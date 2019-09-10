Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How is Influencer Marketing and Advertainment changing the world of marketing & comedy David Donaldson - Managing Director...
Marketing =
Business Owner/Entrepreneur or Employee?
What do customers want?
The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
The rise in tech • Virtual Reality
The rise in tech • Creative/Interactive Video Content
What does biology tell us?
What’s the relationship? • Influencer Marketing • VS • Advertainment
What’s the relationship?
What’s the relationship?
Start executing TODAY • Branded Advertainment ‘Commercials’ • Reaction Videos • Unboxing Videos • Dispersing Myths • Hidde...
Collaborate with ‘influencers’ that share the same values & principles of your brand!
Q&A Thank You!
How is Influencer Marketing and Advertainment Changing the World of Marketing and Comedy by David Donaldson,
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How is Influencer Marketing and Advertainment Changing the World of Marketing and Comedy by David Donaldson,

25 views

Published on

David Donaldson is a Digital Marketing consultant, international speaker and the Managing Director of UK Digital Marketing Agency, BuzzLogic. He believes: “the key to growing any business is understanding how to capture and convert the attention of your ideal customers”

In 2018, he was invited to speak to 200 business professionals at the ‘Business & Leadership’ conference in Armenia. Mr. Donaldson concluded the conference by running an actionable Digital Marketing workshop for over 20 Armenian business owners. This equipped them with the skills and expertise to grow their businesses. Armenia’s number 1 news channel interviewed Mr. Donaldson ‘live’, where they asked him about Armenian Social Media trends and what value he personally aims to bring to entrepreneurs in their country.

He also works with the top Universities across the United Kingdom to consult them on the structure and delivery of their Digital Marketing degrees.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How is Influencer Marketing and Advertainment Changing the World of Marketing and Comedy by David Donaldson,

  1. 1. How is Influencer Marketing and Advertainment changing the world of marketing & comedy David Donaldson - Managing Director, BuzzLogic
  2. 2. Marketing =
  3. 3. Business Owner/Entrepreneur or Employee?
  4. 4. What do customers want?
  5. 5. The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
  6. 6. The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
  7. 7. The rise in tech • Augmented Reality
  8. 8. The rise in tech • Virtual Reality
  9. 9. The rise in tech • Creative/Interactive Video Content
  10. 10. What does biology tell us?
  11. 11. What’s the relationship? • Influencer Marketing • VS • Advertainment
  12. 12. What’s the relationship?
  13. 13. What’s the relationship?
  14. 14. Start executing TODAY • Branded Advertainment ‘Commercials’ • Reaction Videos • Unboxing Videos • Dispersing Myths • Hidden Industry Facts • Podcasts • Memes
  15. 15. Collaborate with ‘influencers’ that share the same values & principles of your brand!
  16. 16. Q&A Thank You!

×