Social media marketing predictions for 2022

Jan. 27, 2022
Social media marketing is an ever-changing whirlwind thanks to constant updates and technological advances.
Here’s our quick take on the top 5 trends that we think would rule the digital marketing realm in 2022.
Read on to know more: https://digitalmarketing.grazitti.com/blog/social-media-marketing-predictions-for-2022/

  1. 1. Social media marketing is an ever-changing whirlwind thanks to constant updates and technological advances. In fact, 2021 saw a staggering 115.60% increase in active users on social media, as compared to the previous year. Hence, making it imperative to know what social media trends will matter most in the new year. Here’s our quick take on the top 5 trends that we think would rule the digital marketing realm in 2022. Read on.
  2. 2. SHORT-DURATION VIDEO CONTENT Among content types, there is an increasing demand for short duration video content. According to HubSpot, short-form video has the highest ROI of any social media marketing strategy as 30% of social media marketers plan to invest in it in 2022. Video content in the form of Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat Spotlight is grabbing attention, and will continue to do so next year.
  3. 3. SOCIAL COMMERCE MIGHT BE THE NEXT BIG THING “Social is the interface of commerce and the backbone of the new customer experience.” Social commerce has been the talk of the town for quite a while now! According to a study, social commerce will drive $604 billion in sales by 2027. Social media platforms like Instagram have introduced ‘Instagram Checkout’ in different regions to boost customer experience. Similarly, the launch of Facebook Pay and Facebook Shops will streamline brand-customer conversation, thus making it an opportunity no business can afford to miss.
  4. 4. GROWTH IN INFLUENCER MARKETING Influencer marketing is a popular form of marketing where certain users have a loyal audience that have the same interests and opinions as theirs. When users see someone echoing the same belief of mind as theirs, it eventually shapes up their purchasing decisions.A recent study shows that almost 50% of users have made purchases as a direct result of a post from an influencer. What’s more, businesses are now looking to collaborate with niche influencers to boost engagement.
  5. 5. WRAPPING UP Social media is growing incessantly whilst offering businesses an opportunity to grow their brand across the globe. Meet your audience on social media, listen to their opinions, and plan your social media strategies keeping in tune with the latest trends. NEED HELP IN PLANNING SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGIES? CONTACT US!

