels focus on UGC and sprinkle it with witty captions. Most, if not all, online communications of TikTok are simply videos made by creators. Whether it is funny, satisfying, interesting or well-edited videos, the message of TikTok remains of the same. • UGC not only increases their reach, but also creates a brand persona and connects users to it.
  9. 9. THANK YOU!

×