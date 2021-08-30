Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tosca Optimization The Tosca optimization suite creates optimized design concepts to achieve the highest performance, qual...
Tosca Structure is the market leading technology for structural optimization based on industry standard FEA packages (Abaq...
TOSCA FLUID Tosca Fluid features unique design and non-parametric fluid flow topology optimization technology for componen...
The Tosca optimization suite creates optimized design concepts to achieve the highest performance, quality, and eco-efficiency in a shorter development time.As leading technologies for structural optimization and flow optimization, both Tosca Structure and Tosca Fluid offer efficient optimization based on industry standard FEA and CFD software.

Tosca optimization

  Tosca Optimization The Tosca optimization suite creates optimized design concepts to achieve the highest performance, quality, and eco-efficiency in a shorter development time.As leading technologies for structural optimization and flow optimization, both Tosca Structure and Tosca Fluid offer efficient optimization based on industry standard FEA and CFD software. The Tosca optimization suite creates optimized design concepts to achieve the highest performance, quality, and eco-efficiency in a shorter development time. As leading technologies for structural optimization and flow optimization, both Tosca Structure and Tosca Fluid offer efficient optimization based on industry standard FEA and CFD software. PRODUCTS ● Tosca Structure ● Tosca Fluid TOSCA STRUCTURE
  2. 2. Tosca Structure is the market leading technology for structural optimization based on industry standard FEA packages (Abaqus, ANSYS, MSC Nastran). The result is designs with optimum relation between weight, stiffness and dynamic behavior. Optimization Modules ● Tosca Structure.topology: Optimal design proposals during design concept ● Tosca Structure.sizing: Optimized sheet thicknesses ● Tosca Structure.shape: Specific detail improvements through shape optimization ● Tosca Structure.bead: Specific detail improvements through bead optimization
  3. 3. TOSCA FLUID Tosca Fluid features unique design and non-parametric fluid flow topology optimization technology for components and systems. It has seamless integration with leading CFD solvers (Star-CCM+, ANSYS Fluent). Key Benefits ● Automated design development (less physical testing and a reduction in the number of prototypes) ● Shorter development cycles in the design process ● Advanced designs with higher product performance and reduced energy consumption ● Faster time-to-market for innovative designs To learn more in detail about how we can help you in your area of work, get in touch with us at info@viascorp.com or visit www.vias3d.com

The Tosca optimization suite creates optimized design concepts to achieve the highest performance, quality, and eco-efficiency in a shorter development time.As leading technologies for structural optimization and flow optimization, both Tosca Structure and Tosca Fluid offer efficient optimization based on industry standard FEA and CFD software.

×