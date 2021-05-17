Successfully reported this slideshow.
NEWS MAYO 2021 MINDSHARE
EVITA TOCAR TU CARA CARA 03 MANTÉN DISTANCIA DE OTROS DISTANCIA 04 CÚBRETE CON EL CODO AL ESTORNUDAR CODO 02 ¿TE SIENTES M...
01 Inversión mercado / crecimiento 15,2% vs 2020 02 Audiencias amas de casa / abril 2021 03 Cambios en comportamientos de ...
FUENTE: INFOMEDIA 2021 INVERSIÓN MERCADO Crecimiento 15,2% vs 2020 01 TOTAL TV 6,670,109 100% 57.5% 18.6% 9.6% 8.5% 5.1% 0...
Fuente: Kantar IBOPE Audiencias Amas de casa Abril 2021 01 al 31 de abril TOP 10 PROGRAMACIÓN GYE Canal Programa Hora Rat ...
Cómo cambió el comportamiento de los usuarios de videojuegos para dispositivos móviles en el mundo El último año, las tend...
Instagram Stories Fuente: https://marketing4ecommerce.net/como-poner-subtitulos-automaticos-a-tus-stories-de-instagram aña...
Consumidor en temporada de promociones Alrededor de 30 millones de internautas latinoamericanos planean participar en la t...
Consumidor en temporada de promociones Alrededor de 30 millones de internautas latinoamericanos planean participar en la t...
Fuente: Think with Google / https://bit.ly/3uC2h7R 5 datos que no sabías sobre cómo compra la generación z Si bien compran...
Fuentes: https://www.labelium.com/blog/es/club-house-potencial-marcas Clubhouse llega a android ¿cuál es el potencial para...
Fuentes: https://www.eitb.eus/es/noticias/sociedad/detalle/8033187/la-pandemia-sacude-redes-crecen-instagram-tik-tok-cae-f...
fuente: marketing4ecommerce.net/instagram-discriminara-reels-tiktok-otras-apps Personaliza tus campañas de video 10 Person...
APP SUGERIDA Podrás segmentar a tu público; es decir, dividir a tu audiencia en grupos para una mejor orientación. para el...
¿SABIAS QUÉ? El 38,8% de los usuarios abandonan una web si no está adaptada para smartphone. Los usuarios pueden terminar ...
NEWS MINDSHARE @Mindshare del Ecuador
Mindshare news (mayo)

  El quinto mes del año llega como un nuevo impulso para la industria, ante los cambios en el contexto político y la permanencia de la nueva realidad, afrontamos los retos de cambios permanentes apalancándonos del trabajo en equipo y reforzando nuestros pilares de comunicación. NEWS MAYO 2021 MINDSHARE
  3. 3. 01 Inversión mercado / crecimiento 15,2% vs 2020 02 Audiencias amas de casa / abril 2021 03 Cambios en comportamientos de usuarios 04 Instagram Stories / subtítulos automáticos 05 Consumidor en temporada de promociones 07 5 datos / cómo compra la generación z 08 Clubhouse llega a android / 09 CONTENIDO ¿cuál es el potencial para las marcas? Datos de interés / overview internacional Redes sociales 10 Personaliza tus campañas de video 11 APP SUGERIDA 12 ¿SABÍAS QUÉ? de videojuegos mobile
  4. 4. FUENTE: INFOMEDIA 2021 INVERSIÓN MERCADO Crecimiento 15,2% vs 2020 01 TOTAL TV 6,670,109 100% 57.5% 18.6% 9.6% 8.5% 5.1% 0.5% 3,838,489 1,243,322 643,048 569,749 343,305 32,197 85,807,995 100% 51.1% 22.8% 9.2% 8.5% 7.1% 1.3% 84.8% 136.8% 0.5% 318.4% 97.7% 22.8% 10.2% 11.5% 19.2% -3.5% 37.6% 3.3% -22.6% 141.1% 15.2% 40.1% 5.8% -3.7% -8.1% -15.2% -18.4 43,809,591 19,531,125 7,935,563 7,282,955 6,129,987 1,118,774 DIGITAL PRENSA + SUPLEMENTOS RADIO VÍA PÚBLICA REVISTA GRUPO DE MEDIOS 01-10 MAYO 2021 INV. EST. % ACUMULADO 2021 VARIACIÓN INV. EST. MAYO 20 ABR 21 ACUMULADO 2020 % Del 1 al 10 de mayo 2020 vs 2021 se registra un crecimiento del 84,5% Televisión que concentra el 51% de SOI en el presente año, en el acumulado comparativo crece 40.1%, comparando los primeros 10 días de mayo/2021 contra abril/2021 la inversión crece 19.2%, mientras que comparado contra mayo/2020 crece 136.8%. Digital que concentra el 22.8% de la inversión y continúa siendo el segundo medio del share de inversión. A diferencia de televisión, el medio vs Mayo 2020 crece únicamente un 0,5%. A pesar de tener movilidad reducida dadas las medidas tomadas por el gobierno se nota una mejora importante en las inversiones y apuesta de los anunciantes por comunicar marcas y ofertas.
  5. 5. Fuente: Kantar IBOPE Audiencias Amas de casa Abril 2021 01 al 31 de abril TOP 10 PROGRAMACIÓN GYE Canal Programa Hora Rat TC Televisión TC Televisión TC Televisión TNV. MERYEM 20:22 9,6 TELEVISTAZO III 19:00 9,5 LARGOMETRAJE VII 20:17 8,6 EL NOTICIERO III 18:59 8,5 21:18 8,4 TNV. LA FUERZA DEL AMOR 19:00 7,3 TELEVISTAZO (S-D) 13:00 Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa VOZ Y VOTO 2021 II Ecuavisa TELEVISTAZO II 19:34 LOS CAPOS DE LA RISA (R) 19:00 7 7 7,2 TNV. EL FINAL DEL PARAÍSO 22:32 7 82% TV ABIERTA 18*% TV PAGA *ENCENDIDO TV PAGA GAMA TV 0% TC TELEVISIÓN 25% ECUAVISA 39% RTS 19% T E L E A M A Z O N A S 1 0 % O R O M A R 6 % GUAYAQUIL TOP 10 PROGRAMACIÓN UIO Canal Programa Hora Rat TNV. DOCTOR MILAGRO 21:09 9,2 24 HORAS III PRIMERA EMISION 20:07 9,1 TELEVISTAZO III 19:00 8,9 LARGOMETRAJE V 16:38 8,6 20:21 7,2 TNV. MERYEM 19:00 7 TELEVISTAZO (S-D) 22:00 Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Ecuavisa Teleamazonas Teleamazonas Teleamazonas Teleamazonas Teleamazonas DÍA A DÍA (D) 24 HORAS (S-D) 21:31 TNV. LA FUERZA DEL AMOR 21:19 6,8 6,8 6,9 NOTICIAS (S-D) 20:37 6,7 72% TV ABIERTA 28*% TV PAGA *ENCENDIDO TV PAGA GAMA TV 0% TC TELEVISIÓN 11% ECUAVISA 33% TELEAMAZONAS 25% OROMAR 3% TELEVICENTRO 18% QUITO RTS 10% *Canal Uno ya no tiene medición por parte de IBOPE 02
  6. 6. Cómo cambió el comportamiento de los usuarios de videojuegos para dispositivos móviles en el mundo El último año, las tendencias de videojuegos mostraron un aumento en el tiempo de juego, la duración de las sesiones y las compras integradas en el juego, así como en la cantidad de jugadores nuevos Ahora que las personas pasan más tiempo en casa, muchos están destinando más tiempo y dinero a los videojuegos. El 37% de todos los gamers invierte más dinero del que solía invertir antes de la pandemia: casi un tercio de los gamers realizan compras integradas en el juego y un cuarto compra juegos nuevos. También observamos esta tendencia en jugadores ocasionales, un segmento que suele jugar sin involucrarse ni gastar demasiado. Un cuarto de los jugadores ocasionales informaron que invirtieron más dinero en juegos este año que antes del COVID-19. Para muchos gamers, la posibilidad de obtener potenciadores al interactuar con un anuncio de video puede determinar si pasan o no al siguiente nivel. De todos los jugadores que deciden ver anuncios en el juego, el 34% lo hace para obtener potenciadores, mientras que el 30% desea recibir vidas adicionales o seguir jugando si no superó un nivel. Es importante aprovechar al máximo esta tendencia si implementan uno de los formatos más nuevos de  AdMob: los anuncios intersticiales recompensados. Este formato de anuncio de video aparece en la pantalla durante las pausas de las partida. Este formato ofrece una combinación exitosa de un alto volumen de impresiones, un alto nivel de participación y una forma fácil para que los jugadores puedan seguir jugando. 03 Las tendencias de juegos casuales van en aumento +40% de los gamers nuevos en todo el mundo afirman que es probable que continuen jugando 34% de los jugadores que eligen ver anuncios n el juego lo hace para obtener potenciadores.
  7. 7. Instagram Stories Fuente: https://marketing4ecommerce.net/como-poner-subtitulos-automaticos-a-tus-stories-de-instagram añade subtítulos automáticos 04 Se añaden en forma de etiquetas, con lo que se generará un texto basado en la entrada de audio. Temporalmente para contenidos en inglés y países de habla inglesa No son 100% precisos ediitalos y configura además del color, posición y la fuente del texto con el fin de que se adapten perfectamente a tu presentación. Crea un story, añadir o crear un vídeo, tocar el icono de stickers y localizar la opción de subtítulos automáticos. Potencian el engagement y accesibilidad de los contenidos Las marcas y creadores podrán llegar a un público más amplio (sonido activado o desactivado) Podrán añadir este nuevo elemento a sus stories y reels Abre una nueva gama de oportunidades de conectar con el público objetivo (personas con discapacidad auditiva) 1.300 MILLONES Impulsa tus campañas y estrategia de social media
  8. 8. Consumidor en temporada de promociones Alrededor de 30 millones de internautas latinoamericanos planean participar en la temporada de descuentos de este año Fuente: think with google / https://bit.ly/2r1phag OPORTUNIDAD E-COMMERCE La temporada promete ser más digital que nunca BUEN MOMENTO PARA ESTRATEGIAS DE BRANDING Casi la mitad de los consumidores que participarán son nuevos e-shoppers “nacidos” durante la pandemia. 05 57% De los consumidores latinoamericanos todavía no conocen los eventos promocionales 78% De los consumidores descubre las ofertas disponibles de forma online 54% De compras se hicieron a través de mobile en la última temporada 65% De los internautas preferirán comprar en digital y recibir en el domicilio
  9. 9. Consumidor en temporada de promociones Alrededor de 30 millones de internautas latinoamericanos planean participar en la temporada de descuentos de este año 06 MOTIVACIONES Aumenta el awareness y anticípate a la demanda 44% De los compradores de retail compraron una nueva categoría de forma online por primera vez en el 2020 Esos nuevos e-shoppers agregan más variedad a la audiencia con sus múltiples razones de compra (ofertas, disponibilidad de cuotas, tiempos de entrega, cumplimiento de medidas sanitarias, Captar la oportunidad Aplica acciones integrales que incluyan: Video, Search y Display Masthead de YouTube para generar Alcance masivo y conocimiento de marca Bumpers publicitarios y campañas TrueView de alcance ayudarán a contar tu historia y llegar a más clientes. Campañas de aplicaciones te ayudarán a maximizar el alcance de tus mensajes
  10. 10. Fuente: Think with Google / https://bit.ly/3uC2h7R 5 datos que no sabías sobre cómo compra la generación z Si bien compran con el celular más que otras generaciones, también disfrutan de hacerlo en tiendas físicas y en desktop. En comunidades pequeñas, se crean diálogos sobre las marcas y hay una mayor conexión emocional. Esta generación quiere saber y entender a quién le está comprando. Está dispuesta a pagar por aquello en lo que cree. Acostumbrada a analizar información. Por eso, las marcas deben ser coherentes en su comunicación y en su accionar. No existe una frecuencia concreta, por lo que las tiendas físicas y las online tienen una gran oportunidad si están disponibles. Nacieron aproximadamente entre el año 1996 y el 2010. Nacieron absolutamente expuestos a la tecnología, por lo que el móvil es parte de ella. 07
  11. 11. Fuentes: https://www.labelium.com/blog/es/club-house-potencial-marcas Clubhouse llega a android ¿cuál es el potencial para las marcas? 08 Público adulto donde abundan los profesionales, los emprendedores y los nativos digitales No hay textos, ni emoticonos, ni chats, ni likes Utilizan esta red como herramienta para fortalecer negocios y su marca personal COMUNICAR, NO VENDER AUDIENCIA ENTORNO MÓVIL IDIOMAS PORTAVOCES HIPERSEGMENTACIÓN NETWORKING BENCHMARKING ANUNCIOS LIMITACIONES No es un lugar de venta, sino de presencia. Aprovecha para construir imagen y reputación. Se mantiene un sector adulto y profesional, aprovecha para ver como encaja lo que quieres comunicar con este sector. Al tener 100% de interactividad con el usuario, se puede situar en su top of mind en determinados temas. Actualmente predominan los contenidos en inglés, algo que seguramente cambiará con la expansión de la app. Las marcas pueden ser prescriptoras en Clubhouse de temáticas que les interesen, como medicina, tecnología o el marketing. No limita la información del usuario, lo que favorece la segmentación. Buen SEO, cada usuario puede destacar las keywords Posibilidad de realizar networking con proveedores, encontrar expertos y construir alianzas. Fuente de nuevas ideas a través del conocimiento compartido. Nuevos conocimientos y conceptos. Aún no admite publicidad, pero se puede impulsar “salas” de contenido hipersegmentado. Grandes oportunidades para marcas de nicho. Se está flexibilizando el requerimiento de ingresar a las salas solo mediante invitación personalizada.
  12. 12. Fuentes: https://www.eitb.eus/es/noticias/sociedad/detalle/8033187/la-pandemia-sacude-redes-crecen-instagram-tik-tok-cae-facebook/ Datos de interés / overview internacional Instagram y tik tok crecimiento en pandemia 09 El móvil sigue siendo el principal dispositivo para conectar con las redes. Penetración de las redes sociales supera el 90% en los jóvenes de entre 16 y 14 años Los menores de 40 vuelven a ser los que más tiempo están conectados. Las televisiones inteligentes son los dispositivos que más han crecido este 2021 Intensidad de uso de las redes sociales ha aumentado en dos minutos más cada día, y se sitúa en 1 hora y 21 minutos Las cuentas que mas siguen los usuarios son las de su entorno más cercano, seguido de influencers y marcas Las promociones son las que más interacciones y trafico web han generado. Las marcas trabajan mucho con influencers. "Redes Sociales 2021" de IAB Spain
  13. 13. fuente: marketing4ecommerce.net/instagram-discriminara-reels-tiktok-otras-apps Personaliza tus campañas de video 10 Personalizar el contenido para tus audiencias Trabajar en equipo para una mayor eficiencia • Conocer en profundidad a los consumidores • Utilizar audiencias first party • Finalizar con audiencias de remarketing • Creatividad, analítica, video y medios deben unir sus esfuerzos. • Cuando la creatividad va de la mano de un buen plan de medios se generan óptimos resultados. • La creatividad impulsa casi el 50% del éxito de las campañas de video. • Atracción, branding, conexión y dirección inspiran anuncios de alto impacto. • La creación colaborativa maximiza las oportunidades 01 03 La personalización impulsa las métricas claves de marca Métricas como la recordación del anuncio, el reconocimiento de la marca y la consideración ayudan a medir la efectividad de los anuncios de video. Simplificar el proceso de creación de diferentes versiones del mismo video ahorra tiempos de edición y producción. Ej. Conocer datos mediante encuestas de Brand Lift 02
  14. 14. APP SUGERIDA Podrás segmentar a tu público; es decir, dividir a tu audiencia en grupos para una mejor orientación. para ello, puedes utilizar etiquetas basándote en intereses, afinidad de marca y potencial, como clientes potenciales de ventas. además, podrás clasificar los conjuntos de conexiones con filtros de actividad y demográficos para orientarlos con mensajes de campaña. Analiza la audiencia de tus redes sociales 11
  15. 15. ¿SABIAS QUÉ? El 38,8% de los usuarios abandonan una web si no está adaptada para smartphone. Los usuarios pueden terminar cambiándose a otro sitio web que les ofrece servicios similares y que además sea responsive. 12
