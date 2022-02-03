Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11

Digital marketing courses and institutes in coimbatore

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Digital marketing institutes in Chandigarh impart lessons on digital marketing courses so that students can make a bright career in this field. Though you will find a lot of digital marketing institutes in Chandigarh, not all of them are worthy. Only a few institutes offer the best digital learning course.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free

Digital marketing courses and institutes in coimbatore

  1. 1. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in Digital marketing courses and institutes in Coimbatore DIGITAL MARKETING COURSE IN COIMBATORE, DIGITAL MARKETING INSTITUTE IN COIMBATORE, DIGITAL MARKETING TRAINING IN COIMBATORE Digital marketing institutes in Coimbatore impart lessons on digital marketing courses so that students can make a bright career in this field. Though you will find a lot of digital marketing institutes in Coimbatore, not all of them are worthy. Only a few institutes offer the best digital learning course. www.traininginseo.in
  2. 2. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in About TraininginSEO Ahmedabad is a prime city in India that unfolds various facets of digital marketing. To sustain in this competitive era, companies are encouraging their employees to learn the best Digital Marketing Institute In Ahmedabad from reputed digital marketing training institutes. If you are looking for the best digital marketing institute in Ahmedabad that will boost up your career, then TrainingSEO would be your ultimate choice. The institute has adequate infrastructure and offers multifarious courses including basic digital marketing Course, SEO Training, Social Media Training, Google AdWords/PPC Training, Google Analytics Training, Email Marketing Course, Amazon Marketing Course, Lead Generation Course, Competitor Analysis Course, Content Marketing Course, Blogging Course, On-Page SEO Course, Off-Page SEO Course, Facebook Marketing Course, Twitter Marketing Course, Instagram Marketing Course, LinkedIn Marketing Course, Youtube Marketing Course, Bing Ads Course, Google Tag Manager Course, Google Search Console Course and Digital Marketing Certification Course Online. Along with theoretical sessions, the institute offers practical and industrial training so that every aspirant can grab the subject in a better way. The institute is run by Mr Chirag Shah, who holds an astonishing profile in the field of digital marketing. His expertise and proficiencies help the students to understand every facet of digital marketing thoroughly. Digital marketing courses and institutes in Coimbatore The scope of digital marketing in India is endless. Digital marketing has spread its wings from metropolitan cities to tier 2 cities in India. Moreover, you don’t need a professional www.traininginseo.in
  3. 3. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in degree to start your career in digital marketing, but to expertise in any aspect of digital marketing, you need professional assistance. Many digital marketing institutes are offering the best Digital Marketing Course In Ahmedabad so that aspirants can make a scintillating career in this field. Let’s take a look at the top 10 digital marketing training institutes and courses in Coimbatore. 1. Fita Coimbatore FITA offers the best digital marketing training courses in Coimbatore where you will learn more about SEO, SEM, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing, and many more. The institute offers training from experts, live projects, and placement support. This institute is tied up with more than 1000 small and mid-sized companies. The institute also provides other training courses, including .Net, Java, Python, Testing or emerging technologies and products like Salesforce or Angular or Data Science. Founder :- Anshu Parashar Location :- First Floor, Promenade Tower, 171/2A, Sathy Road, Saravanampatty, Coimbatore – 641035, Tamil Nadu Courses Offered :- Content Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Mastering SEM, Google Search Ads, Remarketing Ads, Blogging, and Google Analytics www.traininginseo.in
  4. 4. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in 2. Areva digital Areva Digital offers the best digital marketing course in Coimbatore where you will learn digital marketing from the experts. The institute offers a wide range of digital marketing courses including, · Advanced Certificate Course in Digital Marketing · Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing · Advanced Course in Online Entrepreneurship · Executive Program in Digital Marketing · Certified SEO (Search Engine Optimization) Program · Certified Inbound Marketing Analyst Course · Certified SEM Professional Course · Certified SMM Professional Courses Founder :- Suresh Thomas Location :- DS Complex, Nehru Street, Ram Nagar, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore – 9, Tamil Nadu Courses Offered :- SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Google analytics, Google Tag Manager, Social Media Marketing www.traininginseo.in
  5. 5. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in 3. Qtree technologies Qtree’s digital marketing training will make you familiar with the marketing methodologies and structure in a real sense. Accordingly, the course is designed to educate professionals from every field. The digital marketing course of the institute covers Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC), and Digital Media Marketing. Digital marketing training at Qtree Technologies is suitable for freshers or any middle and senior managers. Being no. 1 training institute in Coimbatore, the institute offers internship, online training, corporate training, One-on-one training, 100% job placement and assurance. Founder :- Sandhosh Location :- No 22,23, First floor, Sarojini Street, Ram Nagar, Upstairs of Indian Bank, Opposite to Hotel Junior Kuppanna, Coimbatore – 641009 Courses Offered :- Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Google Adwords Or Pay Per Click, Social Media Optimization (SMO), Social Media Marketing (SMM) www.traininginseo.in
  6. 6. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in 4. Glim technologies This leading institute in Coimbatore offers the best digital marketing training along with 100% placement assistance with real-time practical sessions. The institute offers both online and classroom training, where the students will be taught by industry experts. The digital marketing course covers Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC), Google Analytics, website designing, and many more. Location :- 54, G.K.S Nagar, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore Courses Offered :- Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC), Google Analytics 5. Proplus academy This famous institute welcomes students with digital marketing training, corporate training, and SEO training courses. Here, you will get flexibility, high-quality training, lifetime support, industry-oriented training, live projects, and 100% job assistance. The institute also offers PHP, Laravel, WordPress, HTML, and web designing training courses. Founder :- Poonkodi Senthil Kumar Location :- No.49A, Raja Street,Ganapathy, Coimbatore – 641006, Tamilnadu, India Courses Offered :- SEO, SMM/SMO, Content Marketing, SEM www.traininginseo.in
  7. 7. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in 6. Codebind technologies This institute offers hands-on training in digital marketing by experienced professionals from reputed industries. The digital marketing course will give you more ideas about the basics of digital marketing, SEO, SEM, Social media marketing, PPC, webmaster tools, Google analytics, email marketing, content marketing, affiliate marketing, and many more. Till now, the institute has trained more than 25,000 students. Founder :- Raj Kumar Location :- 406, 6th Street Extension, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore Courses Offered :- SEO, SEM, SMM, SMO 7. IPCS digital This is a leading digital marketing training institute, offering digital marketing services and training programs. The institute offers digital marketing courses including, · Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing · Executive Program in Digital Marketing · Certified SEO Training Program · Certified SEM Professional Course · Certified SMM Professional Program · Video Blogging & Super Blogging www.traininginseo.in
  8. 8. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in · Affiliate Marketing Course · Online Money Making Courses · Google Analytics Fundamentals All courses are catered to the needs of the industry and the people. IPCS Digital Is the Brainchild of Ingenious Power and Control Systems Pvt Ltd (IPCS), An ISO Certified Company, Accredited By Rheinland-Germany. Location :- DS Complex, Nehru Street, Ram Nagar, Gandhipuram, Coimbatore – 641009, TamilNadu Courses Offered :- Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Pay-Per-Click, Content Marketing 8. 360 digitmg This institute offers a comprehensive digital marketing course that covers various modules like SEO, SMM, content creation, affiliate marketing, email marketing, Conversion rate optimization, and Google analytics. The institute also provides live projects, job placement, free webinars, lifetime LMS access, and many more. The students are hired by companies like Pepsico, HTC, Deloitte, Accenture, etc. Founder :- Bharani Kumar Depuru Location :- Door No: 1, 1st Floor, Lotus Building, NSR Road, Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – 641038 www.traininginseo.in
  9. 9. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in Courses Offered :- Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Google Analytics, Email Marketing 9. Digital Marketing Course, SEO Training, Web design Training in Coimbatore This institute offers multiple digital marketing courses including, · SEO training (Course fee: Rs.9999) · DMC Training (Course fee: Rs. 15999) · SMO training (Course fee: Rs. 7999) · SEM training (Course fee: Rs. 11999) · Web designing (Course fee: Rs. 11999) · WordPress course (Course fee: Rs. 7999) · E-commerce training (Course fee: Rs. 9999) The institute also offers live projects, career opportunities, and training facilities to aspirants. Location :- A.K nagar, near ‘S’ bend, NSR road, Saibaba colony, Coimbatore,641011. Courses Offered :- Digital Marketing, SEO Training, SMO Training, SEM Training www.traininginseo.in
  10. 10. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in 10. APPIN Coimbatore Whether you want to kick start your career in digital marketing training in Coimbatore or just wish to add digital to your existing skill set, Appin Coimbatore is the right choice as accepted by thousands of students. The digital marketing course covers SEO, SEM, SMM, email marketing, web analytics, webmaster tools, and many more. Established in 2004, the institute has trained more than 1,28,000 students and is selected as the top 5 training institutes in India by the famous The Week Magazine Founder :- Mohan Natarajan Location :- 144, Sengupta Street,Near Hotel city towers, Ramnagar, Coimbatore- 641009 Courses Offered :- Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, Google Webmaster These are the top 10 digital marketing courses and institutes in Coimbatore www.traininginseo.in
  11. 11. Contact - +91 9979767991 Email - contact@traininginseo.in Categories: Digital Marketing Training Tags: Digital Marketing Courses In Coimbatore Digital Marketing Institute In Coimbatore Digital Marketing Training In Coimbatore www.traininginseo.in

×