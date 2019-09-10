David Donaldson is a Digital Marketing consultant, international speaker and the Managing Director of UK Digital Marketing Agency, BuzzLogic. He believes: “the key to growing any business is understanding how to capture and convert the attention of your ideal customers”



In 2018, he was invited to speak to 200 business professionals at the ‘Business & Leadership’ conference in Armenia. Mr. Donaldson concluded the conference by running an actionable Digital Marketing workshop for over 20 Armenian business owners. This equipped them with the skills and expertise to grow their businesses. Armenia’s number 1 news channel interviewed Mr. Donaldson ‘live’, where they asked him about Armenian Social Media trends and what value he personally aims to bring to entrepreneurs in their country.



He also works with the top Universities across the United Kingdom to consult them on the structure and delivery of their Digital Marketing degrees.